Med Life S A : 2021 Sustainability Report

Dear partners,

As the MedLife Group has evolved, we have also grown and diversified our sustainability actions. The year

2021 marked an important moment in our approach to sustainability, with the decision to realize our first Sustainability Report. Thus, we decided to accelerate our commitment to sustainable development, as an expression of our broader goal of "GETTING ROMANIA WELL TOGETHER", and we set out to capitalize on our expertise and skills to expand the positive impact we have in the health system.

The MedLife Group's approach to sustainability is coagulated around the commitment to get a country

well, a commitment that is based on one of our most important values - CARE. This is reflected in quality medical services and continued investments in new healthcare facilities, state-of-the-art technology and equipment for our patients and clients, in attracting, motivating and developing employees, in projects for the community and in protecting the environment. All this is based on a solid system of governance that encompasses the expectations of all our stakeholders. We have reached a degree of maturity that confirms that MedLife is a sustainable and replicable business model, a performance recognized by including the company in the FTSE Russell indices.

The challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to our country have shown us the important role that we, as the largest private listed medical operator in Romania, can play in supporting the community and