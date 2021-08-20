MEC : Revision to Earnings Forecast and Dividend Forecast

Note : This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
August 10, 2021
To Whom It May Concern
Company Name:
MEC COMPANY LTD.
Representative: CEO & President Kazuo MAEDA
(Securities Code: 4971)
Contact : Corporate Communication Office Head
Yoshihiro SAKAMOTO
(TEL:+81-(0)6-6401-8160)
Revision to Earnings Forecast and Dividend Forecast
We hereby notify you that, based on recent business trends, etc., the Company has revised the full-year earnings forecast and dividend forecast, which were announced on May 12, 2021, at the Board of Directors meeting held on August 10, 2021. The details are as described below.
1. Revision to full-year earnings forecast
FYE December 2021 Revision to the full-year consolidated earnings forecast (January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)
|
|
|
|
|
Profit
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
Operating
|
Ordinary
|
attributable to
|
|
Net income per
|
|
income
|
income
|
owners of
|
|
share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
parent
|
|
|
Previously announced
|
Millions of yen
|
Millions of yen
|
Millions of yen
|
Millions of yen
|
|
Yen
|
forecast (A)
|
13,600
|
3,100
|
3,200
|
2,250
|
118.46
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Forecast revised this time
|
14,000
|
3,500
|
3,600
|
2,600
|
136.88
|
(B)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Difference (B−A)
|
400
|
400
|
400
|
350
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percentage change (%)
|
2.9
|
12.9
|
12.5
|
15.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Reference) Results for the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
previous term
|
11,956
|
2,370
|
2,388
|
1,595
|
84.09
|
(Term ended December
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reason for the revision
During the first two quarters on a consolidated basis, demand for PCs and tablets remained strong due to the effects of the introduction of telecommuting / home study and support for new lifestyles. In addition, server demand expanded against the backdrop of an increase in data volume. Due to the impact of the above, related products performed well. In addition, this trend is expected to continue in the second half of the year as well, and so we have decided to revise the previously announced earnings forecast.
|
2. Revision to dividend forecast
|
|
|
|
Annual dividend
|
|
End of 2Q
|
End of term
|
Total
|
Previously announced
|
14.00 yen
|
28.00 yen
|
forecast
|
|
|
Current revised forecast
|
21.00 yen
|
35.00 yen
|
Actual results for the
|
|
|
14.00 yen
|
|
|
current term
|
|
|
(Reference) Results for
|
|
|
the previous term
|
|
|
12.00 yen
|
14.00 yen
|
26.00 yen
|
Term ended December
|
|
|
2020
|
|
Reason for the revision
We recognize that sharing profit with shareholders is one of the important management measures. To this end, we intend to secure the internal reserves necessary for strengthening our management structure and preparing for future business development, and to reflect period profits in such sharing while maintaining the concept of stable dividends.
Regarding the year-end dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending December 2021, we will increase the dividend per share to 21 yen, up 7 yen from 14 yen, due to the revision to the full-year consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending December 2021, as described above. As a result, the annual dividend per share is expected to be 35 yen.
Note: The above forecasts were calculated based on the currently available information and certain assumptions that are considered reasonable as of the date of this announcement, and actual results may differ from these forecasts owing to various factors.
