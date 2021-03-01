MEC : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Financial Year Ended December 31, 2020 03/01/2021 | 01:04am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Financial Year Ended December 31, 2020 [JA-GAAP] February 12, 2021 Stock exchange listing:Tokyo Stock Exchange Company Name: MEC COMPANY LTD. Stock Code No.: 4971 Company URL: https://www.mec-co.com/en/ Representative: Kazuo MAEDA, CEO & President Contact: Yoshihiro SAKAMOTO, Corporate Communication Office TEL: +81-(0)6-6401-8160 Date of General Meeting of Shareholders (Scheduled): March 24, 2021 Commencement Date of Dividend Payment (Scheduled): March 3, 2021 Date of Filing the Financial Report (Scheduled): March 25, 2021 Creation of reference materials supplementary to the results: Yes Holding of briefing sessions regarding the results: Yes (for institutional investors, securities analysts) (Amounts less than one million yen have been disregarded.) 1. Consolidated Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2020 (January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020) (1) Results of operations (% represent annual changes over the preceding year unless otherwise stated.) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Net income Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 Millions of yen 11,956 10,865 % 10.0 -4.1 Millions of yen 2,370 1,637 % 44.8 -26.4 Millions of yen 2,388 1,722 % 38.7 -23.0 Millions of yen 1,595 1,236 % 29.1 -30.5 Note: Comprehensive income for fiscal year ended December 31, 2020:1,877 million yen (32.7%);fiscal year ended December 31, 2019:1,414 million yen (8.2%) Net income per share Diluted net income per share Return on equity Ordinary income to total assets Operating income to net sales Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 Yen 84.09 65.16 Yen - - % 9.5 7.9 % 11.5 8.9 % 19.8 15.1 (Reference) Investment profit or loss according to the equity method: Year ended December 31, 2020: - million yen Year ended December 31, 2019: - million yen (2) Financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Book value per share As of December 31, 2020 As of December 31, 2019 Millions of yen 21,510 19,991 Millions of yen 17,470 16,091 % 81.2 80.5 Yen 920.60 847.94 (Reference) Shareholder's equity:Year ended December 31, 2020: 17,470 million yen Year ended December 31, 2019:16,091 million yen (3)Cash flow Cash flow from operating activities Cash flow from investment activities Cash flow from financial activities Cash and cash equivalents at fiscal year end Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 Millions of yen 2,429 2,162 Millions of yen -1,149 -1,190 Millions of yen -771 -632 Millions of yen 4,471 3,952 2. Dividends Annual dividend Total cash dividends (Annual) Payout ratio (Consolidated) Dividends on equity (Consolidated) 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Annual Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 Yen - - Yen 12.00 12.00 Yen - - Yen 14.00 14.00 Yen 26.00 26.00 Millions of yen 498 498 % 39.9 30.9 % 3.2 3.0 Fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (Forecast) - 14.00 - 14.00 28.00 30.4 Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (January 1, 2021 to December 31, 3. 2021) (Percentages indicate changes from previous fiscal year for full-year figures, and year-on-year changes for quarterly changes.)Net salesOperating incomeOrdinary income Net income attributable to parent company's shareholdersNet income per share Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % 1st half Full year 6,100 12,800 7.0 7.1 1,150 2,500 1.4 5.5 1,150 2,500 2.1 4.7 Millions of yen 800 1,750 % Yen 0.7 9.7 42.15 92.21 * Notes (1) Changes of major subsidiary companies during the period (Change of specific subsidiary companies that involves changes in the scope of consolidation): No

(2) Changes of principles, procedures, presentation methods, etc., in accounting procedures 1) Changes that accompany amendment of accounting standards, etc.: No 2) Changes other than those of (1): No 3) Expected changes to accounting standards: No 4) Restatements: No

(3) Number of shares outstanding (Common stock) 1) Number of shares outstanding (including treasury stock) issued as of: 2) Number of shares of treasury stock: 3) Average number of shares during the period:

As of 31, 2020 December 20,071,093 shares As of December 31, 2019 20,071,093 shares As of 31, 2020 December 1,093,341 shares As of December 31, 2019 1,093,311 shares DYeeacreemnbdeerd3o1f, 2020 18,977,757 shares Year ended of December31,2019 18,975,272 shares (Reference) Non-consolidated Results 1 Non-consolidated Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2020 (January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020) (1) Non-consolidated Results of operations (% represent annual changes over the preceding year unless otherwise stated.) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Net income Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 Millions of yen 8,397 7,256 % 15.7 -8.8 Millions of yen 1,660 1,061 % 56.5 -28.8 Millions of yen 1,981 1,330 % 48.9 -21.7 Millions of yen 1,163 1,032 % 12.7 -25.0 Net income per share Diluted net income per share Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 Yen 61.30 54.42 Yen - - (2) Non-consolidated Results of Financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Book value per share Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 Millions of yen 15,774 14,898 Millions of yen 12,712 11,859 % 80.6 79.6 Yen 669.84 624.93 (Reference) Shareholder's equity: Year ended December 31, 2020: 12,712 million yen Year ended December 31, 2019: 11,859 million yen * Display on the status of implementation of audit procedures At the time of disclosing the financial results, auditing procedures on the financial statements are being carried out based on the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law.

* Explanation of appropriate use of earnings forecasts. Other points of note. - The business forecasts and such like stated in this material are based on the information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions that are judged to be rational. Actual results may vary significantly from the forecasts due to various factors. In addition, for matters concerning the above forecasts, please refer to "1. Overview of business results etc. (4) Statement of forward looking" on page 4 of the attachment. - We are planning to hold financial results briefing for institutional investors and analysts on Friday, February 12,2021. Materials of financial results briefings are posted on our website.

 Table of Contents for Attached Material 1. Overview of business results, etc . ............................................................................................................................................ 2 (1) Analysis relating to the operating results ......................................................................................................................... 2 (2) Analysis relating to the financial situation ....................................................................................................................... 3 (3) Analysis relating to the cash flows .................................................................................................................................. 3 (4) Statement of forward looking . ......................................................................................................................................... 4

2. Basic policy for the selection of accounting standards ............................................................................................................. 6

3. Consolidated financial statements and major notes .................................................................................................................. 7 (1) Consolidated balance sheet .............................................................................................................................................. 7 (2) Consolidated statement of income and consolidated statement of comprehensive income ............................................. 9 Consolidated statement of income ................................................................................................................................... 9 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income ........................................................................................................ 10 (3) Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity ........................................................................................... 11 (4) Consolidated statement of cash flows ............................................................................................................................ 13 (5) Notes to consolidated financial statements .................................................................................................................... 15 (Notes on the premise of a going concern) .................................................................................................................... 15 (Basis of presentation and summary of significant accounting policies for the preparation of consolidated financial statements) ..................................................................................................................................................................... 15 (Unapplied accounting standards, etc.) .......................................................................................................................... 17 (Notes to consolidated balance sheet) ............................................................................................................................ 18 (Notes to consolidated statement of income) ................................................................................................................. 18 (Matters related to consolidated statement of comprehensive income) ......................................................................... 19 (Matters related to consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity) ............................................................. 20 (Consolidated statement of cash flows) ......................................................................................................................... 21 (Retirement benefit) ....................................................................................................................................................... 22 (Tax effect accounting) .................................................................................................................................................. 25 (Segment information) ................................................................................................................................................... 27 (Per share information) .................................................................................................................................................. 30 (Important subsequent events) ....................................................................................................................................... 30

4. Non-consolidated financial statements and major notes ......................................................................................................... 31 (1) Balance sheet ................................................................................................................................................................. 31 (2) Statement of income ...................................................................................................................................................... 33 (3) Statement of changes in shareholders' equity ................................................................................................................ 34

