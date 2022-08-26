|
Med Life S A : H1 2022 Report
MEDLIFE GROUP
2022 FIRST SEMESTER REPORT
(all the amounts are expressed in RON, unless otherwise specified)
Name of the issuing company: Med Life S.A.
Registered Office: Bucharest, 365 Calea Griviței, district 1, Romania
Fax no.: 0040 374 180 470
Unique Registration Code at the National Office of Trade Registry: 8422035
Order number on the Trade Registry: J40/3709/1996
Subscribed and paid-in share capital: RON 33,217,623
Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange
|
CONTENTS:
|
|
I.
|
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|
3
|
II.
|
FINANCIAL ANALYSIS
|
6
|
III.
|
IMPORTANT EVENTS BETWEEN 1 JANUARY - 30 JUNE 2022
|
7
|
IV.
|
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS SUBSEQUENT TO THE REPORTING PERIOD
|
8
|
V.
|
MAIN FINANCIAL RATIOS
|
9
|
VI.
|
OPERATIONAL KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
|
9
|
VII.
|
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED PRO-FORMA FINANCIAL ("CONSOLIDATED PRO FORMA PL")
|
9
|
VIII.
|
EBITDA EVOLUTION
|
13
Note: The following financial statements are prepared in accordance with international financial reporting standards, as adopted by European Union ("IFRS").
Report concluded in compliance with ASF Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and capital markets and Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and capital markets.
The following financial statements are unaudited.
2
(all the amounts are expressed in RON, unless otherwise specified)
-
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ENDED 30 JUNE 2022 ("CONSOLIDATED BS")
|
|
June 30,
|
|
January 1,
|
|
Variation
|
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022/2021
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
320,560,813
|
199,679,613
|
60.5%
|
Intangible assets
|
66,864,308
|
60,556,655
|
10.4%
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
681,071,986
|
552,206,613
|
23.3%
|
Right-of-use asset
|
217,205,189
|
190,715,602
|
13.9%
|
Other financial assets
|
37,362,134
|
31,610,586
|
18.2%
|
Total Non-Current Assets
|
1,323,064,431
|
|
1,034,769,069
|
|
27.9%
|
Current Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
86,884,419
|
74,229,585
|
17.0%
|
Trade Receivables
|
185,791,680
|
140,356,238
|
32.4%
|
Other assets
|
43,443,444
|
24,357,734
|
78.4%
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
107,406,066
|
135,858,888
|
-20.9%
|
Prepayments
|
13,462,943
|
8,030,713
|
67.6%
|
Total Current Assets
|
436,988,552
|
|
382,833,158
|
|
14.1%
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
1,760,052,983
|
|
1,417,602,227
|
|
24.2%
|
LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Current Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lease liability
|
182,927,880
|
149,685,246
|
22.2%
|
Other long term debt
|
6,572,698
|
7,546,394
|
-12.9%
|
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings
|
612,901,821
|
440,840,484
|
39.0%
|
Deferred tax liability
|
24,155,844
|
23,559,617
|
2.5%
|
Total Non-Current Liabilities
|
826,558,243
|
|
621,631,741
|
|
33.0%
|
Current Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade and other payables
|
275,982,822
|
224,242,318
|
23.1%
|
Overdraft
|
32,136,239
|
25,493,223
|
26.1%
|
Current portion of lease liability
|
61,514,483
|
52,586,827
|
17.0%
|
Current portion of interest-bearing loans and borrowings
|
67,934,026
|
58,455,422
|
16.2%
|
Current tax liabilities
|
1,583,339
|
1,467,625
|
7.9%
|
Provisions
|
8,132,337
|
7,992,337
|
1.8%
|
Other non-financial liabilities
|
53,956,121
|
44,328,176
|
21.7%
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
501,239,367
|
|
414,565,928
|
|
20.9%
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
1,327,797,609
|
|
1,036,197,669
|
|
28.1%
|
SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital and Share premium
|
83,812,556
|
82,395,091
|
1.7%
|
Treasury shares
|
(1,566,118)
|
(4,015,977)
|
-61.0%
|
Reserves
|
139,092,621
|
137,335,499
|
1.3%
|
Retained earnings
|
158,142,805
|
|
122,394,796
|
|
29.2%
|
Equity attributable to owners of the Group
|
379,481,864
|
338,109,409
|
12.2%
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
|
|
|
|
52,773,510
|
|
43,295,149
|
|
21.9%
|
TOTAL EQUITY
|
432,255,373
|
|
381,404,558
|
|
13.3%
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
1,760,052,982
|
|
1,417,602,227
|
|
24.2%
3
(all the amounts are expressed in RON, unless otherwise specified)
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022 ("CONSOLIDATED PL")
|
|
Period ended June 30,
|
|
Variation
|
|
2022
|
2021
|
|
|
REVENUE FROM CONTRACTS WITH CUSTOMERS
|
860,395,896
|
677,290,415
|
27.0%
|
Other operating revenues
|
4,258,600
|
|
2,361,661
|
|
80.3%
|
Operating Income
|
864,654,496
|
|
679,652,076
|
|
27.2%
|
Consumable materials and repair materials
|
(139,400,269)
|
