First surgeries in Australia and Europe using the Monoblock Acetabular Cup with Built-in Ceramic Liner: Mpact 3D Metal Monocer

® 3D Metal Monocer acetabular cup have been successfully carried out in Australia and Europe. This new product further expands Medacta's Medacta is proud to announce that the first surgeries with the newly launched Mpact3D Metal Monocer acetabular cup have been successfully carried out in Australia and Europe. This new product further expands Medacta's Mpact System , a complete and versatile cup family, suitable for primary and revision total hip arthroplasties.

'I was delighted with the results obtained using the Monocer cup for the first time, achieving an excellent range of movement for the patient by utilizing a 40mm femoral head size in the 52mm Monocer cup,' states Dr. Lachlan Milne (MBBS FRACS), who performed the first surgery in Western Australia at the Hollywood Private Hospital, Nedlands WA. 'The Monocer cup seats well inside the patient's bone and achieves a solid fixation between the implant and the bone. I have found that the surgical instrumentation for the Monocer system is easier to use and represents a significant advance with respect to other similar monoblock cup systems on the market.'

Mpact 3D Metal Monocer is a cementless acetabular porous titanium shell with a pre-assembled ceramic liner which has been engineered to accommodate large-diameter ceramic heads, thanks to an optimized overall wall thickness. This innovative design feature has the potential to offer the advantages of an increased range of motion and enhanced joint stability, with a reduced risk of impingement and dislocation. Mpact 3D Metal Monocer features an established hemispherical design and Medacta's proprietary 3D Metal technology. With a high coefficient of friction, high porosity and large pore sizes constructed via 3D additive manufacturing, this advanced structure allows for an enhanced initial stability and represents a favorable environment for long-term metal-bone biologic fixation. The Biolox Delta ceramic inlay is pre-assembled into the metal shell through an in-house force-controlled process that allows for an optimal coupling, thus avoiding the issues related to assembling the liner and the shell as a surgical step, thereby allowing for acetabular components with a much lower overall wall thickness than conventional systems.

Medacta collaborates on a regular basis with internationally recognized surgeons on innovative surgical techniques and the evolution of products and methodologies. By listening to surgeons, identifying patients' requirements, and designing new solutions, we are able to proactively respond to unmet clinical needs.

'The surgical instrumentation worked smoothly and the Monocer cup had excellent fixation. It was great to be able to utilize a 36mm femoral head with a 46mm acetabular cup component. The large head size in such a small cup helps provide great stability, something that is not achievable with a traditional hip replacement system', says Dr. Jit Balakumar (MBBS FRACS), who performed the first surgery in Eastern Australia, at The Avenue Hospital, Windsor VIC.

Mpact 3D Metal Monocer is also the result of a successful collaboration between CeramTec and Medacta's engineers, with a focus on high-grade materials and manufacturing technology. This new product further expands the Medacta acetabular cup portfolio with a large-head, ceramic-on-ceramic option, which is particularly beneficial for young and active patients, making the Mpact System offering increasingly comprehensive and versatile.

With the goal of responsibly introducing innovative products into the market, Medacta releases new products on a restricted basis, conducting voluntary clinical programs in order to further document and confirm their efficacy. Mpact 3D Metal Monocer has been introduced into the market in selected European hospitals, as well as in Australian centers involved in a multicentric registry nested study, following the guidelines of Medacta's M.O.R.E. Excellence Clinical Program, a structured process that defines the steps and milestones that are integral to a safe introduction of new Medacta devices.