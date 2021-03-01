MEC : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Financial Year Ended December 31, 2020

(Amounts less than one million yen have been disregarded.)
1. Consolidated Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2020 (January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020) (1) Results of operations
(% represent annual changes over the preceding year unless otherwise stated.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019
Millions of yen11,956 10,865
%10.0
-4.1
Millions of yen2,370 1,637
%44.8
-26.4
Millions of yen2,388 1,722
%38.7
-23.0
Millions of yen1,595 1,236
%29.1
-30.5
Note: Comprehensive income for fiscal year ended December 31, 2020:1,877 million yen (32.7%);fiscal year ended December 31, 2019:1,414 million yen (8.2%)
Net income per share
Diluted net income per share
Return on equity
Ordinary income to total assets
Operating income to net sales
Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019
Yen84.09 65.16
Yen- -
%9.5
7.9
%11.5
8.9
%19.8
15.1
(Reference) Investment profit or loss according to the equity method: Year ended December 31, 2020: - million yen Year ended December 31, 2019: - million yen
(2) Financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Book value per share
As of
December 31, 2020 As of
December 31, 2019
Millions of yen21,510 19,991
Millions of yen17,470 16,091
%81.2
80.5
Yen920.60 847.94
(Reference) Shareholder's equity:Year ended December 31, 2020: 17,470 million yen Year ended December 31, 2019:16,091 million yen
(3)Cash flow
Cash flow from operating activities
Cash flow from investment activities
Cash flow from financial activities
Cash and cash equivalents at fiscal year end
Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019
Millions of yen2,429 2,162
Millions of yen-1,149 -1,190
Millions of yen-771 -632
Millions of yen4,471 3,952
2.
Dividends
Annual dividend
Total cash dividends (Annual)
Payout ratio (Consolidated)
Dividends on equity (Consolidated)
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Annual
Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020
Yen- -
Yen12.00 12.00
Yen- -
Yen14.00 14.00
Yen26.00 26.00
Millions of yen498 498
%39.9 30.9
%3.2 3.0
Fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (Forecast)
-
14.00
-
14.00
28.00
30.4
Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (January 1, 2021 to December 31,
3.
2021)
(Percentages indicate changes from previous fiscal year for full-year figures, and year-on-year changes for quarterly changes.)Net salesOperating incomeOrdinary income
Net income attributable to parent company'sshareholdersNet income per share
Millions of yen
% Millions of yen
% Millions of yen
%
1st half Full year
6,100 12,800
7.0 7.1
1,150 2,500
1.4 5.5
1,150 2,500
2.1 4.7
Millions of yen800 1,750
%
Yen
0.7 9.7
42.15 92.21
* Notes
(1) Changes of major subsidiary companies during the period (Change of specific subsidiary companies that involves changes in the scope of consolidation): No
(2) Changes of principles, procedures, presentation methods, etc., in accounting procedures
1) Changes that accompany amendment of accounting standards, etc.: No
2) Changes other than those of (1): No
3) Expected changes to accounting standards: No
4) Restatements: No
(3) Number of shares outstanding (Common stock)
1) Number of shares outstanding
(including treasury stock) issued as of:
2) Number of shares of treasury stock:
3) Average number of shares during the period:
As of 31, 2020
December
20,071,093 shares
As of December 31, 2019
20,071,093 shares
As of 31, 2020
December
1,093,341 shares
As of December 31, 2019
1,093,311 shares
DYeeacreemnbdeerd3o1f, 202018,977,757 shares
Year ended of December31,2019
18,975,272 shares
(Reference) Non-consolidated Results
1 Non-consolidated Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2020 (January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)
(1) Non-consolidated Results of operations
(%represent annual changes over the preceding year unless otherwise stated.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019
Millions of yen8,397 7,256
%15.7
-8.8
Millions of yen1,660 1,061
%56.5
-28.8
Millions of yen1,981 1,330
%48.9
-21.7
Millions of yen1,163 1,032
%12.7
-25.0
Net income per share
Diluted net income per share
Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019
Yen61.30 54.42
Yen- -
(2)
Non-consolidated Results of Financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Book value per share
Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020
Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019
Millions of yen15,774 14,898
Millions of yen12,712 11,859
%80.6
79.6
Yen669.84 624.93
(Reference) Shareholder's equity: Year ended December 31, 2020: 12,712 million yen Year ended December 31, 2019: 11,859 million yen
* Display on the status of implementation of audit procedures
At the time of disclosing the financial results, auditing procedures on the financial statements are being carried out based on the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law.
* Explanation of appropriate use of earnings forecasts. Other points of note.
- The business forecasts and such like stated in this material are based on the information currently available to the
Company and certain assumptions that are judged to be rational. Actual results may vary significantly from the forecasts due to various factors. In addition, for matters concerning the above forecasts, please refer to "1. Overview of business results etc. (4) Statement of forward looking" on page 4 of the attachment.
- We are planning to hold financial results briefing for institutional investors and analysts on Friday, February 12,2021.
Materials of financial results briefings are posted on our website.
1. Overview of business results, etc.
(1) Analysis relating to the operating results
[Outline of the current period]
The global economy during the consolidated fiscal year under review (January 1, 2020-December 31, 2020) began with a gradual recovery trend. However, due to the new coronavirus pandemic (hereinafter referred to as "COVID-19"), the global economy experienced significant negative growth. The Japanese economy was expected to recover, centered on domestic demand, amid continued improvements in the employment and income environments and the development of a virtuous cycle in the economy. However, the situation has been difficult due to the effects of COVID-19.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts a recovery from negative growth in 2020, with a growth rate of +5.5% year-on-year for the global economy and +3.1% year-on-year for Japan in 2021. Nevertheless, uncertainty remains extremely high, as ever, and the outlook is uncertain.
In the electronics industry, COVID-19 has accelerated the trend around the world to go online and operate remotely. The rapid increase in data traffic accompanying this has led to strong demand for servers, personal computers, tablets, and so on. Sales of automobiles, which had been declining due to the spread of COVID-19, began a recovery trend in the latter half of the year. Sales of smartphones were strong for some high-performance models, but overall were sluggish.
The electronic board and parts industry, which is a related market of the Group, was affected by the electronics industry. Demand for servers, personal computers, and tablets remained strong, and also the production of automobiles was recovering, so we saw a recovery trend in demand for the semiconductors and electronic components installed in them. Sales of products related to smartphones were sluggish.
Against the backdrop of the spread of technologies such as the IoT, AI, and 5G, electronic boards are becoming more dense and technologically innovative. The related markets are expected to continue to see high growth. With regard to mobile communication systems, people's attention is focused on the switch from the fourth generation (4G) to the high-speed, large-capacity fifth generation (5G), and even more active efforts are being made to switch to and popularize 5G. In particular, manufacturers are making capital investments to strengthen their production systems for high-performance package substrates that will be used in next-generation data centers.
In this environment, the Group has focused on developing and selling products for high-density electronic substrates. Looking at sales trends of our major products, the CZ Series of super-roughening adhesion improvers, which have a high market share for package substrates on which semiconductors are mounted, increased significantly from the previous fiscal year. This was due to greater demand for servers and personal computers. And although sales of the SF Series for use in displays slowed down in the latter half of the year, overall sales were favorable compared with the previous fiscal year due to demand for tablets. Sales of the EXE Series of products, which make it possible to form fine wiring, showed a tendency to exhaust demand for related electronic devices, and were almost flat compared with the previous fiscal year. The V-Bond Series of adhesion improvers for multilayer electronic boards showed signs of recovery due to the influence of the related automobile market, but were down compared with the previous fiscal year.
As a result, total consolidated sales for the consolidated fiscal year under review amounted to 11,956 million yen (up 1,090 million yen or 10.0% year-on-year). Selling, general and administrative expenses were 5,025 million yen (up 44 million yen year-on-year, or 0.9%), and operating income was 2,370 million yen (up 733 million yen year-on-year, or 44.8%). The operating income margin was 19.8%, an improvement of 4.7 points from the 15.1% marked in the previous fiscal year. Ordinary income was 2,388 million yen (up 666 million yen or 38.7% year-on-year). Net income before income taxes amounted to 2,309 million yen (a year-on-year increase of 598 million yen or 35.0%), and net income attributable to owners of parent was 1,595 million yen (up 359 million yen or 29.1% year-on-year).