5. Other ...................................................................................................................................................................................... 36 Transfer of Directors ..................................................................................................................................................... 36 1. Overview of business results, etc. (1) Analysis relating to the operating results [Outline of the current period] The global economy during the consolidated fiscal year under review (January 1, 2020-December 31, 2020) began with a gradual recovery trend. However, due to the new coronavirus pandemic (hereinafter referred to as "COVID-19"), the global economy experienced significant negative growth. The Japanese economy was expected to recover, centered on domestic demand, amid continued improvements in the employment and income environments and the development of a virtuous cycle in the economy. However, the situation has been difficult due to the effects of COVID-19. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts a recovery from negative growth in 2020, with a growth rate of +5.5% year-on-year for the global economy and +3.1% year-on-year for Japan in 2021. Nevertheless, uncertainty remains extremely high, as ever, and the outlook is uncertain. In the electronics industry, COVID-19 has accelerated the trend around the world to go online and operate remotely. The rapid increase in data traffic accompanying this has led to strong demand for servers, personal computers, tablets, and so on. Sales of automobiles, which had been declining due to the spread of COVID-19, began a recovery trend in the latter half of the year. Sales of smartphones were strong for some high-performance models, but overall were sluggish. The electronic board and parts industry, which is a related market of the Group, was affected by the electronics industry. Demand for servers, personal computers, and tablets remained strong, and also the production of automobiles was recovering, so we saw a recovery trend in demand for the semiconductors and electronic components installed in them. Sales of products related to smartphones were sluggish. Against the backdrop of the spread of technologies such as the IoT, AI, and 5G, electronic boards are becoming more dense and technologically innovative. The related markets are expected to continue to see high growth. With regard to mobile communication systems, people's attention is focused on the switch from the fourth generation (4G) to the high-speed, large-capacity fifth generation (5G), and even more active efforts are being made to switch to and popularize 5G. In particular, manufacturers are making capital investments to strengthen their production systems for high-performance package substrates that will be used in next-generation data centers. In this environment, the Group has focused on developing and selling products for high-density electronic substrates. Looking at sales trends of our major products, the CZ Series of super-roughening adhesion improvers, which have a high market share for package substrates on which semiconductors are mounted, increased significantly from the previous fiscal year. This was due to greater demand for servers and personal computers. And although sales of the SF Series for use in displays slowed down in the latter half of the year, overall sales were favorable compared with the previous fiscal year due to demand for tablets. Sales of the EXE Series of products, which make it possible to form fine wiring, showed a tendency to exhaust demand for related electronic devices, and were almost flat compared with the previous fiscal year. The V-Bond Series of adhesion improvers for multilayer electronic boards showed signs of recovery due to the influence of the related automobile market, but were down compared with the previous fiscal year. As a result, total consolidated sales for the consolidated fiscal year under review amounted to 11,956 million yen (up 1,090 million yen or 10.0% year-on-year). Selling, general and administrative expenses were 5,025 million yen (up 44 million yen year-on-year, or 0.9%), and operating income was 2,370 million yen (up 733 million yen year-on-year, or 44.8%). The operating income margin was 19.8%, an improvement of 4.7 points from the 15.1% marked in the previous fiscal year. Ordinary income was 2,388 million yen (up 666 million yen or 38.7% year-on-year). Net income before income taxes amounted to 2,309 million yen (a year-on-year increase of 598 million yen or 35.0%), and net income attributable to owners of parent was 1,595 million yen (up 359 million yen or 29.1% year-on-year). Looking at a breakdown of sales, sales of chemicals were 11,598 million yen (up 940 million yen or 8.8% year-on-year), machinery sales were 282 million yen (up 198 million yen or 237.4% year-on-year), sales of materials were 68 million yen (down 37 million yen or 35.6% year-on-year), and other sales were 7 million yen (down 11 million yen or 59.3% year-on-year). The overseas sales ratio was 53.3%, down 1.9 points compared with the 55.2% marked in the previous fiscal year. The results for each segment are as follows. In Japan, sales of personal computers and tablets were strong and related products fared well due to the influence of demand from people refraining from going out. Sales for the consolidated fiscal year under review were 5,785 million yen (up 741 million yen year-on-year, or 14.7%), and segment profit was 1,660 million yen (up 599 million yen year-on-year, or 56.5%). In Taiwan, sales of package substrates for servers and base stations were strong, and sales of related products grew. Sales for the consolidated fiscal year under review came to 2,432 million yen (up 251 million yen year-on-year, or 11.5%), and segment profit was 316 million yen (up 43 million yen year-on-year, or 16.0%). In Hong Kong (Hong Kong, Zhuhai), demand temporarily fell due to the effects of COVID-19, but sales recovered in a subsequent reaction, and for the consolidated fiscal year under review they came to 1,139 million yen (up 113 million yen year-on-year, or 11.1%), and segment profit was 247 million yen (up 68 million yen year-on-year, or 38.6%). In China (Suzhou), our production of tablets was transferred to Japan and the Zhuhai area, and sales decreased. However, sales of high-margin products were favorable due to strong sales of package substrates for servers and personal computers. As a result, sales for the consolidated fiscal year under review were 2,012 million yen (up 21 million yen year-on-year, or 1.1%), and segment profit was 335 million yen (up 170 million yen year-on-year, or 103.1%). In Europe, sales of related products were sluggish due to the impact of COVID-19, especially due to the decrease in sales of in-vehicle substrates. Sales for the consolidated fiscal year under review amounted to 546 million yen (down 78 million yen year-on-year, or 12.5%) and segment profit was 61 million yen (down 1 million yen year-on-year, or 2.2%). In Thailand, in order to cultivate the Southeast Asian market that will expand in the future, we established our sixth subsidiary on May 29, 2017 and it started operating in September 2019, but it made little contribution to sales for the consolidated fiscal year under review. They came in at 40 million yen (no contribution to sales in the previous fiscal year), and segment loss was 176 million yen (loss of 136 million yen in the previous fiscal year). (2) Analysis relating to the financial situation Assets were 21,510 million yen, up 1,518 million yen compared with the previous fiscal year. This was due to an increase in notes and accounts receivable - trade due to cash and deposits and higher sales, and an increase in investment securities because of a higher market value. Liabilities were 4,039 million yen, up 140 million yen compared with the previous fiscal year. This was due to an increase in income taxes payable and accounts payable - facilities for the construction of a building to manufacture dangerous goods, and a decrease in notes payable - facilities and long-term borrowings related to the construction of the former research building. Net assets were 17,470 million yen, up 1,378 million yen compared with the previous fiscal year. This was because of an increase in the valuation difference on other securities due to greater retained earnings and an increase in the market value of investment securities. As a result of the above, the equity ratio reached 81.2% and ROE was 9.5%. In addition, the consolidated dividend payout ratio was 30.9%.

(3) Analysis relating to the cash flow Looking at the financial position in the consolidated fiscal year under review, cash and cash equivalents (hereinafter referred to as "cash") rose 518 million yen compared with the previous fiscal year to record 4,471 million yen. Outlines of cash flow conditions and reasons for fluctuations in the consolidated fiscal year under review are as follows: (Cash flow from operating activities) Cash from operating activities amounted to 2,429 million yen (up 267 million yen compared with the end of the previous fiscal year). This was mainly because income before income taxes came to 2,309 million yen, depreciation expenses were 3 784 million yen, there was an increase in notes and accounts receivable - trade of 526 million yen, and income taxes paid amounted to 408 million yen. (Cash flow from investment activities) As a result of investment activities, cash used amounted to 1,149 million yen (down 41 million yen compared with the end of the previous fiscal year). This was mainly because payments to acquire tangible fixed assets came to 975 million yen. (Cash flow from financial activities) As a result of financial activities, cash used amounted to 771 million yen (up 138 million yen compared with the end of the previous fiscal year). This was mainly because there were expenditures from repaying long-term borrowings in the amount of 250 million yen and a payment of dividends in the amount of 498 million yen. Changes in cash flow indicators As of March 31, 2017 As of December 31, 2017 As of December 31, 2018 As of December 31, 2019 As of December 31, 2020 Equity ratio (%) Equity ratio based on market value (%) Debt repayment period (years) Interest coverage ratio 73.7 137.2 1.1 586.9 76.8 237.6 0.8 700.2 81.5 109.2 0.4 1,425.5 80.5 143.6 0.3 855.2 81.2 200.3 0.2 1,839.8 As of December Notes: Equity ratio : Shareholders' equity / total assets Equity ratio based on market value : Market capitalization / total assets Debt repayment period : Interest-bearing liability / operating cash flow Interest coverage ratio : Operating cash flow / interest payments 1 All indicators are calculated based on consolidated financial figures.

2 Market capitalization is calculated by multiplying the closing share price by the number of shares outstanding issued at the end of the period.

3 Operating cash flows are calculated using the cash flow from operating activities in the consolidated statements of cash flows. Interest-bearing liabilities also include all liabilities for which interest is paid out of liabilities recorded on the consolidated balance sheet. In addition, we use the amount of interest paid in the consolidated statements of cash flows as the figure for interest paid.

