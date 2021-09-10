Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Medacta Group SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOVE   CH0468525222

MEDACTA GROUP SA

(MOVE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Medacta : 2021 Half-Year Presentation

09/10/2021 | 01:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1H 2021 Financial Results

10 September 2021

Disclaimer

This presentation (the "Presentation") has been prepared by Medacta Group SA ("Medacta" and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us" or the "Group"). The information contained in the Presentation does not purport to be comprehensive. Please refer to the financial reports available on our website at https://www.medacta.com/EN/investors.

Unaudited Financial Results

The financial information contained in this Presentation is unaudited.

Forward-looking information

This Presentation has been prepared by Medacta and includes forward-looking information and statements concerning the outlook for our business. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the factors that may affect our future performance. These expectations, estimates and projections are generally identifiable by statements containing words such as "expects", "believes", "estimates", "targets", "plans", "outlook" or similar expressions.

There are numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information and statements made in this Presentation. The Covid-19 outbreak has caused, and may continue to cause, economic instability and a significant decrease of total economic output in the affected areas and globally. The impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on the general economic environment in the markets in which Medacta operates remain uncertain and could be significant. In addition, other important factors that could cause such differences include: changes in the global economic conditions and the economic conditions of the regions and markets in which the Group operates; changes in healthcare regulations (in particular with regard to medical devices); the development of our customer base; the competitive environment in which the Group operates; manufacturing or logistics disruptions; the impact of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; and such other factors as may be discussed from time to time. Although we believe that our expectations reflected in any such forward-looking statement are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that those expectations will be achieved.

Alternative Performance Measures

This Presentation contains certain financial measures of historical performance that are not defined or specified by IFRS, such as "constant currency", "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA" or "CORE EBITDA", "Free Cash Flow", "Adjusted Free Cash Flow", "Net Debt" and "Leverage". Reconciliation of these measures as well as "CORE" financial measures is provided in the "Alternative Performance Measures" (APM) section of our Half-Year 2021 Report. These Alternative Performance Measures (APM) should be regarded as complementary information to, and not as a substitute for, the IFRS beginning performance measures. For definitions of APM, together with reconciliations to the most directly reconcilable IFRS line items, please refer section headed "Alternative Performance Measures" of the 2021 Half-Year Report.

The 2021 Half-YearReport is available at https://www.medacta.com/EN/financial-reports.

THIS PRESENTATION IS NOT AN INVITATION TO PURCHASE SECURITIES OF MEDACTA OR THE GROUP.

2

FRANCESCO SICCARDI

Chief Executive Officer

1H 2021 Financial Results

1H 2021 Highlights*

  • Alternative Performance Measures: This presentation contains certain financial measures of historical performance that are not defined or specified by IFRS, such as "constant currency", "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA" or "CORE EBITDA", "Free Cash Flow", "Adjusted Free Cash Flow", "Net Debt" and "Leverage". Reconciliation of these measures as well as "CORE" financial measures is provided in the "Alternative Performance Measures" (APM) section of the 2021 Half-Year Report. These Alternative Performance Measures (APM) should be regarded as complementary information to, and not as a substitute for the IFRS beginning performance measures. For definitions of APM, together with reconciliations to the most directly reconcilable IFRS line items, please refer section headed "Alternative Performance Measures" of the 2021 Half-Year Report. The 2021 Half-Year Report is available at https://www.medacta.com/EN/financial-reports.

1H 2021 Highlights

  • 1H 2021 revenue increased to Euro 177.5 million, or 35.4% at constant currency (31.7% reported) vs 1H 2020 thanks to a significant carry-overand customer acquisition, in addition to normalization of surgery activities, with positive contributions from all business lines and geographies
  • Gross Profit margin improved to 72.5% (69.7% in 1H 2020) and adjusted EBITDA increased to Euro 56.6 million, corresponding to 31.9% margin (23.8% in 1H 2020)
  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow of Euro 13.4 million, up Euro 18.1 million compared to 1H 2020
  • 50+ new products registered across all our business lines, continued hiring of personnel to support the operation and the salesforce expansion and investment in additional surgical instruments to serve new customers
  • Ongoing Marketing & Education activities and, since June, international travel and congresses have restarted

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Medacta Group SA published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 05:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MEDACTA GROUP SA
01:12aMEDACTA : reports strong profitability with 31.9% adjusted EBITDA margin in the ..
PU
01:12aMEDACTA : Press Release – 2021 Half-Year Results
PU
01:12aMEDACTA : 2021 Half-Year Report
PU
01:12aMEDACTA : 2021 Half-Year Presentation
PU
01:01aMedacta reports strong profitability -2-
DJ
01:01aMedacta reports strong profitability with 31.9% adjusted EBITDA margin in the..
DJ
09/09MEDACTA : Expands its Sports Medicine Innovative Portfolio with a Full Line of N..
PU
08/31MEDACTA : Showcases Personalized Solutions for orthopaedic and spine surgeons in..
PU
07/29Swedish voice prosthesis group Atos Medical prepped for IPO -sources
RE
07/28MEDACTA : Says Initial Surgeries Carried Out With New Hip Revision Products
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MEDACTA GROUP SA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 348 M 411 M 411 M
Net income 2021 53,7 M 63,5 M 63,5 M
Net Debt 2021 73,1 M 86,5 M 86,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 49,6x
Yield 2021 0,51%
Capitalization 2 615 M 3 090 M 3 093 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,73x
EV / Sales 2022 6,73x
Nbr of Employees 1 183
Free-Float 30,5%
Chart MEDACTA GROUP SA
Duration : Period :
Medacta Group SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDACTA GROUP SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 130,74 €
Average target price 103,64 €
Spread / Average Target -20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francesco Siccardi Chief Executive Officer
Corrado Farsetta Chief Financial Officer
Alberto Siccardi Executive Chairman
Victor Waldemar Balli Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Philippe A. Weber Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDACTA GROUP SA61.87%3 090
ABBOTT LABORATORIES16.89%228 800
MEDTRONIC PLC13.91%181 913
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY3.97%75 497
HOYA CORPORATION28.21%62 459
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH86.74%58 680