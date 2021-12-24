Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Mechel PAO
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTL   US5838406081

MECHEL PAO

(MTL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mechel : Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant, Urals Stampings Plant Produced 80-tonne Bulk Ingot and Stamping

12/24/2021 | 09:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
24 December 2021
Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant, Urals Stampings Plant Produced 80-tonne Bulk Ingot and Stamping Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant and Urals Stampings Plant (both part of Mechel Group) joined forces to master output of an 80-tonne steel ingot and stamping. Such massive stampings are necessary for production of bulk rolls for Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant's rolling mills.

Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant's electric furnace workshop produced the ingot. This workshop's team has rich experience of working with bulk ingots as they produce 50- and 60-tonne ingots there twice a month. In order to produce the 80-tonne ingot, the workshop manufactured a special 60-tonne mold. It was then heated to a required temperature and filled with molten steel bottom-poured in.

"Steel for the ingot came from Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant's oxygen converter workshop. Thirty-eight hours after pouring, we extracted the ingot using special tongs and delivered it in a heat retaining railcar to the forge and press shop at Urals Stampings Plant's Chelyabinsk facility for forging. These forgings will then be used to make rolls for Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant's mills," Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant's Chief Operational Officer Alexey Tolstikov said.

As part of preparations for forging the 80-tonne ingot, Urals Stampings Plant's team designed and manufactured automated tongs of increased lift capacity. The plant also upgraded its ingot heating furnace, whose internal space had to be bigger to accommodate an ingot of such size. After a full heating, the plant's staff used a hydraulic press to forge the ingot. The press's power is 6,300 tonnes per square meter. It generally takes four days to forge such an ingot, with the entire production process, from forging and heat treatment to final mechanical treatment, taking nearly a month.

"We have already mastered output of forgings from 50- and 60-tonne ingots. Now we managed to increase the forging's weight even more dramatically. Only select few facilities can make forgings like that - it is imperative for the ingot not to cool too much while transported to the forging press. The proximity of Urals Stampings Plant's facility to Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant enables us to do it properly," Urals Stampings Plant's Chief Operational Officer Daniil Mergenyov noted.

ALL news

Disclaimer

Mechel PAO published this content on 24 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2021 14:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MECHEL PAO
09:07aMECHEL : Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant, Urals Stampings Plant Produced 80-tonne Bulk Ing..
PU
11/30MECHEL : Informs of Ecological Programs in Chelyabinsk
PU
11/18Mechel Q3 Operating Profit, Revenue Decline vs. Prior Quarter
MT
11/18MECHEL : Сonsolidated financial statements for 9 months 2021
PU
11/18MECHEL : Reports the 3Q 2021 Financial Results
PU
11/18Mechel reports the 3q 2021 financial results
EQ
11/18MECHEL : Reports 9М2021 Operational Results
PU
11/18PJSC MECHEL : Mechel reports 9?2021 operational results
EQ
11/18Mechel PAO Announces Operating Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended of 2..
CI
11/16MECHEL : Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Release Date
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 643 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 633 M 633 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,14x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,15x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 34,6%
Chart MECHEL PAO
Duration : Period :
Mechel PAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MECHEL PAO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,13 $
Average target price 0,00 $
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers and Directors
Oleg Viktorovich Korzhov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nelli R. Galeyeva Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Economics & Finance
Igor Vladimirovich Zyuzin Chairman
Yury Nikolayevich Malyshev Independent Director
Alexander D. Orishchin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MECHEL PAO52.68%633
NUCOR CORPORATION114.89%31 124
ARCELORMITTAL50.21%30 343
TATA STEEL LIMITED75.18%18 339
POSCO4.23%18 040
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION41.27%15 104