4 "Partial Amendments to 'Accounting Standards for Tax Effect Accounting'" (Corporate Accounting Standard No. 28, February 16, 2018) has been applied since the beginning of the fiscal year ended December 2019. From the fiscal year ended March 2017, the cash flow indicators for the fiscal year ended December 2018 are those after applying the relevant accounting standards retroactively. (4) Statement of forward looking In the next fiscal year, we expect there will continue to be concerns about the global economy due to uncertainties about the situation with COVID-19 and the degree of its impact on the economy, geopolitical risks, and foreign currency exchange trends. The Japanese economy is expected to follow an improving trend, supported by a recovery in external demand, the accommodative financial environment, and the effects of economic measures. However, the pace will be slow amid an ongoing sense of caution about COVID-19. In the electronics industry, we believe that the market will expand against the backdrop of earnest efforts related to the IoT, AI, and 5G and strong demand. However, there is a possibility of a tight supply of semiconductors due to strong demand for semiconductors, and so we must keep an eye on future trends. Given this assumed external environment, the Group believes that demand in markets in the electronics industry related to our products will grow. In particular, sales of the CZ Series are expected to increase against the backdrop of rising demand for package substrates on which semiconductors are mounted. We will make sure we take opportunities for the EXE Series of products, which are mainly used for displays, so they are adopted for HDI boards for smartphones. Based on the above, for the consolidated results of the Group for the next fiscal year we forecast sales of 12,800 million yen (up 843 million yen or 7.1% year-on-year), operating income of 2,500 million yen (up 129 million yen or 5.5% year-on-year), an operating income to net sales ratio of 19.5% (down 0.3 percentage points year-on-year), ordinary income of 2,500 million yen (up 111 million yen or 4.7% year-on-year), and net income attributable to the parent company of 1,750 million yen (up 154 million yen or 9.7% year-on-year). ROE is forecast to be 9.7%. (Reference) FY 2020 (Million yen) FY 2021 (Forecast) (Million yen) * Increase or decrease after adjustment (%) Net sales 11,956 12,800 7.1 Operating income 2,370 2,500 5.5 Ordinary income 2,388 2,500 4.7 Profit attributable to owners of parent 1,595 1,750 9.7 Net income per share 84.09 92.21 - ROE (%) 9.5 9.7 0.2 Exchange rates for the current fiscal year and the next fiscal year FY 2020 (Yen) FY 2021 (Forecast) (Yen) US＄ 106.66 103.50 NT＄ 3.62 3.62 RMB￥ 15.44 15.44 HK＄ 13.75 13.75 € 122.00 122.00 THB 3.42 3.42 2. Basic policy for the selection of accounting standards The Group places great importance on ensuring comparability between companies and over time, and intends to continue applying Japanese standards for the time being. Further, regarding the application of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), we will take appropriate measures while paying close attention to future changes in the ratio of foreign shareholders and the trends of the application of IFRS at other companies in the same industry. 3. Consolidated financial statements and major notes (1) Consolidated balance sheet (Thousands of yen) As of December 31, 2019 As of December 31, 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 4,957,484 5,579,463 Notes and accounts receivable - trade *１ 3,128,711 *１ 3,620,577 Merchandise and finished goods *１ 262,127 *１ 329,006 Work in process 420,647 415,861 Raw materials and supplies 132,689 159,982 Deferred tax assets 391,591 350,560 Other 149,125 123,606 Allowance for doubtful accounts -3,845 -3,558 Total current assets 9,438,532 10,575,499 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Buildings and structures 6,939,730 7,037,708 Accumulated depreciation -2,571,047 -2,805,486 Buildings and structures, net *２ 4,368,683 *２ 4,232,222 Machinery, equipment and vehicles 2,734,071 3,074,090 Accumulated depreciation -1,847,339 -2,137,588 Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net 886,732 936,501 Tools, furniture and fixtures 1,254,504 1,277,402 Accumulated depreciation -871,792 -954,464 Tools, furniture and fixtures, net 382,711 322,938 Land *２ 2,933,082 *２ 2,935,817 Right-of-use asset 79,786 60,811 Accumulated depreciation -35,075 -20,657 Right-of-use asset, net 44,710 40,153 Construction in progress 381,422 530,961 Total property, plant and equipment 8,997,342 8,998,594 Intangible assets 139,574 140,370 Investments and other assets Investment securities 580,704 859,665 Retirement benefits assets 690,913 809,578 Deferred tax assets 47,426 3,256 Other 97,344 123,788 Total investments and other assets 1,416,389 1,796,289 10,553,306 Total non-current assets 10,935,253 Total assets 19,991,839 21,510,752 (Thousands of yen) As of December 31, 2019 As of December 31, 2020 Liabilities Current liabilities Notes and accounts payable - trade 1,166,724 1,263,258 Total current liabilities 3,511,180 3,528,677 Total non-current liabilities 388,659 511,213 Net assets Total shareholders' equity 15,445,974 16,543,283 Remeasurements of defined benefit plans 155,273 190,190 Total net assets 16,091,998 17,470,862 Translation 400,000 400,000 Short-term loans 250,000 － Current portion of long-term loans payable 372,262 477,481 Accounts payable - other 135,894 143,020 Accrued expenses 122,431 362,044 Income taxes payable 313,740 317,936 Provision for bonuses 30,470 38,005 Provision for directors' bonuses 62,075 247,948 Accounts payable - facilities 657,582 278,982 Other Non-current liabilities 236,967 369,916 Deferred tax liabilities 43,271 24,997 Retirement benefit liability 71,972 79,699 Provision for Share-based compensation 36,447 36,599 Other 3,899,840 4,039,890 Total liabilities Shareholders' equity 594,142 594,142 Capital stock 541,273 541,273 Capital surplus 15,486,355 16,583,712 Retained earnings -1,175,796 -1,175,844 Treasury shares Accumulated other comprehensive income 185,948 373,484 Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 304,802 363,902 Foreign currency translation adjustment 646,024 927,578 Total accumulated other comprehensive income 19,991,839 21,510,752 Total liabilities and net assets (2) Consolidated statement of income and consolidated statement of comprehensive income (Consolidated statement of income) (Thousands of yen) Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 Net sales 10,865,978 11,956,625 Cost of sales *１ 4,247,377 *１ 4,560,825 Gross profit 6,618,600 7,395,800 Selling, general and administrative expenses *２,*３ 4,981,500 *２,*３ 5,025,528 Operating profit 1,637,100 2,370,271 Non-operating income Interest income 18,430 23,579 Dividends income 11,599 10,882 Proceeds from sales of prototypes 32,465 10,028 Insurance income 31,827 － Other 23,301 27,079 Non-operating expenses Other 796 5,928 Ordinary profit 1,722,350 2,388,475 Subsidy income 8,804 － Extraordinary losses Loss on retirement of non-current assets *６ 22,111 *６ 71,567 Profit before income taxes 1,710,781 2,309,044 Income taxes - deferred 49,626 76,777 Net income 1,236,410 1,595,919 117,625 71,569 Total non-operating income 2,807 1,594 Interest expenses 4,353 3,305 Sales discounts 24,418 42,536 Foreign exchange losses 32,375 53,365 Total non-operating expenses Extraordinary income *４ 1,770 *４ 812 Gain on sales of non-current assets － 2,018 Gain on sales of investment securities 10,574 2,830 Total extraordinary income *５ 32 *５ 10,694 Loss on sales of noncurrent assets 22,143 82,261 Total extraordinary losses 424,744 636,348 Income taxes - current 474,370 713,125 Total income taxes 1,236,410 1,595,919 Profit attributable to owners of parent (Consolidated statement of comprehensive income) (Thousands of yen) Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 Profit 1,236,410 1,595,919 Other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 123,871 187,536 Foreign currency translation adjustment -23,299 59,100 Remeasurements of defined benefit plans 77,574 34,916 Total other comprehensive income * 178,146 * 281,553 Comprehensive income 1,414,556 1,877,472 Comprehensive income attributable to Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent 1,414,556 1,877,472 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests － － (3) Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity Previous fiscal year (January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) (Thousands of yen) Shareholders' equity Capital stock Capital surplus Retained earnings Treasury shares Total shareholders' equity Balance at beginning of current period 594,142 541,273 14,748,508 -1,185,432 14,698,491 Changes during the period Dividends of surplus -498,563 -498,563 Net income 1,236,410 1,236,410 Purchase of treasury shares -104 -104 Disposal of treasury shares － 9,740 9,740 Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity(net) Total changes of items during period - - 737,846 9,636 747,483 Balance at end of current period 594,142 541,273 15,486,355 -1,175,796 15,445,974 (Thousands of yen) Accumulated other comprehensive income Total net assets Valuation difference on available-for-sa le securities Foreign currency translation adjustment Remeasurements of defined benefit plans Total accumulated other comprehensive income Balance at beginning of current period 62,077 328,101 77,699 467,878 15,166,369 Changes during the period Dividends of surplus -498,563 Net income 1,236,410 Purchase of treasury shares -104 Disposal of treasury shares 9,740 Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity(net) 123,871 -23,299 77,574 178,146 178,146 Total changes of items during period 123,871 -23,299 77,574 178,146 925,629 Balance at end of current period 185,948 304,802 155,273 646,024 16,091,998 Current fiscal year (January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020) (Thousands of yen) Shareholders' equity Capital stock Capital surplus Retained earnings Treasury shares Total shareholders' equity Balance at beginning of current period 594,142 541,273 15,486,355 -1,175,796 15,445,974 Changes of items during period Dividends of surplus -498,561 -498,561 Net income 1,595,919 1,595,919 Purchase of treasury shares -48 -48 Disposal of treasury shares - Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity(net) Total changes of items during period - - 1,097,357 -48 1,097,309 Balance at end of current period 594,142 541,273 16,583,712 -1,175,844 16,543,283 (Thousands of yen) Accumulated other comprehensive income Total net assets Valuation difference on available-for-sa le securities Foreign currency translation adjustment Remeasurements of defined benefit plans Total accumulated other comprehensive income Balance at beginning of current period 185,948 304,802 155,273 646,024 16,091,998 Changes of items during period Dividends of surplus -498,561 Net income 1,595,919 Purchase of treasury shares -48 Disposal of treasury shares - Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity(net) 187,536 59,100 34,916 281,553 281,553 Total changes of items during period 187,536 59,100 34,916 281,553 1,378,863 Balance at end of current period 373,484 363,902 190,190 927,578 17,470,862 (4) Consolidated statement of cash flow (Thousands of yen) Fiscal year ended Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Profit before income taxes 1,710,781 2,309,044 Depreciation 692,881 784,634 Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful -8,718 -409 accounts Increase (decrease) in provision for share-based -6,939 7,726 compensation Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses -10,727 4,171 Increase (decrease) in provision for directors' -5,983 7,535 bonuses Increase (decrease) in net defined benefit liability -10,391 -18,290 Decrease (increase) in net defined benefit asset -152,854 -118,569 Interest and dividend income -30,030 -34,462 Interest expenses 2,807 1,594 Subsidy income -8,804 － Insurance income received -31,827 － Decrease (increase) in notes and accounts 158,783 -526,082 receivable - trade Decrease (increase) in inventories 147,609 33,476 Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts payable - 101,126 87,842 trade Loss (gain) on sales of investment securities - -2,018 Other 68,495 271,816 Subtotal 2,616,210 2,808,009 Interest and dividend income received 29,059 31,191 Interest expenses paid -2,528 -1,320 Income taxes paid -521,264 -408,165 Subsidy income 8,804 － Insurance money received 31,827 － Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 2,162,110 2,429,714 Cash flows from investing activities Payments into time deposits -1,509,229 -1,731,002 Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits 1,281,400 1,644,749 Purchase of property, plant and equipment -870,795 -975,874 Proceeds from sales of property, plant and 5,570 1,588 equipment Purchase of intangible assets -30,587 -50,477 Purchase of investment securities -9,417 -9,793 Proceeds from sales of investment securities - 7,241 Other -57,539 -35,655 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities -1,190,597 -1,149,224 Cash flows from financing activities Net increase (decrease) in short-term loans 400,000 － Repayments of long-term loans payable -500,000 -250,000 Purchase of treasury shares -104 -48 Cash dividends paid -498,477 -498,096 Payments for repayment of lease obligations -34,362 -23,664 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities -632,944 -771,809 Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash 13,748 10,238 equivalents Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 352,316 518,919 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 3,599,791 3,952,107 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 3,952,107 4,471,026 (5) Notes to consolidated financial statements (Notes on the premise of a going concern) N/A (Basis of presentation and summary of significant accounting policies for the preparation of consolidated financial statements) 1 Scope of Consolidation Number of consolidated subsidiaries 6 Name of consolidated subsidiaries MEC TAIWAN COMPANY LTD. MEC (HONG KONG) LTD. MEC FINE CHEMICAL (ZHUHAI) LTD. MEC CHINA SPECIALTY PRODUCTS (SUZHOU) CO., LTD. MEC EUROPE NV. MEC SPECIALTY CHEMICAL(THAILAND)CO., LTD. 2 Fiscal Year-End of Consolidated Subsidiaries The closing date for accounts of all consolidated subsidiaries has become the same as the consolidated closing date from the current consolidated fiscal year.

