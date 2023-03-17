Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Medacta Group SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOVE   CH0468525222

MEDACTA GROUP SA

(MOVE)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  12:30:04 2023-03-16 pm EDT
103.60 CHF   +1.37%
02:31aMedacta Posts Lower FY22 Attributable Profit
MT
02:16aMedacta : 2022 Annual Presentation
PU
02:06aMedacta : 2022 Management Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Medacta : 2022 Annual Presentation

03/17/2023 | 02:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FY 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

17 March 2023

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by Medacta Group SA ("Medacta" and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us" or the "Group"). The information contained in the presentation does not purport to be comprehensive. Please refer to the Medacta 2022 Annual Report available on our website at https://www.medacta.com/EN/investors.

Forward-looking information

This presentation has been prepared by Medacta and includes forward-looking information and statements concerning the outlook for our business. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the factors that may affect our future performance. These expectations, estimates and projections are generally identifiable by statements containing words such as "expects", "believes", "estimates", "targets", "plans", "outlook" or similar expressions.

There are numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information and statements made in this presentation. Important factors that could cause such differences include: changes in the global economic conditions and the economic conditions of the regions and markets in which the Group operates; changes in healthcare regulations (in particular with regard to medical devices); the development of our customer base; the competitive environment in which the Group operates; manufacturing or logistics disruptions; the impact of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; and such other factors as may be discussed from time to time. Although we believe that our expectations reflected in any such forward-looking statement are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that those expectations will be achieved.

Alternative Performance Measures

This presentation contains certain financial measures of historical performance that are not defined or specified by IFRS, such as "constant currency", "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA" or "CORE EBITDA", "Free Cash Flow", "Adjusted Free Cash Flow", "Net Debt" and "Leverage". Reconciliation of these measures as well as "CORE" financial measures is provided in the "Alternative Performance Measures" (APM) section of our 2022 Annual Report. These Alternative Performance Measures (APM) should be regarded as complementary information to, and not as a substitute for, the IFRS beginning performance measures. For definitions of APM, together with reconciliations to the most directly reconcilable IFRS line items, please refer section headed "Alternative Performance Measures" of the 2022 Annual Report.

The 2022 Annual Report is available at https://www.medacta.com/EN/financial-reports.

THIS PRESENTATION IS NOT AN INVITATION TO PURCHASE SECURITIES OF MEDACTA OR THE GROUP.

2

FRANCESCO SICCARDI

Chief Executive Officer

FY 2022 Financial Results

2022 Key Financial Figures*

* Alternative Performance Measures: This presentation contains certain financial measures of historical performance that are not defined or specified by IFRS, such as "constant currency", "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA" or "CORE EBITDA", "Free Cash

Flow", "Adjusted Free Cash Flow", "Net Debt" and "Leverage". Reconciliation of these measures as well as "CORE" financial measures is provided in the "Alternative Performance Measures" (APM) section of the 2022 annual report. These Alternative

4

Performance Measures (APM) should be regarded as complementary information to, and not as a substitute for the IFRS beginning performance measures. For definitions of APM, together with reconciliations to the most directly reconcilable IFRS

line items, please refer section headed "Alternative Performance Measures" of the 2022 annual report. The 2022 annual report is available at https://www.medacta.com/EN/financial-reports.

FY 2022 Medacta's Achievements

  • Medacta's 2022 revenue amount to Euro 437.1 million, equal to 20.4% growth at reported currency, or 15.0% growth at constant currency from 2021
  • Adjusted EBITDA grew to Euro 120.4 million, or 12.4%, corresponding to 27.6% margin (28.1% in constant currency)
  • Profit for the year was equal to Euro 46.2 million, 10.6% on revenues
  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow at Euro 21.6 million
  • The Board of Directors is proposing to the Annual General Meeting a distribution of CHF 0.54 per share

5

Disclaimer

Medacta Group SA published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 06:15:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MEDACTA GROUP SA
02:31aMedacta Posts Lower FY22 Attributable Profit
MT
02:16aMedacta : 2022 Annual Presentation
PU
02:06aMedacta : 2022 Management Report
PU
02:06aMedacta : 2022 Corporate Governance
PU
02:06aMedacta : 2022 Remuneration Report
PU
02:02aMedacta Group Sa : 2022 Full Year Results
EQ
03/07Medacta to Showcase MyKA Kinematic Alignment Platform and NextAR Augmented Reality Surg..
EQ
02/06Octavian Lifts Price Target on Medacta Group, Maintains Buy Recommendation
MT
02/03Transcript : Medacta Group SA, 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 03, 2023
CI
02/03Medacta's FY22 Revenue Soars 20% as Surgical Activities Normalize
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MEDACTA GROUP SA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 431 M 457 M 457 M
Net income 2022 56,3 M 59,7 M 59,7 M
Net Debt 2022 108 M 115 M 115 M
P/E ratio 2022 37,2x
Yield 2022 0,57%
Capitalization 2 100 M 2 229 M 2 229 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,13x
EV / Sales 2023 4,51x
Nbr of Employees 1 421
Free-Float 30,4%
Chart MEDACTA GROUP SA
Duration : Period :
Medacta Group SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDACTA GROUP SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 105,09 €
Average target price 107,91 €
Spread / Average Target 2,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francesco Siccardi Chief Executive Officer
Corrado Farsetta Chief Financial Officer
Alberto Siccardi Non-Executive Chairman
Victor Waldemar Balli Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Philippe A. Weber Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDACTA GROUP SA0.58%2 229
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-9.80%169 971
MEDTRONIC PLC1.99%104 319
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-6.41%66 569
DEXCOM, INC.1.17%43 943
HOYA CORPORATION7.28%36 538