MEC : Revision to Earnings Forecast and Dividend Forecast

During the first two quarters on a consolidated basis, demand for PCs and tablets remained strong due to the effects of the introduction of telecommuting / home study and support for new lifestyles. In addition, server demand expanded against the backdrop of an increase in data volume. Due to the impact of the above, related products performed well. In addition, this trend is expected to continue in the second half of the year as well, and so we have decided to revise the previously announced earnings forecast.

We hereby notify you that, based on recent business trends, etc., the Company has revised the full-year earnings forecast and dividend forecast, which were announced on May 12, 2021, at the Board of Directors meeting held on August 10, 2021. The details are as described below.

Note : This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

2. Revision to dividend forecast Annual dividend End of 2Q End of term Total Previously announced 14.00 yen 28.00 yen forecast Current revised forecast 21.00 yen 35.00 yen Actual results for the 14.00 yen current term (Reference) Results for the previous term 12.00 yen 14.00 yen 26.00 yen Term ended December 2020

Reason for the revision

We recognize that sharing profit with shareholders is one of the important management measures. To this end, we intend to secure the internal reserves necessary for strengthening our management structure and preparing for future business development, and to reflect period profits in such sharing while maintaining the concept of stable dividends.

Regarding the year-end dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending December 2021, we will increase the dividend per share to 21 yen, up 7 yen from 14 yen, due to the revision to the full-year consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending December 2021, as described above. As a result, the annual dividend per share is expected to be 35 yen.

Note: The above forecasts were calculated based on the currently available information and certain assumptions that are considered reasonable as of the date of this announcement, and actual results may differ from these forecasts owing to various factors.