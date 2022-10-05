Med Life S A : MedLife announces a new strategic partnership, with Provita

Also, the Provita Group is going to expand its operations in the capital, by launching a new private medical hospital, planned for the spring of 2023. The new hospital, in the final phase of execution, will have an area of approximately 25,000 square meters, 8 operating rooms, 110 beds, a cutting-edge imaging center and an integrated oncology center for diagnosis, treatment and recovery, thus allowing patients, both adults and children, easy access to excellent medical services.

With over 11 years of experience in the private medical services market, the Provita Group has established itself through sustained development, especially in Bucharest. Thus, according to company representatives, at Bucharest level, the Provita Group is present with a multidisciplinary hospital, two imaging centers equipped with the latest technology, a laboratory where a wide range of analyzes and medical tests can be processed, as well as a training in pain therapy center, the only one in Central and Eastern Europe approved by the European Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Therapy. In the next period, Provita will also develop in other large cities of the country, the first targeted city being Suceava, where the Group will inaugurate a specialized clinic, the key areas being interventional pain therapy and complete screening for breast pathology.

Bucharest, 5 October 2022 - MedLife, the leader of the private medical services market in Romania, continues to develop its medical infrastructure to meet as many patients as possible and announces the signing of a new partnership by acquiring 51% of the Provita Group's shares. The transaction marks the consolidation of the diagnostic and treatment services nationwide.

In the next period, the Provita Group will develop with a new specialized clinic in Suceava, but also a new large hospital in Bucharest.

"We continue to be attentive to patients' needs and respond with complex medical solutions, to contribute sustainably to improving their health. In this sense, the strategic partnership with the Provita Group is an important step we are taking to complete our network with excellent medical teams, but also to integrate prevention, diagnosis and treatment services at the highest standards. Our patients need a complete system of medical services, to which they can have quick and efficient access to take care of their health, but especially to prevent the most common diseases", stated Dorin Preda, Executive Director, MedLife Group.

As a result of the completion of this transaction, the existing management team as well as the founders will retain their duties and, similar the other acquisitions announced by MedLife, will continue to be responsible for the development and expansion of Provita's medical operations as part of the MedLife group strategy.

"The needs of the patients and the way we respond to them - through a multidisciplinary and empathetic approach to the medical act, are the basis of the activity of the Provita Group. We are happy to find in MedLife a strategic partner that aligns with this vision and with whom we will continue to pursue our main objective of building a network of centers with complex medical services in the coming years, for the largest possible number of patients both from Bucharest, as well as from the other big cities in the country", said Dr. Ovidiu Nicolae Palea, founder of Provita.

"The partnership with the Provita Group represents another stage of development, part of the business strategy, which we undertook and brought to the attention of our shareholders since the beginning of this year - the consolidation of diagnostic and treatment services in order to meet our patients in as many medical centers as possible throughout the country. It is the 13th transaction announced this year, a first on the private medical services market in Romania, and we are confident that all these new partnerships will not only help to strengthen the market, but will be a major advantage to increase access to quality medical services at the national level" stated Mihai Marcu, President & CEO of MedLife Group.

The transaction was assisted by the international audit company Mazars and the law firm Mitel & Asociații for MedLife, and the law firm Popovici Nițu, Stoica & Asociații, through Silviu Stoica, and Wise Way Advisors, through Alexandru Medelean, on behalf of the sellers.

With the completion of this acquisition, the MedLife Group will reach a total of 47 transactions, being the operator with the largest portfolio of Romanian medical companies integrated into the group. The company will continue to invest in the development of infrastructure in Romania, the last transaction announced being the one for the integrator digital platform, SanoPass.

About MedLife Healthcare System

MedLife started almost three decades ago, has developed healthily and has become the largest provider of private medical services in Romania. Romanian entrepreneurs, who founded this company, invested and got involved to bring change in the Romanian health system, believed in innovation and dared to aim as high as possible in order to offer Romanian patients quality, professionalism, care and respect for their needs.

The company operates the largest network of clinics, one of the largest networks of medical laboratories, general and specialized hospitals and has the largest corporate customer base for Health Prevention Packages in the country. In 2016, MedLife founded Sfanta Maria medical brand, integrated within the medical system and which currently operates with over 60 of its own medical units

