MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  MEC Company Ltd.    4971   JP3920890005

MEC COMPANY LTD.

(4971)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MEC : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Financial Year Ended December 31, 2020

03/01/2021 | 01:04am EST
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Financial Year Ended December 31, 2020 [JA-GAAP]

February 12, 2021

Stock exchange listing:Tokyo Stock Exchange

Company Name: MEC COMPANY LTD.

Stock Code No.: 4971 Company URL: https://www.mec-co.com/en/ Representative: Kazuo MAEDA, CEO & President

Contact: Yoshihiro SAKAMOTO, Corporate Communication Office TEL: +81-(0)6-6401-8160

Date of General Meeting of Shareholders (Scheduled):

March 24, 2021

Commencement Date of Dividend Payment (Scheduled):

March 3, 2021

Date of Filing the Financial Report (Scheduled):

March 25, 2021

Creation of reference materials supplementary to the results: Yes

Holding of briefing sessions regarding the results:

Yes (for institutional investors, securities analysts)

(Amounts less than one million yen have been disregarded.)

1. Consolidated Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2020 (January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020) (1) Results of operations

(% represent annual changes over the preceding year unless otherwise stated.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019

Millions of yen 11,956 10,865

% 10.0

-4.1

Millions of yen 2,370 1,637

% 44.8

-26.4

Millions of yen 2,388 1,722

% 38.7

-23.0

Millions of yen 1,595 1,236

% 29.1

-30.5

Note: Comprehensive income for fiscal year ended December 31, 2020:1,877 million yen (32.7%);fiscal year ended December 31, 2019:1,414 million yen (8.2%)

Net income per share

Diluted net income per share

Return on equity

Ordinary income to total assets

Operating income to net sales

Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019

Yen 84.09 65.16

Yen - -

% 9.5

7.9

% 11.5

8.9

% 19.8

15.1

(Reference) Investment profit or loss according to the equity method: Year ended December 31, 2020: - million yen Year ended December 31, 2019: - million yen

(2) Financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Book value per share

As of

December 31, 2020 As of

December 31, 2019

Millions of yen 21,510 19,991

Millions of yen 17,470 16,091

% 81.2

80.5

Yen 920.60 847.94

(Reference) Shareholder's equity:Year ended December 31, 2020: 17,470 million yen Year ended December 31, 2019:16,091 million yen

(3)Cash flow

Cash flow from operating activities

Cash flow from investment activities

Cash flow from financial activities

Cash and cash equivalents at fiscal year end

Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019

Millions of yen 2,429 2,162

Millions of yen -1,149 -1,190

Millions of yen -771 -632

Millions of yen 4,471 3,952

2.

Dividends

Annual dividend

Total cash dividends (Annual)

Payout ratio (Consolidated)

Dividends on equity (Consolidated)

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Annual

Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020

Yen - -

Yen 12.00 12.00

Yen - -

Yen 14.00 14.00

Yen 26.00 26.00

Millions of yen 498 498

% 39.9 30.9

% 3.2 3.0

Fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (Forecast)

-

14.00

-

14.00

28.00

30.4

Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (January 1, 2021 to December 31,

3.

2021)

(Percentages indicate changes from previous fiscal year for full-year figures, and year-on-year changes for quarterly changes.)Net salesOperating incomeOrdinary income

Net income attributable to parent company's shareholdersNet income per share

Millions of yen

% Millions of yen

% Millions of yen

%

1st half Full year

6,100 12,800

7.0 7.1

1,150 2,500

1.4 5.5

1,150 2,500

2.1 4.7

Millions of yen 800 1,750

%

Yen

0.7 9.7

42.15 92.21

* Notes

  • (1) Changes of major subsidiary companies during the period (Change of specific subsidiary companies that involves changes in the scope of consolidation): No

  • (2) Changes of principles, procedures, presentation methods, etc., in accounting procedures

    • 1) Changes that accompany amendment of accounting standards, etc.: No

    • 2) Changes other than those of (1): No

    • 3) Expected changes to accounting standards: No

    • 4) Restatements: No

  • (3) Number of shares outstanding (Common stock)

    • 1) Number of shares outstanding

      (including treasury stock) issued as of:

    • 2) Number of shares of treasury stock:

    • 3) Average number of shares during the period:

As of 31, 2020

December

20,071,093 shares

As of December 31, 2019

20,071,093 shares

As of 31, 2020

December

1,093,341 shares

As of December 31, 2019

1,093,311 shares

DYeeacreemnbdeerd3o1f, 2020 18,977,757 shares

Year ended of December31,2019

18,975,272 shares

(Reference) Non-consolidated Results

1 Non-consolidated Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2020 (January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)

(1) Non-consolidated Results of operations

(% represent annual changes over the preceding year unless otherwise stated.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019

Millions of yen 8,397 7,256

% 15.7

-8.8

Millions of yen 1,660 1,061

% 56.5

-28.8

Millions of yen 1,981 1,330

% 48.9

-21.7

Millions of yen 1,163 1,032

% 12.7

-25.0

Net income per share

Diluted net income per share

Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019

Yen 61.30 54.42

Yen - -

(2)

Non-consolidated Results of Financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Book value per share

Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020

Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019

Millions of yen 15,774 14,898

Millions of yen 12,712 11,859

% 80.6

79.6

Yen 669.84 624.93

(Reference) Shareholder's equity: Year ended December 31, 2020: 12,712 million yen Year ended December 31, 2019: 11,859 million yen

  • * Display on the status of implementation of audit procedures

    At the time of disclosing the financial results, auditing procedures on the financial statements are being carried out based on the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law.

  • * Explanation of appropriate use of earnings forecasts. Other points of note.

    • - The business forecasts and such like stated in this material are based on the information currently available to the

      Company and certain assumptions that are judged to be rational. Actual results may vary significantly from the forecasts due to various factors. In addition, for matters concerning the above forecasts, please refer to "1. Overview of business results etc. (4) Statement of forward looking" on page 4 of the attachment.

    • - We are planning to hold financial results briefing for institutional investors and analysts on Friday, February 12,2021.

      Materials of financial results briefings are posted on our website.

Table of Contents for Attached Material

  • 1. Overview of business results, etc . ............................................................................................................................................ 2

    • (1) Analysis relating to the operating results ......................................................................................................................... 2

    • (2) Analysis relating to the financial situation ....................................................................................................................... 3

    • (3) Analysis relating to the cash flows .................................................................................................................................. 3

    • (4) Statement of forward looking . ......................................................................................................................................... 4

  • 2. Basic policy for the selection of accounting standards ............................................................................................................. 6

  • 3. Consolidated financial statements and major notes .................................................................................................................. 7

    • (1) Consolidated balance sheet .............................................................................................................................................. 7

    • (2) Consolidated statement of income and consolidated statement of comprehensive income ............................................. 9

      Consolidated statement of income ................................................................................................................................... 9

      Consolidated statement of comprehensive income ........................................................................................................ 10

    • (3) Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity ........................................................................................... 11

    • (4) Consolidated statement of cash flows ............................................................................................................................ 13

    • (5) Notes to consolidated financial statements .................................................................................................................... 15

      (Notes on the premise of a going concern) .................................................................................................................... 15 (Basis of presentation and summary of significant accounting policies for the preparation of consolidated financial

      statements) ..................................................................................................................................................................... 15

      (Unapplied accounting standards, etc.) .......................................................................................................................... 17

      (Notes to consolidated balance sheet) ............................................................................................................................ 18

      (Notes to consolidated statement of income) ................................................................................................................. 18

      (Matters related to consolidated statement of comprehensive income) ......................................................................... 19

      (Matters related to consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity) ............................................................. 20

      (Consolidated statement of cash flows) ......................................................................................................................... 21

      (Retirement benefit) ....................................................................................................................................................... 22

      (Tax effect accounting) .................................................................................................................................................. 25

      (Segment information) ................................................................................................................................................... 27

      (Per share information) .................................................................................................................................................. 30

      (Important subsequent events) ....................................................................................................................................... 30

  • 4. Non-consolidated financial statements and major notes ......................................................................................................... 31

    (1) Balance sheet ................................................................................................................................................................. 31

    (2) Statement of income ...................................................................................................................................................... 33

    (3) Statement of changes in shareholders' equity ................................................................................................................ 34

  • 5. Other ...................................................................................................................................................................................... 36

Transfer of Directors ..................................................................................................................................................... 36

1. Overview of business results, etc.

(1) Analysis relating to the operating results

[Outline of the current period]

The global economy during the consolidated fiscal year under review (January 1, 2020-December 31, 2020) began with a gradual recovery trend. However, due to the new coronavirus pandemic (hereinafter referred to as "COVID-19"), the global economy experienced significant negative growth. The Japanese economy was expected to recover, centered on domestic demand, amid continued improvements in the employment and income environments and the development of a virtuous cycle in the economy. However, the situation has been difficult due to the effects of COVID-19.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts a recovery from negative growth in 2020, with a growth rate of +5.5% year-on-year for the global economy and +3.1% year-on-year for Japan in 2021. Nevertheless, uncertainty remains extremely high, as ever, and the outlook is uncertain.

