Mechel : Recommendation of Board of Directors Mechel PAO on the all issues of agenda of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

Recommendation of Board of Directors Mechel PAO

on the all items of agenda of the Annual General

Shareholders' Meeting 30.06.2022

To recommend the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting to vote «YES» on the following decisions on agenda items:

On the 1st item on the agenda: «Profit distribution, including dividends payment (announcement) based on 2021 financial year results of the Company» to vote «FOR» decision:

Do not distribute the profit according to the results of the reporting year 2021 in the amount of 466 825 602 rubles 72 kopecks. Not to pay dividends on ordinary and preferred shares of Mechel PAO.

On the 2nd item on the agenda: «On election of members of the Board of Directors of Public Join Stock Company Mechel» to vote «FOR» the following candidates to elect to the Board of Directors Mechel PAO:

Zyuzin, Igor Vladimirovich Korzhov, Oleg Viktorovich Petrov, Georgiy Georgievich Malyshev, Yuri Nikolaevich Ipeeva Irina Nikolaevna Kotskiy, Aleksandr Nikolaevich Orischin Aleksandr Dmitrievich Glumov, Ivan Fedorovich Galeeva, Nelli Rafailovna

On the 3d item on the agenda: «Approval of the auditor of the Company» to vote «FOR» approval AO «Energy Consulting» as auditor of Mechel Public Joint Stock Company ».

On the 4th item on the agenda: «Approval of the new edition of the Charter of Mechel PAO» to vote «FOR» approval of the new edition of the Charter of Mechel PAO.