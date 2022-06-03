Mechel : Appendix to the Annual Report of PAO Mechel for 2021 06/03/2022 | 12:32pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 15.1. Appendix to the Annual Report of Mechel PAO for the accounting period of 2021 Report on Compliance with the Principles and Recommendations of the Corporate Governance Code by the Company Statement of the Board of Directors of Mechel PAO on compliance with the Corporate Governance Principles prescribed by Code of Corporate Governance Mechel PAO is using the model of corporate governance (hereinafter referred to as the "Model") built up in compliance with the requirements of the legislation of the Russian Federation to the securities issuers whose shares are in the MOEX quotation list of A level. The Model of Corporate Governance of the Company ensures the effectiveness of the system of Corporate Governance, meeting the interests of the shareholders and compliance with the high standards of information disclosure. The Model also implies creation and support of the effective system of risks management and of the internal control, clear distinguishing between the domain of activities and powers of each governance body of the Company, employing a mechanism of evaluating the performance by them of their functions and duties. In accordance with the Charter of Mechel PAO the following are the governing bodies of the Company: General Shareholders' Meeting;

Board of Directors;

Management Board;

Chief Executive Officer. The current activities of the Company are governed by its sole executive body (Chief Executive Officer) and by its collegial executive body (Management Board). The Chief Executive Officer and the Management Board shall report to the General Shareholders' Meeting of the Company. The Charter of the Company does not provide for bodies of control over financial and economic activities. Considering that the Company has an effective internal audit system and the Board of Directors' Audit Committee, which consists of independent directors, the current version of Mechel PAO's Charter does not provide for an audit commission. The current version of Mechel PAO's Charter does not provide for an audit commission. The audit of financial and economic activities is carried out by an auditor on the basis of an agreement with him in accordance with the legal acts of the Russian Federation. Description of the methodology that was used by the Company to evaluate the compliance with the Corporate Governance Principles prescribed by Code of Corporate Governance: The evaluation of the compliance by the Company with the Corporate Governance Principles prescribed by Code of Corporate Governance was performed in accordance with the Recommendations of the Code of Corporate Governance (letter of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation No. ИН-06-28/102 December 27, 2021 ). The table enclosed contains the explanations of the main reasons, factors and (or) circumstances resulting in the Company's incompliance or partial compliance with the Corporate Governance Principles prescribed by Code of Corporate Governance and the description of the mechanisms and tools of corporate governance that are used by Company instead of (to replace) the ones recommended by Code of Corporate Governance as well as the planned (proposed) actions and measures to improve the model and practices of corporate governance and the timelines for the implementation of such measures and activities. The Company is in compliance with the most of the Corporate Governance Principles recommended by Code of Corporate Governance, mainly the following: Equal and just attitude to all the shareholders is ensured when they are exercising their rights related to participation in corporate governance;

The shareholders are provided with equal and just opportunities to participate in the profit of the Company by way of dividends;

Equitable treatment of shareholders is ensured in respect of all types of shareholders (holders of shares of one category (class), including minority (minor) shareholders and foreign shareholders) and equal attitude of the Company towards them;

Reliable ways of registering and monitoring rights for shares are ensured as well as a possibility of a free and unhindered alienation of shares by shareholders;

The shareholders are provided with information and documents in accordance with the principles of equal and unhindered access;

The Board of Directors is an effective professional governance body of the Company that is authorized to make independent objective judgements and to make decisions on behalf of the Company and its shareholders;

the Board of Directors consists of a sufficient number of independent directors;

BoD members are duly informed and act in good faith and reasonably in the interests of the Company, with due diligence and care;

BoD Sub-committees have been established for the purpose of preliminary consideration of the most important questions related to the activities of the Company;

Sub-committees have been established for the purpose of preliminary consideration of the most important questions related to the activities of the Company; a subdivision was established to perform functions of the Corporate secretary of the Company, including the following: effective current interactions with the shareholders, coordination of the activities of the Company related to the protection of shareholders' rights and interests, ensure the effective work of the Board of Directors;

payment of remuneration to BoD members, executive bodies and other key management staff of the Company is performed in accordance with the remuneration policy followed by Company; the level of the remuneration paid by Company is sufficient to attract, motivate and retain the staff with necessary competencies and qualification;