In the electronics industry, COVID-19 has accelerated the trend around the world to go online and operate remotely. The rapid increase in data traffic accompanying this has led to strong demand for servers, personal computers, tablets, and so on. Sales of automobiles, which had been declining due to the spread of COVID-19, began a recovery trend in the latter half of the year. Sales of smartphones were strong for some high-performance models, but overall were sluggish.

The electronic board and parts industry, which is a related market of the Group, was affected by the electronics industry. Demand for servers, personal computers, and tablets remained strong, and also the production of automobiles was recovering, so we saw a recovery trend in demand for the semiconductors and electronic components installed in them. Sales of products related to smartphones were sluggish.

Against the backdrop of the spread of technologies such as the IoT, AI, and 5G, electronic boards are becoming more dense and technologically innovative. The related markets are expected to continue to see high growth. With regard to mobile communication systems, people's attention is focused on the switch from the fourth generation (4G) to the high-speed, large-capacity fifth generation (5G), and even more active efforts are being made to switch to and popularize 5G. In particular, manufacturers are making capital investments to strengthen their production systems for high-performance package substrates that will be used in next-generation data centers.

In this environment, the Group has focused on developing and selling products for high-density electronic substrates. Looking at sales trends of our major products, the CZ Series of super-roughening adhesion improvers, which have a high market share for package substrates on which semiconductors are mounted, increased significantly from the previous fiscal year. This was due to greater demand for servers and personal computers. And although sales of the SF Series for use in displays slowed down in the latter half of the year, overall sales were favorable compared with the previous fiscal year due to demand for tablets. Sales of the EXE Series of products, which make it possible to form fine wiring, showed a tendency to exhaust demand for related electronic devices, and were almost flat compared with the previous fiscal year. The V-Bond Series of adhesion improvers for multilayer electronic boards showed signs of recovery due to the influence of the related automobile market, but were down compared with the previous fiscal year.

As a result, total consolidated sales for the consolidated fiscal year under review amounted to 11,956 million yen (up 1,090 million yen or 10.0% year-on-year). Selling, general and administrative expenses were 5,025 million yen (up 44 million yen year-on-year, or 0.9%), and operating income was 2,370 million yen (up 733 million yen year-on-year, or 44.8%). The operating income margin was 19.8%, an improvement of 4.7 points from the 15.1% marked in the previous fiscal year. Ordinary income was 2,388 million yen (up 666 million yen or 38.7% year-on-year). Net income before income taxes amounted to 2,309 million yen (a year-on-year increase of 598 million yen or 35.0%), and net income attributable to owners of parent was 1,595 million yen (up 359 million yen or 29.1% year-on-year).

Looking at a breakdown of sales, sales of chemicals were 11,598 million yen (up 940 million yen or 8.8% year-on-year), machinery sales were 282 million yen (up 198 million yen or 237.4% year-on-year), sales of materials were 68 million yen (down 37 million yen or 35.6% year-on-year), and other sales were 7 million yen (down 11 million yen or 59.3% year-on-year).

The overseas sales ratio was 53.3%, down 1.9 points compared with the 55.2% marked in the previous fiscal year.

The results for each segment are as follows.

In Japan, sales of personal computers and tablets were strong and related products fared well due to the influence of demand from people refraining from going out. Sales for the consolidated fiscal year under review were 5,785 million yen (up 741 million yen year-on-year, or 14.7%), and segment profit was 1,660 million yen (up 599 million yen year-on-year, or 56.5%).

In Taiwan, sales of package substrates for servers and base stations were strong, and sales of related products grew. Sales for the consolidated fiscal year under review came to 2,432 million yen (up 251 million yen year-on-year, or 11.5%), and segment profit was 316 million yen (up 43 million yen year-on-year, or 16.0%). In Hong Kong (Hong Kong, Zhuhai), demand temporarily fell due to the effects of COVID-19, but sales recovered in a subsequent reaction, and for the consolidated fiscal year under review they came to 1,139 million yen (up 113 million yen year-on-year, or 11.1%), and segment profit was 247 million yen (up 68 million yen year-on-year, or 38.6%).

In China (Suzhou), our production of tablets was transferred to Japan and the Zhuhai area, and sales decreased. However, sales of high-margin products were favorable due to strong sales of package substrates for servers and personal computers. As a result, sales for the consolidated fiscal year under review were 2,012 million yen (up 21 million yen year-on-year, or 1.1%), and segment profit was 335 million yen (up 170 million yen year-on-year, or 103.1%).

In Europe, sales of related products were sluggish due to the impact of COVID-19, especially due to the decrease in sales of in-vehicle substrates. Sales for the consolidated fiscal year under review amounted to 546 million yen (down 78 million yen year-on-year, or 12.5%) and segment profit was 61 million yen (down 1 million yen year-on-year, or 2.2%).

In Thailand, in order to cultivate the Southeast Asian market that will expand in the future, we established our sixth subsidiary on May 29, 2017 and it started operating in September 2019, but it made little contribution to sales for the consolidated fiscal year under review. They came in at 40 million yen (no contribution to sales in the previous fiscal year), and segment loss was 176 million yen (loss of 136 million yen in the previous fiscal year).

  • (2) Analysis relating to the financial situation

    Assets were 21,510 million yen, up 1,518 million yen compared with the previous fiscal year.

    This was due to an increase in notes and accounts receivable - trade due to cash and deposits and higher sales, and an increase in investment securities because of a higher market value.

    Liabilities were 4,039 million yen, up 140 million yen compared with the previous fiscal year.

    This was due to an increase in income taxes payable and accounts payable - facilities for the construction of a building to manufacture dangerous goods, and a decrease in notes payable - facilities and long-term borrowings related to the construction of the former research building.

    Net assets were 17,470 million yen, up 1,378 million yen compared with the previous fiscal year.

    This was because of an increase in the valuation difference on other securities due to greater retained earnings and an increase in the market value of investment securities.

    As a result of the above, the equity ratio reached 81.2% and ROE was 9.5%. In addition, the consolidated dividend payout ratio was 30.9%.

  • (3) Analysis relating to the cash flow

    Looking at the financial position in the consolidated fiscal year under review, cash and cash equivalents (hereinafter referred to as "cash") rose 518 million yen compared with the previous fiscal year to record 4,471 million yen.

    Outlines of cash flow conditions and reasons for fluctuations in the consolidated fiscal year under review are as follows:

    (Cash flow from operating activities)

    Cash from operating activities amounted to 2,429 million yen (up 267 million yen compared with the end of the previous fiscal year).

    This was mainly because income before income taxes came to 2,309 million yen, depreciation expenses were 3

784 million yen, there was an increase in notes and accounts receivable - trade of 526 million yen, and income taxes paid amounted to 408 million yen.

(Cash flow from investment activities)

As a result of investment activities, cash used amounted to 1,149 million yen (down 41 million yen compared with the end of the previous fiscal year).

This was mainly because payments to acquire tangible fixed assets came to 975 million yen. (Cash flow from financial activities)

As a result of financial activities, cash used amounted to 771 million yen (up 138 million yen compared with the end of the previous fiscal year).

This was mainly because there were expenditures from repaying long-term borrowings in the amount of 250 million yen and a payment of dividends in the amount of 498 million yen.

Changes in cash flow indicators

As of March 31, 2017

As of December 31, 2017

As of December 31, 2018

As of December 31, 2019

As of December 31, 2020

Equity ratio (%)

Equity ratio based on market value (%) Debt repayment period (years)

Interest coverage ratio

73.7 137.2

1.1 586.9

76.8 237.6

0.8 700.2

81.5 109.2

0.4 1,425.5

80.5 143.6

0.3 855.2

81.2 200.3

0.2 1,839.8

As of December

Notes:

Equity ratio

: Shareholders' equity / total assets

Equity ratio based on market value

: Market capitalization / total assets

Debt repayment period

: Interest-bearing liability / operating cash flow

Interest coverage ratio

: Operating cash flow / interest payments

  • 1 All indicators are calculated based on consolidated financial figures.

  • 2 Market capitalization is calculated by multiplying the closing share price by the number of shares outstanding issued at the end of the period.

  • 3 Operating cash flows are calculated using the cash flow from operating activities in the consolidated statements of cash flows. Interest-bearing liabilities also include all liabilities for which interest is paid out of liabilities recorded on the consolidated balance sheet. In addition, we use the amount of interest paid in the consolidated statements of cash flows as the figure for interest paid.

