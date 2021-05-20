Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Mechel PAO
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTL   US5838406081

MECHEL PAO

(MTL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EQS-News: PJSC Mechel : Mechel Reports the 1Q -5-

05/20/2021 | 05:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Impairment of goodwill and other non-current assets, net and loss on write-off of non    433              154 
-current assets 
Finance income                                                                           (171)            (353) 
Finance costs including fines and penalties on overdue loans and borrowings and lease    5,263            8,949 
 payments 
Provisions for legal claims, income tax and other taxes and other provisions             493              387 
Other                                                                                    45               30 
 
Changes in working capital items 
Trade and other receivables                                                              (5,953)          (4,188) 
Inventories                                                                              (7,205)          (625) 
Trade and other payables                                                                 6,838            2,329 
Advances received                                                                        1,773            4,584 
Taxes payable and other liabilities                                                      1,633            3,830 
Other assets                                                                             (65)             (101) 
 
Income tax paid                                                                          (359)            (128) 
Net cash provided by operating activities                                               13,087           15,959 
 
Cash flows from investing activities 
Interest received                                                                        48               11 
Proceeds from loans issued and other investments                                         -                39 
Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment                                 22               4 
Purchases of property, plant and equipment                                               (1,359)          (1,901) 
Interest paid, capitalised                                                               (9)              (41) 
Net cash used in investing activities                                                   (1,298)           (1,888) 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Cash flows from financing activities 
Proceeds from loans and borrowings, including proceeds from factoring arrangement of 
RUB 547 million and RUB 98 million for the periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020,       20,500           5,098 
respectively 
Repayment of loans and borrowings, including payments from factoring arrangement of 
RUB 1 million and RUB 0 million for the periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020,          (23,589)         (10,752) 
respectively 
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests                                              -                (2) 
Interest paid, including fines and penalties                                             (5,165)          (6,584) 
Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities                                        (904)            (479) 
Sale and leaseback transactions                                                          150              (11) 
Acquisition of assets under deferred payment terms                                       (95)             (205) 
Net cash used in financing activities                                                    (9,103)          (12,935) 
 
Foreign exchange (loss) gain on cash and cash equivalents, net                           (7)              645 
Changes in allowance for expected credit losses on cash and cash equivalents             (25)             5 
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents                                                2,654            1,786 
 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period                                         1,706            3,509 
Cash and cash equivalents, net of overdrafts at beginning of period                      (938)            2,867 
 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period                                               2,359            6,816 
Cash and cash equivalents, net of overdrafts at end of period                            1,716            4,653

There were certain reclassifications to conform with the current period presentation. These interim condensed consolidated financial statements were prepared by Mechel PAO in accordance with IFRS and have not been audited by the independent auditor. If these interim condensed consolidated financial statements are audited in the future, the audit could reveal differences in our consolidated financial results and we cannot assure that any such differences would not be material. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[*] EBITDA - Adjusted EBITDA. Please find the calculation of the Adjusted EBITDA and other non-IFRS measures used here and hereafter in Attachment A.

**[?] Calculations of Net debt could be differed from indicators calculated in accordance with loan agreements upon dependence on definitions in such agreements. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-05-20 MSK Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      PJSC Mechel 
              1 Krasnoarmeyskaya Street, Moscow, Russia 
              127006 Moscow 
              Russia 
Phone:        +7 (495) 221-88-88 
Fax:          +7 (495) 221-88-00 
E-mail:       press@mechel.com 
Internet:     www.mechel.ru/ 
ISIN:         US5838406081, RU000A0DKXV5 
WKN:          A2AC1G 
Listed:       Foreign Exchange(s) Moscow, NYSE 
EQS News ID:  1198884 
 
End of News   EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1198884 2021-05-20 MSK

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1198884&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 20, 2021 05:31 ET (09:31 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MECHEL PAO -2.51% 1.94 Delayed Quote.-5.37%
RS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED 0.00% 24.5 End-of-day quote.41.62%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.11% 73.6864 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about MECHEL PAO
05:42aMECHEL  : Сonsolidated financial statements for 3 months 2021
PU
05:32aEQS-NEWS : PJSC Mechel : Mechel Reports the 1Q -5-
DJ
05:32aMECHEL  : Reports the 1Q 2021 Financial Results
PU
05:32aEQS-NEWS  : PJSC Mechel : Mechel Reports the 1Q -4-
DJ
05:32aEQS-NEWS  : PJSC Mechel : Mechel Reports the 1Q -3-
DJ
05:32aEQS-NEWS : PJSC Mechel : Mechel Reports the 1Q -2-
DJ
05:32aPJSC MECHEL  : Mechel Reports the 1Q 2021 Financial Results
EQ
05/19MECHEL  : ANNOUNCES THE 1Q 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS RELEASE DATE (Form 6-K)
PU
05/19MECHEL  : Announces the 1Q 2021 Financial Results Release Date
PU
05/19PJSC MECHEL  : Mechel Announces the 1Q 2021 Financial Results Release Date
EQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 482 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 393 M 393 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,09x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,10x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 34,6%
Chart MECHEL PAO
Duration : Period :
Mechel PAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MECHEL PAO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,00 $
Last Close Price 1,94 $
Spread / Highest target -100%
Spread / Average Target -100%
Spread / Lowest Target -100%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Oleg Viktorovich Korzhov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nelli R. Galeyeva Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Economics & Finance
Igor Vladimirovich Zyuzin Chairman
Yury Nikolayevich Malyshev Independent Director
Alexander D. Orishchin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MECHEL PAO-5.37%393
ARCELORMITTAL34.59%34 399
NUCOR CORPORATION90.88%30 963
POSCO41.73%25 832
TATA STEEL LIMITED83.28%19 348
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION66.83%19 067