Looking at a breakdown of sales, sales of chemicals were 11,598 million yen (up 940 million yen or 8.8% year-on-year), machinery sales were 282 million yen (up 198 million yen or 237.4% year-on-year), sales of materials were 68 million yen (down 37 million yen or 35.6% year-on-year), and other sales were 7 million yen (down 11 million yen or 59.3% year-on-year).
The overseas sales ratio was 53.3%, down 1.9 points compared with the 55.2% marked in the previous fiscal year.
The results for each segment are as follows.
In Japan, sales of personal computers and tablets were strong and related products fared well due to the influence of demand from people refraining from going out. Sales for the consolidated fiscal year under review were 5,785 million yen (up 741 million yen year-on-year, or 14.7%), and segment profit was 1,660 million yen (up 599 million yen year-on-year, or 56.5%).
In Taiwan, sales of package substrates for servers and base stations were strong, and sales of related products grew. Sales for the consolidated fiscal year under review came to 2,432 million yen (up 251 million yen year-on-year, or 11.5%), and segment profit was 316 million yen (up 43 million yen year-on-year, or 16.0%). In Hong Kong (Hong Kong, Zhuhai), demand temporarily fell due to the effects of COVID-19, but sales recovered in a subsequent reaction, and for the consolidated fiscal year under review they came to 1,139 million yen (up 113 million yen year-on-year, or 11.1%), and segment profit was 247 million yen (up 68 million yen year-on-year, or 38.6%).
In China (Suzhou), our production of tablets was transferred to Japan and the Zhuhai area, and sales decreased. However, sales of high-margin products were favorable due to strong sales of package substrates for servers and personal computers. As a result, sales for the consolidated fiscal year under review were 2,012 million yen (up 21 million yen year-on-year, or 1.1%), and segment profit was 335 million yen (up 170 million yen year-on-year, or 103.1%).
In Europe, sales of related products were sluggish due to the impact of COVID-19, especially due to the decrease in sales of in-vehicle substrates. Sales for the consolidated fiscal year under review amounted to 546 million yen (down 78 million yen year-on-year, or 12.5%) and segment profit was 61 million yen (down 1 million yen year-on-year, or 2.2%).
In Thailand, in order to cultivate the Southeast Asian market that will expand in the future, we established our sixth subsidiary on May 29, 2017 and it started operating in September 2019, but it made little contribution to sales for the consolidated fiscal year under review. They came in at 40 million yen (no contribution to sales in the previous fiscal year), and segment loss was 176 million yen (loss of 136 million yen in the previous fiscal year).
(2) Analysis relating to the financial situation
Assets were 21,510 million yen, up 1,518 million yen compared with the previous fiscal year.
This was due to an increase in notes and accounts receivable - trade due to cash and deposits and higher sales, and an increase in investment securities because of a higher market value.
Liabilities were 4,039 million yen, up 140 million yen compared with the previous fiscal year.
This was due to an increase in income taxes payable and accounts payable-facilities for the construction of a building to manufacture dangerous goods, and a decrease in notes payable-facilities and long-term borrowings related to the construction of the former research building.
Net assets were 17,470 million yen, up 1,378 million yen compared with the previous fiscal year.
This was because of an increase in the valuation difference on other securities due to greater retained earnings and an increase in the market value of investment securities.
As a result of the above, the equity ratio reached 81.2% and ROE was 9.5%. In addition, the consolidated dividend payout ratio was 30.9%.
(3) Analysis relating to the cash flow
Looking at the financial position in the consolidated fiscal year under review, cash and cash equivalents (hereinafter referred to as "cash") rose 518 million yen compared with the previous fiscal year to record 4,471 million yen.
Outlines of cash flow conditions and reasons for fluctuations in the consolidated fiscal year under review are as follows:
(Cash flow from operating activities)
Cash from operating activities amounted to 2,429 million yen (up 267 million yen compared with the end of the previous fiscal year).
This was mainly because income before income taxes came to 2,309 million yen, depreciation expenses were3
784 million yen, there was an increase in notes and accounts receivable - trade of 526 million yen, and income taxes paid amounted to 408 million yen.
(Cash flow from investment activities)
As a result of investment activities, cash used amounted to 1,149 million yen (down 41 million yen compared with the end of the previous fiscal year).
This was mainly because payments to acquire tangible fixed assets came to 975 million yen. (Cash flow from financial activities)
As a result of financial activities, cash used amounted to 771 million yen (up 138 million yen compared with the end of the previous fiscal year).
This was mainly because there were expenditures from repaying long-term borrowings in the amount of 250 million yen and a payment of dividends in the amount of 498 million yen.
Changes in cash flow indicators
As of March 31, 2017
As of December 31, 2017
As of December 31, 2018
As of December 31, 2019
As of December 31, 2020
Equity ratio (%)
Equity ratio based on market value (%) Debt repayment period (years)
1 All indicators are calculated based on consolidated financial figures.
2 Market capitalization is calculated by multiplying the closing share price by the number of shares outstanding issued at the end of the period.
3 Operating cash flows are calculated using the cash flow from operating activities in the consolidated statements of cash flows. Interest-bearing liabilities also include all liabilities for which interest is paid out of liabilities recorded on the consolidated balance sheet. In addition, we use the amount of interest paid in the consolidated statements of cash flows as the figure for interest paid.
4 "Partial Amendments to 'Accounting Standards for Tax Effect Accounting'" (Corporate Accounting Standard No. 28, February 16, 2018) has been applied since the beginning of the fiscal year ended December 2019. From the fiscal year ended March 2017, the cash flow indicators for the fiscal year ended December 2018 are those after applying the relevant accounting standards retroactively.
(4) Statement of forward looking
In the next fiscal year, we expect there will continue to be concerns about the global economy due to uncertainties about the situation with COVID-19 and the degree of its impact on the economy, geopolitical risks, and foreign currency exchange trends. The Japanese economy is expected to follow an improving trend, supported by a recovery in external demand, the accommodative financial environment, and the effects of economic measures. However, the pace will be slow amid an ongoing sense of caution about COVID-19.
In the electronics industry, we believe that the market will expand against the backdrop of earnest efforts related to the IoT, AI, and 5G and strong demand. However, there is a possibility of a tight supply of semiconductors due to strong demand for semiconductors, and so we must keep an eye on future trends.
Given this assumed external environment, the Group believes that demand in markets in the electronics industry related to our products will grow. In particular, sales of the CZ Series are expected to increase against the backdrop of rising demand for package substrates on which semiconductors are mounted. We will make sure we take opportunities for the EXE Series of products, which are mainly used for displays, so they are adopted for HDI boards for smartphones.
Based on the above, for the consolidated results of the Group for the next fiscal year we forecast sales of 12,800
million yen (up 843 million yen or 7.1% year-on-year), operating income of 2,500 million yen (up 129 million yen or 5.5% year-on-year), an operating income to net sales ratio of 19.5% (down 0.3 percentage points year-on-year), ordinary income of 2,500 million yen (up 111 million yen or 4.7% year-on-year), and net income attributable to the parent company of 1,750 million yen (up 154 million yen or 9.7% year-on-year). ROE is forecast to be 9.7%.
(Reference)
FY 2020 (Million yen)
FY 2021 (Forecast) (Million yen)
* Increase or decrease after adjustment
(%)
Net sales
11,956
12,800
7.1
Operating income
2,370
2,500
5.5
Ordinary income
2,388
2,500
4.7
Profit attributable to owners of parent
1,595
1,750
9.7
Net income per share
84.09
92.21
-
ROE (%)
9.5
9.7
0.2
Exchange rates for the current fiscal year and the next fiscal year
FY 2020 (Yen)
FY 2021 (Forecast)
(Yen)
US＄
106.66
103.50
NT＄
3.62
3.62
RMB￥
15.44
15.44
HK＄
13.75
13.75
€
122.00
122.00
THB
3.42
3.42
2. Basic policy for the selection of accounting standards
The Group places great importance on ensuring comparability between companies and over time, and intends to continue applying Japanese standards for the time being.
Further, regarding the application of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), we will take appropriate measures while paying close attention to future changes in the ratio of foreign shareholders and the trends of the application of IFRS at other companies in the same industry.
3.