  • 4 "Partial Amendments to 'Accounting Standards for Tax Effect Accounting'" (Corporate Accounting Standard No. 28, February 16, 2018) has been applied since the beginning of the fiscal year ended December 2019. From the fiscal year ended March 2017, the cash flow indicators for the fiscal year ended December 2018 are those after applying the relevant accounting standards retroactively.

(4) Statement of forward looking

In the next fiscal year, we expect there will continue to be concerns about the global economy due to uncertainties about the situation with COVID-19 and the degree of its impact on the economy, geopolitical risks, and foreign currency exchange trends. The Japanese economy is expected to follow an improving trend, supported by a recovery in external demand, the accommodative financial environment, and the effects of economic measures. However, the pace will be slow amid an ongoing sense of caution about COVID-19.

In the electronics industry, we believe that the market will expand against the backdrop of earnest efforts related to the IoT, AI, and 5G and strong demand. However, there is a possibility of a tight supply of semiconductors due to strong demand for semiconductors, and so we must keep an eye on future trends.

Given this assumed external environment, the Group believes that demand in markets in the electronics industry related to our products will grow. In particular, sales of the CZ Series are expected to increase against the backdrop of rising demand for package substrates on which semiconductors are mounted. We will make sure we take opportunities for the EXE Series of products, which are mainly used for displays, so they are adopted for HDI boards for smartphones.

Based on the above, for the consolidated results of the Group for the next fiscal year we forecast sales of 12,800

million yen (up 843 million yen or 7.1% year-on-year), operating income of 2,500 million yen (up 129 million yen or 5.5% year-on-year), an operating income to net sales ratio of 19.5% (down 0.3 percentage points year-on-year), ordinary income of 2,500 million yen (up 111 million yen or 4.7% year-on-year), and net income attributable to the parent company of 1,750 million yen (up 154 million yen or 9.7% year-on-year). ROE is forecast to be 9.7%.

(Reference)

FY 2020 (Million yen)

FY 2021 (Forecast) (Million yen)

* Increase or decrease after adjustment

(%)

Net sales

11,956

12,800

7.1

Operating income

2,370

2,500

5.5

Ordinary income

2,388

2,500

4.7

Profit attributable to owners of parent

1,595

1,750

9.7

Net income per share

84.09

92.21

-

ROE (%)

9.5

9.7

0.2

Exchange rates for the current fiscal year and the next fiscal year

FY 2020 (Yen)

FY 2021 (Forecast)

(Yen)

US

106.66

103.50

NT

3.62

3.62

RMB

15.44

15.44

HK

13.75

13.75

122.00

122.00

THB

3.42

3.42

2. Basic policy for the selection of accounting standards

The Group places great importance on ensuring comparability between companies and over time, and intends to continue applying Japanese standards for the time being.

Further, regarding the application of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), we will take appropriate measures while paying close attention to future changes in the ratio of foreign shareholders and the trends of the application of IFRS at other companies in the same industry.

3.

Consolidated financial statements and major notes (1) Consolidated balance sheet

(Thousands of yen)

As of December 31, 2019

As of December 31, 2020

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

4,957,484

5,579,463

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

* 3,128,711

* 3,620,577

Merchandise and finished goods

* 262,127

* 329,006

Work in process

420,647

415,861

Raw materials and supplies

132,689

159,982

Deferred tax assets

391,591

350,560

Other

149,125

123,606

Allowance for doubtful accounts

-3,845

-3,558

Total current assets

9,438,532

10,575,499

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

6,939,730

7,037,708

Accumulated depreciation

-2,571,047

-2,805,486

Buildings and structures, net

* 4,368,683

* 4,232,222

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

2,734,071

3,074,090

Accumulated depreciation

-1,847,339

-2,137,588

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

886,732

936,501

Tools, furniture and fixtures

1,254,504

1,277,402

Accumulated depreciation

-871,792

-954,464

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

382,711

322,938

Land

* 2,933,082

* 2,935,817

Right-of-use asset

79,786

60,811

Accumulated depreciation

-35,075

-20,657

Right-of-use asset, net

44,710

40,153

Construction in progress

381,422

530,961

Total property, plant and equipment

8,997,342

8,998,594

Intangible assets

139,574

140,370

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

580,704

859,665

Retirement benefits assets

690,913

809,578

Deferred tax assets

47,426

3,256

Other

97,344

123,788

Total investments and other assets

1,416,389

1,796,289

10,553,306

Total non-current assets

10,935,253

Total assets

19,991,839

21,510,752

(Thousands of yen)

As of December 31, 2019

As of December 31, 2020

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

1,166,724

1,263,258

Total current liabilities

3,511,180

3,528,677

Total non-current liabilities

388,659

511,213

Net assets

Total shareholders' equity

15,445,974

16,543,283

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

155,273

190,190

Total net assets

16,091,998

17,470,862

Translation

400,000

400,000

Short-term loans

250,000

Current portion of long-term loans payable

372,262

477,481

Accounts payable - other

135,894

143,020

Accrued expenses

122,431

362,044

Income taxes payable

313,740

317,936

Provision for bonuses

30,470

38,005

Provision for directors' bonuses

62,075

247,948

Accounts payable - facilities

657,582

278,982

Other

Non-current liabilities

236,967

369,916

Deferred tax liabilities

43,271

24,997

Retirement benefit liability

71,972

79,699

Provision for Share-based compensation

36,447

36,599

Other

3,899,840

4,039,890

Total liabilities

Shareholders' equity

594,142

594,142

Capital stock

541,273

541,273

Capital surplus

15,486,355

16,583,712

Retained earnings

-1,175,796

-1,175,844

Treasury shares

Accumulated other comprehensive income

185,948

373,484

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

304,802

363,902

Foreign currency translation adjustment

646,024

927,578

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

19,991,839

21,510,752

Total liabilities and net assets

(2) Consolidated statement of income and consolidated statement of comprehensive income

(Consolidated statement of income)

(Thousands of yen)

Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019

Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020

Net sales

10,865,978

11,956,625

Cost of sales

* 4,247,377

* 4,560,825

Gross profit

6,618,600

7,395,800

Selling, general and administrative expenses

*,* 4,981,500

*,* 5,025,528

Operating profit

1,637,100

2,370,271

Non-operating income

Interest income

18,430

23,579

Dividends income

11,599

10,882

Proceeds from sales of prototypes

32,465

10,028

Insurance income

31,827

Other

23,301

27,079

Non-operating expenses

Other

796

5,928

Ordinary profit

1,722,350

2,388,475

Subsidy income

8,804

Extraordinary losses

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

* 22,111

* 71,567

Profit before income taxes

1,710,781

2,309,044

Income taxes - deferred

49,626

76,777

Net income

1,236,410

1,595,919

117,625

71,569

Total non-operating income

2,807

1,594

Interest expenses

4,353

3,305

Sales discounts

24,418

42,536

Foreign exchange losses

32,375

53,365

Total non-operating expenses

Extraordinary income

* 1,770

* 812

Gain on sales of non-current assets

2,018

Gain on sales of investment securities

10,574

2,830

Total extraordinary income

* 32

* 10,694

Loss on sales of noncurrent assets

22,143

82,261

Total extraordinary losses

424,744

636,348

Income taxes - current

474,370

713,125

Total income taxes

1,236,410

1,595,919

Profit attributable to owners of parent

(Consolidated statement of comprehensive income)

(Thousands of yen)

Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019

Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020

Profit

1,236,410

1,595,919

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

123,871

187,536

Foreign currency translation adjustment

-23,299

59,100

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

77,574

34,916

Total other comprehensive income

* 178,146

* 281,553

Comprehensive income

1,414,556

1,877,472

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

1,414,556

1,877,472

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

(3) Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity

Previous fiscal year (January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

(Thousands of yen)

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

Capital surplus

Retained earnings

Treasury shares

Total shareholders' equity

Balance at beginning of current period

594,142

541,273

14,748,508

-1,185,432

14,698,491

Changes during the period

Dividends of surplus

-498,563

-498,563

Net income

1,236,410

1,236,410

Purchase of treasury shares

-104

-104

Disposal of treasury shares

9,740

9,740

Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity(net)

Total changes of items during period

-

-

737,846

9,636

747,483

Balance at end of current period

594,142

541,273

15,486,355

-1,175,796

15,445,974

(Thousands of yen)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Total net assets

Valuation difference on available-for-sa le securities

Foreign currency translation adjustment

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

Balance at beginning of current period

62,077

328,101

77,699

467,878

15,166,369

Changes during the period

Dividends of surplus

-498,563

Net income

1,236,410

Purchase of treasury shares

-104

Disposal of treasury shares

9,740

Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity(net)

123,871

-23,299

77,574

178,146

178,146

Total changes of items during period

123,871

-23,299

77,574

178,146

925,629

Balance at end of current period

185,948

304,802

155,273

646,024

16,091,998

Current fiscal year (January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)

(Thousands of yen)

