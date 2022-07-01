Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Mechel PAO
  News
  Summary
    MTL   US5838406081

MECHEL PAO

(MTL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-02-25 pm EST
2.250 USD   -2.17%
MECHEL : REPORTS DECISIONS OF ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING - Form 6-K

07/01/2022 | 09:13am EDT
MECHEL REPORTS DECISIONS OF ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING

Moscow, Russia - July 1, 2022 - Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL, MOEX: MTLR), a leading Russian mining and metals company, announces the decisions made by the annual general shareholder meeting held on June 30 by correspondence.

The shareholders decided on the following:

not to paydividend with respect to both ordinary and preferred shares and to leave the profit of year 2021 (466,825,602.72 rubles) unallocated;

to elect to Mechel PAO's Board of Directors:

1.

Igor V. Zyuzin

2.

Oleg V. Korzhov

3.

Georgy G. Petrov

4.

Alexander N. Kotsky

5.

Alexander D. Orishchin

6.

Irina N. Ipeeva

7.

Yuriy N. Malyshev

8.

Ivan F. Glumov

9.

Nelli R. Galeeva

to approve Mechel PAO's revised charter;

to approve Energy Consulting AO as Mechel PAO's auditor.

***

Mechel PAO

Ekaterina Videman

Tel: + 7 495 221 88 88

ekaterina.videman@mechel.com

***

Mechel is an international mining and steel company. Its products are marketed in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Africa. Mechel unites producers of coal, iron ore concentrate, steel, rolled products, ferroalloys, heat and electric power. All of its enterprises work in a single production chain, from raw materials to high value-added products.

***

Some of the information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of Mechel, as defined in the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. We do not intend to update these statements. We refer you to the documents Mechel files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 20-F. These documents contain and identify important factors, including those contained in the section captioned "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in our Form 20-F, that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, the achievement of anticipated levels of profitability, growth, cost and synergy of our recent acquisitions, the impact of competitive pricing, the ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals and licenses, the impact of developments in the Russian economic, political and legal environment, volatility in stock markets or in the price of our shares or ADRs, financial risk management and the impact of general business and global economic conditions.

1

Disclaimer

Mechel PAO published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 13:12:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