(121,848,288)
|
14.4%
|
Third party expenses
|
(224,064,799)
|
(183,825,118)
|
21.9%
|
Salary and related expenses
|
(205,158,993)
|
(159,297,440)
|
28.8%
|
Social contributions
|
(7,362,640)
|
(5,629,077)
|
30.8%
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
(66,516,069)
|
(52,755,571)
|
26.1%
|
Impairment losses and gains (including reversals of
|
-
|
(1,888,200)
|
-100.0%
|
Commodities expenses
|
(99,292,519)
|
(18,515,597)
|
436.3%
|
Other operating expenses
|
(53,681,312)
|
(32,767,336)
|
|
63.8%
|
Operating expenses
|
(795,476,602)
|
(576,526,627)
|
38.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Profit
|
69,177,894
|
|
103,125,449
|
|
-32.9%
|
Finance cost
|
(16,094,864)
|
(12,314,202)
|
30.7%
|
Other financial expenses
|
(381,157)
|
|
(5,560,501)
|
|
-93.1%
|
Financial result
|
(16,476,021)
|
(17,874,703)
|
-7.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Result Before Taxes
|
52,701,873
|
85,250,746
|
-38.2%
|
Income tax expense
|
(7,054,906)
|
|
(13,699,390)
|
|
-48.5%
|
Net Result
|
45,646,967
|
|
71,551,356
|
|
-36.2%
|
Owners of the Group
|
41,618,275
|
64,393,437
|
-35.4%
|
Non-controlling interests
|
4,028,692
|
7,157,919
|
-43.7%
|
Other comprehensive income items that will
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
-
|
-
|
0.0%
|
Total other comprehensive income attributable
|
|
|
|
|
|
to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of the Group
|
-
|
-
|
0.0%
|
Non-controlling interests
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
0.0%
|
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
45,646,967
|
71,551,356
|
-36.2%
|
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of the Group
|
41,618,275
|
64,393,437
|
-35.4%
|
Non-controlling interests
|
4,028,692
|
7,157,919
|
-43.7%
4
(all the amounts are expressed in RON, unless otherwise specified)
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022 ("CONSOLIDATED CF")
|
|
Period ended
|
|
Period ended
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
2022
|
2021
|
Net profit before taxes
|
52,701,873
|
85,250,746
|
Adjustments for
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
66,516,069
|
52,755,571
|
Provisions for liabilities and charges
|
-
|
(319,327)
|
Interest revenue
|
(390,326)
|
(74,069)
|
Interest expense
|
16,094,864
|
12,314,202
|
Allowance for doubtful debts and receivables written-off
|
-
|
1,791,488
|
Financial Discounts
|
-
|
2,719
|
Other non-monetary gains
|
(2,595,553)
|
-
|
Unrealized exchange loss
|
795,499
|
4,372,642
|
|
|
|
|
Operating cash flow before working capital changes
|
133,122,427
|
156,093,972
|
|
|
|
|
Decrease / (increase) in accounts receivable
|
(8,291,563)
|
(25,363,361)
|
Decrease / (increase) in inventories
|
(623,827)
|
5,294,604
|
Decrease / (increase) in prepayments
|
(2,754,309)
|
(2,969,365)
|
Increase / (decrease) in accounts payable
|
(16,686,988)
|
|
3,026,564
|
Cash generated from working capital changes
|
(28,356,687)
|
(20,011,558)
|
Cash generated from operations
|
|
|
|
104,765,740
|
|
136,082,414
|
Income Tax Paid
|
(6,939,690)
|
(13,410,846)
|
Interest Paid
|
(12,547,061)
|
(12,148,029)
|
Interest received
|
390,326
|
|
74,069
|
Net cash from operating activities
|
85,669,314
|
|
110,597,608
|
Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired
|
(178,984,135)
|
(18,508,479)
|
Additional participation interest acquired
|
(7,777,676)
|
(630,592)
|
Purchase of intangible assets
|
(4,497,399)
|
(1,644,395)
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|
(53,626,988)
|
|
(33,640,071)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(244,886,197)
|
|
(54,423,537)
|
Proceeds from loans
|
184,310,135
|
31,578,671
|
Payment of loans
|
(19,179,945)
|
(18,863,978)
|
Lease payments
|
(28,101,478)
|
(20,696,640)
|
Dividends paid to NCI
|
(30,000)
|
(70,000)
|
Payments for purchase of treasury shares
|
(6,234,651)
|
|
(59)
|
Net cash from/(used in) financing activities
|
130,764,061
|
(8,052,006)
|
|
|
|
|
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|
(28,452,822)
|
48,122,065
|
Cash and cash equivalents beginning of the period
|
135,858,888
|
81,970,397
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents end of the period
|
107,406,066
|
130,092,462
|
|
|
|
5
Disclaimer
|
|All news about MED LIFE S.A.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
1 541 M
315 M
315 M
|Net income 2022
|
-
-
-
|Net Debt 2022
|
267 M
54,7 M
54,7 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|-
|Yield 2022
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
2 581 M
528 M
528 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,85x
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,61x
|Nbr of Employees
|5 093
|Free-Float
|56,6%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends MED LIFE S.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|4
|Last Close Price
|19,62 RON
|Average target price
|22,63 RON
|Spread / Average Target
|15,3%