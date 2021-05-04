Med Life S A : The increase of the existing facilities by 40 million euros

MedLife signs a syndicated loan amounting to approximately 143 million

euros: "The new funds will be allocated to strengthen the position at national level, increase the presence at regional level and increase research projects"

M&A and the expansion of the medical infrastructure remain a priority, MedLife having 3-4 advanced discussions at national level and 1-2 at regional level.

3-4 advanced discussions at national level and 1-2 at regional level. The company will consolidate its efforts in research activities, and will invest 3-5 million in one of the most modern laboratories with a high degree of biosecurity in the field of virology, genetics and molecular biology in Romania.

3-5 million in one of the most modern laboratories with a high degree of biosecurity in the field of virology, genetics and molecular biology in Romania. The new funds will also be used for the development of regional hospitals, by expanding the existing units, the related infrastructure in the area of oncology and post-COVID programs.

post-COVID programs. MedLife ended 2020 with pro-forma consolidated sales of 251 million euros, being one of the largest private medical providers in the region.

pro-forma consolidated sales of 251 million euros, being one of the largest private medical providers in the region. The figures budgeted for 2021 at consolidated level show 15% increase in sales, as well as a maintenance of current profitability (EBITDA margin) at group level; the figures budgeted do not include recent acquisitions.

MedLife will continue to support authorities and citizens by monitoring the pandemic.

Bucharest, May 04, 2021: MedLife Medical System, the leader of the private medical services market in Romania, signs today the increase of the existing facilities by 40 million euros by signing a syndicated loan in the total amount of approximately 143 million euros. To this increase will be added, as appropriate, other important liquidities of the company.

The syndicate of banks which signs the new syndicated loan consists of Banca Comercială Română, as coordinator, mandated lead arranger, documentation agent, facility & security agent and lender, Raiffeisen Bank, BRD Groupe Société Générale and Banca Transilvania, as lead arrangers and lenders.

The new funds will be dedicated to consolidating and expanding the group at national level, through the development of regional hospitals, where the patient will benefit from a 360-degree approach both in terms of the complexity of the medical act and the quality of complementary services. The expansion of the medical infrastructure and the M&A program are also a priority this year, and moreover, the company will continue intensely its research efforts, aiming to intensify them through new investments during this year.

"We have big plans for the coming period and, even if we are very cautious and connected to the way the health crisis evolves, this does not stop us from daring, innovating and building new roads where others never have thought to go. We will continue the research initiatives initiated since the beginning of last year, approaches that not only gave us an important role in society, but also positioned us as a regional watchdog in monitoring the pandemic. As we have already announced a month ago, we allocated between 3 and 5 million for the arrangement of a new biosafety III laboratory where we will work for the first time with live viruses, the project being quite advanced. The new laboratory will be inaugurated in Bucharest and will become the most modern research laboratory in the area of genetics, virology and molecular biology in Romania. At the same time, we maintain as a priority the M&A program but also the consolidation of the medical infrastructure across the country so that the patient can have swift access to medical services everywhere" said Mihai Marcu, President and CEO of MedLife Group.

"Quality medical services are a top necessity for our society, and private medical services have proven their complementary role during the pandemic. MedLife decision to continue its development plans gives us confidence in a better future for the health sector and also for the Romanian business sector as a whole. BCR is an active supporter of the Romanian business environment and we are glad to support further the development of MedLife group. Hopefully, more entrepreneurs will follow this example, not just from the