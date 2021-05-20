EQS-News: PJSC Mechel : Mechel Reports the 1Q -5

Impairment of goodwill and other non-current assets, net and loss on write-off of non 433 154
-current assets
Finance income (171) (353)
Finance costs including fines and penalties on overdue loans and borrowings and lease 5,263 8,949
payments
Provisions for legal claims, income tax and other taxes and other provisions 493 387
Other 45 30
Changes in working capital items
Trade and other receivables (5,953) (4,188)
Inventories (7,205) (625)
Trade and other payables 6,838 2,329
Advances received 1,773 4,584
Taxes payable and other liabilities 1,633 3,830
Other assets (65) (101)
Income tax paid (359) (128)
Net cash provided by operating activities 13,087 15,959
Cash flows from investing activities
Interest received 48 11
Proceeds from loans issued and other investments - 39
Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment 22 4
Purchases of property, plant and equipment (1,359) (1,901)
Interest paid, capitalised (9) (41)
Net cash used in investing activities (1,298) (1,888)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from loans and borrowings, including proceeds from factoring arrangement of
RUB 547 million and RUB 98 million for the periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, 20,500 5,098
respectively
Repayment of loans and borrowings, including payments from factoring arrangement of
RUB 1 million and RUB 0 million for the periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, (23,589) (10,752)
respectively
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests - (2)
Interest paid, including fines and penalties (5,165) (6,584)
Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities (904) (479)
Sale and leaseback transactions 150 (11)
Acquisition of assets under deferred payment terms (95) (205)
Net cash used in financing activities (9,103) (12,935)
Foreign exchange (loss) gain on cash and cash equivalents, net (7) 645
Changes in allowance for expected credit losses on cash and cash equivalents (25) 5
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 2,654 1,786
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,706 3,509
Cash and cash equivalents, net of overdrafts at beginning of period (938) 2,867
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 2,359 6,816
Cash and cash equivalents, net of overdrafts at end of period 1,716 4,653
There were certain reclassifications to conform with the current period presentation. These interim condensed consolidated financial statements were prepared by Mechel PAO in accordance with IFRS and have not been audited by the independent auditor. If these interim condensed consolidated financial statements are audited in the future, the audit could reveal differences in our consolidated financial results and we cannot assure that any such differences would not be material. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
[*] EBITDA - Adjusted EBITDA. Please find the calculation of the Adjusted EBITDA and other non-IFRS measures used here and hereafter in Attachment A.
**[?] Calculations of Net debt could be differed from indicators calculated in accordance with loan agreements upon dependence on definitions in such agreements. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