Consolidated financial statements and major notes (1) Consolidated balance sheet
(Thousands of yen)
As of December 31, 2019
As of December 31, 2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
4,957,484
5,579,463
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
*１3,128,711
*１3,620,577
Merchandise and finished goods
*１262,127
*１329,006
Work in process
420,647
415,861
Raw materials and supplies
132,689
159,982
Deferred tax assets
391,591
350,560
Other
149,125
123,606
Allowance for doubtful accounts
-3,845
-3,558
Total current assets
9,438,532
10,575,499
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures
6,939,730
7,037,708
Accumulated depreciation
-2,571,047
-2,805,486
Buildings and structures, net
*２4,368,683
*２4,232,222
Machinery, equipment and vehicles
2,734,071
3,074,090
Accumulated depreciation
-1,847,339
-2,137,588
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
886,732
936,501
Tools, furniture and fixtures
1,254,504
1,277,402
Accumulated depreciation
-871,792
-954,464
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
382,711
322,938
Land
*２2,933,082
*２2,935,817
Right-of-use asset
79,786
60,811
Accumulated depreciation
-35,075
-20,657
Right-of-use asset, net
44,710
40,153
Construction in progress
381,422
530,961
Total property, plant and equipment
8,997,342
8,998,594
Intangible assets
139,574
140,370
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
580,704
859,665
Retirement benefits assets
690,913
809,578
Deferred tax assets
47,426
3,256
Other
97,344
123,788
Total investments and other assets
1,416,389
1,796,289
10,553,306
Total non-current assets
10,935,253
Total assets
19,991,839
21,510,752
(Thousands of yen)
As of December 31, 2019
As of December 31, 2020
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
1,166,724
1,263,258
Total current liabilities
3,511,180
3,528,677
Total non-current liabilities
388,659
511,213
Net assets
Total shareholders' equity
15,445,974
16,543,283
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
155,273
190,190
Total net assets
16,091,998
17,470,862
Translation
400,000
400,000
Short-term loans
250,000
－
Current portion of long-term loans payable
372,262
477,481
Accounts payable - other
135,894
143,020
Accrued expenses
122,431
362,044
Income taxes payable
313,740
317,936
Provision for bonuses
30,470
38,005
Provision for directors' bonuses
62,075
247,948
Accounts payable - facilities
657,582
278,982
Other
Non-current liabilities
236,967
369,916
Deferred tax liabilities
43,271
24,997
Retirement benefit liability
71,972
79,699
Provision for Share-based compensation
36,447
36,599
Other
3,899,840
4,039,890
Total liabilities
Shareholders' equity
594,142
594,142
Capital stock
541,273
541,273
Capital surplus
15,486,355
16,583,712
Retained earnings
-1,175,796
-1,175,844
Treasury shares
Accumulated other comprehensive income
185,948
373,484
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
304,802
363,902
Foreign currency translation adjustment
646,024
927,578
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
19,991,839
21,510,752
Total liabilities and net assets
(2) Consolidated statement of income and consolidated statement of comprehensive income
(Consolidated statement of income)
(Thousands of yen)
Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019
Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020
Net sales
10,865,978
11,956,625
Cost of sales
*１4,247,377
*１4,560,825
Gross profit
6,618,600
7,395,800
Selling, general and administrative expenses
*２,*３4,981,500
*２,*３5,025,528
Operating profit
1,637,100
2,370,271
Non-operating income
Interest income
18,430
23,579
Dividends income
11,599
10,882
Proceeds from sales of prototypes
32,465
10,028
Insurance income
31,827
－
Other
23,301
27,079
Non-operating expenses
Other
796
5,928
Ordinary profit
1,722,350
2,388,475
Subsidy income
8,804
－
Extraordinary losses
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
*６22,111
*６71,567
Profit before income taxes
1,710,781
2,309,044
Income taxes - deferred
49,626
76,777
Net income
1,236,410
1,595,919
117,625
71,569
Total non-operating income
2,807
1,594
Interest expenses
4,353
3,305
Sales discounts
24,418
42,536
Foreign exchange losses
32,375
53,365
Total non-operating expenses
Extraordinary income
*４1,770
*４812
Gain on sales of non-current assets
－
2,018
Gain on sales of investment securities
10,574
2,830
Total extraordinary income
*５32
*５10,694
Loss on sales of noncurrent assets
22,143
82,261
Total extraordinary losses
424,744
636,348
Income taxes - current
474,370
713,125
Total income taxes
1,236,410
1,595,919
Profit attributable to owners of parent
(Consolidated statement of comprehensive income)
(Thousands of yen)
Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019
Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020
Profit
1,236,410
1,595,919
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
123,871
187,536
Foreign currency translation adjustment
-23,299
59,100
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
77,574
34,916
Total other comprehensive income
* 178,146
* 281,553
Comprehensive income
1,414,556
1,877,472
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
1,414,556
1,877,472
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
－
－
(3) Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity
Previous fiscal year (January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)
(Thousands of yen)
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
Capital surplus
Retained earnings
Treasury shares
Total shareholders' equity
Balance at beginning of current period
594,142
541,273
14,748,508
-1,185,432
14,698,491
Changes during the period
Dividends of surplus
-498,563
-498,563
Net income
1,236,410
1,236,410
Purchase of treasury shares
-104
-104
Disposal of treasury shares
－
9,740
9,740
Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity(net)
Total changes of items during period
-
-
737,846
9,636
747,483
Balance at end of current period
594,142
541,273
15,486,355
-1,175,796
15,445,974
(Thousands of yen)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Total net assets
Valuation difference on available-for-sa le securities
Foreign currency translation adjustment
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
Balance at beginning of current period
62,077
328,101
77,699
467,878
15,166,369
Changes during the period
Dividends of surplus
-498,563
Net income
1,236,410
Purchase of treasury shares
-104
Disposal of treasury shares
9,740
Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity(net)
123,871
-23,299
77,574
178,146
178,146
Total changes of items during period
123,871
-23,299
77,574
178,146
925,629
Balance at end of current period
185,948
304,802
155,273
646,024
16,091,998
Current fiscal year (January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)
(Thousands of yen)
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
Capital surplus
Retained earnings
Treasury shares
Total shareholders' equity
Balance at beginning of current period
594,142
541,273
15,486,355
-1,175,796
15,445,974
Changes of items during period
Dividends of surplus
-498,561
-498,561
Net income
1,595,919
1,595,919
Purchase of treasury shares
-48
-48
Disposal of treasury shares
-
Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity(net)
Total changes of items during period
-
-
1,097,357
-48
1,097,309
Balance at end of current period
594,142
541,273
16,583,712
-1,175,844
16,543,283
(Thousands of yen)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Total net assets
Valuation difference on available-for-sa le securities
Foreign currency translation adjustment
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
Balance at beginning of current period
185,948
304,802
155,273
646,024
16,091,998
Changes of items during period
Dividends of surplus
-498,561
Net income
1,595,919
Purchase of treasury shares
-48
Disposal of treasury shares
-
Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity(net)
187,536
59,100
34,916
281,553
281,553
Total changes of items during period
187,536
59,100
34,916
281,553
1,378,863
Balance at end of current period
373,484
363,902
190,190
927,578
17,470,862
(4) Consolidated statement of cash flow
(Thousands of yen)
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2020
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit before income taxes
1,710,781
2,309,044
Depreciation
692,881
784,634
Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful
-8,718
-409
accounts
Increase (decrease) in provision for share-based
-6,939
7,726
compensation
Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses
-10,727
4,171
Increase (decrease) in provision for directors'
-5,983
7,535
bonuses
Increase (decrease) in net defined benefit liability
-10,391
-18,290
Decrease (increase) in net defined benefit asset
-152,854
-118,569
Interest and dividend income
-30,030
-34,462
Interest expenses
2,807
1,594
Subsidy income
-8,804
－
Insurance income received
-31,827
－
Decrease (increase) in notes and accounts
158,783
-526,082
receivable - trade
Decrease (increase) in inventories
147,609
33,476
Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts payable -
101,126
87,842
trade
Loss (gain) on sales of investment securities
-
-2,018
Other
68,495
271,816
Subtotal
2,616,210
2,808,009
Interest and dividend income received
29,059
31,191
Interest expenses paid
-2,528
-1,320
Income taxes paid
-521,264
-408,165
Subsidy income
8,804
－
Insurance money received
31,827
－
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
2,162,110
2,429,714
Cash flows from investing activities
Payments into time deposits
-1,509,229
-1,731,002
Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits
1,281,400
1,644,749
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
-870,795
-975,874
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and
5,570
1,588
equipment
Purchase of intangible assets
-30,587
-50,477
Purchase of investment securities
-9,417
-9,793
Proceeds from sales of investment securities
-
7,241
Other
-57,539
-35,655
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
-1,190,597
-1,149,224
Cash flows from financing activities
Net increase (decrease) in short-term loans
400,000
－
Repayments of long-term loans payable
-500,000
-250,000
Purchase of treasury shares
-104
-48
Cash dividends paid
-498,477
-498,096
Payments for repayment of lease obligations
-34,362
-23,664
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
-632,944
-771,809
Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash
13,748
10,238
equivalents
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
352,316
518,919
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
3,599,791
3,952,107
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
3,952,107
4,471,026
(5) Notes to consolidated financial statements
(Notes on the premise of a going concern)
N/A
(Basis of presentation and summary of significant accounting policies for the preparation of consolidated financial statements)
1 Scope of Consolidation
Number of consolidated subsidiaries 6
Name of consolidated subsidiaries
MEC TAIWAN COMPANY LTD. MEC (HONG KONG) LTD.
