Med Life S A : Notification - buyback 14-18 February 2022

02/21/2022 | 03:21am EST
MED LIFE S.A.

Registered Office: Bucharest, Calea Grivitei, no. 365, district 1, Romania

Unique Registration Code at the National Office of Trade Registry: 8422035

Order number on the Trade Registry: J40/3709/1996

Subscribed and paid-in share capital: 33,217,623 RON

No. 13 / 21 February 2022

To: BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE

FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY

CURRENT REPORT

Current report drafted according to the stipulations of ASF Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of

financial instruments and market operations and Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial

instruments and market operations

Report Date: 21 February 2022

Name of the issuing company: MED LIFE S.A. ("MedLife" or "The Company")

Registered Office: Bucharest, Calea Grivitei, no. 365, district 1, Romania

Fax number: 0374 180 470

Unique Registration Code at the National Office of Trade Registry: 8422035

Order number on the Trade Registry: J40/3709/1996

Subscribed and paid-in share capital: 33,217,623 RON

Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange, Premium

Category

Significant events to report:

In accordance with ASF Regulation no. 5/2018 and art. 2 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016, MED LIFE S.A. reports to the regulated market the following transactions performed for M symbol during 14-18February 2022:

Intermediary of transactions: BT Capital Partners S.A.

Reason for the notification of transactions: the buy-back of its own ordinary shares in accordance with EGSM Decision no. 2 from 29 September, 2021.

Summary of transactions during 14-18 February 2022:

Transaction

Nature of the

Aggregate

Weighted average price/

Value

Date

Transaction

volume

share (RON)

(RON)

14.02.2022

Buy- Back

No share buy-back transactions performed during the period

15.02.2022

Buy- Back

No share buy-back transactions performed during the period

16.02.2022

Buy- Back

No share buy-back transactions performed during the period

17.02.2022

Buy- Back

No share buy-back transactions performed during the period

18.02.2022

Buy- Back

No share buy-back transactions performed during the period

Total

-

-

-

MED LIFE S.A.

Registered Office: Bucharest, Calea Grivitei, no. 365, district 1, Romania

Unique Registration Code at the National Office of Trade Registry: 8422035

Order number on the Trade Registry: J40/3709/1996

Subscribed and paid-in share capital: 33,217,623 RON

Detailed transactions for the period 14-18 February 2022:

No share buy-back transactions were performed during the period.

________________

Mihail Marcu

Chief Executive Officer

2

Disclaimer

Med Life SA published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 08:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 392 M 319 M 319 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 426 M 97,6 M 97,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 880 M 660 M 660 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,37x
EV / Sales 2022 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 4 658
Free-Float -
