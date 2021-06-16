Log in
Mechel : Yakutugol Holding Company Offers Summer Employment to School Students

06/16/2021
16 June 2021
Yakutugol Holding Company Offers Summer Employment to School Students Yakutugol Holding Company (part of Mechel Group) continues with its effort to provide employment for school students during summer vacations. During these three months, the company will employ 45 teenagers - children of the company's staff.

Teenagers will take casual odd jobs that do not require special skills or qualifications. Those include area improvement and landscaping, garbage disposal, painting, greening, and paperwork.

The youngsters were divided into two age groups - the one for kids 14-15 years old will work four-hour shifts and those 16-18 years old will work seven-hour shifts. Yakutugol and the city of Neryungri's employment office will pay their wages.

'We have been implementing this project together with the employment office for many years now. Many children stay in the city for nearly the entire summer, and we provide jobs so that they would be gainfully employed. Besides, for many of them it is an opportunity to earn their own money and first work experience,' Yakutugol Holding Company AO's Managing Director Ivan Tsepkov noted.

ALL news

Disclaimer

Mechel PAO published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 11:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
