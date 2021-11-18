Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Mechel PAO
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTL   US5838406081

MECHEL PAO

(MTL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 11/17 04:10:00 pm
3.97 USD   -2.46%
06:02aMECHEL : Сonsolidated financial statements for 9 months 2021
PU
05:12aMECHEL : Reports the 3Q 2021 Financial Results
PU
05:12aMechel reports the 3q 2021 financial results
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mechel : Сonsolidated financial statements for 9 months 2021

11/18/2021 | 06:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PAO MECHEL

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT

OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

for the nine months ended September 30, 2021

(All amounts are in millions of Russian rubles, unless stated otherwise)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Continuing operations

Revenue from contracts with customers

Cost of sales

Gross profit

Selling and distribution expenses

Impairment of goodwill and other non-current assets, net Allowance for expected credit losses on financial assets Taxes other than income taxes

Administrative and other operating expenses Other operating income

Total selling, distribution and operating income and (expenses), net Operating profit

Finance income

Finance costs

Foreign exchange gain (loss), net

Share of (loss) profit of associates, net

Other income

Other expenses

Total other income and (expense), net

Profit (loss) before tax from continuing operations

Income tax expense

Profit (loss) for the period from continuing operations Discontinued operations

  1. 823
    (160 395)
  1. 428

(40 301)

(517)

(647) (3 174)

(12 529)

  1. 980
    (55 188)
  1. 240

402

(17 092)

7 895

(5)

146

(106)

(8 760)

63 480

(8 516)

54 964

  1. 197
    (124 805)
  1. 392

(37 058) (3 828)

(517) (3 733)

(15 009)

776

(59 369)

12 023

769

(19 644)

(42 649)

11

281

(197)

(61 429)

(49 406)

(7 862)

(57 268)

Profit after tax for the period from discontinued operations

-

41 609

Profit (loss) for the period

54 964

(15 659)

Attributable to:

Equity shareholders of Mechel PAO

53 082

(15 763)

Non-controlling interests

1 882

104

Other comprehensive income

Other comprehensive (loss) income that may be reclassified to profit or loss in

subsequent periods, net of tax:

(809)

2 615

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

(809)

2 615

Other comprehensive income (loss) not to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent

periods, net of tax:

291

(9)

Net loss on equity instruments designated at fair value through other comprehensive

income

(15)

-

Re-measurement of defined benefit plans

306

(9)

Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of tax

(518)

2 606

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period, net of tax

54 446

(13 053)

Attributable to:

Equity shareholders of Mechel PAO

52 561

(13 158)

Non-controlling interests

1 885

105

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION as of September 30, 2021

(All amounts are in millions of Russian rubles)

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

(unaudited)

Assets

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

77 848

81 345

Right-of-use assets

12 966

12 840

Mineral licenses

17 900

18 458

Goodwill and other intangible assets

10 697

10 768

Other non-current assets

201

226

Investments in associates

336

341

Non-current financial assets

431

445

Deferred tax assets

448

561

Total non-current assets

120 827

124 984

Current assets

Inventories

57 905

42 138

Income tax receivables

29

45

Other current assets

10 264

8 423

Trade and other receivables

25 563

16 403

Other current financial assets

135

141

Cash and cash equivalents

3 965

1 706

Total current assets

97 861

68 856

Total assets

218 688

193 840

Equity and liabilities

Equity

Common shares

4 163

4 163

Preferred shares

840

840

Treasury shares

(907)

(907)

Additional paid-in capital

23 410

23 410

Accumulated other comprehensive income

870

1 391

Accumulated deficit

(220 202)

(273 186)

Equity attributable to equity shareholders of Mechel PAO

(191 826)

(244 289)

Non-controlling interests

15 503

13 618

Total equity

(176 323)

(230 671)

Non-current liabilities

Loans and borrowings

103

2 201

Lease liabilities

3 840

3 958

Other non-current financial liabilities

1 705

1 901

Other non-current liabilities

85

301

Pension obligations

4 893

5 232

Provisions

4 651

4 802

Deferred tax liabilities

6 760

6 773

Total non-current liabilities

22 037

25 168

Current liabilities

Loans and borrowings

293 458

314 836

Lease liabilities

7 532

7 535

Trade and other payables

40 576

43 783

Other current financial liabilities

516

324

Income tax payable

9 041

7 843

Taxes and similar charges payable other than income tax

8 261

10 969

Advances received

8 009

6 067

Other current liabilities

156

1 038

Pension obligations

622

631

Provisions

4 803

6 317

Total current liabilities

372 974

399 343

Total liabilities

395 011

424 511

Total equity and liabilities

218 688

193 840

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

for the nine months ended September 30, 2021

(All amounts are in millions of Russian rubles)

