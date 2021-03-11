EQS-News : PJSC Mechel : Mechel Reports the FY2020 -5

Total equity and liabilities............................................... 193,840 312,505

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

for the year ended December 31, 2020

(All amounts are in millions of Russian rubles)

Year ended December 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities (Loss) profit for the period from continuing operations...................... (40,153) 11,075 Profit (loss) after tax for the period from discontinued operations............... 41,609 (6,790) Profit for the period............................................ 1,456 4,285 Adjustments to reconcile profit to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortisation...................................... 14,818 15,176 Foreign exchange loss (gain), net.................................... 37,765 (19,241) Deferred income tax expense ...................................... 2,574 2,288 Changes in allowance for expected credit losses and write-off of trade and other 48 73 receivables and payables, net Write-off of inventories to net realisable value........................... 928 1,763 Impairment of goodwill and other non-current assets, net and loss on write-off of non- 4,350 2,880 current assets Finance income............................................... (3,504) (600) Finance costs including fines and penalties on overdue loans and borrowings and lease 26,853 38,830 payments Provisions for legal claims, income tax and other taxes and other provisions........ 24 3,630 Gain on sale of discontinued operations................................ (45,580) - Other...................................................... (167) 198 Changes in working capital items Trade and other receivables...................................... (236) 1,546 Inventories................................................. (5,283) (1,511) Trade and other payables........................................ 1,137 4,037 Advances received............................................ 995 650 Taxes payable and other liabilities.................................. 4,580 5,151 Other assets................................................. (1,474) 1,238 Income tax paid............................................... (1,335) (2,735) Net cash provided by operating activities............................. 37,949 57,658 Year ended December 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from investing activities Interest received............................................... 129 76 Royalty and other proceeds associated with disposal of subsidiaries............. - 17 Proceeds from loans issued and other investments......................... 39 313 Proceeds from disposal of the discontinued operations, net of cash disposed of...... 88,979 - Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment.................... 119 211 Purchases of property, plant and equipment............................. (4,826) (6,282) Interest paid, capitalised.......................................... (57) (256) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities....................... 84,383 (5,921) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from loans and borrowings, including proceeds from factoring arrangement of RUB 1 million, RUB 214 million and RUB 918 million for the periods ended December 31, 2020, 2019 and 77,367 7,599 2018, respectively Repayment of loans and borrowings, including payments from factoring arrangement of RUB 353 million, RUB 2,222 million and RUB 435 million for the periods ended December 31, 2020, 2019 (176,883) (20,772) and 2018, respectively Repurchase of common shares...................................... (844) - Sale and purchase of non-controlling interest in subsidiaries.................. 169 - Dividends paid to shareholders of Mechel PAO.......................... (292) (1,515) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests.............................. (3) (16) Interest paid, including fines and penalties.............................. (22,912) (30,923) Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities........................... (2,660) (2,276) Sale and leaseback transactions..................................... 462 248 Acquisition of assets under deferred payment terms........................ (508) (341) Deferred consideration paid for the acquisition of subsidiaries in prior periods...... - (361) Net cash used in financing activities................................. (126,104) (48,357) Foreign exchange (loss) gain on cash and cash equivalents, net................ (61) (891) Changes in allowance for expected credit losses on cash and cash equivalents....... 28 (2) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents..................... (3,805) 2,487 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period......................... 3,509 1,803 Cash and cash equivalents, net of overdrafts at beginning of period........... 2,867 380 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period.............................. 1,706 3,509 Cash and cash equivalents, net of overdrafts at end of period............... (938) 2,867

There were certain reclassifications to conform with the current period presentation. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[*] EBITDA - Adjusted EBITDA. Please find the calculation of the Adjusted EBITDA and other non-IFRS measures used here and hereafter in Attachment A.

**[?] Calculations of Net debt could be differ from indicators calculated in accordance with loan agreements upon dependence on definitions in such agreements. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

