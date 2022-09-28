Med Life S A : 2021 Sustainability Report

As the MedLife Group has evolved, we have also grown and diversified our sustainability actions. The year
2021 marked an important moment in our approach to sustainability, with the decision to realize our first Sustainability Report. Thus, we decided to accelerate our commitment to sustainable development, as an expression of our broader goal of "GETTING ROMANIA WELL TOGETHER", and we set out to capitalize on our expertise and skills to expand the positive impact we have in the health system.
The MedLife Group's approach to sustainability is coagulated around the commitment to get a country
well, a commitment that is based on one of our most important values - CARE. This is reflected in quality medical services and continued investments in new healthcare facilities, state-of-the-art technology and equipment for our patients and clients, in attracting, motivating and developing employees, in projects for the community and in protecting the environment. All this is based on a solid system of governance that encompasses the expectations of all our stakeholders. We have reached a degree of maturity that confirms that MedLife is a sustainable and replicable business model, a performance recognized by including the company in the FTSE Russell indices.
The challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to our country have shown us the important role that we, as the largest private listed medical operator in Romania, can play in supporting the community and
the state to face an exceptional situation affecting national safety and health. Many companies have understood the vital role they can play in helping to resolve this situation, which has proved to be one of the biggest challenges in the world. Thus, profits or purpose should not be a choice - instead they can work together in the service of all stakeholders. That is why we chose to be with those at the forefront of the fight against this virus, ensuring on the clinical segment a monitoring of chronic pathology and patients who went through COVID-19, rapid interventions in chronic and acute patients in the context of activity limitation in state hospitals and we supported our clients in the corporate segment that allowed them to operate safely.
In the pages of this sustainability report, we present in detail all the actions we have implemented during the last year for our patients and clients, for the community, for our colleagues, but also the measures by which a healthy business can contribute to a healthy country. Therefore, I invite you to go through this report in which you will find our results for the year 2021.
Mihail MARCU
President and CEO of MedLife Group
Content
Introduction
Care for Our Business
Care for the Peope
Care for the Community
Care for the Environment
Annexes
Introduction
ABOUT THE REPORT
This year we decided to realize the first MedLife Group Sustainability Report which contains information on how we
manage the most important sustainability issues for 2021.
In this Sustainability Report we present the impact that our activities have on people, the community and the environment, as well as those aspects of sustainability that have the capacity to influence our position and development. The report has been prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards: CORE option and with the provisions of the MFP Order no. 1938/2016 and Order no. 2844/2016 transposing EU Directive no. 95/2014 on non-financial reporting.
The information included in the Sustainability Report covers a period of time between January 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021. In the case of most of the disclosed performance indicators, we also provide information for 2020 to enable readers to better understand our performance.
At the basis of the Sustainability Report is the first materiality analysis that we performed through a complex process consisting of several stages, as follows: identification and prioritization of stakeholders - which allowed us to better understand who we affect and who can influence our work, identify and analyze best practices in the global and national health sector, consult with the most significant internal and external stakeholders and prioritize sustainability issues in terms of the impact of our activities on people, the community and the environment, stakeholder expectations about how
we manage sustainability issues, as well as the sustainability risks that can affect our position and the development of our business.
At the same time, in drafting the report we took into account a series of principles mentioned by the GRI Standards, which guided our entire process and allowed us to ensure a level of quality both in terms of content and in terms of view of the presentation form.
In drafting the report, BRD Group has benefited from the support of INNOVA Project Consulting as an external sustainability consultant.
Data publicării:
28 September 2022
The content of the report was not audited by a third party.
Contact point sustainability issues: pr@medlife.ro
The data presented in the report are in some cases consolidated, and in other cases only for MedLife S.A. In all cases where we present quantitative information, it is clearly stated whether it is consolidated or refers only to MedLife S.A.
Note:
In this report, the terms "Company", "MedLife", "MedLife Group" and "Group" are used for practical reasons when referring to MedLife S.A. and its subsidiaries in general (see MedLife Annual Report, page 9).
The structure of the MedLife Group as of December 31, 2021 can be found on page 9 of the Annual Report available at www. medlife.ro/relatia-cu-investitorii.
Sustainability Report 2021
4 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