MEC FINE CHEMICAL (ZHUHAI) LTD.
MEC CHINA SPECIALTY PRODUCTS (SUZHOU) CO., LTD. MEC EUROPE NV.
MEC SPECIALTY CHEMICAL(THAILAND)CO., LTD.
2 Fiscal Year-End of Consolidated Subsidiaries
The closing date for accounts of all consolidated subsidiaries has become the same as the consolidated closing date from the current consolidated fiscal year.
3 Summary of Significant Accounting Policies
(1) Basis and Methods of Valuation of Significant Assets
i) Marketable securities
Other marketable securities
Securities with determinable market value:
Stated at the market value method based on the quoted market prices at the end of the fiscal year (unrealized holding gains and losses are reported in a component of shareholders'
equity, with the cost of securities sold being calculated by the moving-average method.) Securities without a determinable market value:
Stated at cost using the moving-average method
ii) Derivatives
Stated at the market value method
iii) Inventories
(i) Goods, products (chemicals), work in progress, raw materials, inventories of merchandise and supplies:
Stated at cost based on the periodic average method (book price devaluation based on the decrease in profitability of balance sheet values)
(ii) Products (Machinery):
Stated at cost based on the specific identification method (book price devaluation based on the decrease in profitability of balance sheet values)
(2) Depreciation and Amortization of Significant Depreciable Assets i) Tangible fixed assets
Tangible fixed assets are amortized using the straight-line method. The principal useful lives are as follows:
Buildings and structures: 7 - 50 years Machinery and vehicles: 4 - 10 years Tools, furniture and fixtures: 3 - 10 years
ii)Intangible fixed assets
Intangible fixed assets are amortized using the straight-line method.
(3) Method of Accounting for Significant Allowances
i) Allowance for Doubtful Accounts
The Company provides allowance for doubtful accounts in an amount sufficient to cover probable losses on collection. Provision for normal receivables is calculated by using the actual percentage of credit losses, while for certain identified doubtful receivables, recoverability is assessed separately to estimate the uncollectible amount.
ii) Reserve for Bonuses
The Company provides reserve for bonuses for employees and Executive Officers who are not Directors based on the estimated amount of payment in the current consolidated year.
iii) Provision for Directors' Bonuses
The Company provides allowance for bonuses for Directors based on the estimated amount of payment in the current consolidated year.
iv) Reserve for stock compensation
The Company provides for the delivery of the Company's shares etc. to the Company's directors and executive officers based on the estimated amount of payment in the end of the fiscal year.
(4) Method of accounting for retirement benefits
i) Method of periodical allocation of estimated retirement benefits
In calculating retirement benefit obligations, the Company adopts benefit formula criteria as a method for allocating estimated retirement benefits in the period up to the end of the current consolidated fiscal year.
ii) Actuarial differences and method of processing prior service costs
Prior service costs are amortized by the straight-line method over a certain period within the average estimated remaining service period of employees (10 years) at the time of occurrence.
Actuarial differences are amortized by the declining-balance method over a certain period within the average estimated remaining service period of employees (10 years) at the time of occurrence of each year, beginning from the following fiscal year.
(5)Basis of translation of significant assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies into Japanese yen
Monetary receivables and payables denominated in foreign currencies are translated into yen using the prevailing spot exchange rate on the consolidated balance sheet date and any exchange differences are accounted for as profit or loss. Assets and liabilities of overseas consolidated subsidiaries are translated into yen at the prevailing spot rate at the balance sheet date of consolidated subsidiaries. The profit and loss of consolidated subsidiaries are translated into yen at the average spot rate during the period and any exchange differences are recorded as foreign currency translation adjustment under net assets.
(6)Cash and cash equivalent in the consolidated statement of cash flow
Cash and cash equivalent comprise cash on hand, demand deposits and short-term, highly liquid investments that are readily convertible into known amounts of cash and which are subject to an insignificant risk of change in value, having been within three months of maturity at acquisition.
(7) Other significant matters for the preparation of consolidated financial statements Accounting for consumption taxes
The Company adopts the tax exclusion method.
(Unappliedaccounting standards, etc.)
- "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, issued by the Accounting Standards Board of Japan on March 31, 2020)
- "Application Guideline on Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement Guidance No. 30, issued by the Accounting Standards Board of Japan on March 31, 2020)
(1) Outline
The International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and the U.S. Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) collaboratively develop comprehensive accounting standards on revenue recognition and they released "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" (IFRS 15 in the IASB and Topic 606 in the FASB) in May 2014. Based on the facts that IFRS 15 is to be applied from the fiscal years beginning on or after January 1, 2018 and Topic 606 from fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2017, the Accounting Standards Board of Japan developed a comprehensive accounting standard for revenue recognition and released it along with an application guideline.
As a basic policy in developing the Accounting Standards Board of Japan's Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition, it was decided to incorporate the basic principles of IFRS 15 as a starting point to establish accounting standards from the viewpoint of ensuring comparability between financial statements, which is one of the benefits of consistency with IFRS 15. In addition, if there are items to be considered in practice, etc., which have been carried out so far in Japan, alternative handling is to be added to the extent that comparability is not impaired.
(2) Planned application date
It will be applied from the beginning of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.
(3) Effect of application of the accounting standards, etc.
The Company is currently evaluating the impact on the consolidated financial statements from applying the " Accounting standard for revenue recognition " and such like.
・"Disclosure of Accounting Policies, Accounting Standard (Draft) for Accounting Changes and
Correction of Errors" (Corporate Accounting Standard No. 24, March 31, 2020)
(1) Outline
The purpose is to outline the principles and procedures of accounting treatment to be adopted when the provisions of related accounting standards and such like are not clear.
(2) Planned application date
The plan is to apply the revised standards from the end of the fiscal year ending December 2021.
(Notesto consolidated balance sheet)
*1 Notes maturing at end of current fiscal year
In accounting for notes maturing at the end of the current fiscal year, we process payments using the date of the notes. Please note that because the last day of the fiscal year under review was a holiday for financial institutions, notes maturing on the last day of the next fiscal year are included in the balance of bills on the last day of the
fiscal year.
(Thousands of yen)
Previous fiscal year
Current fiscal year
(As of December 31, 2019)
(As of December 31, 2020)
Notes receivable
4,622
7,390
Electronically recorded receivable
3,509
2,141
*2 Pledged assets
(Thousands of yen)
Previous fiscal year
Current fiscal year
(As of December 31, 2019)
(As of December 31, 2020)
Buildings and structures
89,230
86,384
Land
25,744
26,677
114,975
113,062
Total
There is no obligation corresponding to the above pledged assets.
(Notes to consolidated statements of income)
*1 The inventories at the fiscal year end are the amounts after write-down of book value as a result of a decrease in profitability, and the following loss on valuation of inventories is included in cost of sales.
(Thousands of yen)Previous fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019)Current fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020)
33,335
-9,244
*2 Breakdown of selling, general, and administrative expenses.
(Thousands of yen)Previous fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019)Current fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020)
Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts Salaries and bonuses
-8,845 1,213,395
1,052 1,264,204
Packing and transportation expenses Provision for allowance for bonuses Provision for directors' bonuses Provision for share-based compensation Retirement benefit expenses
549,731 580,727
179,913 158,452
30,470 38,005
- 7,726
111,355 60,575
Research and development expenses
1,200,605
1,359,359
*3 Research and development expenses included in general expenses were as follows.
