Medacta : 2021 Half-Year Report

09/10/2021
H A L F - Y E A R R E P O R T 2 0 2 1

L O O K B E Y O N D T H E O R D I N A R Y

2

MEDACTA AT A GLANCE

Medacta is an international company specializing in the design, production, and distribution of innovative orthopedic products, as well as in the development of accompanying surgical techniques. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta is active in joint replacement, spine surgery, and sports medicine. Medacta is committed to improving the care and well-being of patients and maintains a strong focus on healthcare sustainability. Medacta's innovation, forged by close collaboration with surgeon leaders globally, began with minimally invasive surgical techniques and has evolved into personalized solutions for every patient. Through the M.O.R.E. Institute, Medacta supports surgeons with a comprehensive and tailored program dedicated to the advancement of medical education. Medacta is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland, and operates in over 40 countries.

3

From minimally invasive surgery to

Personalized Medicine and beyond

4

TABLE OF CONTENTS

3

MEDACTA AT A GLANCE

HIGHLIGHTS FIRST HALF 2021

6

SHARE INFORMATION

8

LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS

10

ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES

12

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2021

17

1.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020

18

2.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020

19

3.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION FOR THE PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND DECEMBER 31, 2020

20

4.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020

21

5.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020

22

6.

SELECTED EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

23

7.

INDIPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

34

INVESTOR CALENDAR

35

CONTACTS

38

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Medacta Group SA published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 05:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
