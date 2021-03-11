EQS-News : PJSC Mechel : Mechel Reports the FY2020 -4

Operating profit.............................................. 19,925 34,200
Finance income............................................... 3,504 590
Finance costs including fines and penalties on overdue loans and borrowings and (25,145) (33,863)
lease payments
Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net.................................... (36,388) 18,288
Share of profit of associates, net..................................... 20 28
Other income................................................. 718 228
Other expenses................................................ (259) (483)
Total other income and (expense), net............................... (57,550) (15,212)
(Loss) profit before tax from continuing operations...................... (37,625) 18,988
Income tax expense............................................. (2,528) (7,913)
(Loss) profit for the period from continuing operations................... (40,153) 11,075
Discontinued operations.........................................
Profit (loss) after tax for the period from discontinued operations 41,609 (6,790)
...............
Profit for the period............................................ 1,456 4,285
Attributable to:
Equity shareholders of Mechel PAO.................................. 808 2,409
Non-controlling interests......................................... 648 1,876
* These amounts reflect adjustments made in connection with the presentation of the discontinued operation.
Year ended Year ended
December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019*
Other comprehensive income
Other comprehensive income (loss) that may be reclassified to profit or
loss in subsequent periods, 2,042 (1,771)
net of income tax..............................................
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 2,042 (1,771)
....................
Other comprehensive income (loss) not to be reclassified to profit or loss 253 (867)
in subsequent periods, net of income tax
Net gain on equity instruments designated at fair value through other 53 -
comprehensive income
Re-measurement of defined benefit plans............................... 200 (867)
Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period, net of tax 2,295 (2,638)
................
Total comprehensive income for the period, 3,751 1,647
net of tax..................................................
Attributable to:
Equity shareholders of Mechel PAO.................................. 3,099 (210)
Non-controlling interests......................................... 652 1,857
Earnings per share
Weighted average number of common shares............................ 412,589,910 416,256,510
Earnings per share (Russian rubles per share) attributable to common equity 1.96 5.79
shareholders - basic and diluted
(Loss) earnings per share from continuing operations (Russian rubles per (98.89) 22.10
share) - basic and diluted
Earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations (Russian rubles per 100.85 (16.31)
share) - basic and diluted
* These amounts reflect adjustments made in connection with the presentation of the discontinued operation.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
as of December 31, 2020
(All amounts are in millions of Russian rubles)
December December
31, 31,
2020 2019
Assets
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment............................................. 81,345 179,264
Right-of-use assets..................................................... 12,840 17,728
Mineral licenses...................................................... 18,458 31,075
Goodwill and other intangible assets......................................... 10,383 13,652
Investments in associates................................................. 341 321
Deferred tax assets..................................................... 561 3,648
Other non-current assets................................................. 611 553
Non-current financial assets............................................... 445 232
Total non-current assets................................................ 124,984 246,473
Current assets
Inventories.......................................................... 42,138 39,773
Income tax receivables.................................................. 45 65
Trade and other receivables, net............................................ 16,403 15,340
Other current assets.................................................... 8,423 6,982
Other current financial assets.............................................. 141 363
Cash and cash equivalents................................................ 1,706 3,509
Total current assets................................................... 68,856 66,032
Total assets......................................................... 193,840 312,505
Equity and liabilities
Equity
Common shares....................................................... 4,163 4,163
Preferred shares....................................................... 840 840
Treasury shares....................................................... (907) (63)
Additional paid-in capital................................................ 23,410 24,434
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)................................. 1,391 (848)
Accumulated deficit.................................................... (273,186) (273,754)
Equity attributable to equity shareholders of Mechel PAO........................ (244,289) (245,228)
Non-controlling interests................................................. 13,618 11,631
Total equity......................................................... (230,671) (233,597)
Non-current liabilities
Loans and borrowings.................................................. 2,201 7,205
Lease liabilities....................................................... 3,958 7,002
Other non-current financial liabilities......................................... 1,901 48,303
Other non-current liabilities............................................... 301 105
Pension obligations.................................................... 5,232 4,933
Provisions.......................................................... 4,802 5,238
Deferred tax liabilities.................................................. 6,773 13,877
Total non-current liabilities.............................................. 25,168 86,663
Current liabilities
Loans and borrowings, including interest payable, fines and penalties on overdue amounts of RUB
13,227 million and RUB 11,111 million as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 314,836 381,317
Trade and other payables................................................. 43,783 38,244
Lease liabilities....................................................... 7,535 10,353
Income tax payable.................................................... 7,843 9,161
Taxes and similar charges payable other than income tax............................ 10,969 9,228
Advances received..................................................... 6,067 4,975
Other current financial liabilities............................................ 324 147
Other current liabilities.................................................. 1,038 841
Pension obligations.................................................... 631 615
Provisions.......................................................... 6,317 4,558
Total current liabilities................................................. 399,343 459,439
Total liabilities....................................................... 424,511 546,102
