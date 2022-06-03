Mechel : Draft Resolution of the Annual General Meetings of Shareholders as of 30.06.2022

DRAFT RESOLUTION OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS as
of 30.06.2022:
The 1st item on the agenda:
«Profit distribution, including dividends payment (announcement) based on 2021 financial year results of the Company»
Draft resolution:
-
Do not distribute the profit according to the results of the reporting year 2021 in the amount of 466
825 602 rubles 72 kopecks.
-
Not to pay dividends on ordinary and preferred shares of Mechel PAO.
The 2nd issue on the agenda:
«On election of members of the Board of Directors of Public Join Stock Company Mechel».
Draft resolution: «To elect the Members of the Board of Directors of Mechel PAO:
-
Zyuzin, Igor Vladimirovich
-
Korzhov, Oleg Viktorovich
-
Petrov, Georgiy Georgievich
-
Malyshev, Yuri Nikolaevich
-
Ipeeva Irina Nikolaevna
-
Kotskiy, Aleksandr Nikolaevich
-
Orischin Aleksandr Dmitrievich
-
Glumov, Ivan Fedorovich
-
Galeeva Nelli Rafailovna
The 3rd issue on the agenda
«On approval the auditor of Public Join Stock Company Mechel ».
Draft resolution: «To approve AO «Energy Consulting» as auditor of Mechel Public Joint Stock Company».
The 4rd issue on the agenda
«Approval of the new edition of the Charter of Mechel PAO»
Draft resolution:
To approve of the new edition of the Charter of Mechel PAO.
Disclaimer
Mechel PAO published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 16:31:05 UTC.