3 Summary of Significant Accounting Policies (1) Basis and Methods of Valuation of Significant Assets i) Marketable securities Other marketable securities Securities with determinable market value: Stated at the market value method based on the quoted market prices at the end of the fiscal year (unrealized holding gains and losses are reported in a component of shareholders' equity, with the cost of securities sold being calculated by the moving-average method.) Securities without a determinable market value: Stated at cost using the moving-average method ii) Derivatives Stated at the market value method iii) Inventories (i) Goods, products (chemicals), work in progress, raw materials, inventories of merchandise and supplies: Stated at cost based on the periodic average method (book price devaluation based on the decrease in profitability of balance sheet values) (ii) Products (Machinery): Stated at cost based on the specific identification method (book price devaluation based on the decrease in profitability of balance sheet values) (2) Depreciation and Amortization of Significant Depreciable Assets i) Tangible fixed assets Tangible fixed assets are amortized using the straight-line method. The principal useful lives are as follows:

Buildings and structures: 7 - 50 years Machinery and vehicles: 4 - 10 years Tools, furniture and fixtures: 3 - 10 years ii)Intangible fixed assets Intangible fixed assets are amortized using the straight-line method. (3) Method of Accounting for Significant Allowances i) Allowance for Doubtful Accounts The Company provides allowance for doubtful accounts in an amount sufficient to cover probable losses on collection. Provision for normal receivables is calculated by using the actual percentage of credit losses, while for certain identified doubtful receivables, recoverability is assessed separately to estimate the uncollectible amount.

ii) Reserve for Bonuses The Company provides reserve for bonuses for employees and Executive Officers who are not Directors based on the estimated amount of payment in the current consolidated year.

iii) Provision for Directors' Bonuses The Company provides allowance for bonuses for Directors based on the estimated amount of payment in the current consolidated year.

iv) Reserve for stock compensation The Company provides for the delivery of the Company's shares etc. to the Company's directors and executive officers based on the estimated amount of payment in the end of the fiscal year. (4) Method of accounting for retirement benefits i) Method of periodical allocation of estimated retirement benefits In calculating retirement benefit obligations, the Company adopts benefit formula criteria as a method for allocating estimated retirement benefits in the period up to the end of the current consolidated fiscal year.

ii) Actuarial differences and method of processing prior service costs Prior service costs are amortized by the straight-line method over a certain period within the average estimated remaining service period of employees (10 years) at the time of occurrence. Actuarial differences are amortized by the declining-balance method over a certain period within the average estimated remaining service period of employees (10 years) at the time of occurrence of each year, beginning from the following fiscal year. (5)Basis of translation of significant assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies into Japanese yen Monetary receivables and payables denominated in foreign currencies are translated into yen using the prevailing spot exchange rate on the consolidated balance sheet date and any exchange differences are accounted for as profit or loss. Assets and liabilities of overseas consolidated subsidiaries are translated into yen at the prevailing spot rate at the balance sheet date of consolidated subsidiaries. The profit and loss of consolidated subsidiaries are translated into yen at the average spot rate during the period and any exchange differences are recorded as foreign currency translation adjustment under net assets. (6)Cash and cash equivalent in the consolidated statement of cash flow Cash and cash equivalent comprise cash on hand, demand deposits and short-term, highly liquid investments that are readily convertible into known amounts of cash and which are subject to an insignificant risk of change in value, having been within three months of maturity at acquisition. (7) Other significant matters for the preparation of consolidated financial statements Accounting for consumption taxes The Company adopts the tax exclusion method. (Unapplied accounting standards, etc.) - "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, issued by the Accounting Standards Board of Japan on March 31, 2020)

- "Application Guideline on Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement Guidance No. 30, issued by the Accounting Standards Board of Japan on March 31, 2020) (1) Outline The International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and the U.S. Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) collaboratively develop comprehensive accounting standards on revenue recognition and they released "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" (IFRS 15 in the IASB and Topic 606 in the FASB) in May 2014. Based on the facts that IFRS 15 is to be applied from the fiscal years beginning on or after January 1, 2018 and Topic 606 from fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2017, the Accounting Standards Board of Japan developed a comprehensive accounting standard for revenue recognition and released it along with an application guideline. As a basic policy in developing the Accounting Standards Board of Japan's Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition, it was decided to incorporate the basic principles of IFRS 15 as a starting point to establish accounting standards from the viewpoint of ensuring comparability between financial statements, which is one of the benefits of consistency with IFRS 15. In addition, if there are items to be considered in practice, etc., which have been carried out so far in Japan, alternative handling is to be added to the extent that comparability is not impaired. (2) Planned application date It will be applied from the beginning of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022. (3) Effect of application of the accounting standards, etc. The Company is currently evaluating the impact on the consolidated financial statements from applying the " Accounting standard for revenue recognition " and such like.

