Mechel : Appendix to the Annual Report of PAO Mechel for 2021

Criteria 2,3 are observed.
1.1.4
|
|
1. The Articles of Association of the Company establish
|
Compliance
|
|
|
|
|
a deadline for shareholders to submit proposals to be
|
|
|
|
|
|
included in the agenda of the annual general meeting,
|
|
|
|
|
|
which is at least 60 days after the end of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
corresponding calendar year.
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. In the reporting period, the Company did not refuse
|
|
|
|
|
|
to accept proposals for the agenda or candidates for the
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company's bodies due to typographical errors or other
|
|
|
|
|
|
minor shortcomings in the shareholder's proposal.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.1.5
|
|
1. The Company's Articles of Association provide for
|
Compliance
|
|
|
|
|
the possibility of filling out an electronic form of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
ballot on the Internet site, the address of which is
|
|
|
|
|
|
indicated in the notice of the general meeting of
|
|
|
|
|
|
shareholders.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.1.6
|
|
1. When holding general meetings of shareholders in the
|
Partially Compliance
|
Comment
|
on Criteria 1, 2, 3: in the reporting
|
|
|
form of a meeting (joint attendance of shareholders) in
|
|
period, the annual meeting of shareholders was
|
|
|
the reporting period, sufficient time was provided for
|
|
held in the form of absentee voting due to
|
|
|
reports on the agenda items and time for discussing
|
|
restrictions related to the spread of coronavirus
|
|
|
these items, shareholders were given the opportunity to
|
|
infection COVID-19 on the basis of Federal Law
|
|
|
express their opinion and ask questions on the agenda.
|
|
No. 17-ФЗ dated 24.02.2021 "On Amendments to
|
|
|
|
|
Federal Law "On International Companies and
|
|
|
2. The Company invited candidates to the management
|
|
International Funds" and on the suspension of
|
|
|
and control bodies of the Company and took all
|
|
certain provisions of the Federal Law "On Joint-
|
|
|
necessary measures to ensure their participation in the
|
|
Stock Companies" and the Federal Law "On
|
|
|
general meeting of shareholders where their candidacies
|
|
Limited Liability Companies". The procedure for
|
|
|
were put to the vote. Candidates to the management and
|
|
holding a meeting in the form of absentee voting
|
|
|
control bodies of the Company present at the general
|
|
does not provide for the presence of shareholders,
|
|
|
meeting of shareholders were available for questions of
|
|
the sole executive body, candidates for
|
|
|
shareholders.
|
|
management bodies, and also does not provide for
|
|
|
|
|
speakers.
|
|
|
|
|
|
At the same time, the Company provides an
|
|
|
3. The sole executive body, the person responsible for
|
|
opportunity for shareholders to remotely ask
|
|
|
accounting, the chairman or other members of the audit
|
|
questions of interest to the sole executive body,
|
|
|
committee of the Board of Directors were available for
|
|
i.e. the person responsible for accounting,
|
|
|
questions from shareholders at general meetings of
|
|
candidates for the Company's management
|
|
|
shareholders held during the reporting period.
|
|
bodies via the corporate e-mail address of the
|
|
|
|
|
Company
|
mechel@mechel.com;
|
|
|
4. In the reporting period, the Company used
|
|
ir@mechel.com.
|
|
|
telecommunication means to provide remote access for
|
|
No other meetings of shareholders were held in
|
|
|
shareholders to participate in general meetings, or the
|
|
the reporting period.
|
|
|
Board of Directors made a reasoned decision that there
|
|
Non-compliance with the provisions of the Code
|
|
|
was no need (possibility) to use such means in the
|
|
is limited
|
in time, and the Company plans to
|
|
|
|
|
|