(Thousands of yen)
Previous fiscal year
Current fiscal year
(Fiscal year ended
(Fiscal year ended
December 31, 2019)
December 31, 2020)
1,200,605
1,359,359
*4 Breakdown of profit on sale of fixed assets is as follows.
(Thousands of yen)Previous fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019)Current fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020)
Machinery, equipment and vehicles Tools, furniture and fixtures
1,749 450
20 362
Total
1,770
812
*5 Breakdown of loss on sale of fixed assets is as follows.
Previous fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019)
Machinery, equipment and vehicles Tools, furniture and fixtures
(Thousands of yen)Current fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020)
Total
32 - 32
- 10,694 10,694
*6 Breakdown of loss on disposal of fixed assets is as follows.
(Thousands of yen)Previous fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019)Current fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020)
Buildings and structures Machinery, equipment and vehicles Tools, furniture and fixtures Investments and other assets [other] Fixed asset removal costs
16,525 35,496
924 4,041
1,734 1,902
Total
92 2,835 22,111
(Matters related to consolidated statement of comprehensive income)
- 30,126 71,567
* Amount of reclassification adjustment and tax effect amount pertaining to other comprehensive incomePrevious fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019)
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities:
Amount arising in the current fiscal year under review
Amount of reclassification adjustment
Before income tax effect
Income tax effect
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
Foreign currency translation adjustment:
Amount arising in the current fiscal year under review
Adjustments related to retirement benefits:
Amount arising in the current fiscal year under review
Amount of reclassification adjustment
Before income tax effect
Income tax effect
Adjustments related to retirement benefits Other comprehensive income
178,437
-
178,437
-54,566
123,871
-23,299
134,803
-23,056
111,746
-34,172
77,574
178,146
(Thousands of yen)Current fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020)
272,165
-2,018
270,147
-82,611
187,536
59,100
96,374
-46,076
50,298
-15,381
34,916
281,553
(Matters related to consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity)
Previous fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019)
1. Classand numbers of total shares issued and treasurystock held
Number of shares at the beginning of the current fiscal year
Increase in number of shares during the fiscal year
Decrease in number of shares during the fiscal year
Number of shares at the end of the fiscal year
Shares issued
Common stock
20,071,093
-
-
20,071,093
Total
20,071,093
-
-
20,071,093
Treasury stock
Common stock
1,100,232
85
7,006
1,093,311
Total
1,100,232
85
7,006
1,093,311
(Note) 1.
A total of 197,669 shares were contributed to Custody Bank of Japan (trust account) as trust property in
the stock-based compensation system for directors and stock-based compensation system for executive
officers. They are treated as treasury stocks in consolidated financial statements and financial statements.
2.
The increase in the number of treasury shares of common stock of 85 shares was due to the purchase of
shares less than one unit.
3.
The decrease of 7,006 shares of treasury stock in common stock is due to the withdrawal of shares
contributed to Custody Bank of Japan (trust account) as trust property in the stock-based compensation
system for executive officers.
2.
Dividends
(1) Dividends paid
(Resolution)
Class of shares
Total amount of dividends (Thousands of yen)
Dividend per share (yen)
Date of record
Effective date
February 13 2019 Board of directors' meeting
Common stock
268,457
14
December 31, 2018
March 1, 2019
August 9, 2019 Board of directors' meeting
Common stock
230,105
12
June 30, 2019
September 3, 2019
(Note) 1. The total amount of dividends based on a resolution made by the Board of Directors on February 13, 2019, includes a dividend of 2,865 thousand yen related to Company stock held by the Stock Delivery Trust for
Directors and Stock Delivery Trust for Executive Officers.
2. The total amount of dividends based on a resolution made by the Board of Directors on August 9, 2019, includes a dividend of 2,372 thousand yen related to Company stock held by the Stock Delivery Trust for Directors and Stock Delivery Trust for Executive Officers.
(2) Dividends with a record date within the current fiscal year that become effective after the end of the fiscal year
(Resolution)
Class of shares
Total amount of dividends (Thousands of yen)
Source of dividends
Dividend per share (yen)
Date of record
Effective date
February 13, 2020 Board of directors'
meeting
Common stock
268,456
Retained earnings
14
December 31, 2019
March 10, 2020
(Note) The total amount of dividends based on a resolution made by the Board of Directors on February 13, 2019, includes a dividend of 2,767 thousand yen related to Company stock held by the Stock Delivery Trust for Directors and Stock Delivery Trust for Executive Officers.
Current fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020)
1. Classand numbers of total shares issued and treasury stock held
Number of shares at the beginning of the current fiscal year
Increase in number of shares during the fiscal year
Decrease in number of shares during the fiscal year
Number of shares at the end of the fiscal year
Shares issued
Common stock
20,071,093
-
-
20,071,093
Total
20,071,093
-
-
20,071,093
Treasury stock
Common stock
1,093,311
30
-
1,093,341
Total
1,093,311
30
-
1,093,341
(Note)1. A total of 197,669 shares were contributed to Custody Bank of Japan (trust account) as trust property in the stock-based compensation system for directors and stock-based compensation system for executive officers. They are treated as treasury stocks in consolidated financial statements and financial statements.
2. The increase in the number of treasury shares of common stock of 30 shares was due to the purchase of shares less than one unit.
2. Dividends
(1) Dividends paid
(Resolution)
Class of shares
Total amount of dividends (Thousands of yen)
Dividend per share (yen)
Date of record
Effective date
February 13 2020 Board of directors' meeting
Common stock
268,456
14
December 31, 2019
March 10, 2020
August 11, 2020 Board of directors' meeting
Common stock
230,105
12
June 30, 2020
September 1, 2020
(Note)1. The total amount of dividends based on a resolution made by the Board of Directors on February 13, 2020, includes a dividend of 2,767 thousand yen related to Company stock held by the Stock Delivery Trust for
Directors and Stock Delivery Trust for Executive Officers.
2. The total amount of dividends based on a resolution made by the Board of Directors on August 11, 2020, includes a dividend of 2,372 thousand yen related to Company stock held by the Stock Delivery Trust for Directors and Stock Delivery Trust for Executive Officers.
(2) Dividends with a record date within the current fiscal year that become effective after the end of the fiscal year
(Resolution)
Class of shares
Total amount of dividends (Thousands of yen)
Source of dividends
Dividend per share (yen)
Date of record
Effective date
February 12, 2021 Board of directors' meeting
Common stock
268,455
Retained earnings
14
December 31, 2020
March 3, 2021
(Note) The total amount of dividends based on a resolution made by the Board of Directors on February 12, 2021, includes a dividend of 2,767 thousand yen related to Company stock held by the Stock Delivery Trust for Directors and Stock Delivery Trust for Executive Officers.
(Consolidated statement of cash flow)
* Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the fiscal year with the consolidated balance
sheet accounts
(Thousands of yen)
Previous fiscal year
Current fiscal year
(Fiscal year ended
(Fiscal year ended
December 31, 2019)
December 31, 2020)
Cash and deposits
5,579,463
4,957,484
Time deposits with maturities
-1,108,436
-1,005,376
extending over three months
Cash and cash equivalents
3,952,107
4,471,026
(Retirement benefit)
1. Outline of retirement benefit plan applied
The Company adopts a contract-type defined benefit pension plan operated by multi-employers ("cash balance plan") based on the Defined Benefit Corporate Pension Law for its employees and with regard to executive officers not directors, a retirement benefit pension plan for executive directors is established.
Certain consolidated subsidiaries adopt a defined contribution pension plan or defined benefit plan. We calculate the retirement benefit expenses and liabilities related to retirement benefits by the simplified method for these defined benefit plans.
