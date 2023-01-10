Med Life S A : MedLife completes the acquisition of shares in Muntenia Hospital

MedLife strengthens its hospital network with the completion of the acquisition of Muntenia Hospital, the largest private hospital in Argeș

The completion of the transaction announced last year marks yet another partnership for healthcare excellence that MedLife has entered into for the benefit of its customers and patients.

The integration of Muntenia Hospital into the MedLife Group offers access to elite doctors and complete solutions, from outpatient medical services, imaging and laboratory to complex surgical interventions for the patients in the south of the country.

With the acquisition of Muntenia Hospital, MedLife Group reaches a network of 16 hospitals, the largest and most complex network of private hospitals in the country.

Bucharest, 10 January 2023: MedLife announces the completion of the transaction for the takeover of 99.76% of Muntenia Hospital, the largest hospital in Argeș County, after the approval of the Competition Council. Thus, the leader of the private medical services market in Romania consolidates its medical expertise in the hospital area and reaches a network of 16 hospitals nationwide.

With an experience of 12 years in the medical services market, Muntenia Hospital thus joins MedLife's mission to offer patients medical services of excellence for investigations, medical treatments and surgical interventions, for outpatient and continuous inpatient services. The Pitesti hospital is distinguished for its medical team consisting of over 70 MedLife specialists, covering almost all medical and surgical specialties: general surgery, anesthesia and intensive care, urology, dermatology, ENT, gastroenterology, hematology, neurology, psychiatry, pediatric psychiatry, psychology, laboratory medicine, radiology and medical imaging, etc.

"The partnership with Muntenia Hospital represents a continuance of our mission to bring together elite doctors and specialists from Romania, who, together with the latest generation technology and our locally acquired expertise, offer Romanians access to excellent medicine in the country. We propose that, with the expansion of the service portfolio in the southern region of the country, we will make available to nearby patients top medical teams and integrated solutions, from outpatient medical services, imaging and laboratory to complex surgical interventions and hospitalization at the highest standards" stated Dorin Preda, Executive Director of MedLife Group.

Munteania Hospital has an operating theater with 4 operating rooms, a high-performance radiology and imaging center (CT, MRI, DEXA, digital mammogram) and its own medical analysis laboratory, accredited by RENAR. The hospital is in a contractual relationship with the Health Insurance House, so that patients can benefit from services paid outpatient and continuous inpatient services.

With the completion of this transaction, MedLife becomes one of the biggest players in Argeș county, having in its portfolio both prevention services through Solomed clinics and integrated services, including surgery and hospitalization, within Munteania Hospital.

Additionally to the acquisition of Muntenia Hospital, MedLife also has in progress the acquisition of the Provita group in the same segment of hospital services, which is being evaluated by the Competition Council.

