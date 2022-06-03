Mechel : Annual Report of PAO Mechel for 2021

on May 30th 2022 by resolution of the Board of Directors of Mechel, Public Joint Stock Company minutes of the Board of Directors

REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ON THE RESULTS OF THE COMPANY DEVELOPMENT BY PRIORITY BUSINESSES OF THE COMPANY

Dear shareholders,

Mechel demonstrated positive dynamics with all its main financial indicators in 2021. Its consolidated revenues amounted to RUB 402.1 bn, which is 51% more than last year. EBITDA increased by 190% and amounted to RUB 118.9 bn. EBITDA profitability is 30%, which is twice as much as last year.

The favorable market conditions ruling in the market of steel and raw materials for steel industry became the key driver that ensured the sustainable growth of the financial indicators in 2021, as well as the systematic work of management to expand the sales market for metal products with an orientation towards a more marginal range, as well as the successful implementation of a program for the restoration and renewal of the fleet of mining equipment and equipment.

Starting from June, the prices for the products of the Mining Segment were actively growing and demonstrated new historical peaks. The average selling prices for coking coal increased twice.

During this period we also invested into the repair and upgrade of our production facilities: we supplied about 270 items of equipment and of supplementary technical equipment, including 80 items of large-scale equipment and machines, to the Group mining enterprises.

The net debt for the previous year decreased more than by RUB 50 bn. The net debt to EBITDA ratio decreased to reach 2.3, which is the lowest value for many years. The operational indicators decreased in 2021, year on year, both in the Mining and in the Steel Segments, due to the insufficient financing of the enterprises during the previous years caused by the necessity to repay and service our liabilities. The financial flows of the company significantly improved due to the high prices for our products, and therefore it became possible for us to focus on resolving our accumulated problems. During 2021, we managed to significantly repay our liabilities towards our contractors and to accumulate the necessary level of reserves in order to ensure a stable work of our production and sales enterprises.

In 2022, the company pays special attention to the ensuring of the stable operation of its main business segments. We managed to increase the share of high value-added products in our general sales structure due to the reorganization of the Group's sales network that had been performed by us during the recent years. A ship loader is scheduled to be commissioned in Commercial Sea Port Posiet, that will be the final element of the automated handling terminal, which will make it possible to ensure the dust-free technology at all stages of coal transshipment. We also proceeded to the development of the Sivaglinsky iron ore deposit in Yakutia; its pilot operation is planned for Q 4 2022.

I would like to thank you on behalf of the Board of the company for your support and cooperation!

Chief Executive Officer of Mechel PAO,

Oleg V. Korzhov

