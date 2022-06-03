Mechel : Report About the interested party transactions of Mechel PAO, concluded in 2021

By resolution of the Board of Directors of Mechel PAO

1. Financial aid agreement

Transaction parties: Mechel Mining АО - the Providing party; Mechel PAO - the Accepting party; Transaction subject, price (RUB) and other material terms and conditions of the transaction:

The Providing party provides on a non-repayment basis to the Accepting party the funds in the amount of RUB 9,220,966,453 (Nine billion two hundred twenty million nine hundred sixty-six thousand four hundred fifty-three rubles 00 kopecks) (hereinafter referred to as the "Financial aid"), and the Accepting company accepts the above mentioned funds. No interest shall be charged on the Financial aid.

The funds are to be provided for the purpose of increasing the net assets, financing and supporting the operations of the Accepting company and/or its subsidiaries and shall be used by the latter to perform its operations provided for by its Articles of Association.

The person (persons) recognized, in accordance with the RF legislation, as the related party (parties) to the transaction: Igor V. Zyuzin, Oleg V. Korzhov, Nelli R. Galeeva, Irima N. Ipeeva; The following are the grounds based on which the related party (parties) is (are) recognized

as such:

Igor V. Zyuzin is a BD member of the issuer and is at the same time a BD member of Mechel Mining AO that is a transaction party;

The stake of the shares owned by the related party in the issuer's authorized capital is 19.8615%; The stake of the shares of the legal entity, that is a transaction party, owned by the related party is 0%;

Oleg V. Korzhov is a BD member of the issuer and is at the same time a BD member of Mechel Mining AO that is a transaction party;

The stake of the shares owned by the related party in the issuer's authorized capital is 0.00355%; The stake of the shares of the legal entity, that is a transaction party, owned by the related party is 0%;

Irina N. Ipeeva is a Board member of the issuer and is at the same time a BD member of Mechel Mining AO that is a transaction party;

The stake of the shares owned by the related party in the issuer's authorized capital is 0.00018%; The stake of the shares of the legal entity, that is a transaction party, owned by the related party is 0%;

Nelli R. Galeeva is a Board member of the issuer and is at the same time a BD member of Mechel Mining AO that is a transaction party;

The stake of the shares owned by the related party in the issuer's authorized capital is 0.00058%; The stake of the shares of the legal entity, that is a transaction party, owned by the related party is 0%;

The body that resolved on the consent to the above mentioned transaction: the Board of Directors.

2. Financial aid agreement

Transaction parties: Mechel Mining АО - the Providing party; Mechel PAO - the Accepting party; Transaction subject, price (RUB) and other material terms and conditions of the transaction:

The Providing party provides on a non-repayment basis to the Accepting party the funds in the amount of RUB 15 000 000 000 (Fifteen billion rubles 00 kopecks) (hereinafter referred to as the "Financial aid"), and the Accepting company accepts the above mentioned funds. No interest shall be charged on the Financial aid.

The funds are to be provided for the purpose of increasing the net assets, financing and supporting the operations of the Accepting company and/or its subsidiaries and shall be used by the latter to perform its operations provided for by its Articles of Association.

