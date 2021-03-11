Log in
MECHEL PAO

(MTL)
  Report
EQS-News : PJSC Mechel : Mechel Reports the FY2020 -5-

03/11/2021 | 06:03am EST
Total equity and liabilities...............................................                       193,840     312,505

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

for the year ended December 31, 2020

(All amounts are in millions of Russian rubles) 

                                                                                              Year ended December 
                                                                                              31, 
                                                                                              2020           2019 
Cash flows from operating activities 
(Loss) profit for the period from continuing operations......................                 (40,153)       11,075 
Profit (loss) after tax for the period from discontinued operations...............            41,609         (6,790) 
Profit for the period............................................                             1,456          4,285 
Adjustments to reconcile profit to net cash provided by operating activities 
Depreciation and amortisation......................................                           14,818         15,176 
Foreign exchange loss (gain), net....................................                         37,765         (19,241) 
Deferred income tax expense ......................................                            2,574          2,288 
Changes in allowance for expected credit losses and write-off of trade and other              48             73 
receivables and payables, net 
Write-off of inventories to net realisable value...........................                   928            1,763 
Impairment of goodwill and other non-current assets, net and loss on write-off of non-        4,350          2,880 
current assets 
Finance income...............................................                                 (3,504)        (600) 
Finance costs including fines and penalties on overdue loans and borrowings and lease         26,853         38,830 
payments 
Provisions for legal claims, income tax and other taxes and other provisions........          24             3,630 
Gain on sale of discontinued operations................................                       (45,580)       - 
Other......................................................                                   (167)          198 
Changes in working capital items 
Trade and other receivables......................................                             (236)          1,546 
Inventories.................................................                                  (5,283)        (1,511) 
Trade and other payables........................................                              1,137          4,037 
Advances received............................................                                 995            650 
Taxes payable and other liabilities..................................                         4,580          5,151 
Other assets.................................................                                 (1,474)        1,238 
 
Income tax paid...............................................                                (1,335)        (2,735) 
Net cash provided by operating activities.............................                        37,949         57,658 
 
                                                                                                 Year ended 
                                                                                                 December 31, 
                                                                                                 2020        2019 
Cash flows from investing activities 
Interest received...............................................                                 129         76 
Royalty and other proceeds associated with disposal of subsidiaries.............                 -           17 
Proceeds from loans issued and other investments.........................                        39          313 
Proceeds from disposal of the discontinued operations, net of cash disposed of......             88,979      - 
Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment....................                     119         211 
Purchases of property, plant and equipment.............................                          (4,826)     (6,282) 
Interest paid, capitalised..........................................                             (57)        (256) 
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities.......................                       84,383      (5,921) 
 
Cash flows from financing activities 
Proceeds from loans and borrowings, including proceeds from factoring arrangement of RUB 1 
million, RUB 214 million and RUB 918 million for the periods ended December 31, 2020, 2019 and   77,367      7,599 
2018, respectively 
Repayment of loans and borrowings, including payments from factoring arrangement of RUB 353 
million, RUB 2,222 million and RUB 435 million for the periods ended December 31, 2020, 2019     (176,883)   (20,772) 
and 2018, respectively 
Repurchase of common shares......................................                                (844)       - 
Sale and purchase of non-controlling interest in subsidiaries..................                  169         - 
Dividends paid to shareholders of Mechel PAO..........................                           (292)       (1,515) 
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests..............................                        (3)         (16) 
Interest paid, including fines and penalties..............................                       (22,912)    (30,923) 
Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities...........................                     (2,660)     (2,276) 
Sale and leaseback transactions.....................................                             462         248 
Acquisition of assets under deferred payment terms........................                       (508)       (341) 
Deferred consideration paid for the acquisition of subsidiaries in prior periods......           -           (361) 
Net cash used in financing activities.................................                           (126,104)   (48,357) 
 
Foreign exchange (loss) gain on cash and cash equivalents, net................                   (61)        (891) 
Changes in allowance for expected credit losses on cash and cash equivalents.......              28          (2) 
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents.....................                        (3,805)     2,487 
 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period.........................                        3,509       1,803 
Cash and cash equivalents, net of overdrafts at beginning of period...........                   2,867       380 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period..............................                         1,706       3,509 
Cash and cash equivalents, net of overdrafts at end of period...............                     (938)       2,867

There were certain reclassifications to conform with the current period presentation. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[*] EBITDA - Adjusted EBITDA. Please find the calculation of the Adjusted EBITDA and other non-IFRS measures used here and hereafter in Attachment A.

**[?] Calculations of Net debt could be differ from indicators calculated in accordance with loan agreements upon dependence on definitions in such agreements. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-03-11 MSK Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      PJSC Mechel 
              1 Krasnoarmeyskaya Street, Moscow, Russia 
              127006 Moscow 
              Russia 
Phone:        +7 (495) 221-88-88 
Fax:          +7 (495) 221-88-00 
E-mail:       press@mechel.com 
Internet:     www.mechel.ru/ 
ISIN:         US5838406081, RU000A0DKXV5 
WKN:          A2AC1G 
Listed:       Foreign Exchange(s) Moscow, NYSE 
EQS News ID:  1174931 
 
End of News   EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1174931 2021-03-11 MSK

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 11, 2021 06:02 ET (11:02 GMT)

