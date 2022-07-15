Med Life S A : Communique regarding the acquisition of shares in Muntenia Hospital

MedLife announces the acquisition of 99.76% of the shares of the largest private hospital in Argeș County, Muntenia Hospital. The transaction is to be analyzed by the Competition Council.

Out of care for its subscribers and patients in the south of the country, MedLife announces the signing of a new partnership for excellence in health with the largest hospital in Argeș - Muntenia Hospital.

Muntenia Hospital could become, together with Solomed MedLife, the largest player in Argeș County, but also one of the largest players in the southern part of the country.

With the approval of the transaction by the Competition Council, corporate clients and MedLife patients from Argeș County and proximity will benefit from complete solutions, from preventive medical services to complex surgeries.

Bucharest, 14 July 2022: MedLife, the leader of the Romanian private medical services market, continues its development strategy and announces the signing of the acquisition for the majority stake (99.76%) of the largest private hospital in Argeș County, Muntenia Hospital. The transaction is to be analyzed by the Competition Council.

With over 10 years of experience in the medical services market, Muntenia Hospital provides patients in the southern part of the country modern solutions for investigations, medical treatments and surgeries, in day hospitalization and continuous hospitalization. The unit has one surgery block with 4 operating rooms, a high-performance radiology and imaging center (CT, MRI, DEXA, digital mammographer) and its own medical analysis laboratory, with RENAR accreditation. The hospital located in Pitesti covers a wide range of medical and surgical specialties and is in a contractual relationship with the Health Insurance House for day and continuous hospitalization services.

According to the company's representatives, last year Muntenia Hospital had a turnover of 5.5 million euros.

"As we have already announced our shareholders, we continue the process of consolidating and developing MedLife group at national level and we are happy to announce the signing of a new partnership in the southern part of the country - Muntenia Hospital, the largest private hospital in Argeș County. The new partnership will translate into expanding our portfolio of services in the region - so, in addition to outpatient, imaging and laboratory services, people from Argeș will also benefit from complex surgical treatments and hospitalization at the highest standards" said Dorin Preda, Executive Director at MedLife Group.

"Signing this new partnership is another important step that comes to support our commitment of getting Romania well together, with care and empathy for our patients. We have expanded our services in the wellness area, but also in the insurance area, thus becoming the first and largest integrator of medical services at national level with 100% Romanian know-how. From prevention and wellness, medical subscriptions to complex interventions and hospitalization offered in fee for service or medical insurance, we offer complete solutions for the benefit of the Romanian patient. Basically, we put together Romanian doctors and specialists, state-of-the-art technology and our expertise of the largest integrator of private medical services in Romania with the aim of contributing to an improvement in the quality of life and providing complete medical solutions at home in Romania", said Mihai Marcu, President & CEO of MedLife Group.

MedLife entered Argeș County in 2018, with the acquisition of the majority shareholding package of Solomed group of clinics, facilitating together with the new partners from Pitești the access of patients