・ "Disclosure of Accounting Policies, Accounting Standard (Draft) for Accounting Changes and Correction of Errors" (Corporate Accounting Standard No. 24, March 31, 2020) (1) Outline The purpose is to outline the principles and procedures of accounting treatment to be adopted when the provisions of related accounting standards and such like are not clear.

(2) Planned application date The plan is to apply the revised standards from the end of the fiscal year ending December 2021. (Notes to consolidated balance sheet) *1 Notes maturing at end of current fiscal year In accounting for notes maturing at the end of the current fiscal year, we process payments using the date of the notes. Please note that because the last day of the fiscal year under review was a holiday for financial institutions, notes maturing on the last day of the next fiscal year are included in the balance of bills on the last day of the fiscal year. (Thousands of yen) Previous fiscal year Current fiscal year (As of December 31, 2019) (As of December 31, 2020) Notes receivable 4,622 7,390 Electronically recorded receivable 3,509 2,141 *2 Pledged assets (Thousands of yen) Previous fiscal year Current fiscal year (As of December 31, 2019) (As of December 31, 2020) Buildings and structures 89,230 86,384 Land 25,744 26,677 114,975 113,062 Total There is no obligation corresponding to the above pledged assets. (Notes to consolidated statements of income) *1 The inventories at the fiscal year end are the amounts after write-down of book value as a result of a decrease in profitability, and the following loss on valuation of inventories is included in cost of sales. (Thousands of yen)Previous fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019)Current fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020) 33,335 -9,244 *2 Breakdown of selling, general, and administrative expenses. (Thousands of yen)Previous fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019)Current fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020) Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts Salaries and bonuses -8,845 1,213,395 1,052 1,264,204 Packing and transportation expenses Provision for allowance for bonuses Provision for directors' bonuses Provision for share-based compensation Retirement benefit expenses 549,731 580,727 179,913 158,452 30,470 38,005 - 7,726 111,355 60,575 Research and development expenses 1,200,605 1,359,359 *3 Research and development expenses included in general expenses were as follows. (Thousands of yen) Previous fiscal year Current fiscal year (Fiscal year ended (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019) December 31, 2020) 1,200,605 1,359,359 *4 Breakdown of profit on sale of fixed assets is as follows. (Thousands of yen)Previous fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019)Current fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020) Machinery, equipment and vehicles Tools, furniture and fixtures 1,749 450 20 362 Total 1,770 812 *5 Breakdown of loss on sale of fixed assets is as follows. Previous fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019) Machinery, equipment and vehicles Tools, furniture and fixtures (Thousands of yen)Current fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020) Total 32 - 32 - 10,694 10,694 *6 Breakdown of loss on disposal of fixed assets is as follows. (Thousands of yen)Previous fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019)Current fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020) Buildings and structures Machinery, equipment and vehicles Tools, furniture and fixtures Investments and other assets [other] Fixed asset removal costs 16,525 35,496 924 4,041 1,734 1,902 Total 92 2,835 22,111 (Matters related to consolidated statement of comprehensive income) - 30,126 71,567 * Amount of reclassification adjustment and tax effect amount pertaining to other comprehensive incomePrevious fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019) Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities: Amount arising in the current fiscal year under review Amount of reclassification adjustment Before income tax effect Income tax effect Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities Foreign currency translation adjustment: Amount arising in the current fiscal year under review Adjustments related to retirement benefits: Amount arising in the current fiscal year under review Amount of reclassification adjustment Before income tax effect Income tax effect Adjustments related to retirement benefits Other comprehensive income 178,437 - 178,437 -54,566 123,871 -23,299 134,803 -23,056 111,746 -34,172 77,574 178,146 (Thousands of yen)Current fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020) 272,165 -2,018 270,147 -82,611 187,536 59,100 96,374 -46,076 50,298 -15,381 34,916 281,553 (Matters related to consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity) Previous fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019) 1. Class and numbers of total shares issued and treasury stock held Number of shares at the beginning of the current fiscal year Increase in number of shares during the fiscal year Decrease in number of shares during the fiscal year Number of shares at the end of the fiscal year Shares issued Common stock 20,071,093 - - 20,071,093 Total 20,071,093 - - 20,071,093 Treasury stock Common stock 1,100,232 85 7,006 1,093,311 Total 1,100,232 85 7,006 1,093,311 (Note) 1. A total of 197,669 shares were contributed to Custody Bank of Japan (trust account) as trust property in the stock-based compensation system for directors and stock-based compensation system for executive officers. They are treated as treasury stocks in consolidated financial statements and financial statements. 2. The increase in the number of treasury shares of common stock of 85 shares was due to the purchase of shares less than one unit. 3. The decrease of 7,006 shares of treasury stock in common stock is due to the withdrawal of shares contributed to Custody Bank of Japan (trust account) as trust property in the stock-based compensation system for executive officers. 2. Dividends (1) Dividends paid (Resolution) Class of shares Total amount of dividends (Thousands of yen) Dividend per share (yen) Date of record Effective date February 13 2019 Board of directors' meeting Common stock 268,457 14 December 31, 2018 March 1, 2019 August 9, 2019 Board of directors' meeting Common stock 230,105 12 June 30, 2019 September 3, 2019 (Note) 1. The total amount of dividends based on a resolution made by the Board of Directors on February 13, 2019, includes a dividend of 2,865 thousand yen related to Company stock held by the Stock Delivery Trust for Directors and Stock Delivery Trust for Executive Officers. 2. The total amount of dividends based on a resolution made by the Board of Directors on August 9, 2019, includes a dividend of 2,372 thousand yen related to Company stock held by the Stock Delivery Trust for Directors and Stock Delivery Trust for Executive Officers. (2) Dividends with a record date within the current fiscal year that become effective after the end of the fiscal year (Resolution) Class of shares Total amount of dividends (Thousands of yen) Source of dividends Dividend per share (yen) Date of record Effective date February 13, 2020 Board of directors' meeting Common stock 268,456 Retained earnings 14 December 31, 2019 March 10, 2020 (Note) The total amount of dividends based on a resolution made by the Board of Directors on February 13, 2019, includes a dividend of 2,767 thousand yen related to Company stock held by the Stock Delivery Trust for Directors and Stock Delivery Trust for Executive Officers. Current fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020) 1. Class and numbers of total shares issued and treasury stock held Number of shares at the beginning of the current fiscal year Increase in number of shares during the fiscal year Decrease in number of shares during the fiscal year Number of shares at the end of the fiscal year Shares issued Common stock 20,071,093 - - 20,071,093 Total 20,071,093 - - 20,071,093 Treasury stock Common stock 1,093,311 30 - 1,093,341 Total 1,093,311 30 - 1,093,341 (Note)1. A total of 197,669 shares were contributed to Custody Bank of Japan (trust account) as trust property in the stock-based compensation system for directors and stock-based compensation system for executive officers. They are treated as treasury stocks in consolidated financial statements and financial statements. 2. The increase in the number of treasury shares of common stock of 30 shares was due to the purchase of shares less than one unit.

