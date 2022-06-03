Mechel : Draft Resolution of the Annual General Meetings of Shareholders as of 30.06.2022

DRAFT RESOLUTION OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS as

of 30.06.2022:

The 1st item on the agenda:

«Profit distribution, including dividends payment (announcement) based on 2021 financial year results of the Company»

Draft resolution:

Do not distribute the profit according to the results of the reporting year 2021 in the amount of 466

825 602 rubles 72 kopecks. Not to pay dividends on ordinary and preferred shares of Mechel PAO.

The 2nd issue on the agenda:

«On election of members of the Board of Directors of Public Join Stock Company Mechel».

Draft resolution: «To elect the Members of the Board of Directors of Mechel PAO:

Zyuzin, Igor Vladimirovich Korzhov, Oleg Viktorovich Petrov, Georgiy Georgievich Malyshev, Yuri Nikolaevich Ipeeva Irina Nikolaevna Kotskiy, Aleksandr Nikolaevich Orischin Aleksandr Dmitrievich Glumov, Ivan Fedorovich Galeeva Nelli Rafailovna

The 3rd issue on the agenda

«On approval the auditor of Public Join Stock Company Mechel ».

Draft resolution: «To approve AO «Energy Consulting» as auditor of Mechel Public Joint Stock Company».

The 4rd issue on the agenda

«Approval of the new edition of the Charter of Mechel PAO»

Draft resolution:

To approve of the new edition of the Charter of Mechel PAO.