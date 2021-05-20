Log in
    MTL   US5838406081

MECHEL PAO

(MTL)
Mechel : Сonsolidated financial statements for 3 months 2021

05/20/2021
PAO MECHEL

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT (LOSS)

AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME for the three months ended March 31, 2021

(All amounts are in millions of Russian rubles)

Three months

Three months

ended March 31,

ended March 31,

2021

2020*

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Continuing operations

Revenue from contracts with customers

76,048

67,237

Cost of sales

(44,289)

(40,893)

Gross profit

31,759

26,344

Selling and distribution expenses

(12,477)

(12,348)

Impairment of goodwill and other non-current assets, net

(313)

(85)

Allowance for expected credit losses on financial assets

(680)

(375)

Taxes other than income taxes

(1,069)

(1,269)

Administrative and other operating expenses

(4,570)

(4,519)

Other operating income

325

182

Total selling, distribution and operating income and (expenses), net

(18,784)

(18,414)

Operating profit

12,975

7,930

Finance income

171

352

Finance costs including fines and penalties on overdue loans and borrowings

(5,263)

(7,818)

and lease payments

Foreign exchange gain (loss), net

1,254

(33,210)

Other income

216

164

Other expenses

(58)

(56)

Total other income and (expense), net

(3,680)

(40,568)

Profit (loss) before tax from continuing operations

9,295

(32,638)

Income tax expense

(858)

(688)

Profit (loss) for the period from continuing operations

8,437

(33,326)

Discontinued operations

Loss after tax for the period from discontinued operations

-

(3,746)

Profit (loss) for the period

8,437

(37,072)

Attributable to:

Equity shareholders of Mechel PAO

7,896

(36,878)

Non-controlling interests

541

(194)

Other comprehensive income

Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to profit or loss in

89

2,576

subsequent periods, net of income tax

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

89

2,576

Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to profit or loss in

273

94

subsequent periods, net of income tax

Re-measurement of defined benefit plans

273

94

Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

362

2,670

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period, net of tax

8,799

(34,402)

Attributable to:

Equity shareholders of Mechel PAO

8,250

(34,211)

Non-controlling interests

549

(191)

* These amounts reflect adjustments made in connection with the presentation of the discontinued operation.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION as of March 31, 2021

(All amounts are in millions of Russian rubles)

March 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

(unaudited)

Assets

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

79,670

81,345

Right-of-use assets

12,340

12,840

Mineral licenses

18,305

18,458

Goodwill and other intangible assets

10,388

10,383

Investments in associates

341

341

Deferred tax assets

1,757

561

Other non-current assets

624

611

Non-current financial assets

444

445

Total non-current assets

123,869

124,984

Current assets

Inventories

48,732

42,138

Income tax receivables

36

45

Trade and other receivables

21,693

16,403

Other current assets

8,260

8,423

Other current financial assets

132

141

Cash and cash equivalents

2,359

1,706

Total current assets

81,212

68,856

Total assets

205,081

193,840

Equity and liabilities

Equity

Common shares

4,163

4,163

Preferred shares

840

840

Treasury shares

(907)

(907)

Additional paid-in capital

23,410

23,410

Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,745

1,391

Accumulated deficit

(265,290)

(273,186)

Equity attributable to equity shareholders of Mechel PAO

(236,039)

(244,289)

Non-controlling interests

14,167

13,618

Total equity

(221,872)

(230,671)

Non-current liabilities

Loans and borrowings

1,786

2,201

Lease liabilities

3,802

3,958

Other non-current financial liabilities

1,815

1,901

Other non-current liabilities

284

301

Pension obligations

4,918

5,232

Provisions

4,420

4,802

Deferred tax liabilities

7,064

6,773

Total non-current liabilities

24,089

25,168

Current liabilities

Loans and borrowings, including interest payable, fines and penalties on

overdue amounts of RUB 13,032 million and RUB 13,227 million as of

March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

308,908

314,836

Trade and other payables

51,500

43,783

Lease liabilities

7,337

7,535

Income tax payable

9,179

7,843

Taxes and similar charges payable other than income tax

11,065

10,969

Advances received

7,872

6,067

Other current financial liabilities

534

324

Other current liabilities

1,061

1,038

Pension obligations

609

631

Provisions

4,799

6,317

Total current liabilities

402,864

399,343

Total liabilities

426,953

424,511

Total equity and liabilities

205,081

193,840

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

for the three months ended March 31, 2021

(All amounts are in millions of Russian rubles)

Three months

Three months

ended March 31,

ended March 31,

2021

2020

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit (loss) for the period from continuing operations

8,437

(33,326)

Loss after tax for the period from discontinued operations

-

(3,746)

Profit (loss) for the period

8,437

(37,072)

Adjustments to reconcile profit to net cash provided by operating activities

Depreciation and amortisation

3,566

3,992

Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net

(1,254)

34,884

Deferred income tax benefit

(912)

-

Changes in allowance for expected credit losses and write-off of trade and

609

346

other receivables and payables, net

Change in provision for inventories at net realizable value

(84)

(1,059)

Impairment of goodwill and other non-current assets, net and loss on write-

433

154

off of non-current assets

Finance income

(171)

(353)

Finance costs including fines and penalties on overdue loans and borrowings

5,263

8,949

and lease payments

Provisions for legal claims, income tax and other taxes and other provisions

493

387

Other

45

30

Changes in working capital items

Trade and other receivables

(5,953)

(4,188)

Inventories

(7,205)

(625)

Trade and other payables

6,838

2,329

Advances received

1,773

4,584

Taxes payable and other liabilities

1,633

3,830

Other assets

(65)

(101)

Income tax paid

(359)

(128)

Net cash provided by operating activities

13,087

15,959

Cash flows from investing activities

Interest received

48

11

Proceeds from loans issued and other investments

-

39

Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment

22

4

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(1,359)

(1,901)

Interest paid, capitalised

(9)

(41)

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,298)

(1,888)

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from loans and borrowings, including proceeds from factoring

arrangement of RUB 547 million and RUB 98 million for the periods ended

March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively

20,500

5,098

Repayment of loans and borrowings, including payments from factoring

arrangement of RUB 1 million and RUB 0 million for the periods ended

March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively

(23,589)

(10,752)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

-

(2)

Interest paid, including fines and penalties

(5,165)

(6,584)

Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities

(904)

(479)

Sale and leaseback transactions

150

(11)

Acquisition of assets under deferred payment terms

(95)

(205)

Net cash used in financing activities

(9,103)

(12,935)

Foreign exchange (loss) gain on cash and cash equivalents, net

(7)

645

Changes in allowance for expected credit losses on cash and cash equivalents

(25)

5

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

2,654

1,786

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

1,706

3,509

Cash and cash equivalents, net of overdrafts at beginning of period

(938)

2,867

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

2,359

6,816

Cash and cash equivalents, net of overdrafts at end of period

1,716

4,653

There were certain reclassifications to conform with the current period presentation. These interim condensed consolidated financial statements were prepared by Mechel PAO in accordance with IFRS and have not been audited by the independent auditor. If these interim condensed consolidated financial statements are audited in the future, the audit could reveal differences in our consolidated financial results and we cannot assure that any such differences would not be material.

Disclaimer

Mechel PAO published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 09:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
