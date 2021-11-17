MEC Resources : Annual Report to shareholders

MEC has a non-controlling interest in the unlisted energy explorer Advent of 47.6%.

Advent holds a range of hydrocarbon permits which contain near term production opportunities with pre- existing infrastructure and exploration upside.

Advent's assets include EP386 and RL1 (100%) in the onshore Bonaparte Basin in the north of Western Australia and Northern Territory and PEP11 (85%) in the offshore Sydney Basin.

Operating Results

The loss attributable to the owners of the Company after tax for the year was $1,034,051 (2020: Loss $2,669,798).

Dividends

The Directors recommend that no dividend be paid in respect of the current period and no dividends have been paid or declared since the commencement of the period.

Financial Position

The net assets of the Company have decreased by $1,034,051 to $7,282,268 at 30 June 2021.

Going Concern

The Company has assessed its ability to continue as a going concern, taking into account all available information, for a period of 12 months from the date of issuing of the financial report.

The Company's financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis which contemplates the continuity of normal business activities, including the realisation of assets and settlement of liabilities in the normal course of business.

Based on the Company's cash flow forecast, the Company will require additional funding in the next 12 months to enable it to continue its normal business activities and to ensure the realisation of assets and extinguishment of liabilities as and when they fall due.

The continuing viability of the Company and its ability to continue as a going concern and meet its debts and commitments as they fall due is therefore dependent upon:

the Company's operating cash requirements not exceeding its historical levels; and

the Directors being successful in obtaining future funding to meet the Company's objectives and payment obligations as and when they fall due by engaging with parties in raising additional capital or issuing debt, in relation to which the Company has demonstrated a history of success in this regard.

The Company has negotiated a satisfactory outcome in relation to the writs and demands issued by Advent Energy Ltd and Asset Energy Pty Ltd as announced to ASX on 14 December 2020, whereby subject to shareholder approval Advent and Asset would be issued shares in the Company as debt for equity conversion in the sum of a total of $872,288.

After consideration of the above factors, the Directors are of the opinion that it is appropriate for the Company to prepare the financial statements on a going concern and, as a result, the financial statements do not include any adjustments relating to the recoverability and classification of the recorded asset amounts or to the amounts and classification of liabilities that might be necessary should the Company not be able to continue as a going concern basis.