2. Dividends (1) Dividends paid (Resolution) Class of shares Total amount of dividends (Thousands of yen) Dividend per share (yen) Date of record Effective date February 13 2020 Board of directors' meeting Common stock 268,456 14 December 31, 2019 March 10, 2020 August 11, 2020 Board of directors' meeting Common stock 230,105 12 June 30, 2020 September 1, 2020 (Note)1. The total amount of dividends based on a resolution made by the Board of Directors on February 13, 2020, includes a dividend of 2,767 thousand yen related to Company stock held by the Stock Delivery Trust for Directors and Stock Delivery Trust for Executive Officers. 2. The total amount of dividends based on a resolution made by the Board of Directors on August 11, 2020, includes a dividend of 2,372 thousand yen related to Company stock held by the Stock Delivery Trust for Directors and Stock Delivery Trust for Executive Officers. (2) Dividends with a record date within the current fiscal year that become effective after the end of the fiscal year (Resolution) Class of shares Total amount of dividends (Thousands of yen) Source of dividends Dividend per share (yen) Date of record Effective date February 12, 2021 Board of directors' meeting Common stock 268,455 Retained earnings 14 December 31, 2020 March 3, 2021 (Note) The total amount of dividends based on a resolution made by the Board of Directors on February 12, 2021, includes a dividend of 2,767 thousand yen related to Company stock held by the Stock Delivery Trust for Directors and Stock Delivery Trust for Executive Officers. (Consolidated statement of cash flow) * Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the fiscal year with the consolidated balance sheet accounts (Thousands of yen) Previous fiscal year Current fiscal year (Fiscal year ended (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019) December 31, 2020) Cash and deposits 5,579,463 4,957,484 Time deposits with maturities -1,108,436 -1,005,376 extending over three months Cash and cash equivalents 3,952,107 4,471,026 (Retirement benefit) 1. Outline of retirement benefit plan applied The Company adopts a contract-type defined benefit pension plan operated by multi-employers ("cash balance plan") based on the Defined Benefit Corporate Pension Law for its employees and with regard to executive officers not directors, a retirement benefit pension plan for executive directors is established. Certain consolidated subsidiaries adopt a defined contribution pension plan or defined benefit plan. We calculate the retirement benefit expenses and liabilities related to retirement benefits by the simplified method for these defined benefit plans.

2. Defined benefit plans (1) Reconciliation of the beginning and ending balances of retirement benefit obligations (excluding thescheme that applies the simplified method, which is listed in (3)) (Thousands of yen) Previous consolidated fiscal year Consolidated fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019) (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020) Beginning balance of the retirement benefit obligation 923,474 982,951 Service costs Interest expense 78,065 79,239 3,693 3,931 Accruals of actuarial gains and losses Payment of retirement benefits -4,134 -30,253 -18,147 -76,904 Balance of retirement benefit obligations at end of year 982,951 958,964 (Thousands of yen) Consolidated fiscal year (Fiscal year ended (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019) December 31, 2020) Beginning balance of pension assets 1,461,533 1,673,865 Expected return on assets 1,461 - Accruals of actuarial gains and losses 130,668 66,121 Contributions from the employer 98,348 99,797 Payment of retirement benefits -18,147 -76,904 Balance of the pension assets at end of year 1,673,865 1,762,879 Previous consolidated fiscal year (2) Reconciliation of the beginning and ending balances of pension assets (excluding the scheme that applies the simplified method, which is listed in (3)) (3) Reconciliations of beginning and ending balances of the liability for the retirement benefits of the system that uses the simplified method (Thousands of yen) Previous consolidated fiscal year Consolidated fiscal year (Fiscal year ended (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019) December 31, 2020) Beginning balance of the liability for retirement benefits 53,751 43,271 Payment of retirement benefits Payment of retirement benefits Other -1,341 -2,225 -9,050 -23,090 -88 1,377 Ending balance of the liability for retirement benefits 43,271 19,333 (4) Reconciliation of the ending balance of the retirement benefit obligations and pension assets, and liabilities and assets relating to retirement benefits that have been recorded in the consolidated balance sheet (Thousands of yen) Previous consolidated fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019) Retirement benefit obligation of funded plans Pension assets Retirement benefit obligation of unfunded plans 1,017,565 -1,706,717 -689,152 41,510 Net amount of liabilities and assets that have been recorded in the consolidated balance sheet -647,642 Liabilities related to retirement benefits Net defined benefit asset Net amount of liabilities and assets that have been recorded in the consolidated balance sheet 43,271 -690,913 -647,642 Consolidated fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020) 987,483 -1,797,062 -809,578 24,997 -784,581 24,997 -809,578 -784,581 (5) Amount of retirement benefit costs and their breakdown (Thousands of yen) Previous consolidated fiscal year (As of December 31, 2019)Consolidated fiscal year (As of December 31, 2020) Service cost Interest expense Expected return on assets Expensed amount of actuarial gains and losses Retirement benefit costs which are calculated using the simplified method Retirement benefit cost of defined benefit plans 78,065 79,239 3,693 3,931 -1,461 -23,056 -46,076 -1,341 -2,225 55,899 (6) Adjustments related to retirement benefits 34,868 A breakdown of the items that were recorded in the adjustments for retirement benefits (before makingdeductions for the tax effect) is as follows. - (Thousands of yen) Previous consolidated fiscal year (As of December 31, 2019)Consolidated fiscal year (As of December 31, 2020) Accruals of actuarial gains and losses -111,746 -50,298 Total -111,746 -50,298 (7) Cumulative adjustment to retirement benefits A breakdown of the items that were recorded in the cumulative adjustments for retirement benefits (before making deductions for the tax effect) is as follows. Previous consolidated fiscal year (As of December 31, 2019) Difference with unrecognized actuarial gain and loss Total -223,672 -223,672 (Thousands of yen) Consolidated fiscal year (As of December 31, 2020) -273,971 -273,971 (8) Matters relating to pension assets i) Main components of the pension assets The ratios of the major classifications for the total pension assets are as follows. Previous consolidated fiscal yearConsolidated fiscal year under review (As of December 31, 2019) (As of December 31, 2020) Bonds 32% 38% Stocks 38% 37% General accounts 20% 21% Other 10% 4% Total 100% 100% ii) Method of setting the expected long-term rate of return on pension assets To determine the expected long-term rate of return on pension assets, we consider the current and expected allocation of pension assets, and the current and expected long-term rate of return from the variety of assets that make up the pension assets. (9) Matters relating to actuarial assumptions Major actuarial assumptions (representing a weighted average) Previous consolidated fiscal yearConsolidated fiscal year under review (As of December 31, 2019) (As of December 31, 2020)Discount rate 0.4% 0.7% Expected long-term rate of return on pension assets 0.1% 0.0% 3. Defined contribution plans The required contributions to defined contribution plans of consolidated subsidiaries that use defined contribution plans came to 91,560 thousand yen for the previous consolidated fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019) and 70,139 thousand yen for the consolidated fiscal year under review (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020). (Tax effect accounting) 1 Breakdown of deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities by major causes of occurrence (Thousands of yen) Previous fiscal year (As of December 31, 2019)Current fiscal year (As of December 31, 2020)Deferred tax assets Allowance for bonuses Accrued enterprise tax Social insurance premiums 95,273 96,549 7,327 21,593 14,573 14,864 Loss on valuation of inventory assets Unrealized income on inventory assets Unpaid officer retirement benefits Liability for retirement benefits Loss carryforwards 28,492 18,015 111,171 134,011 4,379 4,379 13,046 13,788 71,647 108,076 Reserve for stock compensation Impairment loss 19,431 21,794 176,238 176,238 Other 62,766 47,765 Deferred tax assets subtotal 604,348 657,078 Valuation allowance for tax loss carryforwards -34,145 -108,076 Valuation allowance for total future deductible temporary differences -178,253 -178,253 Valuation allowance subtotal Total deferred tax assets -212,399 391,949 -286,330 370,748 Deferred tax liabilities Valuation difference on other securities Retained earnings of overseas subsidiaries Retirement benefits assets -81,911 -164,522 -288,297 -325,915 -211,281 -246,969 Total deferred tax liabilities Net deferred tax assets -581,490 -189,541 -737,408 -366,659 The amount of "net deferred tax liabilities" (previous fiscal year: -189,541 thousand yen; current fiscal year: -366,659 thousand yen) is included in the following items in the consolidated balance sheet. (Thousands of yen) Previous fiscal year Current fiscal year (As of December 31, 2019) (As of December 31, 2020) Fixed assets - deferred tax assets 47,426 3,256 Fixed liabilities - deferred tax liabilities -236,967 -369,916 (Note) 1. Valuation allowance has increased by 2,735 thousand yen. This increase was due to foreign currency translation. 2. Tax loss carryforwards and their deferred tax assets by rollover date Previous fiscal year (As of December 31, 2019) (Thousands of yen) Within 1 year Within 1 to 2 years Within 2 to 3 years Within 3 to 4 years Within 4 to 5 years Over 5 years Total Tax loss carryforwards(a) - - 4,236 5,146 28,117 34,145 71,647 Valuation allowance - - - - - -34,145 -34,145 Deferred tax asset - - 4,236 5,146 28,117 - (b)37,501 (a) Tax losses carried forward are multiplied by the statutory tax rate. (b)Deferred tax assets of 37,501 thousand have been recorded for tax loss carryforwards of 71,647 thousand (multiplied by the statutory tax rate). The deferred tax assets of 37,501 thousand yen are recognized for the balance of tax loss carryforwards at consolidated subsidiary MEC SPECIALTYCHEMICAL (THAILAND) CO., LTD of 37,501 thousand yen (multiplied by the statutory tax rate). The tax loss carryforward for which this deferred tax asset has been recorded is determined to be recoverable based on the expected future taxable income, and no valuation allowance has been recognized. 1. The valuation allowance has increased by 73,930 thousand yen. This increase is due to the recognition of avaluation allowance of 73,434 thousand yen as a carry forward deficit for tax at the consolidated subsidiary MEC SPECIALTY CHEMICAL (THAILAND) CO., LTD. 2. Amount of carry forward deficit for tax and deferred tax assets by deadline Current fiscal year (As of December 31, 2019) (Thousands of yen) Within 1 year Within 1 to 2 years Within 2 to 3 years Within 3 to 4 years Within 4 to 5 years Over 5 years Total Tax loss carryforwards(a) - 4,015 4,878 26,649 37,890 34,642 108,076 Valuation allowance - -4,015 -4,878 -26,649 -37,890 -34,642 -108,076 Deferred tax asset - - - - - - - (a) Tax losses carried forward are multiplied by the statutory tax rate. 2 Breakdown by major items that caused the difference between the statutory effective tax rate and the burden rate of corporation tax etc. after applying tax effect accounting Previous fiscal year (As of December 31, 2019)Current fiscal year (As of December 31, 2020) Statutory effective tax rate (Adjustment) Permanent differences such as entertainment expenses Inhabitant tax equivalent Examination research expenses etc. Tax deduction Foreign withholding tax 30.6% 30.6% 1.9 1.2 0.3 0.2 -6.1 -6.1 0.9 1.1 Overseas Subsidiary Income Retention Taxation - 0.1 Increase (decrease) in valuation allowance - 3.2 Retained earnings of foreign subsidiaries Overseas tax rate discrepancy Other Burden of corporate tax etc. after applying tax effect accounting 1.3 1.6 -1.7 -2.1 0.5 1.1 27.7 30.9 (Segment information) [Information by operating segment] 1. Overview of reportable segments The Company's reportable segments are those for which financial information on the Company's separate units is available and such information is used by the Board of Directors to decide how to allocate management resources and to evaluate achievements. Thus, they are subject to regular reviews. The Company's Group mainly manufactures and sells chemicals involved in manufacturing PCBs. The Company is located in Japan. Overseas, it has bases in Taiwan, Hong Kong, China, Thailand, and Europe (mainly Germany, Italy, and France). These are respectively overseen by MEC TAIWAN COMPANY LTD.; MEC (HONG KONG) LTD.; MEC FINE CHEMICAL (ZHUHAI) LTD.; MEC CHINA SPECIALTY PRODUCTS (SUZHOU) CO., LTD.; MEC SPECIALTY CHEMICAL (THAILAND) CO., LTD COMPANY LTD.; and MEC EUROPE NV. Each local corporation is an independent business unit. They formulate comprehensive strategies for each region with regards to the products they handle, and expand their business activities. Therefore, the Company's Group consists of segments that are separated on the basis of their regional production and marketing systems. There are six reportable segments: Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong (Hong Kong, Zhuhai), China (Suzhou), Thailand and Europe.

