  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  MEC Company Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    4971   JP3920890005

MEC COMPANY LTD.

(4971)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 08/19
2980 JPY   -6.58%
02:04aMEC : Revision to Earnings Forecast and Dividend Forecast
PU
02:04a[DELAYED]SELECTION OF NEW MARKET CATEGORY : Prime Market
PU
08/10MEC : Financial Results Briefing for Q2 FYE 12/2021
PU
Summary 
Summary

MEC : Revision to Earnings Forecast and Dividend Forecast

08/20/2021 | 02:04am EDT
Note : This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

August 10, 2021

To Whom It May Concern

Company Name:

MEC COMPANY LTD.

Representative: CEO & President Kazuo MAEDA

(Securities Code: 4971)

Contact : Corporate Communication Office Head

Yoshihiro SAKAMOTO

(TEL:+81-(0)6-6401-8160)

Revision to Earnings Forecast and Dividend Forecast

We hereby notify you that, based on recent business trends, etc., the Company has revised the full-year earnings forecast and dividend forecast, which were announced on May 12, 2021, at the Board of Directors meeting held on August 10, 2021. The details are as described below.

1. Revision to full-year earnings forecast

FYE December 2021 Revision to the full-year consolidated earnings forecast (January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)

Profit

Net sales

Operating

Ordinary

attributable to

Net income per

income

income

owners of

share

parent

Previously announced

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Yen

forecast (A)

13,600

3,100

3,200

2,250

118.46

Forecast revised this time

14,000

3,500

3,600

2,600

136.88

(B)

Difference (B−A)

400

400

400

350

Percentage change (%)

2.9

12.9

12.5

15.6

(Reference) Results for the

previous term

11,956

2,370

2,388

1,595

84.09

(Term ended December

2020)

Reason for the revision

During the first two quarters on a consolidated basis, demand for PCs and tablets remained strong due to the effects of the introduction of telecommuting / home study and support for new lifestyles. In addition, server demand expanded against the backdrop of an increase in data volume. Due to the impact of the above, related products performed well. In addition, this trend is expected to continue in the second half of the year as well, and so we have decided to revise the previously announced earnings forecast.

2. Revision to dividend forecast

Annual dividend

End of 2Q

End of term

Total

Previously announced

14.00 yen

28.00 yen

forecast

Current revised forecast

21.00 yen

35.00 yen

Actual results for the

14.00 yen

current term

(Reference) Results for

the previous term

12.00 yen

14.00 yen

26.00 yen

Term ended December

2020

Reason for the revision

We recognize that sharing profit with shareholders is one of the important management measures. To this end, we intend to secure the internal reserves necessary for strengthening our management structure and preparing for future business development, and to reflect period profits in such sharing while maintaining the concept of stable dividends.

Regarding the year-end dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending December 2021, we will increase the dividend per share to 21 yen, up 7 yen from 14 yen, due to the revision to the full-year consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending December 2021, as described above. As a result, the annual dividend per share is expected to be 35 yen.

Note: The above forecasts were calculated based on the currently available information and certain assumptions that are considered reasonable as of the date of this announcement, and actual results may differ from these forecasts owing to various factors.

Disclaimer

MEC Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 06:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 14 353 M 131 M 131 M
Net income 2021 2 685 M 24,5 M 24,5 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,4x
Yield 2021 1,17%
Capitalization 56 554 M 515 M 515 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,94x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,65x
Nbr of Employees 397
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart MEC COMPANY LTD.
Duration : Period :
MEC Company Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEC COMPANY LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2 980,00 JPY
Average target price 4 000,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 34,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kazuo Maeda President, CEO & Representative Director
Toshiko Nakagawa Director, Head Accounting & Finance
Sadamitsu Sumitomo Director & General Manager-Operations
Mitsutoshi Takao Independent Outside Director
Mitsuo Hayashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEC COMPANY LTD.31.28%515
ECOLAB INC.1.91%63 082
SIKA AG36.23%50 215
GIVAUDAN SA24.08%46 258
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.82.18%35 462
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG21.10%25 987