the incentive system for BoD members provides for the correlation between the financial interests of BoD directors and long-term financial interests of the shareholders. No. Corporate governance principles Criteria for assessment of compliance with the corporate Status of compliance with Explanations of deviation from the criteria for governance principles the corporate governance assessment of compliance with the corporate principle governance principles 1 2 3 4 5 1.1 The Company shall ensure equal and fair treatment of all shareholders as regards their implementation of the right to participate in the Company management. 1.1.1 1. The Company provides an accessible method of Compliance communication with the Company, such as a hotline, e- mail or an Internet forum, allowing shareholders to express their opinion and to send questions regarding the agenda in the process of preparing for the General Meeting. These communication methods were established by the Company and provided to shareholders in the course of preparation for each general meeting held during the reporting period. 1.1.2 1. In the reporting period, the notice of holding a general Compliance meeting of shareholders is posted (published) on the Company's website on the Internet not later than 30 days before the date of the general meeting, unless a longer period is provided by law. 2. The notice of the meeting contains the documents required for admission to the premises. 3. Shareholders were provided with access to information about who proposed the agenda items and who nominated candidates to the Board of Directors and the audit commission of the Company (if its formation is provided for by the Articles of Association of the Company) 1.1.3 1. In the reporting period, shareholders were provided Compliance Criterion 1): Due to restrictions related to the with the opportunity to ask members of the executive spread of the coronavirus infection COVID-19, bodies and members of the Board of Directors of the the annual general meeting of shareholders held Company questions during the preparation for the in 2021 was held in the form of absentee voting, meeting and during the general meeting. the procedure for which does not provide for the presence at the meeting of both shareholders and 2. The position of the Board of Directors (including the executive bodies of the Company, members of dissenting opinions entered into the minutes (if any) on the Board of Directors of the Company, as well as each issue of the agenda of the general meetings held broadcasting the meeting. However, the during the reporting period was included in the Company provides shareholders with the materials for the general meeting. opportunity to ask their questions: on the eve of 3. The Company provided the entitled shareholders with the meeting, shareholders can send questions to the access to the list of persons entitled to participate in the corporate email address the general meeting, starting from the date of its receipt mechel@mechel.com. The Company's website by the Company in all cases of holding general meetings also contains the contacts of the Company's in the reporting period representative - the Investor Relations and ESG Department, with the help of which shareholders can ask questions of interest to them (phone: +7- 495-221-8888, email: ir@mechel.com.) Non-compliance with the provisions of the Code is limited in time, the Company intends to achieve full compliance with this criterion of the Code after the lifting of all restrictions caused by the coronavirus infection and to hold a meeting of shareholders in person. Criteria 2,3 are observed. 1.1.4 1. The Articles of Association of the Company establish Compliance a deadline for shareholders to submit proposals to be included in the agenda of the annual general meeting, which is at least 60 days after the end of the corresponding calendar year. 2. In the reporting period, the Company did not refuse to accept proposals for the agenda or candidates for the Company's bodies due to typographical errors or other minor shortcomings in the shareholder's proposal. 1.1.5 1. The Company's Articles of Association provide for Compliance the possibility of filling out an electronic form of the ballot on the Internet site, the address of which is indicated in the notice of the general meeting of shareholders. 1.1.6 1. When holding general meetings of shareholders in the Partially Compliance Comment on Criteria 1, 2, 3: in the reporting form of a meeting (joint attendance of shareholders) in period, the annual meeting of shareholders was the reporting period, sufficient time was provided for held in the form of absentee voting due to reports on the agenda items and time for discussing restrictions related to the spread of coronavirus these items, shareholders were given the opportunity to infection COVID-19 on the basis of Federal Law express their opinion and ask questions on the agenda. No. 17-ФЗ dated 24.02.2021 "On Amendments to Federal Law "On International Companies and 2. The Company invited candidates to the management International Funds" and on the suspension of and control bodies of the Company and took all certain provisions of the Federal Law "On Joint- necessary measures to ensure their participation in the Stock Companies" and the Federal Law "On general meeting of shareholders where their candidacies Limited Liability Companies". The procedure for were put to the vote. Candidates to the management and holding a meeting in the form of absentee voting control bodies of the Company present at the general does not provide for the presence of shareholders, meeting of shareholders were available for questions of the sole executive body, candidates for shareholders. management bodies, and also does not provide for speakers. At the same time, the Company provides an 3. The sole executive body, the person responsible for opportunity for shareholders to remotely ask accounting, the chairman or other members of the audit questions of interest to the sole executive body, committee of the Board of Directors were available for i.e. the person responsible for accounting, questions from shareholders at general meetings of candidates for the Company's management shareholders held during the reporting period. bodies via the corporate e-mail address of the Company mechel@mechel.com; 4. In the reporting period, the Company used ir@mechel.com. telecommunication means to provide remote access for No other meetings of shareholders were held in shareholders to participate in general meetings, or the the reporting period. Board of Directors made a reasoned decision that there Non-compliance with the provisions of the Code was no need (possibility) to use such means in the is limited in time, and the Company plans to reporting period. 1.2 The shareholders are provided with an equal and fair opportunity to participate in the Company revenue by receiving dividends. 1.2.1 1. The Regulations on the Dividend Policy of the Partially Compliance Company were approved by the Board of Directors and disclosed on the Company's website on the Internet. 2. If the dividend policy of the Company that prepares the consolidated financial statements uses the Company's reporting indicators to determine the amount of dividends, then the relevant provisions of the dividend policy take into account the consolidated indicators of the financial statements. 3. Justification of the proposed distribution of net profit, including for the payment of dividends and the Company's own needs, and an assessment of its compliance with the dividend policy adopted in the Company, with explanations and economic justification for the need to use a certain part of net profit for own needs in the reporting period were included in the materials to the general meeting of shareholders, the agenda of which includes the issue of profit distribution (including payment (declaration) of dividends). achieve compliance with the element in the future, after the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. Criterion 4 is not observed. This criterion was introduced by Letter of the Bank of Russia No. ИН-06-28/102 dated 27.12.2021; accordingly, the Company did not have the opportunity to implement this criterion in 2021. At the same time, we note that due to restrictions related to the spread of the coronavirus infection COVID-19, the annual general meeting of shareholders held in 2021 was held in the form of absentee voting. Partial non-compliance with the provisions of the Code is limited in time, and the Company plans to achieve compliance with the element in the future, after the end of the COVID- 19 pandemic. Criteria 1, 2 are observed. Criterion 3) is not observed: Justification of the proposed distribution of net profit, including for the payment of dividends and the Company's own needs, and an assessment of its compliance with the dividend policy adopted in the Company, with explanations and economic justification for the need to use a certain part of net profit for own needs in the reporting period were not included in the materials for the annual general meeting of shareholders, the agenda of which includes the issue of profit distribution (including the payment (announcement) of dividends). In the reporting period, the distribution of profits to the Company's own needs was not carried out, and the payment of dividends was carried out in accordance with the dividend policy and the Company's Charter. The Company plans to consider the possibility of introducing this criterion, starting from the meeting of shareholders following the results of This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