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

Capital surplus

Retained earnings

Treasury shares

Total shareholders' equity

Balance at beginning of current period

594,142

541,273

15,486,355

-1,175,796

15,445,974

Changes of items during period

Dividends of surplus

-498,561

-498,561

Net income

1,595,919

1,595,919

Purchase of treasury shares

-48

-48

Disposal of treasury shares

-

Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity(net)

Total changes of items during period

-

-

1,097,357

-48

1,097,309

Balance at end of current period

594,142

541,273

16,583,712

-1,175,844

16,543,283

(Thousands of yen)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Total net assets

Valuation difference on available-for-sa le securities

Foreign currency translation adjustment

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

Balance at beginning of current period

185,948

304,802

155,273

646,024

16,091,998

Changes of items during period

Dividends of surplus

-498,561

Net income

1,595,919

Purchase of treasury shares

-48

Disposal of treasury shares

-

Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity(net)

187,536

59,100

34,916

281,553

281,553

Total changes of items during period

187,536

59,100

34,916

281,553

1,378,863

Balance at end of current period

373,484

363,902

190,190

927,578

17,470,862

(4) Consolidated statement of cash flow

(Thousands of yen)

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2020

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before income taxes

1,710,781

2,309,044

Depreciation

692,881

784,634

Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful

-8,718

-409

accounts

Increase (decrease) in provision for share-based

-6,939

7,726

compensation

Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses

-10,727

4,171

Increase (decrease) in provision for directors'

-5,983

7,535

bonuses

Increase (decrease) in net defined benefit liability

-10,391

-18,290

Decrease (increase) in net defined benefit asset

-152,854

-118,569

Interest and dividend income

-30,030

-34,462

Interest expenses

2,807

1,594

Subsidy income

-8,804

Insurance income received

-31,827

Decrease (increase) in notes and accounts

158,783

-526,082

receivable - trade

Decrease (increase) in inventories

147,609

33,476

Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts payable -

101,126

87,842

trade

Loss (gain) on sales of investment securities

-

-2,018

Other

68,495

271,816

Subtotal

2,616,210

2,808,009

Interest and dividend income received

29,059

31,191

Interest expenses paid

-2,528

-1,320

Income taxes paid

-521,264

-408,165

Subsidy income

8,804

Insurance money received

31,827

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

2,162,110

2,429,714

Cash flows from investing activities

Payments into time deposits

-1,509,229

-1,731,002

Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits

1,281,400

1,644,749

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

-870,795

-975,874

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and

5,570

1,588

equipment

Purchase of intangible assets

-30,587

-50,477

Purchase of investment securities

-9,417

-9,793

Proceeds from sales of investment securities

-

7,241

Other

-57,539

-35,655

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

-1,190,597

-1,149,224

Cash flows from financing activities

Net increase (decrease) in short-term loans

400,000

Repayments of long-term loans payable

-500,000

-250,000

Purchase of treasury shares

-104

-48

Cash dividends paid

-498,477

-498,096

Payments for repayment of lease obligations

-34,362

-23,664

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

-632,944

-771,809

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash

13,748

10,238

equivalents

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

352,316

518,919

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

3,599,791

3,952,107

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

3,952,107

4,471,026

(5) Notes to consolidated financial statements

(Notes on the premise of a going concern)

N/A

(Basis of presentation and summary of significant accounting policies for the preparation of consolidated financial statements)

1 Scope of Consolidation

Number of consolidated subsidiaries 6

Name of consolidated subsidiaries

MEC TAIWAN COMPANY LTD. MEC (HONG KONG) LTD.

MEC FINE CHEMICAL (ZHUHAI) LTD.

MEC CHINA SPECIALTY PRODUCTS (SUZHOU) CO., LTD. MEC EUROPE NV.

MEC SPECIALTY CHEMICAL(THAILAND)CO., LTD.

  • 2 Fiscal Year-End of Consolidated Subsidiaries

    The closing date for accounts of all consolidated subsidiaries has become the same as the consolidated closing date from the current consolidated fiscal year.

  • 3 Summary of Significant Accounting Policies

    • (1) Basis and Methods of Valuation of Significant Assets

      • i) Marketable securities

        Other marketable securities

        Securities with determinable market value:

        Stated at the market value method based on the quoted market prices at the end of the fiscal year (unrealized holding gains and losses are reported in a component of shareholders'

        equity, with the cost of securities sold being calculated by the moving-average method.) Securities without a determinable market value:

        Stated at cost using the moving-average method

      • ii) Derivatives

        Stated at the market value method

      • iii) Inventories

      • (i) Goods, products (chemicals), work in progress, raw materials, inventories of merchandise and supplies:

        Stated at cost based on the periodic average method (book price devaluation based on the decrease in profitability of balance sheet values)

      • (ii) Products (Machinery):

        Stated at cost based on the specific identification method (book price devaluation based on the decrease in profitability of balance sheet values)

    • (2) Depreciation and Amortization of Significant Depreciable Assets i) Tangible fixed assets

      Tangible fixed assets are amortized using the straight-line method. The principal useful lives are as follows:

Buildings and structures: 7 - 50 years Machinery and vehicles: 4 - 10 years Tools, furniture and fixtures: 3 - 10 years

ii)Intangible fixed assets

Intangible fixed assets are amortized using the straight-line method.

(3) Method of Accounting for Significant Allowances

  • i) Allowance for Doubtful Accounts

    The Company provides allowance for doubtful accounts in an amount sufficient to cover probable losses on collection. Provision for normal receivables is calculated by using the actual percentage of credit losses, while for certain identified doubtful receivables, recoverability is assessed separately to estimate the uncollectible amount.

  • ii) Reserve for Bonuses

    The Company provides reserve for bonuses for employees and Executive Officers who are not Directors based on the estimated amount of payment in the current consolidated year.

  • iii) Provision for Directors' Bonuses

    The Company provides allowance for bonuses for Directors based on the estimated amount of payment in the current consolidated year.

  • iv) Reserve for stock compensation

The Company provides for the delivery of the Company's shares etc. to the Company's directors and executive officers based on the estimated amount of payment in the end of the fiscal year.

(4) Method of accounting for retirement benefits

  • i) Method of periodical allocation of estimated retirement benefits

    In calculating retirement benefit obligations, the Company adopts benefit formula criteria as a method for allocating estimated retirement benefits in the period up to the end of the current consolidated fiscal year.

  • ii) Actuarial differences and method of processing prior service costs

    Prior service costs are amortized by the straight-line method over a certain period within the average estimated remaining service period of employees (10 years) at the time of occurrence.

    Actuarial differences are amortized by the declining-balance method over a certain period within the average estimated remaining service period of employees (10 years) at the time of occurrence of each year, beginning from the following fiscal year.

(5)Basis of translation of significant assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies into Japanese yen

Monetary receivables and payables denominated in foreign currencies are translated into yen using the prevailing spot exchange rate on the consolidated balance sheet date and any exchange differences are accounted for as profit or loss. Assets and liabilities of overseas consolidated subsidiaries are translated into yen at the prevailing spot rate at the balance sheet date of consolidated subsidiaries. The profit and loss of consolidated subsidiaries are translated into yen at the average spot rate during the period and any exchange differences are recorded as foreign currency translation adjustment under net assets.

(6)Cash and cash equivalent in the consolidated statement of cash flow

Cash and cash equivalent comprise cash on hand, demand deposits and short-term, highly liquid investments that are readily convertible into known amounts of cash and which are subject to an insignificant risk of change in value, having been within three months of maturity at acquisition.

(7) Other significant matters for the preparation of consolidated financial statements Accounting for consumption taxes

The Company adopts the tax exclusion method.

(Unapplied accounting standards, etc.)

  • - "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, issued by the Accounting Standards Board of Japan on March 31, 2020)

  • - "Application Guideline on Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement Guidance No. 30, issued by the Accounting Standards Board of Japan on March 31, 2020)

    • (1) Outline

      The International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and the U.S. Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) collaboratively develop comprehensive accounting standards on revenue recognition and they released "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" (IFRS 15 in the IASB and Topic 606 in the FASB) in May 2014. Based on the facts that IFRS 15 is to be applied from the fiscal years beginning on or after January 1, 2018 and Topic 606 from fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2017, the Accounting Standards Board of Japan developed a comprehensive accounting standard for revenue recognition and released it along with an application guideline.

      As a basic policy in developing the Accounting Standards Board of Japan's Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition, it was decided to incorporate the basic principles of IFRS 15 as a starting point to establish accounting standards from the viewpoint of ensuring comparability between financial statements, which is one of the benefits of consistency with IFRS 15. In addition, if there are items to be considered in practice, etc., which have been carried out so far in Japan, alternative handling is to be added to the extent that comparability is not impaired.

    • (2) Planned application date

      It will be applied from the beginning of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.

    • (3) Effect of application of the accounting standards, etc.

