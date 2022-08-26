Log in
    M   ROMEDLACNOR6

MED LIFE S.A.

(M)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-24
19.62 RON   -0.61%
Med Life S A : H1 2022 Report

08/26/2022 | 02:11am EDT
MEDLIFE GROUP

2022 FIRST SEMESTER REPORT

MEDLIFE GROUP

2022 FIRST SEMESTER REPORT

(all the amounts are expressed in RON, unless otherwise specified)

Name of the issuing company: Med Life S.A.

Registered Office: Bucharest, 365 Calea Griviței, district 1, Romania

Fax no.: 0040 374 180 470

Unique Registration Code at the National Office of Trade Registry: 8422035

Order number on the Trade Registry: J40/3709/1996

Subscribed and paid-in share capital: RON 33,217,623

Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange

CONTENTS:

I.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

3

II.

FINANCIAL ANALYSIS

6

III.

IMPORTANT EVENTS BETWEEN 1 JANUARY - 30 JUNE 2022

7

IV.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS SUBSEQUENT TO THE REPORTING PERIOD

8

V.

MAIN FINANCIAL RATIOS

9

VI.

OPERATIONAL KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

9

VII.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED PRO-FORMA FINANCIAL ("CONSOLIDATED PRO FORMA PL")

9

VIII.

EBITDA EVOLUTION

13

Note: The following financial statements are prepared in accordance with international financial reporting standards, as adopted by European Union ("IFRS").

Report concluded in compliance with ASF Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and capital markets and Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and capital markets.

The following financial statements are unaudited.

2

MEDLIFE GROUP

2022 FIRST SEMESTER REPORT

(all the amounts are expressed in RON, unless otherwise specified)

  1. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ENDED 30 JUNE 2022 ("CONSOLIDATED BS")

June 30,

January 1,

Variation

2022

2022

2022/2021

ASSETS

Non-current Assets

Goodwill

320,560,813

199,679,613

60.5%

Intangible assets

66,864,308

60,556,655

10.4%

Property, plant and equipment

681,071,986

552,206,613

23.3%

Right-of-use asset

217,205,189

190,715,602

13.9%

Other financial assets

37,362,134

31,610,586

18.2%

Total Non-Current Assets

1,323,064,431

1,034,769,069

27.9%

Current Assets

Inventories

86,884,419

74,229,585

17.0%

Trade Receivables

185,791,680

140,356,238

32.4%

Other assets

43,443,444

24,357,734

78.4%

Cash and cash equivalents

107,406,066

135,858,888

-20.9%

Prepayments

13,462,943

8,030,713

67.6%

Total Current Assets

436,988,552

382,833,158

14.1%

TOTAL ASSETS

1,760,052,983

1,417,602,227

24.2%

LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY

Non-Current Liabilities

Lease liability

182,927,880

149,685,246

22.2%

Other long term debt

6,572,698

7,546,394

-12.9%

Interest-bearing loans and borrowings

612,901,821

440,840,484

39.0%

Deferred tax liability

24,155,844

23,559,617

2.5%

Total Non-Current Liabilities

826,558,243

621,631,741

33.0%

Current Liabilities

Trade and other payables

275,982,822

224,242,318

23.1%

Overdraft

32,136,239

25,493,223

26.1%

Current portion of lease liability

61,514,483

52,586,827

17.0%

Current portion of interest-bearing loans and borrowings

67,934,026

58,455,422

16.2%

Current tax liabilities

1,583,339

1,467,625

7.9%

Provisions

8,132,337

7,992,337

1.8%

Other non-financial liabilities

53,956,121

44,328,176

21.7%

Total Current Liabilities

501,239,367

414,565,928

20.9%

TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,327,797,609

1,036,197,669

28.1%

SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY

Share capital and Share premium

83,812,556

82,395,091

1.7%

Treasury shares

(1,566,118)

(4,015,977)

-61.0%

Reserves

139,092,621

137,335,499

1.3%

Retained earnings

158,142,805

122,394,796

29.2%

Equity attributable to owners of the Group

379,481,864

338,109,409

12.2%

Non-controlling interests

52,773,510

43,295,149

21.9%

TOTAL EQUITY

432,255,373

381,404,558

13.3%

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

1,760,052,982

1,417,602,227

24.2%

3

MEDLIFE GROUP

2022 FIRST SEMESTER REPORT

(all the amounts are expressed in RON, unless otherwise specified)

