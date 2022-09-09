Log in
Medacta : 2022 Half-Year Report

09/09/2022 | 01:10am EDT
H A L F - Y E A R R E P O R T 2 0 2 2

2

MEDACTA AT A GLANCE

Medacta is an international company specializing in the design, production, and distribution of innovative orthopedic products, as well as in the development of accompanying surgical techniques. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta is active in joint replacement, spine surgery, and sports medicine. Medacta is committed to improving the care and well-being of patients and maintains a strong focus on healthcare sustainability. Medacta's innovation, forged by close collaboration with surgeon leaders globally, began with minimally invasive surgical techniques and has evolved into personalized solutions for every patient. Through the M.O.R.E. Institute, Medacta supports surgeons with a comprehensive and tailored program dedicated to the advancement of medical education. Medacta is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland, and operates in over 40 countries.

3

From minimally invasive surgery to

Personalized Medicine and beyond

4

TABLE OF CONTENTS

3

MEDACTA AT A GLANCE

HALF-YEAR 2022 KEY FINANCIAL FIGURES

6

HIGHLIGHTS FIRST HALF 2022

7

SHARE INFORMATION

8

LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS

10

ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES

12

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2022

17

1.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021

18

2.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021

19

3.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION FOR THE PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND DECEMBER 31, 2021

20

4.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021

21

5.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021

22

6.

SELECTED EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

23

7.

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

33

INVESTOR CALENDAR

34

CONTACTS

34

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Medacta Group SA published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 05:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 427 M 426 M 426 M
Net income 2022 57,0 M 56,8 M 56,8 M
Net Debt 2022 115 M 114 M 114 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,7x
Yield 2022 0,71%
Capitalization 1 788 M 1 782 M 1 782 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,45x
EV / Sales 2023 3,89x
Nbr of Employees 1 341
Free-Float 30,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 89,43 €
Average target price 115,60 €
Spread / Average Target 29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francesco Siccardi Chief Executive Officer
Corrado Farsetta Chief Financial Officer
Alberto Siccardi Non-Executive Chairman
Victor Waldemar Balli Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Philippe A. Weber Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDACTA GROUP SA-38.94%1 782
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-23.98%183 353
MEDTRONIC PLC-15.04%115 783
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY5.99%73 857
HOYA CORPORATION-15.43%35 959
DEXCOM, INC.-31.77%34 692