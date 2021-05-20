Mechel : Сonsolidated financial statements for 3 months 2021

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from loans and borrowings, including proceeds from factoring

arrangement of RUB 547 million and RUB 98 million for the periods ended

March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 20,500 5,098

Repayment of loans and borrowings, including payments from factoring

arrangement of RUB 1 million and RUB 0 million for the periods ended

March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively (23,589) (10,752)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests - (2)

Interest paid, including fines and penalties (5,165) (6,584)

Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities (904) (479)

Sale and leaseback transactions 150 (11)

Acquisition of assets under deferred payment terms (95) (205)

Net cash used in financing activities (9,103) (12,935)

Foreign exchange (loss) gain on cash and cash equivalents, net (7) 645

Changes in allowance for expected credit losses on cash and cash equivalents (25) 5

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 2,654 1,786

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,706 3,509

Cash and cash equivalents, net of overdrafts at beginning of period (938) 2,867

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 2,359 6,816