      The Company is currently evaluating the impact on the consolidated financial statements from applying the " Accounting standard for revenue recognition " and such like.

"Disclosure of Accounting Policies, Accounting Standard (Draft) for Accounting Changes and

Correction of Errors" (Corporate Accounting Standard No. 24, March 31, 2020)

  • (1) Outline

    The purpose is to outline the principles and procedures of accounting treatment to be adopted when the provisions of related accounting standards and such like are not clear.

  • (2) Planned application date

    The plan is to apply the revised standards from the end of the fiscal year ending December 2021.

(Notes to consolidated balance sheet)

*1 Notes maturing at end of current fiscal year

In accounting for notes maturing at the end of the current fiscal year, we process payments using the date of the notes. Please note that because the last day of the fiscal year under review was a holiday for financial institutions, notes maturing on the last day of the next fiscal year are included in the balance of bills on the last day of the

fiscal year.

(Thousands of yen)

Previous fiscal year

Current fiscal year

(As of December 31, 2019)

(As of December 31, 2020)

Notes receivable

4,622

7,390

Electronically recorded receivable

3,509

2,141

*2 Pledged assets

(Thousands of yen)

Previous fiscal year

Current fiscal year

(As of December 31, 2019)

(As of December 31, 2020)

Buildings and structures

89,230

86,384

Land

25,744

26,677

114,975

113,062

Total

There is no obligation corresponding to the above pledged assets.

(Notes to consolidated statements of income)

*1 The inventories at the fiscal year end are the amounts after write-down of book value as a result of a decrease in profitability, and the following loss on valuation of inventories is included in cost of sales.

(Thousands of yen)Previous fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019)Current fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020)

33,335

-9,244

*2 Breakdown of selling, general, and administrative expenses.

(Thousands of yen)Previous fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019)Current fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020)

Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts Salaries and bonuses

-8,845 1,213,395

1,052 1,264,204

Packing and transportation expenses Provision for allowance for bonuses Provision for directors' bonuses Provision for share-based compensation Retirement benefit expenses

549,731 580,727

179,913 158,452

30,470 38,005

- 7,726

111,355 60,575

Research and development expenses

1,200,605

1,359,359

*3 Research and development expenses included in general expenses were as follows.

(Thousands of yen)

Previous fiscal year

Current fiscal year

(Fiscal year ended

(Fiscal year ended

December 31, 2019)

December 31, 2020)

1,200,605

1,359,359

*4 Breakdown of profit on sale of fixed assets is as follows.

(Thousands of yen)Previous fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019)Current fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020)

Machinery, equipment and vehicles Tools, furniture and fixtures

1,749 450

20 362

Total

1,770

812

*5 Breakdown of loss on sale of fixed assets is as follows.

Previous fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019)

Machinery, equipment and vehicles Tools, furniture and fixtures

(Thousands of yen)Current fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020)

Total

32 - 32

- 10,694 10,694

*6 Breakdown of loss on disposal of fixed assets is as follows.

(Thousands of yen)Previous fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019)Current fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020)

Buildings and structures Machinery, equipment and vehicles Tools, furniture and fixtures Investments and other assets [other] Fixed asset removal costs

16,525 35,496

924 4,041

1,734 1,902

Total

92 2,835 22,111

(Matters related to consolidated statement of comprehensive income)

- 30,126 71,567

* Amount of reclassification adjustment and tax effect amount pertaining to other comprehensive incomePrevious fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019)

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities:

Amount arising in the current fiscal year under review

Amount of reclassification adjustment

Before income tax effect

Income tax effect

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

Foreign currency translation adjustment:

Amount arising in the current fiscal year under review

Adjustments related to retirement benefits:

Amount arising in the current fiscal year under review

Amount of reclassification adjustment

Before income tax effect

Income tax effect

Adjustments related to retirement benefits Other comprehensive income

178,437

-

178,437

-54,566

123,871

-23,299

134,803

-23,056

111,746

-34,172

77,574

178,146

(Thousands of yen)Current fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020)

272,165

-2,018

270,147

-82,611

187,536

59,100

96,374

-46,076

50,298

-15,381

34,916

281,553

(Matters related to consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity)

Previous fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019)

1. Class and numbers of total shares issued and treasury stock held

Number of shares at the beginning of the current fiscal year

Increase in number of shares during the fiscal year

Decrease in number of shares during the fiscal year

Number of shares at the end of the fiscal year

Shares issued

Common stock

20,071,093

-

-

20,071,093

Total

20,071,093

-

-

20,071,093

Treasury stock

Common stock

1,100,232

85

7,006

1,093,311

Total

1,100,232

85

7,006

1,093,311

(Note) 1.

A total of 197,669 shares were contributed to Custody Bank of Japan (trust account) as trust property in

the stock-based compensation system for directors and stock-based compensation system for executive

officers. They are treated as treasury stocks in consolidated financial statements and financial statements.

2.

The increase in the number of treasury shares of common stock of 85 shares was due to the purchase of

shares less than one unit.

3.

The decrease of 7,006 shares of treasury stock in common stock is due to the withdrawal of shares

contributed to Custody Bank of Japan (trust account) as trust property in the stock-based compensation

system for executive officers.

2.

Dividends

(1) Dividends paid

(Resolution)

Class of shares

Total amount of dividends (Thousands of yen)

Dividend per share (yen)

Date of record

Effective date

February 13 2019 Board of directors' meeting

Common stock

268,457

14

December 31, 2018

March 1, 2019

August 9, 2019 Board of directors' meeting

Common stock

230,105

12

June 30, 2019

September 3, 2019

(Note) 1. The total amount of dividends based on a resolution made by the Board of Directors on February 13, 2019, includes a dividend of 2,865 thousand yen related to Company stock held by the Stock Delivery Trust for

Directors and Stock Delivery Trust for Executive Officers.

2. The total amount of dividends based on a resolution made by the Board of Directors on August 9, 2019, includes a dividend of 2,372 thousand yen related to Company stock held by the Stock Delivery Trust for Directors and Stock Delivery Trust for Executive Officers.

(2) Dividends with a record date within the current fiscal year that become effective after the end of the fiscal year

(Resolution)

Class of shares

Total amount of dividends (Thousands of yen)

Source of dividends

Dividend per share (yen)

Date of record

Effective date

February 13, 2020 Board of directors'

meeting

Common stock

268,456

Retained earnings

14

December 31, 2019

March 10, 2020

(Note) The total amount of dividends based on a resolution made by the Board of Directors on February 13, 2019, includes a dividend of 2,767 thousand yen related to Company stock held by the Stock Delivery Trust for Directors and Stock Delivery Trust for Executive Officers.

Current fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020)

1. Class and numbers of total shares issued and treasury stock held

Number of shares at the beginning of the current fiscal year

Increase in number of shares during the fiscal year

Decrease in number of shares during the fiscal year

Number of shares at the end of the fiscal year

Shares issued

Common stock

20,071,093

-

-

20,071,093

Total

20,071,093

-

-

20,071,093

Treasury stock

Common stock

1,093,311

30

-

1,093,341

Total

1,093,311

30

-

1,093,341

(Note)1. A total of 197,669 shares were contributed to Custody Bank of Japan (trust account) as trust property in the stock-based compensation system for directors and stock-based compensation system for executive officers. They are treated as treasury stocks in consolidated financial statements and financial statements.

  • 2. The increase in the number of treasury shares of common stock of 30 shares was due to the purchase of shares less than one unit.

  • 2. Dividends

(1) Dividends paid

(Resolution)

Class of shares

Total amount of dividends (Thousands of yen)

Dividend per share (yen)

Date of record

Effective date

February 13 2020 Board of directors' meeting

Common stock

268,456

14

December 31, 2019

March 10, 2020

August 11, 2020 Board of directors' meeting

Common stock

230,105

12

June 30, 2020

September 1, 2020

(Note)1. The total amount of dividends based on a resolution made by the Board of Directors on February 13, 2020, includes a dividend of 2,767 thousand yen related to Company stock held by the Stock Delivery Trust for

Directors and Stock Delivery Trust for Executive Officers.

2. The total amount of dividends based on a resolution made by the Board of Directors on August 11, 2020, includes a dividend of 2,372 thousand yen related to Company stock held by the Stock Delivery Trust for Directors and Stock Delivery Trust for Executive Officers.

(2) Dividends with a record date within the current fiscal year that become effective after the end of the fiscal year

(Resolution)

Class of shares

Total amount of dividends (Thousands of yen)

Source of dividends

Dividend per share (yen)

Date of record

Effective date

February 12, 2021 Board of directors' meeting

Common stock

268,455

Retained earnings

14

December 31, 2020

March 3, 2021

(Note) The total amount of dividends based on a resolution made by the Board of Directors on February 12, 2021, includes a dividend of 2,767 thousand yen related to Company stock held by the Stock Delivery Trust for Directors and Stock Delivery Trust for Executive Officers.

