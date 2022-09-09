Log in
    MOVE   CH0468525222

MEDACTA GROUP SA

(MOVE)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-09-08 am EDT
86.70 CHF    0.00%
01:29aSwiss Orthopedic Group Medacta Lifts FY22 Outlook as H1 Revenue Grows; Profit Slows
MT
01:10aMEDACTA : 2022 Half-Year Report
PU
01:10aMEDACTA : 2022 Half-Year Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Medacta : 2022 Half-Year Presentation

09/09/2022 | 01:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1H 2022 Financial Results

9 September 2022

Disclaimer

This presentation (the "Presentation") has been prepared by Medacta Group SA ("Medacta" and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us" or the "Group"). The information contained in the Presentation does not purport to be comprehensive. Please refer to the financial reports available on our website at https://www.medacta.com/EN/investors.

Unaudited Financial Results

The financial information contained in this Presentation is unaudited.

Forward-looking information

This Presentation has been prepared by Medacta and includes forward-looking information and statements concerning the outlook for our business. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the factors that may affect our future performance. These expectations, estimates and projections are generally identifiable by statements containing words such as "expects", "believes", "estimates", "targets", "plans", "outlook" or similar expressions.

There are numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information and statements made in this Presentation. The Covid-19 outbreak has caused, and may continue to cause, economic instability and a significant decrease of total economic output in the affected areas and globally. The impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on the general economic environment in the markets in which Medacta operates remain uncertain and could be significant. In addition, other important factors that could cause such differences include: changes in the global economic conditions and the economic conditions of the regions and markets in which the Group operates; changes in healthcare regulations (in particular with regard to medical devices); the development of our customer base; the competitive environment in which the Group operates; manufacturing or logistics disruptions; the impact of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; and such other factors as may be discussed from time to time. Although we believe that our expectations reflected in any such forward-looking statement are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that those expectations will be achieved.

Alternative Performance Measures

This Presentation contains certain financial measures of historical performance that are not defined or specified by IFRS, such as "constant currency", "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA" or "CORE EBITDA", "Free Cash Flow", "Adjusted Free Cash Flow", "Net Debt" and "Leverage". Reconciliation of these measures as well as "CORE" financial measures is provided in the "Alternative Performance Measures" (APM) section of our Half-Year 2022 Report. These Alternative Performance Measures (APM) should be regarded as complementary information to, and not as a substitute for, the IFRS beginning performance measures. For definitions of APM, together with reconciliations to the most directly reconcilable IFRS line items, please refer section headed "Alternative Performance Measures" of the 2022 Half-Year Report.

The 2022 Half-YearReport is available at https://www.medacta.com/EN/financial-reports.

THIS PRESENTATION IS NOT AN INVITATION TO PURCHASE SECURITIES OF MEDACTA OR THE GROUP.

2

FRANCESCO SICCARDI

Chief Executive Officer

1H 2022 Financial Results

1H 2022 Key Financial Figures*

  • Alternative Performance Measures: This presentation contains certain financial measures of historical performance that are not defined or specified by IFRS, such as "constant currency", "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA" or "CORE EBITDA", "Free Cash Flow", "Adjusted Free Cash Flow", "Net Debt" and "Leverage". Reconciliation of these measures as well as "CORE" financial measures is provided in the "Alternative Performance Measures" (APM) section of the 2022 Half-Year Report. These Alternative Performance Measures (APM) should be regarded as complementary information to, and not as a substitute for the IFRS beginning performance measures. For definitions of APM, together with reconciliations to the most directly reconcilable IFRS line items, please refer section headed "Alternative Performance Measures" of the 2022 Half-Year Report. 2022 Half-Year Report. is available at https://www.medacta.com/EN/financial-reports.

1H 2022 Highlights

  • Significant customer acquisition, salesforce expansion and product introduction drove the revenue growth that was limited by pandemic restrictions and hospital staffing shortages in Australia and U.S.
  • Compared to 1H 2019, revenue CAGR of 10.9% at constant currency; true growth beyond a mere recovery
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin of 27.5%, impacted by salesforce expansion, geographic mix, inflationary cost and foreign exchange effects (31.9% in 1H 2021, highly inflated by non-recurring cost savings due to pandemic restrictions)
  • Continued execution of our long-term value creation strategy based on innovation, medical education, and hiring of salesforce
  • Strong supply chain through investments in surgical instrument sets and implant stock to serve new customers and avoid possible shortages

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Medacta Group SA published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 05:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
