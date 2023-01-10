Advanced search
    M   ROMEDLACNOR6

MED LIFE S.A.

(M)
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-08
18.80 RON   -0.11%
11:34aMed Life S A : MedLife completes the acquisition of shares in Muntenia Hospital
PU
2022Med Life S A : MedLife syndicated loan increase
PU
2022Presentation : Q3 2022 MedLife Group Financial Results
PU
Med Life S A : MedLife completes the acquisition of shares in Muntenia Hospital

01/10/2023 | 11:34am EST
MedLife strengthens its hospital network with the completion of the acquisition of Muntenia Hospital, the largest private hospital in Argeș

  • The completion of the transaction announced last year marks yet another partnership for healthcare excellence that MedLife has entered into for the benefit of its customers and patients.
  • The integration of Muntenia Hospital into the MedLife Group offers access to elite doctors and complete solutions, from outpatient medical services, imaging and laboratory to complex surgical interventions for the patients in the south of the country.
  • With the acquisition of Muntenia Hospital, MedLife Group reaches a network of 16 hospitals, the largest and most complex network of private hospitals in the country.

Bucharest, 10 January 2023: MedLife announces the completion of the transaction for the takeover of 99.76% of Muntenia Hospital, the largest hospital in Argeș County, after the approval of the Competition Council. Thus, the leader of the private medical services market in Romania consolidates its medical expertise in the hospital area and reaches a network of 16 hospitals nationwide.

With an experience of 12 years in the medical services market, Muntenia Hospital thus joins MedLife's mission to offer patients medical services of excellence for investigations, medical treatments and surgical interventions, for outpatient and continuous inpatient services. The Pitesti hospital is distinguished for its medical team consisting of over 70 MedLife specialists, covering almost all medical and surgical specialties: general surgery, anesthesia and intensive care, urology, dermatology, ENT, gastroenterology, hematology, neurology, psychiatry, pediatric psychiatry, psychology, laboratory medicine, radiology and medical imaging, etc.

"The partnership with Muntenia Hospital represents a continuance of our mission to bring together elite doctors and specialists from Romania, who, together with the latest generation technology and our locally acquired expertise, offer Romanians access to excellent medicine in the country. We propose that, with the expansion of the service portfolio in the southern region of the country, we will make available to nearby patients top medical teams and integrated solutions, from outpatient medical services, imaging and laboratory to complex surgical interventions and hospitalization at the highest standards" stated Dorin Preda, Executive Director of MedLife Group.

Munteania Hospital has an operating theater with 4 operating rooms, a high-performance radiology and imaging center (CT, MRI, DEXA, digital mammogram) and its own medical analysis laboratory, accredited by RENAR. The hospital is in a contractual relationship with the Health Insurance House, so that patients can benefit from services paid outpatient and continuous inpatient services.

With the completion of this transaction, MedLife becomes one of the biggest players in Argeș county, having in its portfolio both prevention services through Solomed clinics and integrated services, including surgery and hospitalization, within Munteania Hospital.

Additionally to the acquisition of Muntenia Hospital, MedLife also has in progress the acquisition of the Provita group in the same segment of hospital services, which is being evaluated by the Competition Council.

hyper clinics | hospitals maternities | laboratories | excellence centers | pharmacies

S.C. MedLife S.A. 365, Cal. Grivitei, District 1, Bucharest, Romania Tel: +40 21 9646, fax: +40 21 209 40 50 www.medlife.ro

***

About MedLife Healthcare System

MedLife started almost three decades ago, has developed healthily and has become the largest provider of private medical services in Romania. Romanian entrepreneurs, who founded this company, invested and got involved to bring change in the Romanian health system, believed in innovation and dared to aim as high as possible in order to offer Romanian patients quality, professionalism, care and respect for their needs.

The company operates the largest network of clinics, one of the largest networks of medical laboratories, general and specialized hospitals and has the largest corporate customer base for Health Prevention Packages in the country. In 2016, MedLife founded Sfanta Maria medical brand, integrated within the medical system and which currently operates with over 60 of its own medical units nationwide, which resulted from acquisition projects and organic developments. MedLife is also one of the largest players in private healthcare in Central and Eastern Europe in terms of sales.

MedLife Group has a history of success in terms of both organic growth and growth by acquisitions. Its strong and experienced management team has been able to create and manage these growth opportunities, gaining valuable knowledge and experience, which will enable to find the best way to successfully continue the expansion.

Being a Romanian company with a tradition, MedLife chose to be listed on the Romanian Stock Exchange, being a model of listings on the local capital market. It has opened horizons, and through the corporate governance it has implemented, it has inspired other local companies to start on this path and help the development of the Romanian capital and economy. The shares issued by MedLife SA are admitted to trading on the regulated spot market administered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Premium Category, with the trading symbol "M".

During the pandemic, MedLife managed to play a key role in society and gain leadership in pandemic monitoring through active involvement in the research area.

The company continues to invest in projects with an impact on the local community, in technology and infrastructure. It creates jobs and develops an ecosystem that contributes to the development and maintenance of a healthy Romania.

__________________

Mihail Marcu

CEO

hyper clinics | hospitals maternities | laboratories | excellence centers | pharmacies

S.C. MedLife S.A. 365, Cal. Grivitei, District 1, Bucharest, Romania Tel: +40 21 9646, fax: +40 21 209 40 50 www.medlife.ro

Disclaimer

Med Life SA published this content on 10 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2023 16:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 765 M 385 M 385 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 592 M 129 M 129 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 473 M 540 M 540 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,74x
EV / Sales 2023 1,68x
Nbr of Employees 5 093
Free-Float 56,6%
Chart MED LIFE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Med Life S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MED LIFE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 18,80 RON
Average target price 15,65 RON
Spread / Average Target -16,8%
Managers and Directors
Mihail Marcu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dorin Preda Director, Chief Finance & Treasury
Adrian Lungu Chief Financial Officer
Larisa Chiriac Medical Director
Marius Petrila Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MED LIFE S.A.11.24%540
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-1.71%120 215
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.4.10%70 620
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS3.20%21 570
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY1.27%20 816
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED-2.24%17 417