(Consolidated statement of cash flow)

* Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the fiscal year with the consolidated balance

sheet accounts

(Thousands of yen)

Previous fiscal year

Current fiscal year

(Fiscal year ended

(Fiscal year ended

December 31, 2019)

December 31, 2020)

Cash and deposits

5,579,463

4,957,484

Time deposits with maturities

-1,108,436

-1,005,376

extending over three months

Cash and cash equivalents

3,952,107

4,471,026

(Retirement benefit)

  • 1. Outline of retirement benefit plan applied

    The Company adopts a contract-type defined benefit pension plan operated by multi-employers ("cash balance plan") based on the Defined Benefit Corporate Pension Law for its employees and with regard to executive officers not directors, a retirement benefit pension plan for executive directors is established.

    Certain consolidated subsidiaries adopt a defined contribution pension plan or defined benefit plan. We calculate the retirement benefit expenses and liabilities related to retirement benefits by the simplified method for these defined benefit plans.

  • 2. Defined benefit plans

    (1) Reconciliation of the beginning and ending balances of retirement benefit obligations (excluding thescheme that applies the simplified method, which is listed in (3))

(Thousands of yen)

Previous consolidated fiscal year

Consolidated fiscal year

(Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019)

(Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020)

Beginning balance of the retirement benefit obligation

923,474 982,951

Service costs Interest expense

78,065 79,239

3,693 3,931

Accruals of actuarial gains and losses Payment of retirement benefits

-4,134 -30,253

-18,147 -76,904

Balance of retirement benefit obligations at end of year

982,951

958,964

(Thousands of yen)

Consolidated fiscal year

(Fiscal year ended

(Fiscal year ended

December 31, 2019)

December 31, 2020)

Beginning balance of pension assets

1,461,533

1,673,865

Expected return on assets

1,461

-

Accruals of actuarial gains and losses

130,668

66,121

Contributions from the employer

98,348

99,797

Payment of retirement benefits

-18,147

-76,904

Balance of the pension assets at end of year

1,673,865

1,762,879

Previous consolidated fiscal year

(2) Reconciliation of the beginning and ending balances of pension assets (excluding the scheme that applies the simplified method, which is listed in (3))

(3) Reconciliations of beginning and ending balances of the liability for the retirement benefits of the system that uses the simplified method

(Thousands of yen)

Previous consolidated fiscal year

Consolidated fiscal year

(Fiscal year ended

(Fiscal year ended

December 31, 2019)

December 31, 2020)

Beginning balance of the liability for retirement benefits

53,751

43,271

Payment of retirement benefits Payment of retirement benefits Other

-1,341

-2,225

-9,050

-23,090

-88

1,377

Ending balance of the liability for retirement benefits

43,271

19,333

(4) Reconciliation of the ending balance of the retirement benefit obligations and pension assets, and liabilities and assets relating to retirement benefits that have been recorded in the consolidated balance sheet

(Thousands of yen)

Previous consolidated fiscal year

(Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019)

Retirement benefit obligation of funded plans

Pension assets

Retirement benefit obligation of unfunded plans

1,017,565 -1,706,717 -689,152

41,510

Net amount of liabilities and assets that have been recorded in the consolidated balance sheet

-647,642

Liabilities related to retirement benefits Net defined benefit asset

Net amount of liabilities and assets that have been recorded in the consolidated balance sheet

43,271 -690,913 -647,642

Consolidated fiscal year

(Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020)

987,483 -1,797,062 -809,578

24,997

-784,581

24,997 -809,578 -784,581

(5) Amount of retirement benefit costs and their breakdown

(Thousands of yen)

Previous consolidated fiscal year

(As of December 31, 2019)Consolidated fiscal year (As of December 31, 2020)

Service cost Interest expense Expected return on assets

Expensed amount of actuarial gains and losses

Retirement benefit costs which are calculated using the simplified method Retirement benefit cost of defined benefit plans

78,065 79,239

3,693 3,931

-1,461

-23,056 -46,076

-1,341 -2,225

55,899

(6) Adjustments related to retirement benefits

34,868

A breakdown of the items that were recorded in the adjustments for retirement benefits (before makingdeductions for the tax effect) is as follows.

-

(Thousands of yen)

Previous consolidated fiscal year

(As of December 31, 2019)Consolidated fiscal year (As of December 31, 2020)

Accruals of actuarial gains and losses

-111,746

-50,298

Total

-111,746

-50,298

(7) Cumulative adjustment to retirement benefits

A breakdown of the items that were recorded in the cumulative adjustments for retirement benefits (before

making deductions for the tax effect) is as follows.

Previous consolidated fiscal year

(As of December 31, 2019)

Difference with unrecognized actuarial gain and loss

Total

-223,672 -223,672

(Thousands of yen)

Consolidated fiscal year (As of December 31, 2020)

-273,971 -273,971

(8) Matters relating to pension assets i) Main components of the pension assets

The ratios of the major classifications for the total pension assets are as follows.

Previous consolidated fiscal yearConsolidated fiscal year under review

(As of December 31, 2019)

(As of December 31, 2020)

Bonds

32%

38%

Stocks

38%

37%

General accounts

20%

21%

Other

10%

4%

Total

100%

100%

ii) Method of setting the expected long-term rate of return on pension assets

To determine the expected long-term rate of return on pension assets, we consider the current and expected allocation of pension assets, and the current and expected long-term rate of return from the variety of assets that make up the pension assets.

(9) Matters relating to actuarial assumptions

Major actuarial assumptions (representing a weighted average)

Previous consolidated fiscal yearConsolidated fiscal year under review

(As of December 31, 2019)

(As of December 31, 2020)Discount rate

0.4% 0.7%

Expected long-term rate of return on pension assets

0.1% 0.0%

3. Defined contribution plans

The required contributions to defined contribution plans of consolidated subsidiaries that use defined contribution plans came to 91,560 thousand yen for the previous consolidated fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019) and 70,139 thousand yen for the consolidated fiscal year under review (Fiscal year ended

December 31, 2020).

(Tax effect accounting)

1 Breakdown of deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities by major causes of occurrence

(Thousands of yen)

Previous fiscal year (As of December 31, 2019)Current fiscal year (As of December 31, 2020)Deferred tax assets

Allowance for bonuses Accrued enterprise tax Social insurance premiums

95,273 96,549

7,327 21,593

14,573 14,864

Loss on valuation of inventory assets Unrealized income on inventory assets Unpaid officer retirement benefits Liability for retirement benefits Loss carryforwards

28,492 18,015

111,171 134,011

4,379 4,379

13,046 13,788

71,647 108,076

Reserve for stock compensation Impairment loss

19,431 21,794

176,238 176,238

Other

62,766 47,765

Deferred tax assets subtotal

604,348

657,078

Valuation allowance for tax loss carryforwards

-34,145 -108,076

Valuation allowance for total future deductible temporary differences

-178,253 -178,253

Valuation allowance subtotal Total deferred tax assets

-212,399 391,949

-286,330 370,748

Deferred tax liabilities

Valuation difference on other securities Retained earnings of overseas subsidiaries Retirement benefits assets

-81,911 -164,522

-288,297 -325,915

-211,281 -246,969

Total deferred tax liabilities Net deferred tax assets

-581,490 -189,541

-737,408 -366,659

The amount of "net deferred tax liabilities" (previous fiscal year: -189,541 thousand yen; current fiscal year: -366,659 thousand yen) is included in the following items in the consolidated balance sheet.

(Thousands of yen)

Previous fiscal year

Current fiscal year

(As of December 31, 2019)

(As of December 31, 2020)

Fixed assets - deferred tax assets

47,426

3,256

Fixed liabilities - deferred tax liabilities

-236,967

-369,916

(Note) 1. Valuation allowance has increased by 2,735 thousand yen. This increase was due to foreign currency translation.

2. Tax loss carryforwards and their deferred tax assets by rollover date

Previous fiscal year (As of December 31, 2019)

(Thousands of yen)

Within 1 year

Within 1 to 2 years

Within 2 to 3 years

Within 3 to 4 years

Within 4 to 5 years

Over 5 years

Total

Tax loss carryforwards(a)

-

-

4,236

5,146

28,117

34,145

71,647

Valuation allowance

-

-

-

-

-

-34,145

-34,145

Deferred tax asset

-

-

4,236

5,146

28,117

-

(b)37,501

(a) Tax losses carried forward are multiplied by the statutory tax rate.

(b)Deferred tax assets of 37,501 thousand have been recorded for tax loss carryforwards of 71,647 thousand

(multiplied by the statutory tax rate). The deferred tax assets of 37,501 thousand yen are recognized for the balance of tax loss carryforwards at consolidated subsidiary MEC SPECIALTYCHEMICAL (THAILAND) CO., LTD of 37,501 thousand yen (multiplied by the statutory tax rate). The tax loss carryforward for which this deferred tax asset has been recorded is determined to be recoverable based on the expected future taxable income, and no valuation allowance has been recognized.