2. Method of calculating net sales, profit or loss, assets, liabilities and other items by reportable segment The method of accounting treatment used for reportable business segments is approximately the same as that stated in "Basis of presentation and summary of significant accounting policies for the preparation of consolidated financial statements." Figures for the profits at reportable segments are based on operating income. Inter-segment revenue and transfers are based on current market prices.

3. Information on net sales, profit or loss, assets, liabilities and other items by reportable segment Previous fiscal year (January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) (Thousands of yen) Reportable segment Total Japan Taiwan Hong Kong China Thailand Europe Net sales Sales to external customers Inter-segment sales and transfers 5,043,656 2,213,076 2,180,768 1,411 1,025,925 1,255 1,990,968 768 - - 624,660 53,521 10,865,978 2,270,033 Total 7,256,732 2,182,179 1,027,180 1,991,737 - 678,181 13,136,012 Segment profit 1,061,400 273,163 178,206 165,145 -136,275 63,296 1,604,936 Segment assets 14,502,431 2,686,303 1,375,500 1,757,693 1,023,841 618,773 21,964,543 Other items Depreciation and amortization Increase in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 520,595 781,171 30,293 9,741 26,127 22,700 71,887 14,450 21,813 500,598 22,164 34,106 692,881 1,362,769 Current fiscal year (January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020) (Thousands of yen) Reportable segment Total Japan Taiwan Hong Kong China Thailand Europe Net sales Sales to external customers Inter-segment sales and transfers 5,785,254 2,612,321 2,432,110 3,255 1,139,694 6,560 2,012,807 11,696 40,305 - 546,452 121,082 11,956,625 2,754,916 Total 8,397,576 2,435,365 1,146,255 2,024,503 40,305 667,535 14,711,542 Segment profit 1,660,736 316,989 247,077 335,472 -176,811 61,904 2,445,369 Segment assets 16,147,050 2,921,145 1,554,561 2,020,773 821,002 637,581 24,102,115 Other items Depreciation and amortization Increase in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 587,198 719,032 26,919 13,955 26,751 19,601 56,100 42,621 62,051 24,918 25,612 27,017 784,634 847,145 4. Differences between the total amount at reportable segments and the amount stated in the consolidated financial statements, and main details of such differences (matters concerning reconciliation) (Thousands of yen) Net sales Previous fiscal year Current fiscal year Reportable segment total Intersegment eliminations 13,136,012 -2,270,033 14,711,542 -2,754,914 Sales stated in the Consolidated Financial Statements 10,865,978 11,956,625 (Thousands of yen) Profit Previous fiscal year Current fiscal year Reportable segment total Intersegment eliminations 1,604,936 32,163 2,445,369 -75,097 Operating income in the Consolidated Financial Statements 1,637,100 2,370,271 (Thousands of yen) Assets Previous fiscal year Current fiscal year Reportable segment total Intersegment eliminations 22,375,479 -2,383,639 24,102,115 -2,591,362 Total assets in the Consolidated Financial Statements 19,991,839 21,510,752 (Thousands of yen) Other items Reportable segment total Adjustment Amount stated in the Consolidated Financial Statements Previous fiscal year Current fiscal year Previous fiscal year Current fiscal year Previous fiscal year Current fiscal year Depreciation and amortization 692,881 784,634 - - 692,881 784,634 Increase in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 1,362,769 847,145 - - 1,362,769 847,145 [Related Information] Previous fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019) 1. Information by product and by service Because there is a single category of products and services, information by product or by service is omitted.

2. Information by geographical segment (1) Net sales (Thousands of yen) Japan Taiwan China Other Total 4,866,743 2,162,649 3,016,893 819,692 10,865,978 Note: Net sales to customers are based on location, and are classified by country or region. (2) Tangible fixed assets (Thousands of yen) Japan Taiwan China Thailand Europe Total 6,973,942 722,569 414,569 725,718 160,605 8,997,342 3. Information on each major customer Of sales to external customers, because there is no destination for 10% or more of net sales in the consolidated statements of income, the statement of such has been omitted in this material. Current fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020) 1. Information by product and by service Because there is a single category of products and services, information by product or by service is omitted.

2. Information by geographical segment (1) Net sales (Thousands of yen) Japan Taiwan China Other Total 5,580,432 2,422,601 3,144,885 808,706 11,956,625 Note: Net sales to customers are based on location, and are classified by country or region. (2) Tangible fixed assets (Thousands of yen) Japan Taiwan China Thailand Europe Total 7,065,849 718,765 388,932 646,880 178,166 8,998,594 3. Information on each major customer Of sales to external customers, because there is no destination for 10% or more of net sales in the consolidated statements of income, the statement of such has been omitted in this material. [Information on impairment of fixed assets by reportable segment] N/A [Information on amortized and unamortized goodwill by reportable segment] N/A [Information on gain on negative goodwill by reportable segment] N/A (Per share information) (Yen) Item Previous fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019) Current fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020) Net assets per share 847.94 920.60 Net income per share 65.16 84.09 Notes: 1. Information of diluted net income per share is omitted because of no issue of potential stocks. 2. In calculating net assets per share, we treat the trust account for stock issuance for Directors and stock issuance trust account for Executive Officers as own shares owned by the Company (treasury stock). Therefore, the number of shares at the end of the fiscal year is calculated by including the shares of treasury stock subject to deduction. Also in calculating net income per share, the average number of shares during the fiscal year is determined by including the shares of treasury stock subject to deduction. Further, the number of shares of treasury stock deducted at the end of the period in calculating "net assets per share" was 197,669 shares in the previous consolidated fiscal year and 197,669 shares in the consolidated fiscal year under review. In addition, the average number of shares of treasury stock deducted during the period in calculating "net income per share" was 200,225 shares in the previous consolidated fiscal year and 197,669 shares in the consolidated fiscal year under review.