2. Defined benefit plans
(1) Reconciliation of the beginning and ending balances of retirement benefit obligations (excluding thescheme that applies the simplified method, which is listed in (3))
(Thousands of yen)
Previous consolidated fiscal year
Consolidated fiscal year
(Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019)
(Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020)
Beginning balance of the retirement benefit obligation
923,474 982,951
Service costs Interest expense
78,065 79,239
3,693 3,931
Accruals of actuarial gains and losses Payment of retirement benefits
-4,134 -30,253
-18,147 -76,904
Balance of retirement benefit obligations at end of year
982,951
958,964
(Thousands of yen)
Consolidated fiscal year
(Fiscal year ended
(Fiscal year ended
December 31, 2019)
December 31, 2020)
Beginning balance of pension assets
1,461,533
1,673,865
Expected return on assets
1,461
-
Accruals of actuarial gains and losses
130,668
66,121
Contributions from the employer
98,348
99,797
Payment of retirement benefits
-18,147
-76,904
Balance of the pension assets at end of year
1,673,865
1,762,879
Previous consolidated fiscal year
(2) Reconciliation of the beginning and ending balances of pension assets (excluding the scheme that appliesthe simplified method, which is listed in (3))
(3) Reconciliations of beginning and ending balances of the liability for the retirement benefits of the system that uses the simplified method
(Thousands of yen)
Previous consolidated fiscal year
Consolidated fiscal year
(Fiscal year ended
(Fiscal year ended
December 31, 2019)
December 31, 2020)
Beginning balance of the liability for retirement benefits
53,751
43,271
Payment of retirement benefits Payment of retirement benefits Other
-1,341
-2,225
-9,050
-23,090
-88
1,377
Ending balance of the liability for retirement benefits
43,271
19,333
(4) Reconciliation of the ending balance of the retirement benefit obligations and pension assets, and liabilities and assets relating to retirement benefits that have been recorded in the consolidated balance sheet
(Thousands of yen)
Previous consolidated fiscal year
(Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019)
Retirement benefit obligation of funded plans
Pension assets
Retirement benefit obligation of unfunded plans
1,017,565 -1,706,717 -689,152
41,510
Net amount of liabilities and assets that have been recorded in the consolidated balance sheet
-647,642
Liabilities related to retirement benefits Net defined benefit asset
Net amount of liabilities and assets that have been recorded in the consolidated balance sheet
43,271 -690,913 -647,642
Consolidated fiscal year
(Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020)
987,483 -1,797,062 -809,578
24,997
-784,581
24,997 -809,578 -784,581
(5) Amount of retirement benefit costs and their breakdown
(Thousands of yen)
Previous consolidated fiscal year
(As of December 31, 2019)Consolidated fiscal year (As of December 31, 2020)
Service cost Interest expense Expected return on assets
Expensed amount of actuarial gains and losses
Retirement benefit costs which are calculated using the simplified method Retirement benefit cost of defined benefit plans
78,065 79,239
3,693 3,931
-1,461
-23,056 -46,076
-1,341 -2,225
55,899
(6) Adjustments related to retirement benefits
34,868
A breakdown of the items that were recorded in the adjustments for retirement benefits (before makingdeductions for the tax effect) is as follows.
-
(Thousands of yen)
Previous consolidated fiscal year
(As of December 31, 2019)Consolidated fiscal year (As of December 31, 2020)
Accruals of actuarial gains and losses
-111,746
-50,298
Total
-111,746
-50,298
(7) Cumulative adjustment to retirement benefits
A breakdown of the items that were recorded in the cumulative adjustments for retirement benefits (before
making deductions for the tax effect) is as follows.
Previous consolidated fiscal year
(As of December 31, 2019)
Difference with unrecognized actuarial gain and loss
Total
-223,672 -223,672
(Thousands of yen)
Consolidated fiscal year (As of December 31, 2020)
-273,971 -273,971
(8) Matters relating to pension assets i) Main components of the pension assets
The ratios of the major classifications for the total pension assets are asfollows.
Previous consolidated fiscal yearConsolidated fiscal year under review
(As of December 31, 2019)
(As of December 31, 2020)
Bonds
32%
38%
Stocks
38%
37%
General accounts
20%
21%
Other
10%
4%
Total
100%
100%
ii) Method of setting the expected long-term rate of return on pension assets
To determine the expected long-term rate of return on pension assets, we consider the current and expected allocation of pension assets, and the current and expected long-term rate of return from the variety of assets that make up the pension assets.
(9) Matters relating to actuarial assumptions
Major actuarial assumptions (representing a weighted average)
Previous consolidated fiscal yearConsolidated fiscal year under review
(As of December 31, 2019)
(As of December 31, 2020)Discount rate
0.4% 0.7%
Expected long-term rate of return on pension assets
0.1% 0.0%
3. Defined contribution plans
The required contributions to defined contribution plans of consolidated subsidiaries that use defined contribution plans came to 91,560 thousand yen for the previous consolidated fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019) and 70,139 thousand yen for the consolidated fiscal year under review (Fiscal year ended
December 31, 2020).
(Tax effect accounting)
1 Breakdown of deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities by major causes of occurrence
(Thousands of yen)
Previous fiscal year (As of December 31, 2019)Current fiscal year (As of December 31, 2020)Deferred tax assets
Allowance for bonuses Accrued enterprise tax Social insurance premiums
95,273 96,549
7,327 21,593
14,573 14,864
Loss on valuation of inventory assets Unrealized income on inventory assets Unpaid officer retirement benefits Liability for retirement benefits Loss carryforwards
28,492 18,015
111,171 134,011
4,379 4,379
13,046 13,788
71,647 108,076
Reserve for stock compensation Impairment loss
19,431 21,794
176,238 176,238
Other
62,766 47,765
Deferred tax assets subtotal
604,348
657,078
Valuation allowance for tax loss carryforwards
-34,145 -108,076
Valuation allowance for total future deductible temporary differences
-178,253 -178,253
Valuation allowance subtotal Total deferred tax assets
-212,399 391,949
-286,330 370,748
Deferred tax liabilities
Valuation difference on other securities Retained earnings of overseas subsidiaries Retirement benefits assets
-81,911 -164,522
-288,297 -325,915
-211,281 -246,969
Total deferred tax liabilities Net deferred tax assets
-581,490 -189,541
-737,408 -366,659
The amount of "net deferred tax liabilities" (previous fiscal year: -189,541 thousand yen; current fiscal year: -366,659 thousand yen) is included in the following items in the consolidated balance sheet.
(Thousands of yen)
Previous fiscal year
Current fiscal year
(As of December 31, 2019)
(As of December 31, 2020)
Fixed assets - deferred tax assets
47,426
3,256
Fixed liabilities - deferred tax liabilities
-236,967
-369,916
(Note) 1. Valuation allowance has increased by 2,735 thousand yen. This increase was due to foreign currency translation.
2. Tax loss carryforwards and their deferred tax assets by rollover date
Previous fiscal year (As of December 31, 2019)
(Thousands of yen)
Within 1 year
Within 1 to 2 years
Within 2 to 3 years
Within 3 to 4 years
Within 4 to 5 years
Over 5 years
Total
Tax loss carryforwards(a)
-
-
4,236
5,146
28,117
34,145
71,647
Valuation allowance
-
-
-
-
-
-34,145
-34,145
Deferred tax asset
-
-
4,236
5,146
28,117
-
(b)37,501
(a) Tax losses carried forward are multiplied by the statutory tax rate.
(b)Deferred tax assets of 37,501 thousand have been recorded for tax loss carryforwards of 71,647 thousand
(multiplied by the statutory tax rate). The deferred tax assets of 37,501 thousand yen are recognized for the balance of tax loss carryforwards at consolidated subsidiary MEC SPECIALTYCHEMICAL (THAILAND) CO., LTD of 37,501 thousand yen (multiplied by the statutory tax rate). The tax loss carryforward for which this deferred tax asset has been recorded is determined to be recoverable based on the expected future taxable income, and no valuation allowance has been recognized.
1. The valuation allowance has increased by 73,930 thousand yen. This increase is due to the recognition of avaluation allowance of 73,434 thousand yen as a carry forward deficit for tax at the consolidated subsidiary
MEC SPECIALTY CHEMICAL (THAILAND) CO., LTD.
2. Amount of carry forward deficit for tax and deferred tax assets by deadline
Current fiscal year (As of December 31, 2019)
(Thousands of yen)
Within 1 year
Within 1 to 2 years
Within 2 to 3 years
Within 3 to 4 years
Within 4 to 5 years
Over 5 years
Total
Tax loss carryforwards(a)
-
4,015
4,878
26,649
37,890
34,642
108,076
Valuation allowance
-
-4,015
-4,878
-26,649
-37,890
-34,642
-108,076
Deferred tax asset
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(a) Tax losses carried forward are multiplied by the statutory tax rate.
