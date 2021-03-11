EQS-News : PJSC Mechel : Mechel Reports the FY2020 -4

Operating profit.............................................. 19,925 34,200 Finance income............................................... 3,504 590 Finance costs including fines and penalties on overdue loans and borrowings and (25,145) (33,863) lease payments Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net.................................... (36,388) 18,288 Share of profit of associates, net..................................... 20 28 Other income................................................. 718 228 Other expenses................................................ (259) (483) Total other income and (expense), net............................... (57,550) (15,212) (Loss) profit before tax from continuing operations...................... (37,625) 18,988 Income tax expense............................................. (2,528) (7,913) (Loss) profit for the period from continuing operations................... (40,153) 11,075 Discontinued operations......................................... Profit (loss) after tax for the period from discontinued operations 41,609 (6,790) ............... Profit for the period............................................ 1,456 4,285 Attributable to: Equity shareholders of Mechel PAO.................................. 808 2,409 Non-controlling interests......................................... 648 1,876

* These amounts reflect adjustments made in connection with the presentation of the discontinued operation.

Year ended Year ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019* Other comprehensive income Other comprehensive income (loss) that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods, 2,042 (1,771) net of income tax.............................................. Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 2,042 (1,771) .................... Other comprehensive income (loss) not to be reclassified to profit or loss 253 (867) in subsequent periods, net of income tax Net gain on equity instruments designated at fair value through other 53 - comprehensive income Re-measurement of defined benefit plans............................... 200 (867) Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period, net of tax 2,295 (2,638) ................ Total comprehensive income for the period, 3,751 1,647 net of tax.................................................. Attributable to: Equity shareholders of Mechel PAO.................................. 3,099 (210) Non-controlling interests......................................... 652 1,857 Earnings per share Weighted average number of common shares............................ 412,589,910 416,256,510 Earnings per share (Russian rubles per share) attributable to common equity 1.96 5.79 shareholders - basic and diluted (Loss) earnings per share from continuing operations (Russian rubles per (98.89) 22.10 share) - basic and diluted Earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations (Russian rubles per 100.85 (16.31) share) - basic and diluted

* These amounts reflect adjustments made in connection with the presentation of the discontinued operation.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

as of December 31, 2020

(All amounts are in millions of Russian rubles)

December December 31, 31, 2020 2019 Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment............................................. 81,345 179,264 Right-of-use assets..................................................... 12,840 17,728 Mineral licenses...................................................... 18,458 31,075 Goodwill and other intangible assets......................................... 10,383 13,652 Investments in associates................................................. 341 321 Deferred tax assets..................................................... 561 3,648 Other non-current assets................................................. 611 553 Non-current financial assets............................................... 445 232 Total non-current assets................................................ 124,984 246,473 Current assets Inventories.......................................................... 42,138 39,773 Income tax receivables.................................................. 45 65 Trade and other receivables, net............................................ 16,403 15,340 Other current assets.................................................... 8,423 6,982 Other current financial assets.............................................. 141 363 Cash and cash equivalents................................................ 1,706 3,509 Total current assets................................................... 68,856 66,032 Total assets......................................................... 193,840 312,505 Equity and liabilities Equity Common shares....................................................... 4,163 4,163 Preferred shares....................................................... 840 840 Treasury shares....................................................... (907) (63) Additional paid-in capital................................................ 23,410 24,434 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)................................. 1,391 (848) Accumulated deficit.................................................... (273,186) (273,754) Equity attributable to equity shareholders of Mechel PAO........................ (244,289) (245,228) Non-controlling interests................................................. 13,618 11,631 Total equity......................................................... (230,671) (233,597) Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings.................................................. 2,201 7,205 Lease liabilities....................................................... 3,958 7,002 Other non-current financial liabilities......................................... 1,901 48,303 Other non-current liabilities............................................... 301 105 Pension obligations.................................................... 5,232 4,933 Provisions.......................................................... 4,802 5,238 Deferred tax liabilities.................................................. 6,773 13,877 Total non-current liabilities.............................................. 25,168 86,663 Current liabilities Loans and borrowings, including interest payable, fines and penalties on overdue amounts of RUB 13,227 million and RUB 11,111 million as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 314,836 381,317 Trade and other payables................................................. 43,783 38,244 Lease liabilities....................................................... 7,535 10,353 Income tax payable.................................................... 7,843 9,161 Taxes and similar charges payable other than income tax............................ 10,969 9,228 Advances received..................................................... 6,067 4,975 Other current financial liabilities............................................ 324 147 Other current liabilities.................................................. 1,038 841 Pension obligations.................................................... 631 615 Provisions.......................................................... 6,317 4,558 Total current liabilities................................................. 399,343 459,439 Total liabilities....................................................... 424,511 546,102

