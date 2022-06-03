Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Mechel PAO
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTL   US5838406081

MECHEL PAO

(MTL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  02/25 04:00:02 pm EST
2.250 USD   -2.17%
12:32pMECHEL : Annual Report of PAO Mechel for 2021
PU
12:32pMECHEL : Appendix to the Annual Report of PAO Mechel for 2021
PU
12:32pMECHEL : Report About the interested party transactions of Mechel PAO, concluded in 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mechel : Appendix to the Annual Report of PAO Mechel for 2021

06/03/2022 | 12:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

15.1. Appendix to the Annual Report of Mechel PAO for the accounting period of 2021

Report

on Compliance with the Principles and Recommendations of

the Corporate Governance Code by the Company

Statement of the Board of Directors of Mechel PAO on compliance with the Corporate Governance Principles prescribed by Code of Corporate Governance

Mechel PAO is using the model of corporate governance (hereinafter referred to as the "Model") built up in compliance with the requirements of the legislation of the Russian Federation to the securities issuers whose shares are in the MOEX quotation list of A level. The Model of Corporate Governance of the Company ensures the effectiveness of the system of Corporate Governance, meeting the interests of the shareholders and compliance with the high standards of information disclosure. The Model also implies creation and support of the effective system of risks management and of the internal control, clear distinguishing between the domain of activities and powers of each governance body of the Company, employing a mechanism of evaluating the performance by them of their functions and duties.

In accordance with the Charter of Mechel PAO the following are the governing bodies of the Company:

  • General Shareholders' Meeting;
  • Board of Directors;
  • Management Board;
  • Chief Executive Officer.

The current activities of the Company are governed by its sole executive body (Chief Executive Officer) and by its collegial executive body (Management Board). The Chief Executive Officer and the Management Board shall report to the General Shareholders' Meeting of the Company.

The Charter of the Company does not provide for bodies of control over financial and economic activities. Considering that the Company has an effective internal audit system and the Board of Directors' Audit Committee, which consists of independent directors, the current version of Mechel PAO's Charter does not provide for an audit commission.

The current version of Mechel PAO's Charter does not provide for an audit commission. The audit of financial and economic activities is carried out by an auditor on the basis of an agreement with him in accordance with the legal acts of the Russian Federation.

Description of the methodology that was used by the Company to evaluate the compliance with the Corporate Governance Principles prescribed by Code of Corporate Governance:

The evaluation of the compliance by the Company with the Corporate Governance Principles prescribed by Code of Corporate Governance was performed in accordance with the Recommendations of the Code of Corporate Governance (letter of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation No. ИН-06-28/102 December 27, 2021 ). The table enclosed contains the explanations of the main reasons, factors and (or) circumstances resulting in the Company's incompliance or partial compliance with the Corporate Governance Principles prescribed by Code of Corporate Governance and the description of the mechanisms and tools of corporate governance that are used by Company instead of (to replace) the ones recommended by Code of Corporate Governance as well as the planned (proposed) actions and measures to improve the model and practices of corporate governance and the timelines for the implementation of such measures and activities.

The Company is in compliance with the most of the Corporate Governance Principles recommended by Code of Corporate Governance, mainly the following:

  • Equal and just attitude to all the shareholders is ensured when they are exercising their rights related to participation in corporate governance;
  • The shareholders are provided with equal and just opportunities to participate in the profit of the Company by way of dividends;
  • Equitable treatment of shareholders is ensured in respect of all types of shareholders (holders of shares of one category (class), including minority (minor) shareholders and foreign shareholders) and equal attitude of the Company towards them;
  • Reliable ways of registering and monitoring rights for shares are ensured as well as a possibility of a free and unhindered alienation of shares by shareholders;
  • The shareholders are provided with information and documents in accordance with the principles of equal and unhindered access;
  • The Board of Directors is an effective professional governance body of the Company that is authorized to make independent objective judgements and to make decisions on behalf of the Company and its shareholders;
  • the Board of Directors consists of a sufficient number of independent directors;
  • BoD members are duly informed and act in good faith and reasonably in the interests of the Company, with due diligence and care;
  • BoD Sub-committees have been established for the purpose of preliminary consideration of the most important questions related to the activities of the Company;
  • a subdivision was established to perform functions of the Corporate secretary of the Company, including the following: effective current interactions with the shareholders, coordination of the activities of the Company related to the protection of shareholders' rights and interests, ensure the effective work of the Board of Directors;
  • payment of remuneration to BoD members, executive bodies and other key management staff of the Company is performed in accordance with the remuneration policy followed by Company; the level of the remuneration paid by Company is sufficient to attract, motivate and retain the staff with necessary competencies and qualification;
  • the incentive system for BoD members provides for the correlation between the financial interests of BoD directors and long-term financial interests of the shareholders.

