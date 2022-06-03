Mechel : Evaluation of the Auditor`s Opinion

Approved by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of Mechel PАО March 22, 2022

EVALUATION

OF THE AUDITOR'S OPINION

Having considered the auditor's opinion presented by the auditor of Mechel PАО (the "Company"), JSC ENERGY CONSULTING,

The Audit Committee of Mechel PАО Board of Directors has resolved as follows:

To confirm that JSC ENERGY CONSULTING has conducted the Audit in compliance with the established procedure and the Audit rightfully confirms reliability of the accounting (financial) statements and compliance of the accounting procedure with the Russian Federation legislation. To consider that the Auditor's Opinion on Mechel PAO's accounting statements following the results of its financial and business operations for the reporting year 2021 prepared in compliance with the effective Russian Federation legislation corresponds to the actual state of affairs in the Company.

The chairman of the Audit committee Georgiy G . Petrov