3. The basis for calculating net income per share is as follows. Item Previous fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019) Current fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020) Net income (Thousands of yen) 1,236,410 1,595,919 Amount not available for common shareholders (Thousands of yen) － － Net profit available for common stocks (Thousands of yen) 1,236,410 1,595,919 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding during the year (shares) 18,975,272 18,977,757 (Important subsequent events) N/A 4. Non-consolidated financial statements and major notes (1) Balance sheet As of December 31, 2019 (Thousands of yen) As of December 31, 2020 Assets Current assetsCash and deposits Notes receivable - trade Electronically recorded receivables Accounts receivable - trade Merchandise and finished goods Raw materials and supplies Prepaid expenses Accounts receivable - other Other 2,227,625 262,127 217,385 16,584 23,125 67,533 1,810,869 251,217 73,567 2,735,049 92,418 329,006 2,027,294 179,681 187,904 11,022 48,518 13,339 Total current assets Non-current assets 4,950,035 5,624,234 Property, plant and equipmentBuildings Structures Machinery and equipment Vehicles Tools, furniture and fixtures Land Construction in progress 3,299,504 648,793 254,942 349,155 3,312,188 123,943 23,567 2,274,036 145,269 649,984 16,754 206,181 2,274,036 461,435 Total property, plant and equipment Intangible assets 6,973,942 7,065,849 Leasehold right Software Software in progress Other 29,380 74,876 18,700 2,038 Total intangible assets Investments and other assets 124,995 29,380 99,238 － 2,023 130,641 Investment securities Affiliated company shares Capital Long-term loans receivable subsidiaries and affiliates from Long-term prepaid expenses Prepaid pension expense Deferred tax assets Other Total investments and other assets 580,704 1,401,891 54,775 327,600 112 467,240 3,086 14,495 2,849,906 859,665 1,057,492 77,630 414,000 Total non-current assets 9,948,844 Total assets 14,898,879 28 529,943 － 14,625 2,953,385 10,149,876 15,774,111 (Thousands of yen) As of December 31, 2019 As of December 31, 2020 Liabilities Current liabilities Notes payable 563,455 628,533 Accounts payable -trade- 328,147 278,268 Short-term loans payable 400,000 400,000 Current portion of long-term loans payable 250,000 － Accounts payable -other- 233,424 358,546 Accrued expenses 116,939 123,523 Income taxes payable 41,540 261,623 Deposits received 58,371 66,375 Provision for bonuses 311,555 315,726 Provision for directors' bonuses 30,470 38,005 Notes payable - facilities 495,381 120,589 Accrued expenses - facilities 61,778 245,179 Other 10,142 2,528 Total current liabilities 2,901,206 2,838,899 Non-current liabilities Long-term loans payable － 96,992 Asset retirement obligations 587 587 Provision for retirement benefits 41,510 22,000 Provision for Share-based compensation 71,972 79,699 Other 23,833 23,855 Total non-current liabilities 137,903 223,134 Total liabilities 3,039,110 3,062,034 Net assets Shareholders' equity Capital stock 594,142 594,142 Capital surplus Legal capital surplus 446,358 446,358 Other capital surplus 94,914 94,914 Total capital surpluses 541,273 541,273 Retained earnings Legal retained earnings 63,557 63,557 Other retained earnings General reserve 9,900,000 10,600,000 Retained earnings brought forward 1,750,644 1,715,463 Total retained earnings 11,714,201 12,379,021 Treasury shares -1,175,796 -1,175,844 Total shareholders' equity 11,673,820 12,338,592 Valuation and translation adjustments Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 185,948 373,484 Total valuation and translation adjustments 185,948 373,484 Total net assets 11,859,769 12,712,077 Total liabilities and net assets 14,898,879 15,774,111 Translation (2) Statement of income (Thousands of yen) Fiscal year ended Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 Net sales 7,256,732 8,397,576 Cost of sales 2,769,380 3,224,223 Gross profit 4,487,352 5,173,352 Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,425,951 3,512,616 Operating profit 1,061,400 1,660,736 Non-operating income Interest and dividend income 208,308 339,716 Proceeds from sales of prototypes 32,465 10,028 Foreign exchange gains 31,827 － Other 13,642 11,850 Total non-operating income 286,244 361,595 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 1,111 500 Foreign exchange losses 15,540 39,965 Other 417 324 Total non-operating expenses 17,069 40,790 Ordinary profit 1,330,575 1,981,541 Extraordinary income Gain on sales of non-current assets 486 149 Gain on sales of investment securities － 2,018 Subsidy income 8,804 － Total extraordinary income 9,290 2,168 Extraordinary losses Loss on sale of non-current assets 32 － Loss on retirement of non-current assets 21,315 64,490 344,398 Total extraordinary losses 21,348 408,889 Profit before income taxes 1,318,517 1,574,820 Income taxes - current 245,277 393,971 Income taxes - deferred 40,538 17,467 Total income taxes 285,816 411,439 Profit 1,032,701 1,163,380 [Details of cost of sales] Previous fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019) Current fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020) Category Note no. Amount (Thousands of yen) Amount (Thousands of yen) Product cost Cost of goods Repair cost Cost of sales of raw materials Total cost of sales 2,620,112 42,904 14,012 92,350 3,058,500 44,280 7,005 114,437 2,769,380 3,224,223 (3) Statement of changes in shareholders' equity Previous fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019) Balance at beginning of current period Changes of items during period Provision of general reserve Dividends of surplus Net income Purchase of treasury shares Disposal of treasury shares Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity Total changes of items during period Balance at end of current periodShareholders' equity (Thousands of yen) Capital surplus Retained earnings Other retained earnings Capital stockLegal capital surplusOther capital surplusTotal capital surplusLegal retained earningsGeneral reserveRetained earnings brought forwardTotal retained earnings 594,142 446,358 94,914 541,273 63,557 8,900,000 2,216,506 11,180,064 1,000,000 -1,000,000 --498,563 1,032,701 -498,563 1,032,701 - - - - -1,000,000 9,900,000 -465,862 534,137 594,142 446,358 94,914 541,273 63,557 1,750,644 11,714,201 Shareholders' equity Valuation and translation adjustments Total net assets Treasury shares Total shareholders' equity Valuation difference on available-for-s ale securities Total valuation and translation adjustments Balance at beginning of current period -1,185,432 11,130,046 62,077 62,077 11,192,124 Changes of items during period Provision of general reserve − − Dividends of surplus -498,563 -498,563 Net income 1,032,701 1,032,701 Purchase of treasury shares -104 -104 -104 Disposal of treasury shares 9,740 9,740 9,740 Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity 123,871 123,871 123,871 Total changes of items during period 9,636 543,773 123,871 123,871 667,645 Balance at end of current period -1,175,796 11,673,820 185,948 185,948 11,859,769 Current fiscal year (Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020) Balance at beginning of current period Changes of items during periodProvision of general reserve Dividends of surplus Net income Purchase of treasury shares Disposal of treasury shares Net changes of items other than shareholders' equityTotal changes of items during periodBalance at end of current periodShareholders' equity (Thousands of yen) Capital surplus Retained earnings Other retained earnings Capital stockLegal capital surplusOther capital surplusTotal capital surplusLegal retained earningsGeneral reserveRetained earnings brought forwardTotal retained earnings 594,142 446,358 94,914 541,273 63,557 9,900,000 1,750,644 11,714,201 700,000 -700,000 － -498,561 -498,561 1,163,380 1,163,380 － － － － － 700,000 -35,180 664,819 594,142 446,358 94,914 541,273 63,557 10,600,000 1,715,463 12,379,021 Shareholders' equity Valuation and translation adjustments Total net assets Treasury shares Total shareholde rs' equity Valuation difference on available-for-sal e securities Total valuation and translation adjustments Balance at beginning of current period -1,175,796 11,673,820 185,948 185,948 11,859,769 Changes of items during period Provision of general reserve － － Dividends of surplus -498,561 -498,561 Net income 1,163,380 1,163,380 Purchase of treasury shares -48 -48 -48 Disposal of treasury shares － － Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity 187,536 187,536 187,536 Total changes of items during period -48 664,771 187,536 187,536 852,307 Balance at end of current period -1,175,844 12,338,592 373,484 373,484 12,712,077 5. Other Transfer of Officers Refer to "Personnel Transfer of Directors and Executive Officers" announced on December 22, 2020. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer MEC Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 06:03:04 UTC.

