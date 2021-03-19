Log in
MECHEL PAO

(MTL)
EQS-News : PJSC Mechel : Mechel Announces Filing with SEC 2020 Annual Report (Form 20-F)

03/19/2021 | 06:02am EDT
EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: PJSC Mechel / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
PJSC Mechel : Mechel Announces Filing with SEC 2020 Annual Report (Form 20-F) 
2021-03-19 / 13:00 MSK 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
MECHEL ANNOUNCES FILING WITH SEC 2020 ANNUAL REPORT (FORM 20-F) 
 
Moscow, Russia - March 19, 2021 - Mechel PAO (MOEX: MTLR, NYSE: MTL), one of the leading Russian mining and metals 
companies, announces that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with 
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. 
 
The report is available at the following link: 
https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1302362/000119312521085807/0001193125-21-085807-index.htm 
 
The report is also available at Mechel PAO website www.mechel.com. 
 
Shareholders may also request a hard copy of Mechel's latest 20-F with complete audited financial statements free of 
charge by sending their request to Mechel at ir@mechel.com 
 
*** 
 
Mechel PAO 
Alexey Lukashov 
Phone: +7 495 221 8888 
?-mail: alexey.lukashov@mechel.com 
 
 
*** 
 
Mechel is an international mining and steel company. Its products are marketed in Europe, Asia, North and South 
America, Africa. Mechel unites producers of coal, iron ore concentrate, steel, rolled products, ferroalloys, heat and 
electric power. All of its enterprises work in a single production chain, from raw materials to high value-added 
products. 
*** 
 
Some of the information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding 
future events or the future financial performance of Mechel, as defined in the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. 
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and 
that actual events or results may differ materially. We do not intend to update these statements. We refer you to the 
documents Mechel files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 20-F. 
These documents contain and identify important factors, including those contained in the section captioned "Risk 
Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in our Form 20-F, that could cause the actual 
results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among 
others, the achievement of anticipated levels of profitability, growth, cost and synergy of our recent acquisitions, 
the impact of competitive pricing, the ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals and licenses, the impact of 
developments in the Russian economic, political and legal environment, volatility in stock markets or in the price of 
our shares or ADRs, financial risk management and the impact of general business and global economic conditions. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-03-19 MSK Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press 
Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      PJSC Mechel 
              1 Krasnoarmeyskaya Street, Moscow, Russia 
              127006 Moscow 
              Russia 
Phone:        +7 (495) 221-88-88 
Fax:          +7 (495) 221-88-00 
E-mail:       press@mechel.com 
Internet:     www.mechel.ru/ 
ISIN:         US5838406081, RU000A0DKXV5 
WKN:          A2AC1G 
Listed:       Foreign Exchange(s) Moscow, NYSE 
EQS News ID:  1176908 
 
End of News   EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1176908 2021-03-19 MSK

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 19, 2021 06:01 ET (10:01 GMT)