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit (loss) for the period from continuing operations

Profit after tax for the period from discontinued operations

Profit (loss) for the period

Adjustments to reconcile profit to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortisation

Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net Deferred income tax expense Allowance for expected credit losses, net

Gain on restructuring and forgiveness of trade and other payables and write-off of trade and other payables with expired legal term

Write-off of inventories to net realisable value

Impairment of goodwill and other non-current assets, net and loss on write-off of non-current assets

Finance income Finance costs

Provisions for legal claims, income tax and other taxes and other provisions Gain on sale of discontinued operations

Other

Changes in working capital items

Trade and other receivables

Inventories

Trade and other payables

Advances received

Taxes payable and other liabilities

Other assets

Income tax paid

Net cash provided by operating activities

Cash flows from investing activities

Interest received

Proceeds from loans issued and other investments

Proceeds from disposal of the discontinued operations, net of cash disposed of Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment

Purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from loans and borrowings, including proceeds from factoring arrangement of RUB 685 million and RUB 33 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively

Repayment of loans and borrowings, including payments from factoring arrangement of RUB 1 million and RUB 168 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively

Repurchase of common shares

Sale of non-controlling interest in subsidiaries Dividends paid to shareholders of Mechel PAO Dividends paid to non-controlling interests Interest paid, including fines and penalties Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities Sale and leaseback transactions

Acquisition of assets under deferred payment terms

Net cash used in financing activities

Nine months ended

September 30,

2021

(unaudited)

54 964

-

54 964

10 164 (7 895)

102

647

(1 221) 472

803

(402)

17 092

1 164

-

83

(10 222)

(18 772) (3 175)

1 970

5 330 (2 389)

(7 108)

41 607

147

2

-

224 (4 476)

(4 103)

19 640

(35 083)

-

144

(98)

-

(14 356) (2 687)

10

(95)

(32 525)

Nine months ended

September 30,

2020

(unaudited)

(57 268)

41 609

(15 659)

10 813

44 026

6 348

516

(95)

814

4 073

(769)

21 352

3 050

(45 580)

177

(828) (3 988)

1 220

(646)

5 964

(943)

(855)

28 990

21

39

88 979

40 (3 743)

85 336

19 115

(113 125)

(844)

104

-

(3)

(18 592) (1 813)

510

(477)

(115 125)

Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash and cash equivalents, net

(249)

354

Changes in allowance for expected credit losses on cash and cash equivalents

(13)

(25)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

4 717

(470)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

1 706

3 509

Cash and cash equivalents, net of overdrafts at beginning of period

(938)

2 867

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

3 965

3 728

Cash and cash equivalents, net of overdrafts at end of period

3 779

2 397

There were certain reclassifications to conform with the current period presentation. These interim condensed consolidated financial statements were prepared by Mechel PAO in accordance with IFRS and have not been audited by the independent auditor. If these interim condensed consolidated financial statements are audited in the future, the audit could reveal differences in our consolidated financial results and we cannot assure that any such differences would not be material.

Disclaimer

Mechel PAO published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2021 11:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MECHEL PAO
06:02aMECHEL : Сonsolidated financial statements for 9 months 2021
PU
05:12aMECHEL : Reports the 3Q 2021 Financial Results
PU
05:12aMechel reports the 3q 2021 financial results
EQ
03:02aMECHEL : Reports 9М2021 Operational Results
PU
03:02aPJSC MECHEL : Mechel reports 9?2021 operational results
EQ
11/16MECHEL : Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Release Date
PU
11/16PJSC MECHEL : Mechel announces third quarter 2021 financial results release date
EQ
11/12Mechel Service Supplies Rolled Steel for Construction of Khabarovsk Beltway
PU
11/08MECHEL SUPPLIES ROLLED STEEL FOR MOSCOW METRO - Form 6-K
PU
11/08Mechel PAO Supplies Rolled Steel for Moscow Metro
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 643 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 803 M 803 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,17x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,19x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 34,6%
Chart MECHEL PAO
Duration : Period :
Mechel PAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MECHEL PAO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,97 $
Average target price 0,00 $
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers and Directors
Oleg Viktorovich Korzhov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nelli R. Galeyeva Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Economics & Finance
Igor Vladimirovich Zyuzin Chairman
Yury Nikolayevich Malyshev Independent Director
Alexander D. Orishchin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MECHEL PAO93.66%803
NUCOR CORPORATION105.13%31 184
ARCELORMITTAL44.23%29 886
TATA STEEL LIMITED89.57%19 756
POSCO1.47%17 640
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION40.59%15 016