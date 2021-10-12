Mechanical Technology Incorporated : Announces Initial Dividend for Series A Preferred Stock - Form 8-K

Mechanical Technology, Incorporated Announces

Initial Dividend for Series A Preferred Stock

ALBANY, N.Y., October 8, 2021 - Mechanical Technology, Incorporated ("MTI" or the "Company"), (NASDAQ: MKTY), the parent company of EcoChain, Inc. ("EcoChain"), a cryptocurrency mining business powered by renewable energy, and MTI Instruments, Inc. ("MTI Instruments"), a test and measurement instruments and systems business, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the regular monthly dividend on its shares of 9.0% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share (the "Series A Preferred Stock"). The dividend will be payable on or about October 31, 2021, to holders of the Series A Preferred Stock of record as of the close of business on October 18, 2021, for the month ended October 31, 2021 and with respect to the 86,585 shares of Series A Preferred Stock issued on September 28, 2021 (the "Option Shares") for the period from September 28, 2021 through September 30, 2021. The Company announced the closing of 720,000 shares of Series A Preferred Stock offering, and the issuance of the Series A Preferred Stock, on August 23, 2021 and the issuance and sale of 86,585 Option Shares pursuant to the exercise of the underwriters overallotment option on September 28, 2021 (the "Option Issuance Date"). The initial dividend for the Option Shares accumulated from the Option Issuance Date. Dividends on the Series A Preferred Stock will be payable when, as and if declared by the Board of Directors monthly in arrears on the final day of each month or the next business day at an annual rate of 9.0% of the $25.00 liquidation preference per share.

The Series A Preferred Stock began trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbol "MKTYP" on August 20, 2021.

About MTI

MTI is the parent company of MTI Instruments, Inc. and EcoChain, Inc. Through EcoChain, MTI develops cryptocurrency mining facilities powered by renewable energy that integrate with the blockchain network. Through MTI Instruments, MTI is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems that use a comprehensive array of technologies to solve complex, real-world applications in numerous industries. Those include manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive and data storage. For more information about MTI, please visit https://www.mechtech.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release with respect to the payment of dividends on the Series A Preferred Stock constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations, as of the date of this press release, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: (1) those risk factors set forth in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-257300), as amended; and (2) other risks and uncertainties that may be detailed from time to time in MTI's reports filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

