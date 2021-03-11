EQS-News : PJSC Mechel : Mechel Reports the FY2020 -3

Log in
contained in our consolidated statement of profit (loss) and other comprehensive income. We believe that our adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors because it is an indicator of the strength and performance of our ongoing business operations, including our ability to fund discretionary spending such as capital expenditures, acquisitions and other investments and our ability to incur and service debt. While depreciation, amortisation and impairment of goodwill and other non-current assets are considered operating expenses under IFRS, these expenses primarily represent the non-cash current period allocation of costs associated with non-current assets acquired or constructed in prior periods. Our adjusted EBITDA calculation is commonly used as one of the bases for investors, analysts and credit rating agencies to evaluate and compare the periodic and future operating performance and value of companies within the metals and mining industry.

Our calculation of Net debt, excluding fines and penalties on overdue amounts**[?] is presented below: 

Mln rubles                                                                              31.12.2020      31.12.2019 
Current loans and borrowings, excluding interest payable, fines and penalties on               301 609         370 206 
overdue amounts 
Interest payable                                                                                   9               9 
                                                                                        750             014 
Non-current loans and borrowings                                                                   2               7 
                                                                                        201             205 
Other non-current financial liabilities                                                            1             48 303 
                                                                                        901 
Other current financial liabilities 
                                                                                        324             147 
less Cash and cash equivalents                                                                    (1    (3,509) 
                                                                                        706) 
Net debt, excluding lease liabilities, fines and penalties on overdue amounts                  314 079         431 366 
 
Current lease liabilities                                                                          7             10 353 
                                                                                        535 
Non-current lease liabilities                                                                      3               7 
                                                                                        958             002 
Net debt, excluding fines and penalties on overdue amounts                                     325 572         448 721

EBITDA can be reconciled to our consolidated statement of profit (loss) and other comprehensive income as follows: 

                                              Consolidated       Mining Segment 
                                              Results            ***                Steel Segment***   Power Segment*** 
 
Mln rubles                                    12m2020 12m2019*   12m2020 12m2019*   12m2020 12m2019*   12m2020 12m2019* 
Profit (loss) attributable to equity          808     2 409      38 742  4 253      (34     5 938      (1 081) 351 
shareholders of Mechel PAO                                                          383) 
Add: 
Depreciation and amortisation                 14 286  13 410     7 463   6 775      6 335   6 153      488     482 
Foreign exchange loss (gain), net             36 388  (18 288)   7 400   (3 423)    28 928  (14 841)   59      (24) 
Finance costs including fines and penalties 
on overdue loans and borrowings and lease     25 145  33 863     12 408  19 164     14 403  14 839     447     653 
payments 
Finance income                                (3 504) (590)      (2 289) (901)      (3 306) (450)      (23)    (31) 
Impairment of goodwill and other non-current 
assets, net and loss on write-off of 
non-current assets, allowance for expected 
credit losses on financial assets, provision 
(reversal of provision) for doubtful          3 626   3 646      3 485   5 467      4       (1 835)    138     12 
accounts, write-off of trade and other 
receivables and payables, net and change in 
provision (reversal of provision) for 
inventories at net realisable value 
(Profit) loss after tax for the period from   (41     6 790      (41     6 962      -       (39)       -       (132) 
discontinued operations                       609)               651) 
Net result on the disposal of subsidiaries    23      -          -       -          23      -          -       - 
Profit attributable to non-controlling        648     1 876      110     701        217     996        321     180 
interests 
Income tax expense (benefit)                  2 528   7 913      (149)   20         676     503        (34)    333 
Effect of pension obligations                 169     188        118     138        46      47         5       4 
Other fines and penalties                     3 001   1 874      880     513        291     859        2 148   (419) 
Other one-off items                           (458)   -          (258)   -          (80)    -          (119)   - 
EBITDA                                        41 051  53 092     26 259  39 669     13 154  12 170     2 349   1 409 
EBITDA, margin                                15%     18%        25%     33%        8%      7%         5%      3% 
 
 
                                                                 Mining Segment     Steel Segment***   Power Segment*** 
                                              Consolidated       *** 
                                              Results 
Mln rubles                                    4q 2020 3q 2020    4q 2020 3q 2020    4q 2020 3q 2020    4q 2020 3q 2020 
?rofit (loss) attributable to equity          16 571  (25 959)   9 530   (3 368)    5 142   (21 487)   260     63 
shareholders of Mechel PAO 
Add: 
Depreciation and amortisation                 4 005   3 338      2 342   1 685      1 530   1 538      132     116 
Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net             (6 261) 23 710     (1 814) 3 975      (4 437) 19 702     (9)     34 
Finance costs including fines and penalties 
on overdue loans and borrowings and lease     5 501   5 379      2 268   2 496      3 854   3 518      97      95 
payments 
Finance income                                (2 735) (240)      (533)   (812)      (2 917) (154)      (4)     (4) 
Impairment of goodwill and other non-current 
assets, net and loss on write-off of 
non-current assets, allowance for expected 
credit losses on financial assets, provision 
(reversal of provision) for doubtful          (1 635) (999)      (819)   (605)      (682)   (250)      (132)   (145) 
accounts, write-off of trade and other 
receivables and payables, net and change in 
provision (reversal of provision) for 
inventories at net realisable value 
Net result on the disposal of subsidiaries    (26)    49         -       -          (26)    49         -       - 
Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling 544     (137)      106     47         358     (260)      80      75 
interests 
Income tax (benefit) expense                  (5 334) 3 529      (4 480) 2 727      564     (33)       51      168 
Effect of pension obligations                 8       25         (14)    16         21      8          1       1 
Other fines and penalties                     (754)   917        185     245        (435)   533        329     (28) 
Other one-off items                           (195)   (263)      (258)   -          62      (142)      2       (121) 
EBITDA                                        9 689   9 349      6 513   6 406      3 034   3 022      807     254 
EBITDA, margin                                14%     15%        23%     25%        7%      7%         7%      3% 
* These amounts reflect adjustments made in 
connection with the presentation of the 
discontinued operation. 
*** including inter-segment operations

Income tax, deferred tax related to the consolidated group of taxpayers are not allocated to segments as they are managed on the group basis.

Attachment B

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT (LOSS) AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

for the year ended December 31, 2020

(All amounts are in millions of Russian rubles, unless stated otherwise) 

                                                                                    Year ended        Year ended 
                                                                                    December 31,      December 31, 
                                                                                    2020              2019* 
Continuing operations 
Revenue from contracts with customers................................               265,454           287,153 
Cost of sales..................................................                     (170,605)         (183,086) 
Gross profit.................................................                       94,849            104,067 
 
Selling and distribution expenses....................................               (49,994)          (48,432) 
Impairment of goodwill and other non-current assets, net....................        (3,897)           (1,804) 
Allowance for expected credit losses on financial assets.....................       (149)             (234) 
Taxes other than income taxes......................................                 (3,446)           (4,517) 
Administrative and other operating expenses............................             (18,437)          (15,568) 
Other operating income..........................................                    999               688 
Total selling, distribution and operating income and (expenses), net..........      (74,924)          (69,867)

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 11, 2021 06:02 ET (11:02 GMT)

