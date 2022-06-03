Log in
Mechel : Annual Report of PAO Mechel for 2021

06/03/2022
APPROVED

on May 30th 2022 by resolution of the Board of Directors of Mechel, Public Joint Stock Company minutes of the Board of Directors

(MoM No. w/o number dd. May 31 2022)

ANNUAL REPORT

OF PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY

MECHEL

BASED ON THE RESULTS OF 2021

Chief executive officer

Oleg V. Korzhov

Item

-

-

1.

1.1.

1.2.

1.3.

1.4.

1.5.

1.6.

1.7.

1.8.

1.9.

1.10.

2.

2.1.

2.2.

2.3.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

10.1.

10.2.

11.

12

CONTENTS

CONTENTS

CEO's address

GENERAL INFORMATION ON THE COMPANY

Name

Contact information

Details on the state registration

Authorized capital and shares

Major shareholders of the Company

Registrar

Auditor

Information on subsidiaries/affiliates. Information on the Company's securities quotations

Staff Headcount and Social policy

Representation Offices

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE BODIES

General Shareholders' Meeting

Board of Directors

Chief Executive Officer and Management Board

COMPANY'S POSITION IN THE INDUSTRY

PRIORITY BUSINESSES

REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ON THE RESULTS OF THE COMPANY DEVELOPMENT BY PRIORITY BUSINESSES OF THE COMPANY

INFORMATION ON THE VOLUME OF EACH TYPE OF ENERGY RESOURCES USED BY COMPANY IN THE ACCOUNTING YEAR

COMPANY DEVELOPMENT OUTLOOK

REPORT ON THE ANNOUNCED (ACCRUED) DIVIDENDS PAID ON THE COMPANY'S SHARES

DESCRIPTION OF THE MAJOR RISK FACTORS RELATED TO THE COMPANY OPERATIONS

INFORMATION ON THE TRANSACTIONS MADE BY COMPANY IN THE ACCOUNTING YEAR

The list of the transactions made by Company in the accounting year recognized in accordance with the Federal Law On Joint Stock Companies as major transactions

The list of the transactions made by Company in the accounting year recognized in accordance with the Federal Law On Joint Stock Companies as related-party transactions

REMUNERATION PAYMENT AND EXPENSES COMPENSATION POLICIES FOLLOWED BY COMPANY

DESCRIPTION OF THE CORPORATE GOVERNANCE SYSTEM OF THE COMPANY

Page

4

5

5

5

5

5

6

7

7

8

16

16

17

17

18

31

36

37

39

41

42

43

43

47

47

47

49

50

2

12.1.

Corporate Governance principles followed by Company

50

12.2.

Structure (scheme) of the Corporate Governance system of the

51

Company

12.3.

Description of the risk management system and of the internal control

52

system applied in the Company

12.4.

Information on the assessment of Corporate Governance in the

53

Company

13.

54

ANNUAL REPORT OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE.

14.

REPORT ON THE COMPANY'S COMPLIANCE WITH THE

57

CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE PRINCIPLES AND

RECOMMENDATIONS

15

APPENDICES TO THE ANNUAL REPORT

57

15.1.

Report on the Company's compliance with the principles and

-

recommendations prescribed by Corporate Governance Code

15.2.

IFRS consolidated financial statements for 2021

-

3

Dear shareholders,

Mechel demonstrated positive dynamics with all its main financial indicators in 2021. Its consolidated revenues amounted to RUB 402.1 bn, which is 51% more than last year. EBITDA increased by 190% and amounted to RUB 118.9 bn. EBITDA profitability is 30%, which is twice as much as last year.

The favorable market conditions ruling in the market of steel and raw materials for steel industry became the key driver that ensured the sustainable growth of the financial indicators in 2021, as well as the systematic work of management to expand the sales market for metal products with an orientation towards a more marginal range, as well as the successful implementation of a program for the restoration and renewal of the fleet of mining equipment and equipment.

Starting from June, the prices for the products of the Mining Segment were actively growing and demonstrated new historical peaks. The average selling prices for coking coal increased twice.

During this period we also invested into the repair and upgrade of our production facilities: we supplied about 270 items of equipment and of supplementary technical equipment, including 80 items of large-scale equipment and machines, to the Group mining enterprises.

The net debt for the previous year decreased more than by RUB 50 bn. The net debt to EBITDA ratio decreased to reach 2.3, which is the lowest value for many years. The operational indicators decreased in 2021, year on year, both in the Mining and in the Steel Segments, due to the insufficient financing of the enterprises during the previous years caused by the necessity to repay and service our liabilities. The financial flows of the company significantly improved due to the high prices for our products, and therefore it became possible for us to focus on resolving our accumulated problems. During 2021, we managed to significantly repay our liabilities towards our contractors and to accumulate the necessary level of reserves in order to ensure a stable work of our production and sales enterprises.

In 2022, the company pays special attention to the ensuring of the stable operation of its main business segments. We managed to increase the share of high value-added products in our general sales structure due to the reorganization of the Group's sales network that had been performed by us during the recent years. A ship loader is scheduled to be commissioned in Commercial Sea Port Posiet, that will be the final element of the automated handling terminal, which will make it possible to ensure the dust-free technology at all stages of coal transshipment. We also proceeded to the development of the Sivaglinsky iron ore deposit in Yakutia; its pilot operation is planned for Q 4 2022.

I would like to thank you on behalf of the Board of the company for your support and cooperation!

Chief Executive Officer of Mechel PAO,

Oleg V. Korzhov

4

1. GENERAL INFORMATION ON THE COMPANY

1.1. Name

Full name in Russian: Публичное акционерное общество «Мечел» (hereinafter referred to as the "Company", "Mechel").

Short name in Russian: ПАО «Мечел».

Short name in English: Mechel PAO.

1.2. Contact information

Сompany's location: Moscow, Russian Federation.

Company's address indicated in the Unified state register of legal entities: 1 Krasnoarmeiskaya Street, Moscow, 125167, Russian Federation.

Mail address: 1 Krasnoarmeiskaya Street, Moscow, 125167, Russian Federation.

Phone number: +7 (495) 221-88-88.

E-mailaddress: mechel@mechel.com.

1.3. Details on the state registration

Mechel PAO is a joint stock company established under the laws of the Russian Federation. The Company was established (incorporated) under the laws of the Russian Federation. The Company was registered on March 19th 2003 in the Russian Federation by Interdistrict Tax Inspectorate No. 46 of the Federal Tax Service of the Russian Federation in Moscow under primary state registration number 1037703012896 (Certificate of state registration of a legal entity, blank series 77 № 011726883). Since its foundation on March 19th 2003 till August 19th 2005 the official name of the Company was Mechel Steel Group, Open Joint Stock Company (Mechel OAO).

Mechel PAO has been given Individual taxpayer's number (INN) 7703370008 and Code of reason for registration (KPP) 771401001 (Certificate of registration of a Russian organization in a local tax office in the Russian Federation, blank series 77 № 017744898).

The Articles of Association (its currently effective version) was approved on June 30th 2020 by resolution of the Annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company (Minutes No. 1 dd. July 2nd 2020) and registered by Interdistrict Tax Inspectorate No. 46 of the Federal Tax Service of the Russian Federation in Moscow on July 22nd 2020 under state registration number (GRN) 2207706572676.

1.4. Authorized capital and shares

In accordance with the effective version of the Articles of Association of the Company, the authorized capital of the Company is 5,550,276,600 (Five billion five hundred fifty million two hundred seventy-six thousand six hundred) rubles.

The authorized capital of the Company consists of the nominal value of the shares bought by the shareholders.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Mechel PAO published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
