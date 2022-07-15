Med Life S A : Communique regarding the acquisition of shares in Muntenia Hospital
MedLife announces the acquisition of 99.76% of the shares of the largest private hospital in Argeș County, Muntenia Hospital. The transaction is to be analyzed by the Competition Council.
Out of care for its subscribers and patients in the south of the country, MedLife announces the signing of a new partnership for excellence in health with the largest hospital in Argeș - Muntenia Hospital.
Muntenia Hospital could become, together with Solomed MedLife, the largest player in Argeș County, but also one of the largest players in the southern part of the country.
With the approval of the transaction by the Competition Council, corporate clients and MedLife patients from Argeș County and proximity will benefit from complete solutions, from preventive medical services to complex surgeries.
Bucharest, 14 July 2022: MedLife, the leader of the Romanian private medical services market, continues its development strategy and announces the signing of the acquisition for the majority stake (99.76%) of the largest private hospital in Argeș County, Muntenia Hospital. The transaction is to be analyzed by the Competition Council.
With over 10 years of experience in the medical services market, Muntenia Hospital provides patients in the southern part of the country modern solutions for investigations, medical treatments and surgeries, in day hospitalization and continuous hospitalization. The unit has one surgery block with 4 operating rooms, a high-performance radiology and imaging center (CT, MRI, DEXA, digital mammographer) and its own medical analysis laboratory, with RENAR accreditation. The hospital located in Pitesti covers a wide range of medical and surgical specialties and is in a contractual relationship with the Health Insurance House for day and continuous hospitalization services.
According to the company's representatives, last year Muntenia Hospital had a turnover of 5.5 million euros.
"As we have already announced our shareholders, we continue the process of consolidating and developing MedLife group at national level and we are happy to announce the signing of a new partnership in the southern part of the country - Muntenia Hospital, the largest private hospital in Argeș County. The new partnership will translate into expanding our portfolio of services in the region - so, in addition to outpatient, imaging and laboratory services, people from Argeș will also benefit from complex surgical treatments and hospitalization at the highest standards" said Dorin Preda, Executive Director at MedLife Group.
"Signing this new partnership is another important step that comes to support our commitment of getting Romania well together, with care and empathy for our patients. We have expanded our services in the wellness area, but also in the insurance area, thus becoming the first and largest integrator of medical services at national level with 100% Romanian know-how. From prevention and wellness, medical subscriptions to complex interventions and hospitalization offered in fee for service or medical insurance, we offer complete solutions for the benefit of the Romanian patient. Basically, we put together Romanian doctors and specialists, state-of-the-art technology and our expertise of the largest integrator of private medical services in Romania with the aim of contributing to an improvement in the quality of life and providing complete medical solutions at home in Romania", said Mihai Marcu, President & CEO of MedLife Group.
MedLife entered Argeș County in 2018, with the acquisition of the majority shareholding package of Solomed group of clinics, facilitating together with the new partners from Pitești the access of patients
to outpatient and laboratory medical services, at the highest standards. With the completion of the announced transaction, the company will complete its portfolio of services offered in the south of the country with those of surgery and hospitalization.
Currently, MedLife Group is the healthcare provider with the largest portfolio of acquisitions in the medical area in Romania with the largest know-how in terms of integrating a Romanian business founded by Romanian doctors and specialists, the total number of completed transactions rising to 45. Beyond the integrated system of services with national coverage, through the particularity of the M&A strategy to keep most of the founders of the companies acquired within the group, MedLife managed to develop the largest community of Romanian entrepreneurs in the private medical services segment, contributing, every day, not only to an improvement of the patients' quality of life, but also to a consolidation of the Romanian capital.
"We are proud that MedLife is the only Romanian company that, through its own resources (M&A team and sustained investments), has managed to become the largest strategic buyer in the private medical sector, thus confirming the commitments made to investors" Mihai Marcu also declared.
About MedLife Group
MedLife started 28 years ago, has developed healthily and has become the largest provider of private medical services in Romania. Romanian entrepreneurs, who founded this company, invested and got involved to bring change in the Romanian health system, believed in innovation and dared to aim as high as possible in order to offer Romanian patients quality, professionalism, care and respect for their needs.
The company operates the largest network of clinics, one of the largest networks of medical laboratories, general and specialized hospitals and has the largest corporate customer base for Health Prevention Packages in the country. In 2016, MedLife founded Sfânta Maria medical brand, integrated within the medical system and which currently operates with over 60 of its own medical units nationwide, which resulted from acquisition projects and organic developments. MedLife is also one of the largest players in private healthcare in Central and Eastern Europe in terms of sales.
MedLife Group has a history of success in terms of both organic growth and growth by acquisitions. Its strong and experienced management team has been able to create and manage these growth opportunities, gaining valuable knowledge and experience, which will enable to find the best way to successfully continue the expansion.
Being a Romanian company with a tradition, MedLife chose to be listed on the Romanian Stock Exchange, being a model of listings on the local capital market. It has opened horizons, and through the corporate governance it has implemented, it has inspired other local companies to start on this path and help the development of the Romanian capital and economy. The shares issued by MedLife SA are admitted to trading on the regulated spot market administered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Premium Category, with the trading symbol "M".
During the pandemic, MedLife managed to play a key role in society and gain leadership in pandemic monitoring through active involvement in the research area.
The company continues to invest in projects with an impact on the local community, in technology and infrastructure. It creates jobs and develops an ecosystem that contributes to the development and maintenance of a healthy Romania.