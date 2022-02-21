Med Life S A : Notification - buyback 14-18 February 2022

MED LIFE S.A.

Registered Office: Bucharest, Calea Grivitei, no. 365, district 1, Romania

Unique Registration Code at the National Office of Trade Registry: 8422035

Order number on the Trade Registry: J40/3709/1996

Subscribed and paid-in share capital: 33,217,623 RON

No. 13 / 21 February 2022

To: BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE

FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY

CURRENT REPORT

Current report drafted according to the stipulations of ASF Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of

financial instruments and market operations and Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial

instruments and market operations

Report Date: 21 February 2022

Name of the issuing company: MED LIFE S.A. ("MedLife" or "The Company")

Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange, Premium

Category

Significant events to report:

In accordance with ASF Regulation no. 5/2018 and art. 2 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016, MED LIFE S.A. reports to the regulated market the following transactions performed for M symbol during 14-18February 2022:

Intermediary of transactions: BT Capital Partners S.A.

Reason for the notification of transactions: the buy-back of its own ordinary shares in accordance with EGSM Decision no. 2 from 29 September, 2021.

Summary of transactions during 14-18 February 2022: