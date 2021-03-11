Log in
MECHEL PAO

(MTL)
EQS-News : PJSC Mechel : Mechel Reports the FY2020 -4-

03/11/2021 | 06:03am EST
Operating profit..............................................                      19,925            34,200 
 
Finance income...............................................                       3,504             590 
Finance costs including fines and penalties on overdue loans and borrowings and     (25,145)          (33,863) 
lease payments 
Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net....................................               (36,388)          18,288 
Share of profit of associates, net.....................................             20                28 
Other income.................................................                       718               228 
Other expenses................................................                      (259)             (483) 
Total other income and (expense), net...............................                (57,550)          (15,212) 
(Loss) profit before tax from continuing operations......................           (37,625)          18,988 
 
Income tax expense.............................................                     (2,528)           (7,913) 
(Loss) profit for the period from continuing operations...................          (40,153)          11,075 
Discontinued operations......................................... 
Profit (loss) after tax for the period from discontinued operations                 41,609            (6,790) 
............... 
Profit for the period............................................                   1,456             4,285 
 
Attributable to: 
Equity shareholders of Mechel PAO..................................                 808               2,409 
Non-controlling interests.........................................                  648               1,876

* These amounts reflect adjustments made in connection with the presentation of the discontinued operation. 

                                                                              Year ended           Year ended 
                                                                              December 31, 2020    December 31, 2019* 
Other comprehensive income 
Other comprehensive income (loss) that may be reclassified to profit or 
loss in subsequent periods,                                                   2,042                (1,771) 
net of income tax.............................................. 
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations                     2,042                (1,771) 
.................... 
 
Other comprehensive income (loss) not to be reclassified to profit or loss    253                  (867) 
in subsequent periods, net of income tax 
Net gain on equity instruments designated at fair value through other         53                   - 
comprehensive income 
Re-measurement of defined benefit plans...............................        200                  (867) 
Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period, net of tax                  2,295                (2,638) 
................ 
Total comprehensive income for the period,                                    3,751                1,647 
net of tax.................................................. 
 
Attributable to: 
Equity shareholders of Mechel PAO..................................           3,099                (210) 
Non-controlling interests.........................................            652                  1,857 
 
Earnings per share 
Weighted average number of common shares............................          412,589,910          416,256,510 
Earnings per share (Russian rubles per share) attributable to common equity   1.96                 5.79 
shareholders - basic and diluted 
(Loss) earnings per share from continuing operations (Russian rubles per      (98.89)              22.10 
share) - basic and diluted 
Earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations (Russian rubles per    100.85               (16.31) 
share) - basic and diluted

* These amounts reflect adjustments made in connection with the presentation of the discontinued operation.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

as of December 31, 2020

(All amounts are in millions of Russian rubles) 

 
                                                                                                  December    December 
                                                                                                  31,         31, 
                                                                                                  2020        2019 
 
Assets 
Non-current assets 
Property, plant and equipment.............................................                        81,345      179,264 
Right-of-use assets.....................................................                          12,840      17,728 
Mineral licenses......................................................                            18,458      31,075 
Goodwill and other intangible assets.........................................                     10,383      13,652 
Investments in associates.................................................                        341         321 
Deferred tax assets.....................................................                          561         3,648 
Other non-current assets.................................................                         611         553 
Non-current financial assets...............................................                       445         232 
Total non-current assets................................................                          124,984     246,473 
Current assets 
Inventories..........................................................                             42,138      39,773 
Income tax receivables..................................................                          45          65 
Trade and other receivables, net............................................                      16,403      15,340 
Other current assets....................................................                          8,423       6,982 
Other current financial assets..............................................                      141         363 
Cash and cash equivalents................................................                         1,706       3,509 
Total current assets...................................................                           68,856      66,032 
Total assets.........................................................                             193,840     312,505 
 
Equity and liabilities 
Equity 
Common shares.......................................................                              4,163       4,163 
Preferred shares.......................................................                           840         840 
Treasury shares.......................................................                            (907)       (63) 
Additional paid-in capital................................................                        23,410      24,434 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).................................                    1,391       (848) 
Accumulated deficit....................................................                           (273,186)   (273,754) 
Equity attributable to equity shareholders of Mechel PAO........................                  (244,289)   (245,228) 
Non-controlling interests.................................................                        13,618      11,631 
Total equity.........................................................                             (230,671)   (233,597) 
Non-current liabilities 
Loans and borrowings..................................................                            2,201       7,205 
Lease liabilities.......................................................                          3,958       7,002 
Other non-current financial liabilities.........................................                  1,901       48,303 
Other non-current liabilities...............................................                      301         105 
Pension obligations....................................................                           5,232       4,933 
Provisions..........................................................                              4,802       5,238 
Deferred tax liabilities..................................................                        6,773       13,877 
Total non-current liabilities..............................................                       25,168      86,663 
Current liabilities 
Loans and borrowings, including interest payable, fines and penalties on overdue amounts of RUB 
 13,227 million and RUB 11,111 million as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively             314,836     381,317 
 
Trade and other payables.................................................                         43,783      38,244 
Lease liabilities.......................................................                          7,535       10,353 
Income tax payable....................................................                            7,843       9,161 
Taxes and similar charges payable other than income tax............................               10,969      9,228 
Advances received.....................................................                            6,067       4,975 
Other current financial liabilities............................................                   324         147 
Other current liabilities..................................................                       1,038       841 
Pension obligations....................................................                           631         615 
Provisions..........................................................                              6,317       4,558 
Total current liabilities.................................................                        399,343     459,439 
Total liabilities.......................................................                          424,511     546,102

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 11, 2021 06:02 ET (11:02 GMT)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 573 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 386 M 386 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,11x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,09x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 46,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,00 $
Last Close Price 1,86 $
Spread / Highest target -100%
Spread / Average Target -100%
Spread / Lowest Target -100%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Oleg Viktorovich Korzhov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nelli R. Galeyeva Chief Financial Officer
Igor Vladimirovich Zyuzin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer-Mechel Mining
Yury Nikolayevich Malyshev Independent Director
Alexander D. Orishchin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MECHEL PAO-10.73%386
ARCELORMITTAL9.72%26 621
NUCOR CORPORATION23.82%20 106
POSCO7.90%19 545
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION34.30%15 121
TATA STEEL LIMITED12.53%11 450