1. The valuation allowance has increased by 73,930 thousand yen. This increase is due to the recognition of avaluation allowance of 73,434 thousand yen as a carry forward deficit for tax at the consolidated subsidiary

MEC SPECIALTY CHEMICAL (THAILAND) CO., LTD.

2. Amount of carry forward deficit for tax and deferred tax assets by deadline

Current fiscal year (As of December 31, 2019)

(Thousands of yen)

Within 1 year

Within 1 to 2 years

Within 2 to 3 years

Within 3 to 4 years

Within 4 to 5 years

Over 5 years

Total

Tax loss carryforwards(a)

-

4,015

4,878

26,649

37,890

34,642

108,076

Valuation allowance

-

-4,015

-4,878

-26,649

-37,890

-34,642

-108,076

Deferred tax asset

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(a) Tax losses carried forward are multiplied by the statutory tax rate.

2 Breakdown by major items that caused the difference between the statutory effective tax rate and the burden rate of corporation tax etc. after applying tax effect accounting

Previous fiscal year (As of December 31, 2019)Current fiscal year (As of December 31, 2020)

Statutory effective tax rate (Adjustment)

Permanent differences such as entertainment expenses Inhabitant tax equivalent

Examination research expenses etc. Tax deduction Foreign withholding tax

30.6% 30.6%

1.9 1.2

0.3 0.2

-6.1 -6.1

0.9 1.1

Overseas Subsidiary Income Retention Taxation - 0.1

Increase (decrease) in valuation allowance - 3.2

Retained earnings of foreign subsidiaries Overseas tax rate discrepancy

Other

Burden of corporate tax etc. after applying tax effect accounting

1.3 1.6

-1.7 -2.1

0.5 1.1

27.7

30.9

(Segment information)

[Information by operating segment]

  • 1. Overview of reportable segments

    The Company's reportable segments are those for which financial information on the Company's separate units is available and such information is used by the Board of Directors to decide how to allocate management resources and to evaluate achievements. Thus, they are subject to regular reviews.

    The Company's Group mainly manufactures and sells chemicals involved in manufacturing PCBs. The Company is located in Japan. Overseas, it has bases in Taiwan, Hong Kong, China, Thailand, and Europe (mainly Germany, Italy, and France). These are respectively overseen by MEC TAIWAN COMPANY LTD.; MEC (HONG KONG) LTD.; MEC FINE CHEMICAL (ZHUHAI) LTD.; MEC CHINA SPECIALTY PRODUCTS (SUZHOU) CO., LTD.; MEC SPECIALTY CHEMICAL (THAILAND) CO., LTD COMPANY LTD.; and MEC EUROPE NV. Each local corporation is an independent business unit. They formulate comprehensive strategies for each region with regards to the products they handle, and expand their business activities.

    Therefore, the Company's Group consists of segments that are separated on the basis of their regional production and marketing systems. There are six reportable segments: Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong (Hong Kong, Zhuhai), China (Suzhou), Thailand and Europe.

  • 2. Method of calculating net sales, profit or loss, assets, liabilities and other items by reportable segment

    The method of accounting treatment used for reportable business segments is approximately the same as that stated in "Basis of presentation and summary of significant accounting policies for the preparation of consolidated financial statements."

    Figures for the profits at reportable segments are based on operating income. Inter-segment revenue and transfers are based on current market prices.

  • 3. Information on net sales, profit or loss, assets, liabilities and other items by reportable segment Previous fiscal year (January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

(Thousands of yen)

Reportable segment

Total

Japan

Taiwan

Hong Kong

China

Thailand

Europe

Net sales

Sales to external customers

Inter-segment sales and transfers

5,043,656 2,213,076

2,180,768

1,411

1,025,925

1,255

1,990,968

768

- -

624,660 53,521

10,865,978 2,270,033

Total

7,256,732

2,182,179

1,027,180

1,991,737

-

678,181

13,136,012

Segment profit

1,061,400

273,163

178,206

165,145

-136,275

63,296

1,604,936

Segment assets

14,502,431

2,686,303

1,375,500

1,757,693

1,023,841

618,773

21,964,543

Other items

Depreciation and amortization

Increase in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

520,595

781,171

30,293

9,741

26,127

22,700

71,887

14,450

21,813

500,598

22,164

34,106

692,881

1,362,769

Current fiscal year (January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)

(Thousands of yen)

Reportable segment

Total

Japan

Taiwan

Hong Kong

China

Thailand

Europe

Net sales

Sales to external customers

Inter-segment sales and transfers

5,785,254 2,612,321

2,432,110

3,255

1,139,694

6,560

2,012,807

11,696

40,305

-

546,452 121,082

11,956,625 2,754,916

Total

8,397,576

2,435,365

1,146,255

2,024,503

40,305

667,535

14,711,542

Segment profit

1,660,736

316,989

247,077

335,472

-176,811

61,904

2,445,369

Segment assets

16,147,050

2,921,145

1,554,561

2,020,773

821,002

637,581

24,102,115

Other items

Depreciation and amortization

Increase in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

587,198

719,032

26,919

13,955

26,751

19,601

56,100

42,621

62,051

24,918

25,612

27,017

784,634

847,145

4. Differences between the total amount at reportable segments and the amount stated in the consolidated

financial statements, and main details of such differences (matters concerning reconciliation)

(Thousands of yen)

Net sales

Previous fiscal year

Current fiscal year

Reportable segment total Intersegment eliminations

13,136,012 -2,270,033

14,711,542 -2,754,914

Sales stated in the Consolidated Financial Statements

10,865,978

11,956,625

(Thousands of yen)

Profit

Previous fiscal year

Current fiscal year

Reportable segment total Intersegment eliminations

1,604,936 32,163

2,445,369 -75,097

Operating income in the Consolidated Financial Statements

1,637,100

2,370,271

(Thousands of yen)

Assets

Previous fiscal year

Current fiscal year

Reportable segment total Intersegment eliminations

22,375,479 -2,383,639

24,102,115 -2,591,362

Total assets in the Consolidated Financial Statements

19,991,839

21,510,752

(Thousands of yen)

Other items

Reportable segment total

Adjustment

Amount stated in the Consolidated Financial

Statements

Previous fiscal year

Current fiscal year

Previous fiscal year

Current fiscal year

Previous fiscal year

Current fiscal year

Depreciation and amortization

692,881

784,634

-

-

692,881

784,634

Increase in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

1,362,769

847,145

-

-

1,362,769

847,145

[Related Information]

Previous fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019)

  • 1. Information by product and by service

    Because there is a single category of products and services, information by product or by service is omitted.

  • 2. Information by geographical segment

(1) Net sales

(Thousands of yen)

Japan

Taiwan

China

Other

Total

4,866,743

2,162,649

3,016,893

819,692

10,865,978

Note:

Net sales to customers are based on location, and are classified by country or region.

(2) Tangible fixed assets

(Thousands of yen)

Japan

Taiwan

China

Thailand

Europe

Total

6,973,942

722,569

414,569

725,718

160,605

8,997,342

3. Information on each major customer

Of sales to external customers, because there is no destination for 10% or more of net sales in the consolidated statements of income, the statement of such has been omitted in this material.

Current fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020)

  • 1. Information by product and by service

    Because there is a single category of products and services, information by product or by service is omitted.

  • 2. Information by geographical segment

(1) Net sales

(Thousands of yen)

Japan

Taiwan

China

Other

Total

5,580,432

2,422,601

3,144,885

808,706

11,956,625

Note:

Net sales to customers are based on location, and are classified by country or region.

(2) Tangible fixed assets

(Thousands of yen)

Japan

Taiwan

China

Thailand

Europe

Total

7,065,849

718,765

388,932

646,880

178,166

8,998,594

3.

Information on each major customer

Of sales to external customers, because there is no destination for 10% or more of net sales in the consolidated statements of income, the statement of such has been omitted in this material.

[Information on impairment of fixed assets by reportable segment] N/A

[Information on amortized and unamortized goodwill by reportable segment] N/A

[Information on gain on negative goodwill by reportable segment] N/A

(Per share information)

(Yen)

Item

Previous fiscal year

(Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019)

Current fiscal year

(Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020)

Net assets per share

847.94

920.60

Net income per share

65.16

84.09

Notes: 1. Information of diluted net income per share is omitted because of no issue of potential stocks.

  • 2. In calculating net assets per share, we treat the trust account for stock issuance for Directors and stock issuance trust account for Executive Officers as own shares owned by the Company (treasury stock). Therefore, the number of shares at the end of the fiscal year is calculated by including the shares of treasury stock subject to deduction. Also in calculating net income per share, the average number of shares during the fiscal year is determined by including the shares of treasury stock subject to deduction.