No.

Corporate governance principles

Criteria for assessment of compliance with the corporate

Status of compliance with

Explanations of deviation from the criteria for

governance principles

the corporate governance

assessment of compliance with the corporate

principle

governance principles

1

2

3

4

5

1.1 The Company shall ensure equal and fair treatment of all shareholders as regards their implementation of the right to participate in the Company management.

1.1.1

1. The

Company provides

an accessible method

of

Compliance

communication with the Company, such as a hotline, e-

mail or

an Internet forum,

allowing shareholders

to

express their opinion and to send questions regarding

the agenda in the process of preparing for the General

Meeting.

These communication methods were established by the

Company and provided to shareholders in the course of

preparation for each general meeting held during the

reporting period.

1.1.2

1. In the reporting period, the notice of holding a general

Compliance

meeting of shareholders is posted (published) on the

Company's website on the Internet not later than 30

days before the date of the general meeting, unless a

longer period is provided by law.

2. The notice of the meeting contains the documents

required for admission to the premises.

3. Shareholders were provided with access to

information about who proposed the agenda items and

who nominated candidates to the Board of Directors and

the audit commission of the Company (if its formation

is provided for by the Articles of Association of the

Company)

1.1.3

1. In the reporting period, shareholders were provided

Compliance

Criterion 1): Due to restrictions related to the

with the opportunity to ask members of the executive

spread of the coronavirus infection COVID-19,

bodies and members of the Board of Directors of the

the annual general meeting of shareholders held

Company questions during the preparation for the

in 2021 was held in the form of absentee voting,

meeting and during the general meeting.

the procedure for which does not provide for the

presence at the meeting of both shareholders and

2. The position of the Board of Directors (including

the executive bodies of the Company, members of

dissenting opinions entered into the minutes (if any) on

the Board of Directors of the Company, as well as

each issue of the agenda of the general meetings held

broadcasting the meeting. However, the

during the reporting period was included in the

Company provides shareholders with the

materials for the general meeting.

opportunity to ask their questions: on the eve of

3. The Company provided the entitled shareholders with

the meeting, shareholders can send questions to

the access to the list of persons entitled to participate in

the

corporate

email

address

the general meeting, starting from the date of its receipt

mechel@mechel.com.

The Company's website

by the Company in all cases of holding general meetings

also contains the contacts of the Company's

in the reporting period

representative - the Investor Relations and ESG

Department, with the help of which shareholders

can ask questions of interest to them (phone: +7-

495-221-8888, email: ir@mechel.com.)

Non-compliance with the provisions of the

Code is limited in time, the Company intends to

achieve full compliance with this criterion of the

Code after the lifting of all restrictions caused by

the coronavirus infection and to hold a meeting of

shareholders in person.

Criteria 2,3 are observed.

1.1.4

1. The Articles of Association of the Company establish

Compliance

a deadline for shareholders to submit proposals to be

included in the agenda of the annual general meeting,

which is at least 60 days after the end of the

corresponding calendar year.

2. In the reporting period, the Company did not refuse

to accept proposals for the agenda or candidates for the

Company's bodies due to typographical errors or other

minor shortcomings in the shareholder's proposal.

1.1.5

1. The Company's Articles of Association provide for

Compliance

the possibility of filling out an electronic form of the

ballot on the Internet site, the address of which is

indicated in the notice of the general meeting of

shareholders.

1.1.6

1. When holding general meetings of shareholders in the

Partially Compliance

Comment

on Criteria 1, 2, 3: in the reporting

form of a meeting (joint attendance of shareholders) in

period, the annual meeting of shareholders was

the reporting period, sufficient time was provided for

held in the form of absentee voting due to

reports on the agenda items and time for discussing

restrictions related to the spread of coronavirus

these items, shareholders were given the opportunity to

infection COVID-19 on the basis of Federal Law

express their opinion and ask questions on the agenda.

No. 17-ФЗ dated 24.02.2021 "On Amendments to

Federal Law "On International Companies and

2. The Company invited candidates to the management

International Funds" and on the suspension of

and control bodies of the Company and took all

certain provisions of the Federal Law "On Joint-

necessary measures to ensure their participation in the

Stock Companies" and the Federal Law "On

general meeting of shareholders where their candidacies

Limited Liability Companies". The procedure for

were put to the vote. Candidates to the management and

holding a meeting in the form of absentee voting

control bodies of the Company present at the general

does not provide for the presence of shareholders,

meeting of shareholders were available for questions of

the sole executive body, candidates for

shareholders.

management bodies, and also does not provide for

speakers.

