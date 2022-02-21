Med Life S A : Notification - buyback 14-18 February 2022

MED LIFE S.A.
Registered Office: Bucharest, Calea Grivitei, no. 365, district 1, Romania
Unique Registration Code at the National Office of Trade Registry: 8422035
Order number on the Trade Registry: J40/3709/1996
Subscribed and paid-in share capital: 33,217,623 RON
No. 13 / 21 February 2022
To: BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE
FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY
CURRENT REPORT
Current report drafted according to the stipulations of ASF Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of
financial instruments and market operations and Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial
instruments and market operations
Report Date: 21 February 2022
Name of the issuing company: MED LIFE S.A. ("MedLife" or "The Company")
Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange, Premium
Category
Significant events to report:
In accordance with ASF Regulation no. 5/2018 and art. 2 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016, MED LIFE S.A. reports to the regulated market the following transactions performed for M symbol during 14-18February 2022:
Intermediary of transactions: BT Capital Partners S.A.
Reason for the notification of transactions: the buy-back of its own ordinary shares in accordance with EGSM Decision no. 2 from 29 September, 2021.
Summary of transactions during 14-18 February 2022:
|
Transaction
|
Nature of the
|
Aggregate
|
|
Weighted average price/
|
|
Value
|
Date
|
Transaction
|
volume
|
|
share (RON)
|
|
(RON)
|
|
|
|
|
|
14.02.2022
|
Buy- Back
|
No share buy-back transactions performed during the period
|
|
|
|
15.02.2022
|
Buy- Back
|
No share buy-back transactions performed during the period
|
16.02.2022
|
Buy- Back
|
No share buy-back transactions performed during the period
|
|
|
|
17.02.2022
|
Buy- Back
|
No share buy-back transactions performed during the period
|
|
|
|
18.02.2022
|
Buy- Back
|
No share buy-back transactions performed during the period
|
Total
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
Detailed transactions for the period 14-18 February 2022:
No share buy-back transactions were performed during the period.
________________
Mihail Marcu
Chief Executive Officer
2