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022 ("CONSOLIDATED PL")

Period ended June 30,

Variation

2022

2021

REVENUE FROM CONTRACTS WITH CUSTOMERS

860,395,896

677,290,415

27.0%

Other operating revenues

4,258,600

2,361,661

80.3%

Operating Income

864,654,496

679,652,076

27.2%

Consumable materials and repair materials

(139,400,269)

(121,848,288)

14.4%

Third party expenses

(224,064,799)

(183,825,118)

21.9%

Salary and related expenses

(205,158,993)

(159,297,440)

28.8%

Social contributions

(7,362,640)

(5,629,077)

30.8%

Depreciation and amortization

(66,516,069)

(52,755,571)

26.1%

Impairment losses and gains (including reversals of

-

(1,888,200)

-100.0%

Commodities expenses

(99,292,519)

(18,515,597)

436.3%

Other operating expenses

(53,681,312)

(32,767,336)

63.8%

Operating expenses

(795,476,602)

(576,526,627)

38.0%

Operating Profit

69,177,894

103,125,449

-32.9%

Finance cost

(16,094,864)

(12,314,202)

30.7%

Other financial expenses

(381,157)

(5,560,501)

-93.1%

Financial result

(16,476,021)

(17,874,703)

-7.8%

Result Before Taxes

52,701,873

85,250,746

-38.2%

Income tax expense

(7,054,906)

(13,699,390)

-48.5%

Net Result

45,646,967

71,551,356

-36.2%

Owners of the Group

41,618,275

64,393,437

-35.4%

Non-controlling interests

4,028,692

7,157,919

-43.7%

Other comprehensive income items that will

TOTAL OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

-

-

0.0%

Total other comprehensive income attributable

to:

Owners of the Group

-

-

0.0%

Non-controlling interests

-

-

0.0%

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

45,646,967

71,551,356

-36.2%

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of the Group

41,618,275

64,393,437

-35.4%

Non-controlling interests

4,028,692

7,157,919

-43.7%

4

MEDLIFE GROUP

2022 FIRST SEMESTER REPORT

(all the amounts are expressed in RON, unless otherwise specified)

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022 ("CONSOLIDATED CF")

Period ended

Period ended

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2021

Net profit before taxes

52,701,873

85,250,746

Adjustments for

Depreciation and amortization

66,516,069

52,755,571

Provisions for liabilities and charges

-

(319,327)

Interest revenue

(390,326)

(74,069)

Interest expense

16,094,864

12,314,202

Allowance for doubtful debts and receivables written-off

-

1,791,488

Financial Discounts

-

2,719

Other non-monetary gains

(2,595,553)

-

Unrealized exchange loss

795,499

4,372,642

Operating cash flow before working capital changes

133,122,427

156,093,972

Decrease / (increase) in accounts receivable

(8,291,563)

(25,363,361)

Decrease / (increase) in inventories

(623,827)

5,294,604

Decrease / (increase) in prepayments

(2,754,309)

(2,969,365)

Increase / (decrease) in accounts payable

(16,686,988)

3,026,564

Cash generated from working capital changes

(28,356,687)

(20,011,558)

Cash generated from operations

104,765,740

136,082,414

Income Tax Paid

(6,939,690)

(13,410,846)

Interest Paid

(12,547,061)

(12,148,029)

Interest received

390,326

74,069

Net cash from operating activities

85,669,314

110,597,608

Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired

(178,984,135)

(18,508,479)

Additional participation interest acquired

(7,777,676)

(630,592)

Purchase of intangible assets

(4,497,399)

(1,644,395)

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(53,626,988)

(33,640,071)

Net cash used in investing activities

(244,886,197)

(54,423,537)

Proceeds from loans

184,310,135

31,578,671

Payment of loans

(19,179,945)

(18,863,978)

Lease payments

(28,101,478)

(20,696,640)

Dividends paid to NCI

(30,000)

(70,000)

Payments for purchase of treasury shares

(6,234,651)

(59)

Net cash from/(used in) financing activities

130,764,061

(8,052,006)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(28,452,822)

48,122,065

Cash and cash equivalents beginning of the period

135,858,888

81,970,397

Cash and cash equivalents end of the period

107,406,066

130,092,462

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Med Life SA published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 06:10:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