    Further, the number of shares of treasury stock deducted at the end of the period in calculating "net assets per share" was 197,669 shares in the previous consolidated fiscal year and 197,669 shares in the consolidated fiscal year under review. In addition, the average number of shares of treasury stock deducted during the period in calculating "net income per share" was 200,225 shares in the previous consolidated fiscal year and 197,669 shares in the consolidated fiscal year under review.

  • 3. The basis for calculating net income per share is as follows.

Item

Previous fiscal year

(Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019)

Current fiscal year

(Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020)

Net income (Thousands of yen)

1,236,410

1,595,919

Amount not available for common shareholders (Thousands of yen)

Net profit available for common stocks (Thousands of yen)

1,236,410

1,595,919

Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding during the year (shares)

18,975,272

18,977,757

(Important subsequent events)

N/A

4.

Non-consolidated financial statements and major notes (1) Balance sheet

As of December 31, 2019

(Thousands of yen) As of December 31, 2020

Assets

Current assetsCash and deposits Notes receivable - trade Electronically recorded receivables Accounts receivable - trade Merchandise and finished goods Raw materials and supplies Prepaid expenses Accounts receivable - other Other

2,227,625

262,127

217,385

16,584

23,125

67,533

1,810,869

251,217

73,567

2,735,049

92,418

329,006

2,027,294

179,681

187,904

11,022

48,518

13,339

Total current assets Non-current assets

4,950,035

5,624,234

Property, plant and equipmentBuildings Structures

Machinery and equipment Vehicles

Tools, furniture and fixtures Land

Construction in progress

3,299,504

648,793

254,942

349,155

3,312,188

123,943

23,567

2,274,036

145,269

649,984

16,754

206,181

2,274,036

461,435

Total property, plant and equipment Intangible assets

6,973,942

7,065,849

Leasehold right Software

Software in progress Other

29,380

74,876

18,700

2,038

Total intangible assets Investments and other assets

124,995

29,380 99,238 2,023 130,641

Investment securities Affiliated company shares Capital

Long-term loans receivable subsidiaries and affiliates

from

Long-term prepaid expenses Prepaid pension expense Deferred tax assets Other

Total investments and other assets

580,704

1,401,891 54,775

327,600

112

467,240

3,086

14,495

2,849,906

859,665

1,057,492 77,630

414,000

Total non-current assets

9,948,844

Total assets

14,898,879

28 529,943 14,625 2,953,385 10,149,876 15,774,111

(Thousands of yen)

As of December 31, 2019

As of December 31, 2020

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes payable

563,455

628,533

Accounts payable -trade-

328,147

278,268

Short-term loans payable

400,000

400,000

Current portion of long-term loans payable

250,000

Accounts payable -other-

233,424

358,546

Accrued expenses

116,939

123,523

Income taxes payable

41,540

261,623

Deposits received

58,371

66,375

Provision for bonuses

311,555

315,726

Provision for directors' bonuses

30,470

38,005

Notes payable - facilities

495,381

120,589

Accrued expenses - facilities

61,778

245,179

Other

10,142

2,528

Total current liabilities

2,901,206

2,838,899

Non-current liabilities

Long-term loans payable

96,992

Asset retirement obligations

587

587

Provision for retirement benefits

41,510

22,000

Provision for Share-based compensation

71,972

79,699

Other

23,833

23,855

Total non-current liabilities

137,903

223,134

Total liabilities

3,039,110

3,062,034

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

594,142

594,142

Capital surplus

Legal capital surplus

446,358

446,358

Other capital surplus

94,914

94,914

Total capital surpluses

541,273

541,273

Retained earnings

Legal retained earnings

63,557

63,557

Other retained earnings

General reserve

9,900,000

10,600,000

Retained earnings brought forward

1,750,644

1,715,463

Total retained earnings

11,714,201

12,379,021

Treasury shares

-1,175,796

-1,175,844

Total shareholders' equity

11,673,820

12,338,592

Valuation and translation adjustments

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

185,948

373,484

Total valuation and translation adjustments

185,948

373,484

Total net assets

11,859,769

12,712,077

Total liabilities and net assets

14,898,879

15,774,111

Translation

(2) Statement of income

(Thousands of yen)

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2020

Net sales

7,256,732

8,397,576

Cost of sales

2,769,380

3,224,223

Gross profit

4,487,352

5,173,352

Selling, general and administrative expenses

3,425,951

3,512,616

Operating profit

1,061,400

1,660,736

Non-operating income

Interest and dividend income

208,308

339,716

Proceeds from sales of prototypes

32,465

10,028

Foreign exchange gains

31,827

Other

13,642

11,850

Total non-operating income

286,244

361,595

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

1,111

500

Foreign exchange losses

15,540

39,965

Other

417

324

Total non-operating expenses

17,069

40,790

Ordinary profit

1,330,575

1,981,541

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of non-current assets

486

149

Gain on sales of investment securities

2,018

Subsidy income

8,804

Total extraordinary income

9,290

2,168

Extraordinary losses

Loss on sale of non-current assets

32

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

21,315

64,490

344,398

Total extraordinary losses

21,348

408,889

Profit before income taxes

1,318,517

1,574,820

Income taxes - current

245,277

393,971

Income taxes - deferred

40,538

17,467

Total income taxes

285,816

411,439

Profit

1,032,701

1,163,380

[Details of cost of sales]

Previous fiscal year

(Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019)

Current fiscal year

(Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020)

Category

Note no.

Amount (Thousands of yen)

Amount (Thousands of yen)

Product cost Cost of goods Repair cost

Cost of sales of raw materials Total cost of sales

2,620,112 42,904 14,012 92,350

3,058,500 44,280 7,005 114,437

2,769,380

3,224,223

(3) Statement of changes in shareholders' equity

Previous fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019)

Balance at beginning of current period Changes of items during period

Provision of general reserve

Dividends of surplus

Net income Purchase of treasury shares Disposal of treasury shares

Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity

Total changes of items during period Balance at end of current periodShareholders' equity

(Thousands of yen)

Capital surplus

Retained earnings Other retained earnings

Capital stockLegal capital surplusOther capital surplusTotal capital surplusLegal retained earningsGeneral reserveRetained earnings brought forwardTotal retained earnings

594,142

446,358

94,914

541,273

63,557

8,900,000

2,216,506

11,180,064

1,000,000

-1,000,000

--498,563 1,032,701

-498,563 1,032,701

-

-

-

-

-1,000,000 9,900,000

-465,862

534,137

594,142

446,358

94,914

541,273

63,557

1,750,644

11,714,201

Shareholders' equity

Valuation and translation adjustments

Total net assets

Treasury shares

Total shareholders' equity

Valuation difference on available-for-s ale securities

Total valuation and translation adjustments

Balance at beginning of current period

-1,185,432

11,130,046

62,077

62,077

11,192,124

Changes of items during period

Provision of general reserve

Dividends of surplus

-498,563

-498,563

Net income

1,032,701

1,032,701

Purchase of treasury shares

-104

-104

-104

Disposal of treasury shares

9,740

9,740

9,740

Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity

123,871

123,871

123,871

Total changes of items during period

9,636

543,773

123,871

123,871

667,645

Balance at end of current period

-1,175,796

11,673,820

185,948

185,948

11,859,769

Current fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020)

Balance at beginning of current period Changes of items during periodProvision of general reserve

Dividends of surplus

Net income Purchase of treasury shares Disposal of treasury shares

Net changes of items other than shareholders' equityTotal changes of items during periodBalance at end of current periodShareholders' equity

(Thousands of yen)

Capital surplus

Retained earnings Other retained earnings

Capital stockLegal capital surplusOther capital surplusTotal capital surplusLegal retained earningsGeneral reserveRetained earnings brought forwardTotal retained earnings

594,142

446,358

94,914

541,273

63,557

9,900,000

1,750,644

11,714,201

700,000

-700,000

-498,561

-498,561

1,163,380

1,163,380

700,000

-35,180

664,819

594,142

446,358

94,914

541,273

63,557

10,600,000

1,715,463

12,379,021

Shareholders' equity

Valuation and translation adjustments

Total net assets

Treasury shares

Total shareholde rs' equity

Valuation difference on available-for-sal e securities

Total valuation and translation adjustments

Balance at beginning of current period

-1,175,796

11,673,820

185,948

185,948

11,859,769

Changes of items during period

Provision of general reserve

Dividends of surplus

-498,561

-498,561

Net income

1,163,380

1,163,380

Purchase of treasury shares

-48

-48

-48

Disposal of treasury shares

Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity

187,536

187,536

187,536

Total changes of items during period

-48

664,771

187,536

187,536

852,307

Balance at end of current period

-1,175,844

12,338,592

373,484

373,484

12,712,077

5.

Other

Transfer of Officers

Refer to "Personnel Transfer of Directors and Executive Officers" announced on December 22, 2020.

Disclaimer

MEC Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 06:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
