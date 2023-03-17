Advanced search
    MOVE   CH0468525222

MEDACTA GROUP SA

(MOVE)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  12:30:04 2023-03-16 pm EDT
103.60 CHF   +1.37%
02:31aMedacta Posts Lower FY22 Attributable Profit
MT
02:16aMedacta : 2022 Annual Presentation
PU
02:06aMedacta : 2022 Management Report
PU
Medacta : 2022 Management Report

03/17/2023 | 02:06am EDT
MANAGEMENT REPORT

Medacta's Annual ReportManagement2022

Report l Medacta's Annual Report 2022

5

INDEX

1.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY*

14

2.

MEDACTA AT A GLANCE

24

3.

MEDACTA'S UNIQUE HISTORY: IT IS FOUNDED BY A PATIENT

24

4.

MEDACTA PEOPLE AND CULTURE

26

5.

MEDACTA GROWTH CAPEX MODEL

28

6.

MEDACTA VALUE CREATION STRATEGY

30

7.

PERSONALIZED MEDICINE

36

8.

BUSINESS LINES

38

6

Medacta's Annual Report 2022 l Management Report

2022 KEY FIGURES

FINANCIAL FIGURES

REVENUES

EUR 437.1M

20.4% growth at reported currency (15.0% in cc1) 36.9% growth in constant currency from 2019

310.6

302.5

363.1

437.1

2019

2020

2021

2022

ADJUSTED EBITDA2

DISTRIBUTION DECLARED PER SHARE4

EUR 120.4M

CHF 0.54

27.6% Adjusted EBITDA margin3

29.5%

29.5%

29.1%

27.6%

91.5

88.1

107.1

120.4

0.54

0.54

2019

2020

2021

2022

2019

2020

2021

2022

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA margin

  1. Is calculated as the difference between the current and historical period results translated using the previous period exchange rates.
  1. Is calculated as EBITDA, adjusted for non-recurring items.
  2. Adjusted EBITDA margin, is calculated as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Revenue for the year.
  1. Is calculated by dividing the total distribution declared equal to CHF 10.8M by the number of outstanding ordinary shares.

BUSINESS FIGURES

EMPLOYEES

COUNTRY PRESENCE

1'537

53

196 new jobs added in 2022

8 new countries added in 2022

North America

Europe

EUR 136.8M

EUR 187.4M

31.3%42.9%

1'101

1'183

1'341

1'537

Branches

Distributors

4.2%

21.6%

2019

2020

2021

2022

RoW

Asia Pacific

EUR 18.6M

EUR 94.4M

Management Report l Medacta's Annual Report 2022

7

2022 HIGHLIGHTS*

  • Medacta's 2022 revenue amounts to Euro 437.1 million, equal to 20.4% growth at reported currency, or 15.0% growth at constant currency from 2021;
  • Adjusted EBITDA grew to Euro 120.4 million, corresponding to 27.6% margin (28.1% in constant currency);
  • Profit for the year was equal to Euro 46.2 million, 10.6% on revenue;
  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow at Euro 21.6 million;
  • The Board of Directors is proposing a distribution of CHF 0.54 per share;
  • Outlook FY 2023: We are targeting revenue in the range of Euro 480 million to Euro 495 million at constant currency, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin largely in line with 2022, subject to any unforeseen events.

REPORTED PERFORMANCE MEASURES

(Million Euro)

31.12.2022

31.12.2021

Revenues

437.1

363.1

Gross Profit

305.3

261.2

Profit for the year

46.2

51.5

Distribution proposal to the AGM (in million CHF)

10.8

10.7

Alternative Performance Measures:

EBITDA

113.0

99.2

Adjusted EBITDA*

120.4

107.1

Adjusted EBITDA margin*

27.6%

29.5%

Free Cash Flow

8.4

2.0

Adjusted Free Cash Flow**

21.6

33.8

(Million Euro)

