Medacta : 2022 Management Report

MEDACTA'S UNIQUE HISTORY: IT IS FOUNDED BY A PATIENT
MEDACTA PEOPLE AND CULTURE
MEDACTA GROWTH CAPEX MODEL
MEDACTA VALUE CREATION STRATEGY
PERSONALIZED MEDICINE
BUSINESS LINES
2022 KEY FIGURES
FINANCIAL FIGURES
REVENUES
EUR 437.1M
20.4% growth at reported currency (15.0% in cc1) 36.9% growth in constant currency from 2019
310.6
302.5
363.1
437.1
2019
2020
2021
2022
ADJUSTED EBITDA2
DISTRIBUTION DECLARED PER SHARE4
EUR 120.4M
CHF 0.54
27.6% Adjusted EBITDA margin3
29.5%
29.5%
29.1%
27.6%
91.5
88.1
107.1
120.4
0.54
0.54
2019
2020
2021
2022
2019
2020
2021
2022
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA margin
BUSINESS FIGURES
EMPLOYEES
COUNTRY PRESENCE
1'537
53
196 new jobs added in 2022
8 new countries added in 2022
North America
Europe
EUR 136.8M
EUR 187.4M
31.3%42.9%
1'101
1'183
1'341
1'537
Branches
Distributors
4.2%
21.6%
2019
2020
2021
2022
RoW
Asia Pacific
EUR 18.6M
EUR 94.4M
2022 HIGHLIGHTS*
Medacta's 2022 revenue amounts to Euro 437.1 million, equal to 20.4% growth at reported currency, or 15.0% growth at constant currency from 2021;
Adjusted EBITDA grew to Euro 120.4 million, corresponding to 27.6% margin (28.1% in constant currency);
Profit for the year was equal to Euro 46.2 million, 10.6% on revenue;
Adjusted Free Cash Flow at Euro 21.6 million;
The Board of Directors is proposing a distribution of CHF 0.54 per share;
Outlook FY 2023: We are targeting revenue in the range of Euro 480 million to Euro 495 million at constant currency, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin largely in line with 2022, subject to any unforeseen events.
REPORTED PERFORMANCE MEASURES
(Million Euro)
31.12.2022
31.12.2021
Revenues
437.1
363.1
Gross Profit
305.3
261.2
Profit for the year
46.2
51.5
Distribution proposal to the AGM (in million CHF)
10.8
10.7
Alternative Performance Measures:
EBITDA
113.0
99.2
Adjusted EBITDA*
120.4
107.1
Adjusted EBITDA margin*
27.6%
29.5%
Free Cash Flow
8.4
2.0
Adjusted Free Cash Flow**
21.6
33.8
(Million Euro)
Total Assets
584.5
489.3
Total Equity
274.7
226.4
Equity Ratio
47.0%
46.3%
Number of employees
1'537
1'341
SHARE INFORMATION
The registered shares of Medacta Group SA are traded on the International Reporting Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange and are part of the Swiss Performance Index.
NUMBER OF SHARES
Share capital (in CHF)
2'000'000
Number of registered shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022