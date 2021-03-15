Mechel : Launches New Longwall at Southern Kuzbass

15 March 2021

Mezhdurechensk, Russia - 15 March 2021 - Mechel PAO (MOEX: MTLR, NYSE: MTL), one of Russia's leading mining and steel companies, reports launching a new longwall at Southern Kuzbass Coal Company's V.I. Lenina Underground Mine. Investment totaled approximately 470 million rubles.

The new longwall #0-16-10's reserves are estimated at 435,000 tonnes. The average seam height is 1.8 meters, with the longwall nearly 200 meters long with an extraction panel of 720 meters.

The longwall is equipped with a 134-section powered support system, a cutter-loader, as well as a crusher, a longwall conveyor and a belt conveyor. All of the longwall's equipment is compliant with modern industrial and labor safety requirements.

'V.I. Lenina Underground Mine's reserves consist of coking coal with excellent quality characteristics, which is high in demand with coke producers. Southern Kuzbass Coal Company will be working this new longwall for eight months. The concentrate we will produce from its coal will be marketed both domestically and internationally,' Mechel Mining Management's Chief Executive Officer Igor Khafizov commented.

***

***

***

