MECHEL : ANNOUNCES OBTAINING NATIONAL CREDIT RATING - Form 6-K

Moscow, Russia - November 23, 2022 - Mechel PAO (MOEX: MTLR, NYSE: MTL), one of the leading Russian mining and metals companies, announces that Analytical Credit Rating Agency ACRA assigned Mechel an A(RU) credit rating with a stable outlook.

In its official report, ACRA noted that Mechel PAO's credit rating is due to the company's strong market position and a confident evaluation of its business profile, which was in its turn made taking into account the company's high level of vertical integration, a large share of high value added products in Mechel's sales structure, as well as high product diversity of its product portfolio. ACRA estimated that the share of the company's own primary commodity's share in the prime cost is more that 70%. The company's degree of self-sufficiency is 125% in coal, 29% in iron ore, 181% in coke and 87% in electricity. The average share of high value added products in 2020-2022 amounted to 31%, while exports provided for 33% of the total revenue.

The stable outlook suggests with a high degree of probability that the rating will remain unchanged over the next 12-18 months.

This is the first time that ACRA has assigned Mechel PAO its credit rating.

Mechel is an international mining and steel company. Mechel unites producers of coal, iron ore concentrate, steel, rolled products, ferroalloys, heat and electric power. All of its enterprises work in a single production chain, from raw materials to high value-added products.

