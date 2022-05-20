Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Mechel PAO
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTL   US5838406081

MECHEL PAO

(MTL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  02/25 04:00:02 pm EST
2.250 USD   -2.17%
11:01aPJSC MECHEL : Mechel reports decisions of its board of directors
EQ
05/19Russia's NLMK, 14 Others Granted Permission to Retain Foreign Listings
MT
05/18PJSC MECHEL : Mechel reports receiving permission to continue circulation of its adrs outside russia
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PJSC Mechel : MECHEL REPORTS DECISIONS OF ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

05/20/2022 | 11:01am EDT
EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: PJSC Mechel / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
PJSC Mechel : MECHEL REPORTS DECISIONS OF ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

20.05.2022 / 18:00 MSK
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 MECHEL REPORTS DECISIONS OF ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Moscow, Russia ? May 20, 2022 ? Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL, MOEX: MTLR), a leading Russian mining and metals company, announces the decisions made by its Board of Directors at a meeting held on May 20, 2022.

The Board of Directors made the following decisions:

 

  • The annual general meeting of shareholders will be held on June 30, 2022 by absentee balloting.
  • The list of persons entitled to take part in the annual general shareholder meeting will be made based on the data in the Mechel PAO Shareholders? Register as of June 6, 2022.
  • Filled vote bulletins may be mailed to 125167, Moscow, Krasnoarmeiskaya St, 1, Mechel PAO.
  • Bulletins in electronic form may be filled at the following Internet address: https://lk.rrost.ru.

 

***

Mechel PAO

Ekaterina Videman

Tel: + 7 495 221 88 88

ekaterina.videman@mechel.com

***

 

Mechel is an international mining and steel company. Its products are marketed in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Africa. Mechel unites producers of coal, iron ore concentrate, steel, rolled products, ferroalloys, heat and electric power. All of its enterprises work in a single production chain, from raw materials to high value-added products.

***

 

Some of the information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of Mechel, as defined in the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. We do not intend to update these statements. We refer you to the documents Mechel files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 20-F. These documents contain and identify important factors, including those contained in the section captioned ?Risk Factors? and ?Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements? in our Form 20-F, that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, the achievement of anticipated levels of profitability, growth, cost and synergy of our recent acquisitions, the impact of competitive pricing, the ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals and licenses, the impact of developments in the Russian economic, political and legal environment, volatility in stock markets or in the price of our shares or ADRs, financial risk management and the impact of general business and global economic conditions. 


20.05.2022 MSK Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PJSC Mechel
1 Krasnoarmeyskaya Street, Moscow, Russia
127006 Moscow
Russia
Phone: +7 (495) 221-88-88
Fax: +7 (495) 221-88-00
E-mail: press@mechel.com
Internet: www.mechel.ru/
ISIN: US5838406081, RU000A0DKXV5
WKN: A2AC1G
Listed: Moscow, NYSE
EQS News ID: 1358199

 
End of News EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service

1358199  20.05.2022 MSK

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1358199&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 704 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 455 M 455 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,10x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 34,2%
Managers and Directors
Oleg Viktorovich Korzhov Vice President-Business Planning & Analysis
Nelli R. Galeeva Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Finance
Igor Vladimirovich Zyuzin Chairman
Alexey Viktorovich Lebedev Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Operations
Yury Nikolayevich Malyshev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MECHEL PAO-29.25%455
NUCOR5.75%32 116
ARCELORMITTAL-3.61%25 212
TATA STEEL LIMITED1.02%17 705
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.3.83%17 013
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY SEVERSTAL-28.32%15 586