Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mechanical Technology, Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MKTY   US5835431033

MECHANICAL TECHNOLOGY, INCORPORATED

(MKTY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mechanical Technology Incorporated : Conducts Annual Shareholder Meeting

06/10/2021 | 03:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

###

About MTI

MTI is the parent company of MTI Instruments, Inc. and EcoChain, Inc. Through EcoChain, MTI is developing cryptocurrency mining facilities powered by renewable energy that integrate with the blockchain network. Through MTI Instruments, MTI is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems that use a comprehensive array of technologies to solve complex, real world applications in numerous industries, including manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive and data storage. For more information about MTI, please visit https://www.mechtech.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations, as of the date of this communication, and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements herein with respect to the successful execution of the Company's business strategy. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process, as well as our ability to possibly license from others patents and patent applications necessary to develop products; the availability of financing; the Company's ability to implement its long range business plan for various applications of its technology; the Company's ability to enter into agreements with any necessary partners; the impact of competition, the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of the Company's technology; and management of growth and other risks and uncertainties that may be detailed from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact Information:

Jess Olszowy

jolszowy@mtiinstruments.com

Investor Relations:

Kirin Smith, President

PCG Advisory, Inc.

646.823.8656

Ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

Disclaimer

MTI - Mechanical Technology Incorporated published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2021 19:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MECHANICAL TECHNOLOGY, INCORPORATED
03:38pMECHANICAL TECHNOLOGY INCORPORATED  : Conducts Annual Shareholder Meeting
PU
06:02aMECHANICAL TECHNOLOGY INC  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders..
AQ
05/27MECHANICAL TECHNOLOGY INC  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/19MECHANICAL TECHNOLOGY INC  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K..
AQ
05/18MECHANICAL TECHNOLOGY INCORPORATED  : First Quarter 2021 Financial Results (Form..
PU
05/18MECHANICAL TECHNOLOGY, INCORPORATED  : First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
PR
05/18MECHANICAL TECHNOLOGY INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regu..
AQ
05/17MECHANICAL TECHNOLOGY INCORPORATED  : INC Management's Discussion and Analysis o..
AQ
05/13MECHANICAL TECHNOLOGY INCORPORATED  : EcoChain, Inc. Presents an Illustration an..
PR
05/11Mechanical Technology Announces Presentation at Q2 Investor Summit
NE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9,60 M - -
Net income 2020 1,95 M - -
Net cash 2020 1,42 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 23,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 97,7 M 97,7 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,74x
EV / Sales 2020 4,59x
Nbr of Employees 31
Free-Float 53,0%
Chart MECHANICAL TECHNOLOGY, INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Mechanical Technology, Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael M. Toporek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jessica L. Thomas Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
David C. Michaels Chairman
Thomas J. Marusak Independent Director
William P. Phelan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MECHANICAL TECHNOLOGY, INCORPORATED68.58%98
SMC CORPORATION5.43%38 278
COGNEX CORPORATION-1.66%13 943
SHIMADZU CORPORATION-1.75%10 806
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.18.67%9 883
RENISHAW PLC-6.60%5 528