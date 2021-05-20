Mechel : Сonsolidated financial statements for 3 months 2021
05/20/2021 | 05:42am EDT
PAO MECHEL
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT (LOSS)
AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME for the three months ended March 31, 2021
(All amounts are in millions of Russian rubles)
Three months
Three months
ended March 31,
ended March 31,
2021
2020*
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Continuing operations
Revenue from contracts with customers
76,048
67,237
Cost of sales
(44,289)
(40,893)
Gross profit
31,759
26,344
Selling and distribution expenses
(12,477)
(12,348)
Impairment of goodwill and other non-current assets, net
(313)
(85)
Allowance for expected credit losses on financial assets
(680)
(375)
Taxes other than income taxes
(1,069)
(1,269)
Administrative and other operating expenses
(4,570)
(4,519)
Other operating income
325
182
Total selling, distribution and operating income and (expenses), net
(18,784)
(18,414)
Operating profit
12,975
7,930
Finance income
171
352
Finance costs including fines and penalties on overdue loans and borrowings
(5,263)
(7,818)
and lease payments
Foreign exchange gain (loss), net
1,254
(33,210)
Other income
216
164
Other expenses
(58)
(56)
Total other income and (expense), net
(3,680)
(40,568)
Profit (loss) before tax from continuing operations
9,295
(32,638)
Income tax expense
(858)
(688)
Profit (loss) for the period from continuing operations
8,437
(33,326)
Discontinued operations
Loss after tax for the period from discontinued operations
-
(3,746)
Profit (loss) for the period
8,437
(37,072)
Attributable to:
Equity shareholders of Mechel PAO
7,896
(36,878)
Non-controlling interests
541
(194)
Other comprehensive income
Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to profit or loss in
89
2,576
subsequent periods, net of income tax
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
89
2,576
Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to profit or loss in
273
94
subsequent periods, net of income tax
Re-measurement of defined benefit plans
273
94
Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
362
2,670
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period, net of tax
8,799
(34,402)
Attributable to:
Equity shareholders of Mechel PAO
8,250
(34,211)
Non-controlling interests
549
(191)
* These amounts reflect adjustments made in connection with the presentation of the discontinued operation.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION as of March 31, 2021
(All amounts are in millions of Russian rubles)
March 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
(unaudited)
Assets
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
79,670
81,345
Right-of-use assets
12,340
12,840
Mineral licenses
18,305
18,458
Goodwill and other intangible assets
10,388
10,383
Investments in associates
341
341
Deferred tax assets
1,757
561
Other non-current assets
624
611
Non-current financial assets
444
445
Total non-current assets
123,869
124,984
Current assets
Inventories
48,732
42,138
Income tax receivables
36
45
Trade and other receivables
21,693
16,403
Other current assets
8,260
8,423
Other current financial assets
132
141
Cash and cash equivalents
2,359
1,706
Total current assets
81,212
68,856
Total assets
205,081
193,840
Equity and liabilities
Equity
Common shares
4,163
4,163
Preferred shares
840
840
Treasury shares
(907)
(907)
Additional paid-in capital
23,410
23,410
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,745
1,391
Accumulated deficit
(265,290)
(273,186)
Equity attributable to equity shareholders of Mechel PAO
(236,039)
(244,289)
Non-controlling interests
14,167
13,618
Total equity
(221,872)
(230,671)
Non-current liabilities
Loans and borrowings
1,786
2,201
Lease liabilities
3,802
3,958
Other non-current financial liabilities
1,815
1,901
Other non-current liabilities
284
301
Pension obligations
4,918
5,232
Provisions
4,420
4,802
Deferred tax liabilities
7,064
6,773
Total non-current liabilities
24,089
25,168
Current liabilities
Loans and borrowings, including interest payable, fines and penalties on
overdue amounts of RUB 13,032 million and RUB 13,227 million as of
March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
308,908
314,836
Trade and other payables
51,500
43,783
Lease liabilities
7,337
7,535
Income tax payable
9,179
7,843
Taxes and similar charges payable other than income tax
11,065
10,969
Advances received
7,872
6,067
Other current financial liabilities
534
324
Other current liabilities
1,061
1,038
Pension obligations
609
631
Provisions
4,799
6,317
Total current liabilities
402,864
399,343
Total liabilities
426,953
424,511
Total equity and liabilities
205,081
193,840
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
for the three months ended March 31, 2021
(All amounts are in millions of Russian rubles)
Three months
Three months
ended March 31,
ended March 31,
2021
2020
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit (loss) for the period from continuing operations
8,437
(33,326)
Loss after tax for the period from discontinued operations
-
(3,746)
Profit (loss) for the period
8,437
(37,072)
Adjustments to reconcile profit to net cash provided by operating activities
Depreciation and amortisation
3,566
3,992
Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net
(1,254)
34,884
Deferred income tax benefit
(912)
-
Changes in allowance for expected credit losses and write-off of trade and
609
346
other receivables and payables, net
Change in provision for inventories at net realizable value
(84)
(1,059)
Impairment of goodwill and other non-current assets, net and loss on write-
433
154
off of non-current assets
Finance income
(171)
(353)
Finance costs including fines and penalties on overdue loans and borrowings
5,263
8,949
and lease payments
Provisions for legal claims, income tax and other taxes and other provisions
493
387
Other
45
30
Changes in working capital items
Trade and other receivables
(5,953)
(4,188)
Inventories
(7,205)
(625)
Trade and other payables
6,838
2,329
Advances received
1,773
4,584
Taxes payable and other liabilities
1,633
3,830
Other assets
(65)
(101)
Income tax paid
(359)
(128)
Net cash provided by operating activities
13,087
15,959
Cash flows from investing activities
Interest received
48
11
Proceeds from loans issued and other investments
-
39
Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment
22
4
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(1,359)
(1,901)
Interest paid, capitalised
(9)
(41)
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,298)
(1,888)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from loans and borrowings, including proceeds from factoring
arrangement of RUB 547 million and RUB 98 million for the periods ended
March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively
20,500
5,098
Repayment of loans and borrowings, including payments from factoring
arrangement of RUB 1 million and RUB 0 million for the periods ended
March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively
(23,589)
(10,752)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
-
(2)
Interest paid, including fines and penalties
(5,165)
(6,584)
Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities
(904)
(479)
Sale and leaseback transactions
150
(11)
Acquisition of assets under deferred payment terms
(95)
(205)
Net cash used in financing activities
(9,103)
(12,935)
Foreign exchange (loss) gain on cash and cash equivalents, net
(7)
645
Changes in allowance for expected credit losses on cash and cash equivalents
(25)
5
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
2,654
1,786
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
1,706
3,509
Cash and cash equivalents, net of overdrafts at beginning of period
(938)
2,867
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
2,359
6,816
Cash and cash equivalents, net of overdrafts at end of period
1,716
4,653
There were certain reclassifications to conform with the current period presentation. These interim condensed consolidated financial statements were prepared by Mechel PAO in accordance with IFRS and have not been audited by the independent auditor. If these interim condensed consolidated financial statements are audited in the future, the audit could reveal differences in our consolidated financial results and we cannot assure that any such differences would not be material.