At the same time, the Company provides an

3. The sole executive body, the person responsible for

opportunity for shareholders to remotely ask

accounting, the chairman or other members of the audit

questions of interest to the sole executive body,

committee of the Board of Directors were available for

i.e. the person responsible for accounting,

questions from shareholders at general meetings of

candidates for the Company's management

shareholders held during the reporting period.

bodies via the corporate e-mail address of the

Company

mechel@mechel.com;

4. In the reporting period, the Company used

ir@mechel.com.

telecommunication means to provide remote access for

No other meetings of shareholders were held in

shareholders to participate in general meetings, or the

the reporting period.

Board of Directors made a reasoned decision that there

Non-compliance with the provisions of the Code

was no need (possibility) to use such means in the

is limited

in time, and the Company plans to

reporting period.

1.2 The shareholders are provided with an equal and fair opportunity to participate in the Company revenue by receiving dividends.

1.2.1

1. The Regulations on the Dividend Policy of the

Partially Compliance

Company were approved by the Board of Directors and

disclosed on the Company's website on the Internet.

2. If the dividend policy of the Company that prepares

the consolidated financial statements uses the

Company's reporting indicators to determine the

amount of dividends, then the relevant provisions of the

dividend policy take into account the consolidated

indicators of the financial statements.

3. Justification of the proposed distribution of net profit,

including for the payment of dividends and the

Company's own needs, and an assessment of its

compliance with the dividend policy adopted in the

Company, with explanations and economic justification

for the need to use a certain part of net profit for own

needs in the reporting period were included in the

materials to the general meeting of shareholders, the

agenda of which includes the issue of profit distribution

(including payment (declaration) of dividends).

achieve compliance with the element in the future, after the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Criterion 4 is not observed. This criterion was introduced by Letter of the Bank of Russia No. ИН-06-28/102

dated 27.12.2021; accordingly, the Company did not have the opportunity to implement this criterion in 2021.

At the same time, we note that due to restrictions related to the spread of the coronavirus infection COVID-19, the annual general meeting of shareholders held in 2021 was held in the form of absentee voting. Partial non-compliance with the provisions of the Code is limited in time, and the Company plans to achieve compliance with the element in the future, after the end of the COVID- 19 pandemic.

Criteria 1, 2 are observed. Criterion 3) is not observed:

Justification of the proposed distribution of net profit, including for the payment of dividends and the Company's own needs, and an assessment of its compliance with the dividend policy adopted in the Company, with explanations and economic justification for the need to use a certain part of net profit for own needs in the reporting period were not included in the materials for the annual general meeting of shareholders, the agenda of which includes the issue of profit distribution (including the payment (announcement) of dividends).

In the reporting period, the distribution of profits to the Company's own needs was not carried out, and the payment of dividends was carried out in accordance with the dividend policy and the Company's Charter.

The Company plans to consider the possibility of introducing this criterion, starting from the meeting of shareholders following the results of

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mechel PAO published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 16:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MECHEL PAO
12:32pMECHEL : Annual Report of PAO Mechel for 2021
PU
12:32pMECHEL : Appendix to the Annual Report of PAO Mechel for 2021
PU
12:32pMECHEL : Report About the interested party transactions of Mechel PAO, concluded in 2021
PU
12:32pMECHEL : Financial (Accounting) Statement of Mechel PAO for 2021 with Independent Auditor`..
PU
12:32pMECHEL : Evaluation of the Auditor`s Opinion
PU
12:32pMECHEL : Recommendation of Board of Directors Mechel PAO on the all issues of agenda of th..
PU
12:32pMECHEL : Draft Resolution of the Annual General Meetings of Shareholders as of 30.06.2022
PU
05/31MECHEL : Notification of a General Shareholders' Meeting of Mechel PAO
PU
05/31MECHEL : Reports Decisions of Its Board of Directors
PU
05/31PJSC MECHEL :
EQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 704 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 455 M 455 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,10x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 34,2%
Chart MECHEL PAO
Duration : Period :
Mechel PAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Oleg Viktorovich Korzhov Vice President-Business Planning & Analysis
Nelli R. Galeeva Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Finance
Igor Vladimirovich Zyuzin Chairman
Alexey Viktorovich Lebedev Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Operations
Yury Nikolayevich Malyshev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MECHEL PAO-29.25%455
NUCOR15.31%35 022
ARCELORMITTAL7.75%28 553
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.5.65%17 471
TATA STEEL LIMITED-3.95%17 062
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.36.91%16 035