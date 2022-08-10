Log in
    4971   JP3920890005

MEC COMPANY LTD.

(4971)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-10 am EDT
2444.00 JPY   -1.09%
02:14aMEC : Presentation Material -FY12/2022 Q2 Financial Announcement
PU
02:14aMEC : Revision to Earnings Forecast
PU
06/29MEC COMPANY LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
MEC : Revision to Earnings Forecast

08/10/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Note : This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail

August 10, 2022

To Whom It May Concern:

Company Name:

MEC COMPANY LTD.

Representative: CEO & President Kazuo MAEDA

(Securities Code: 4971, TSE Prime)

Contact: Corporate Communication Office Head Yoshihiro SAKAMOTO

(TEL +81-(0)6-6401-8160)

Revision to Earnings Forecast

We hereby announce that, based on recent business trends, we made revisions to the earnings forecasts released on May 10, 2022, as outlined below:

1. Revisions to earnings forecast

  1. Revisions to full-year consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending December 2022 (January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)

Profit attributable

Net

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

to owners of

income per

parent

share

Forecast previously

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

(Yen)

announced (A)

16,650

4,200

4,450

3,200

168.35

Forecast revised this time (B)

17,000

4,400

4,800

3,400

178.87

Difference (B − A)

350

200

350

200

Percentage change (%)

2.1

4.8

7.9

6.3

(Reference) Results for the

previous term

15,038

3,939

4,104

2,949

155.28

(Year ended December 2021)

(2) Reason for the revision

In the first half of the consolidated fiscal year under review, demand for high-end packaged circuit boards for servers in data centers etc. led to strong sales of related products. The full-year forecast has been revised to reflect changes in net sales and profits and the impact of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates assumed for the first half of the current fiscal year. We have done this on the assumption that the current business environment will continue, although we must continue to pay attention to geopolitical risks, supply-demand imbalances and inflation.

Note: The above forecasts were calculated based on the currently available information as of the date of this announcement and certain assumptions that are considered reasonable, and actual results may differ from these forecasts owing to various factors.

Disclaimer

MEC Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 06:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