2 Breakdown by major items that caused the difference between the statutory effective tax rate and the burdenrate of corporation tax etc. after applying tax effect accounting
Previous fiscal year (As of December 31, 2019)Current fiscal year (As of December 31, 2020)
Statutory effective tax rate (Adjustment)
Permanent differences such as entertainment expenses Inhabitant tax equivalent
Examination research expenses etc. Tax deduction Foreign withholding tax
30.6% 30.6%
1.9 1.2
0.3 0.2
-6.1 -6.1
0.9 1.1
Overseas Subsidiary Income Retention Taxation - 0.1
Increase (decrease) in valuation allowance - 3.2
Retained earnings of foreign subsidiaries Overseas tax rate discrepancy
Other
Burden of corporate tax etc. after applying tax effect accounting
1.3 1.6
-1.7 -2.1
0.5 1.1
27.7
30.9
(Segment information)
[Information by operating segment]
1. Overview of reportable segments
The Company's reportable segments are those for which financial information on the Company's separate units is available and such information is used by the Board of Directors to decide how to allocate management resources and to evaluate achievements. Thus, they are subject to regular reviews.
The Company's Group mainly manufactures and sells chemicals involved in manufacturing PCBs. The Company is located in Japan. Overseas, it has bases in Taiwan, Hong Kong, China, Thailand, and Europe (mainly Germany, Italy, and France). These are respectively overseen by MEC TAIWAN COMPANY LTD.; MEC (HONG KONG) LTD.; MEC FINE CHEMICAL (ZHUHAI) LTD.; MEC CHINA SPECIALTY PRODUCTS (SUZHOU) CO., LTD.; MEC SPECIALTY CHEMICAL (THAILAND) CO., LTD COMPANY LTD.; and MEC EUROPE NV. Each local corporation is an independent business unit. They formulate comprehensive strategies for each region with regards to the products they handle, and expand their business activities.
Therefore, the Company's Group consists of segments that are separated on the basis of their regional production and marketing systems. There are six reportable segments: Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong (Hong Kong, Zhuhai), China (Suzhou), Thailand and Europe.
2. Method of calculating net sales, profit or loss, assets, liabilities and other items by reportable segment
The method of accounting treatment used for reportable business segments is approximately the same as that stated in "Basis of presentation and summary of significant accounting policies for the preparation of consolidated financial statements."
Figures for the profits at reportable segments are based on operating income. Inter-segment revenue and transfers are based on current market prices.
3. Information on net sales, profit or loss, assets, liabilities and other items by reportable segment Previous fiscal year (January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)
(Thousands of yen)
Reportable segment
Total
Japan
Taiwan
Hong Kong
China
Thailand
Europe
Net sales
Sales to external customers
Inter-segment sales and transfers
5,043,656 2,213,076
2,180,768
1,411
1,025,925
1,255
1,990,968
768
- -
624,660 53,521
10,865,978 2,270,033
Total
7,256,732
2,182,179
1,027,180
1,991,737
-
678,181
13,136,012
Segment profit
1,061,400
273,163
178,206
165,145
-136,275
63,296
1,604,936
Segment assets
14,502,431
2,686,303
1,375,500
1,757,693
1,023,841
618,773
21,964,543
Other items
Depreciation and amortization
Increase in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
520,595
781,171
30,293
9,741
26,127
22,700
71,887
14,450
21,813
500,598
22,164
34,106
692,881
1,362,769
Current fiscal year (January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)
(Thousands of yen)
Reportable segment
Total
Japan
Taiwan
Hong Kong
China
Thailand
Europe
Net sales
Sales to external customers
Inter-segment sales and transfers
5,785,254 2,612,321
2,432,110
3,255
1,139,694
6,560
2,012,807
11,696
40,305
-
546,452 121,082
11,956,625 2,754,916
Total
8,397,576
2,435,365
1,146,255
2,024,503
40,305
667,535
14,711,542
Segment profit
1,660,736
316,989
247,077
335,472
-176,811
61,904
2,445,369
Segment assets
16,147,050
2,921,145
1,554,561
2,020,773
821,002
637,581
24,102,115
Other items
Depreciation and amortization
Increase in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
587,198
719,032
26,919
13,955
26,751
19,601
56,100
42,621
62,051
24,918
25,612
27,017
784,634
847,145
4. Differences between the total amount at reportable segments and the amount stated in the consolidated
financial statements, and main details of such differences (matters concerning reconciliation)
(Thousands of yen)
Net sales
Previous fiscal year
Current fiscal year
Reportable segment total Intersegment eliminations
13,136,012 -2,270,033
14,711,542 -2,754,914
Sales stated in the Consolidated Financial Statements
10,865,978
11,956,625
(Thousands of yen)
Profit
Previous fiscal year
Current fiscal year
Reportable segment total Intersegment eliminations
1,604,936 32,163
2,445,369 -75,097
Operating income in the Consolidated Financial Statements
1,637,100
2,370,271
(Thousands of yen)
Assets
Previous fiscal year
Current fiscal year
Reportable segment total Intersegment eliminations
22,375,479 -2,383,639
24,102,115 -2,591,362
Total assets in the Consolidated Financial Statements
19,991,839
21,510,752
(Thousands of yen)
Other items
Reportable segment total
Adjustment
Amount stated in the Consolidated Financial
Statements
Previous fiscal year
Current fiscal year
Previous fiscal year
Current fiscal year
Previous fiscal year
Current fiscal year
Depreciation and amortization
692,881
784,634
-
-
692,881
784,634
Increase in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
1,362,769
847,145
-
-
1,362,769
847,145
[Related Information]
Previous fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019)
1. Information by product and by service
Because there is a single category of products and services, information by product or by service is omitted.
2. Information by geographical segment
(1) Net sales
(Thousands of yen)
Japan
Taiwan
China
Other
Total
4,866,743
2,162,649
3,016,893
819,692
10,865,978
Note:
Net sales to customers are based on location, and are classified by country or region.
(2) Tangible fixed assets
(Thousands of yen)
Japan
Taiwan
China
Thailand
Europe
Total
6,973,942
722,569
414,569
725,718
160,605
8,997,342
3. Information on each major customer
Of sales to external customers, because there is no destination for 10% or more of net sales in the consolidated statements of income, the statement of such has been omitted in this material.
Current fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020)
1. Information by product and by service
Because there is a single category of products and services, information by product or by service is omitted.
2. Information by geographical segment
(1) Net sales
(Thousands of yen)
Japan
Taiwan
China
Other
Total
5,580,432
2,422,601
3,144,885
808,706
11,956,625
Note:
Net sales to customers are based on location, and are classified by country or region.
(2) Tangible fixed assets
(Thousands of yen)
Japan
Taiwan
China
Thailand
Europe
Total
7,065,849
718,765
388,932
646,880
178,166
8,998,594
3.
Information on each major customer
Of sales to external customers, because there is no destination for 10% or more of net sales in the consolidated statements of income, the statement of such has been omitted in this material.
[Information on impairment of fixed assets by reportable segment] N/A
[Information on amortized and unamortized goodwill by reportable segment] N/A
[Information on gain on negative goodwill by reportable segment] N/A
(Per share information)
(Yen)
Item
Previous fiscal year
(Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019)
Current fiscal year
(Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020)
Net assets per share
847.94
920.60
Net income per share
65.16
84.09
Notes: 1. Information of diluted net income per share is omitted because of no issue of potential stocks.
2. In calculating net assets per share, we treat the trust account for stock issuance for Directors and stock issuance trust account for Executive Officers as own shares owned by the Company (treasury stock). Therefore, the number of shares at the end of the fiscal year is calculated by including the shares of treasury stock subject to deduction. Also in calculating net income per share, the average number of shares during the fiscal year is determined by including the shares of treasury stock subject to deduction.
Further, the number of shares of treasury stock deducted at the end of the period in calculating "net assets per share" was 197,669 shares in the previous consolidated fiscal year and 197,669 shares in the consolidated fiscal year under review. In addition, the average number of shares of treasury stock deducted during the period in calculating "net income per share" was 200,225 shares in the previous consolidated fiscal year and 197,669 shares in the consolidated fiscal year under review.
3. The basis for calculating net income per share is as follows.
Item
Previous fiscal year
(Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019)
Current fiscal year
(Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020)
Net income (Thousands of yen)
1,236,410
1,595,919
Amount not available for common shareholders (Thousands of yen)
－
－
Net profit available for common stocks (Thousands of yen)
1,236,410
1,595,919
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding during the year (shares)
18,975,272
18,977,757
(Important subsequent events)
N/A
4.
