Medacta : 2021 Half-Year Report

Medacta is an international company specializing in the design, production, and distribution of innovative orthopedic products, as well as in the development of accompanying surgical techniques. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta is active in joint replacement, spine surgery, and sports medicine. Medacta is committed to improving the care and well-being of patients and maintains a strong focus on healthcare sustainability. Medacta's innovation, forged by close collaboration with surgeon leaders globally, began with minimally invasive surgical techniques and has evolved into personalized solutions for every patient. Through the M.O.R.E. Institute, Medacta supports surgeons with a comprehensive and tailored program dedicated to the advancement of medical education. Medacta is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland, and operates in over 40 countries.
From minimally invasive surgery to
Personalized Medicine and beyond
TABLE OF CONTENTS
MEDACTA AT A GLANCE
HIGHLIGHTS FIRST HALF 2021
SHARE INFORMATION
LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS
ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2021
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION FOR THE PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND DECEMBER 31, 2020
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020
SELECTED EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
INDIPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT
INVESTOR CALENDAR
CONTACTS
