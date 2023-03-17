Medacta : 2022 Corporate Governance

Medacta is committed to build value and trust with all the stakeholders. Good corporate governance is an essential element of Medacta's values.

Medacta's corporate governance principles are set out in the Articles of Association1, the Organizational Regulations2, the Corporate Compliance System including Medacta's Code of Business Conduct and Ethics3 and the MedTech Europe Industry Code of Conduct4, the Charters of the Board Committees and internal policies on quality, IT, privacy as well as employee regulations. Further, we take into account the recommendations of the Swiss Code of Best Practice for Corporate Governance. The Group's corporate governance disclosures described in this report are in compliance with the Directive on Information relating to Corporate Governance5 published by SIX Exchange Regulation.

At the AGM 2023, we will propose to amend the Medacta Group Articles of Association to reflect the new provisions of the Swiss Corporate law and to further strengthen shareholder rights.

1. GROUP STRUCTURE AND SHAREHOLDERS

1.1 GROUP STRUCTURE

ORGANIZATIONAL GROUP STRUCTURE

Medacta Group SA ("Company"), Strada Regina 34, 6874 Castel San Pietro, Switzerland, the ultimate parent company of the Group, is a stock corporation under the laws of Switzerland and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (valor number: 46'852'522, ISIN: CH0468525222, SIX ticker symbol: MOVE, LEI: 506700P2PFU3A3DROC14). The market capitalization of the Company as per December 31, 2022 was CHF 2.1 billion.

Our headquarters and production facilities are located in Castel San Pietro and Rancate, Switzerland, where we have approximately 837employees in the aggregate. The Group Executive Management is based at our headquarters in Castel San Pietro and Rancate, Switzerland and they are responsible for executing the decisions of the Board of Directors and implementing the strategy of the Group.

Medacta constitutes with only one segment which reflects the internal organizational and management structure used within the Group. The Chief Operating Decision Maker (CODM) for the segment is our Chief Executive Officer, Francesco Siccardi. Our CEO is supported by other members of our Group Executive Management, specifically the CFO and the Supply Chain Director.

The Extended Group Management, which comprises our Head of Research and Development, Global Marketing Director, Technical Director, Vice-President Joint and General Manager, Vice-President Spine and Vice-President Extremities and Sportsmed are also based at our headquarters and under the supervision of the CEO, save for the Technical Director who reports directly to the Supply Chain Director. The Vice-President Joint and General Manager is responsible for the regional Directors who oversee and manage our international branches in 12 countries. Our international branches are responsible for overseeing our salesforce, which consists of direct sales representatives and marketing employees, independent agents, and distributors in 41 countries. For an overview of our worldwide locations, see Note 6.2 "Consolidation principles, composition of the Group and significant accounting policies" of the Financial Report.

GROUP COMPANIES

No other company controlled by Medacta Group SA is listed on a stock exchange.

On December 31, 2022, Medacta Group SA directly or indirectly held 100% of the capital and voting rights in all unlisted consolidated Group companies disclosed in the Financial Report section of this Annual Report under Note 6.2 "Consolidation principles, composition of the Group and significant accounting policies" to the Financial Report.