Non-consolidated financial statements and major notes (1) Balance sheet
As of December 31, 2019
(Thousands of yen) As of December 31, 2020
Assets
Current assetsCash and deposits Notes receivable - trade Electronically recorded receivables Accounts receivable - trade Merchandise and finished goods Raw materials and supplies Prepaid expenses Accounts receivable - other Other
2,227,625
262,127
217,385
16,584
23,125
67,533
1,810,869
251,217
73,567
2,735,049
92,418
329,006
2,027,294
179,681
187,904
11,022
48,518
13,339
Total current assets Non-current assets
4,950,035
5,624,234
Property, plant and equipmentBuildings Structures
Machinery and equipment Vehicles
Tools, furniture and fixtures Land
Construction in progress
3,299,504
648,793
254,942
349,155
3,312,188
123,943
23,567
2,274,036
145,269
649,984
16,754
206,181
2,274,036
461,435
Total property, plant and equipment Intangible assets
6,973,942
7,065,849
Leasehold right Software
Software in progress Other
29,380
74,876
18,700
2,038
Total intangible assets Investments and other assets
124,995
29,380 99,238－2,023 130,641
Investment securities Affiliated company shares Capital
Long-term loans receivable subsidiaries and affiliates
from
Long-term prepaid expenses Prepaid pension expense Deferred tax assets Other
Total investments and other assets
580,704
1,401,891 54,775
327,600
112
467,240
3,086
14,495
2,849,906
859,665
1,057,492 77,630
414,000
Total non-current assets
9,948,844
Total assets
14,898,879
28 529,943－14,625 2,953,385 10,149,876 15,774,111
(Thousands of yen)
As of December 31, 2019
As of December 31, 2020
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes payable
563,455
628,533
Accounts payable -trade-
328,147
278,268
Short-term loans payable
400,000
400,000
Current portion of long-term loans payable
250,000
－
Accounts payable -other-
233,424
358,546
Accrued expenses
116,939
123,523
Income taxes payable
41,540
261,623
Deposits received
58,371
66,375
Provision for bonuses
311,555
315,726
Provision for directors' bonuses
30,470
38,005
Notes payable - facilities
495,381
120,589
Accrued expenses - facilities
61,778
245,179
Other
10,142
2,528
Total current liabilities
2,901,206
2,838,899
Non-current liabilities
Long-term loans payable
－
96,992
Asset retirement obligations
587
587
Provision for retirement benefits
41,510
22,000
Provision for Share-based compensation
71,972
79,699
Other
23,833
23,855
Total non-current liabilities
137,903
223,134
Total liabilities
3,039,110
3,062,034
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
594,142
594,142
Capital surplus
Legal capital surplus
446,358
446,358
Other capital surplus
94,914
94,914
Total capital surpluses
541,273
541,273
Retained earnings
Legal retained earnings
63,557
63,557
Other retained earnings
General reserve
9,900,000
10,600,000
Retained earnings brought forward
1,750,644
1,715,463
Total retained earnings
11,714,201
12,379,021
Treasury shares
-1,175,796
-1,175,844
Total shareholders' equity
11,673,820
12,338,592
Valuation and translation adjustments
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
185,948
373,484
Total valuation and translation adjustments
185,948
373,484
Total net assets
11,859,769
12,712,077
Total liabilities and net assets
14,898,879
15,774,111
Translation
(2) Statement of income
(Thousands of yen)
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2020
Net sales
7,256,732
8,397,576
Cost of sales
2,769,380
3,224,223
Gross profit
4,487,352
5,173,352
Selling, general and administrative expenses
3,425,951
3,512,616
Operating profit
1,061,400
1,660,736
Non-operating income
Interest and dividend income
208,308
339,716
Proceeds from sales of prototypes
32,465
10,028
Foreign exchange gains
31,827
－
Other
13,642
11,850
Total non-operating income
286,244
361,595
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
1,111
500
Foreign exchange losses
15,540
39,965
Other
417
324
Total non-operating expenses
17,069
40,790
Ordinary profit
1,330,575
1,981,541
Extraordinary income
Gain on sales of non-current assets
486
149
Gain on sales of investment securities
－
2,018
Subsidy income
8,804
－
Total extraordinary income
9,290
2,168
Extraordinary losses
Loss on sale of non-current assets
32
－
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
21,315
64,490
344,398
Total extraordinary losses
21,348
408,889
Profit before income taxes
1,318,517
1,574,820
Income taxes - current
245,277
393,971
Income taxes - deferred
40,538
17,467
Total income taxes
285,816
411,439
Profit
1,032,701
1,163,380
[Details of cost of sales]
Previous fiscal year
(Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019)
Current fiscal year
(Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020)
Category
Note no.
Amount (Thousands of yen)
Amount (Thousands of yen)
Product cost Cost of goods Repair cost
Cost of sales of raw materials Total cost of sales
2,620,112 42,904 14,012 92,350
3,058,500 44,280 7,005 114,437
2,769,380
3,224,223
(3) Statement of changes in shareholders' equity
Previous fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019)
Balance at beginning of current period Changes of items during period
Provision of general reserve
Dividends of surplus
Net income Purchase of treasury shares Disposal of treasury shares
Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity
Total changes of items during period Balance at end of current periodShareholders' equity
(Thousands of yen)
Capital surplus
Retained earnings Other retained earnings
Capital stockLegal capital surplusOther capital surplusTotal capital surplusLegal retained earningsGeneral reserveRetained earnings brought forwardTotal retained earnings
594,142
446,358
94,914
541,273
63,557
8,900,000
2,216,506
11,180,064
1,000,000
-1,000,000
--498,563 1,032,701
-498,563 1,032,701
-
-
-
-
-1,000,000 9,900,000
-465,862
534,137
594,142
446,358
94,914
541,273
63,557
1,750,644
11,714,201
Shareholders' equity
Valuation and translation adjustments
Total net assets
Treasury shares
Total shareholders' equity
Valuation difference on available-for-s ale securities
Total valuation and translation adjustments
Balance at beginning of current period
-1,185,432
11,130,046
62,077
62,077
11,192,124
Changes of items during period
Provision of general reserve
−
−
Dividends of surplus
-498,563
-498,563
Net income
1,032,701
1,032,701
Purchase of treasury shares
-104
-104
-104
Disposal of treasury shares
9,740
9,740
9,740
Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity
123,871
123,871
123,871
Total changes of items during period
9,636
543,773
123,871
123,871
667,645
Balance at end of current period
-1,175,796
11,673,820
185,948
185,948
11,859,769
Current fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020)
Balance at beginning of current period Changes of items during periodProvision of general reserve
Dividends of surplus
Net income Purchase of treasury shares Disposal of treasury shares
Net changes of items other than shareholders' equityTotal changes of items during periodBalance at end of current periodShareholders' equity
(Thousands of yen)
Capital surplus
Retained earnings Other retained earnings
Capital stockLegal capital surplusOther capital surplusTotal capital surplusLegal retained earningsGeneral reserveRetained earnings brought forwardTotal retained earnings
594,142
446,358
94,914
541,273
63,557
9,900,000
1,750,644
11,714,201
700,000
-700,000
－
-498,561
-498,561
1,163,380
1,163,380
－
－
－
－
－
700,000
-35,180
664,819
594,142
446,358
94,914
541,273
63,557
10,600,000
1,715,463
12,379,021
Shareholders' equity
Valuation and translation adjustments
Total net assets
Treasury shares
Total shareholde rs' equity
Valuation difference on available-for-sal e securities
Total valuation and translation adjustments
Balance at beginning of current period
-1,175,796
11,673,820
185,948
185,948
11,859,769
Changes of items during period
Provision of general reserve
－
－
Dividends of surplus
-498,561
-498,561
Net income
1,163,380
1,163,380
Purchase of treasury shares
-48
-48
-48
Disposal of treasury shares
－
－
Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity
187,536
187,536
187,536
Total changes of items during period
-48
664,771
187,536
187,536
852,307
Balance at end of current period
-1,175,844
12,338,592
373,484
373,484
12,712,077
5.
Other
Transfer of Officers
Refer to "Personnel Transfer of Directors and Executive Officers" announced on December 22, 2020.