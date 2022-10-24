Med Life S A : MedLife completes the acquisition of Medici's

Medlife Group has completed the acquisition of Medici's, the largest

medical operator in Timișoara

With this transaction, MedLife strengthens its position in the western part of the country and ends up owning 5 clinics, 2 laboratories, 1 stem cell laboratory and 1 multidisciplinary hospital in Timișoara.

The integration of Medici's into the MedLife Group provides patients in Timișoara with integrated medical services that meet all needs, from prevention to treatment of complex pathologies.

Through this strategic partnership, MedLife aims to transform Timișoara into one of the strongest regional health hubs.

Bucharest, 24 October 2022 - MedLife, the leader of the private medical services market in Romania, announces the completion of the acquisition of 80% of the share package in Medici's, the largest

medical operator in Timișoara, following the approval by the Competition Council.

With a history of more than 25 years and constant development, Medici's has in its portfolio 4 clinics, a medical imaging laboratory, a laboratory analysis platform and a multidisciplinary hospital, currently under construction. Medici's Hospital will have a total area of 5,500 square meters, being composed of two twin buildings. The first building, which will be operational from June 2023, will include a pharmacy, large imaging (CT and MRI), operating rooms, ICU, pre- and post-operative rooms. The second building of the hospital is scheduled for completion in 2024.

The transaction approved by the Competition Council entails the integration of the four Medici's clinics and the laboratory as well as the hospital into the MedLife Group.

Thus, MedLife ends up owning in Timișoara 5 clinics, 2 laboratories, 1 stem cell laboratory and 1 multidisciplinary hospital, which at the time of completion will become the largest private hospital in the city.

"The partnership with Medici's is a strategic one, that aims to consolidate the largest diagnostic and treatment platform in Romania, to meet the specific needs of the patients. We firmly believe that, together with our partners, we will succeed in turning Timișoara into one of the strongest regional health hubs. Moreover, the expansion of MedLife on the Timișoara market results, on the one hand, in increasing the access for the residents of the western area to integrated, personalized and complex medical services, and on the other hand, in creating a strong competitive environment, which leads to the development of the quality of medical services at the level of the entire county", stated Dorin Preda, Executive Director, MedLife Group.