Total Assets

584.5

489.3

Total Equity

274.7

226.4

Equity Ratio

47.0%

46.3%

Number of employees

1'537

1'341

  • Adjusted in 2022 for provisions on litigations (Euro 2.5 million) and for the Italian payback (Euro 3.1 million), extraordinary legal expenses (Euro 1.2 million) and extraordinary MDR transition costs (Euro 0.6 million). The reconciliation is provided in the "Alternative Performance Measures" section of the Management Report.
  • Adjusted in 2022 for extraordinary legal expenses (Euro 1.2 million), for the settlement of legal claims (Euro 5.1 million), MDR transition costs (Euro 0.6 million), non- recurring investments in Rancate offices (Euro 1.2 million) and in Castel San Pietro land (Euro 4.8 million) and Levante Medica asset deal (Euro 0.2 million). Please see the "Alternative Performance Measures" section of the Management Report for the reconciliation of the "Adjusted Free Cash Flow".
  • Alternative Performance Measures: This section and other sections of this Annual Report, contain certain financial measures of historical performance that are not defined or specified by IFRS, such as "constant currency", "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA" or "CORE EBITDA", "Adjusted and Normalized EBITDA", "Free Cash Flow", "Adjusted Free Cash Flow", "Adjusted and Normalized Free Cash Flow", "Net Debt" and "Leverage". Reconciliation of these measures as well as "CORE" financial measures is provided in the "Alternative Performance Measures" (APM) section of this Annual Report on page 21. These Alternative Performance Measures (APM) should be regarded as complementary information to, and not as a substitute for the IFRS performance measures. For definitions of APM, together with reconciliations to the most directly reconcilable IFRS line items, please refer section headed "Alternative Performance Measures" of this Annual report.

8

Medacta's Annual Report 2022 l Management Report

SHARE INFORMATION

The registered shares of Medacta Group SA are traded on the International Reporting Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange and are part of the Swiss Performance Index.

NUMBER OF SHARES

Share capital (in CHF)

2'000'000

Number of registered shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022

19'960'143

Nominal value per registered share (in CHF)

0.10

Number of treasury shares as of December 31, 2022

39'857

2022 DATA PER SHARE

(Swiss Francs)

31.12.2022

2022 High (in CHF)

147.60

2022 Low (in CHF)

76.70

Closing price (in CHF)

103.00

Market capitalization (in CHF billion)

2.1

2022 RELATIVE SHARE PRICE DEVELOPMENT

Index base 100 calculation

Source: Refinitiv

CHF

152.0

148.0

144.0

140.0

136.0

132.0

128.0

124.0

120.0

116.0

112.0

108.0

104.0

100.0

96.0

92.0

88.0

84.0

80.0

76.0

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Medacta Group SA

SPI TR

SXI BIOMED TR

Management Report l Medacta's Annual Report 2022

9

Disclaimer

Medacta Group SA published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 06:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 431 M 457 M 457 M
Net income 2022 56,3 M 59,7 M 59,7 M
Net Debt 2022 108 M 115 M 115 M
P/E ratio 2022 37,2x
Yield 2022 0,57%
Capitalization 2 100 M 2 229 M 2 229 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,13x
EV / Sales 2023 4,51x
Nbr of Employees 1 421
Free-Float 30,4%
Chart MEDACTA GROUP SA
Duration : Period :
Medacta Group SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDACTA GROUP SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 105,09 €
Average target price 107,91 €
Spread / Average Target 2,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francesco Siccardi Chief Executive Officer
Corrado Farsetta Chief Financial Officer
Alberto Siccardi Non-Executive Chairman
Victor Waldemar Balli Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Philippe A. Weber Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDACTA GROUP SA0.58%2 229
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-9.80%169 971
MEDTRONIC PLC1.99%104 319
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-6.41%66 569
DEXCOM, INC.1.17%43 943
HOYA CORPORATION7.28%36 538