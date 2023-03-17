Medacta : 2022 Remuneration Report

REMUNERATION FRAMEWORK FOR GROUP EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT
6.
OWNERSHIP OF SHARES AND OPTIONS
7.
OTHER REMUNERATION-RELATED INFORMATION UNDER THE OAEC (AUDITED)
8.
RELATED PARTY COMPENSATION
9.
REPORT OF THE STATUTORY AUDITOR ON THE REMUNERATION REPORT
Remuneration Report
LETTER FROM THE CHAIRMAN OF THE
HUMAN RESOURCES & REMUNERATION COMMITTEE
I am proud of the results achieved in the last few years to align Medacta's compensation incentive with shareholder's interest and I am thrilled for the initiatives that Medacta is developing to attract, engage, and retain talents.
Dear Shareholders,
I am pleased to introduce Medacta's Remuneration Report for the Financial Year ending December 31, 2022. This report explains our remuneration system, its governance and how Medacta's 2022 performance affected Group Executive Management compensation. We continue our commitment to transparent reporting which I believe builds the basis for a successful relationship with all Medacta's stakeholders.
Despite the challenging geopolitical and economic market condition, the results reached in the Financial Year 2022 proved the resilience and ability to adapt by our People. Integrity, trust, results orientation, teamwork and loyalty are all values that define our #beMedacta culture which is a key contributor for our sustainable and continued success. Medacta continued executing its strategy, with an impressive 20.4% top line growth rate as compared to the previous year period. Our expansion allowed to retain all our employee positions worldwide and add 196 jobs in critical areas to ensure company's ability to execute our value creation strategy. In 2022, our global workforce expanded 14.6% and our total expenditure on compensation, benefits and social costs increased in average by approximately 19.8% while the compensation per employee increased by
5.0%, given the higher amount of experienced staff hired to strengthen the organization and sustain the growth.
During the Financial Year, the Remuneration Committee renamed itself into "Human Resources & Remuneration Committee" or "HR & RemCo" primarily to brand the broader scope of this committee. The HR & Remco continued to evaluate our remuneration systems and programs with the aim of further aligning our incentive plans with Medacta's business strategy and shareholders' interests.
In 2022, we took the opportunity to review Medacta's strategic plans in attracting, engaging, and retaining talents. We reviewed and discussed initiatives with Management to develop comprehensive and competitive compensation strategies and recognition schemes establishing a culture of learning and growth for our people which is aligned to our employees and organizational needs. To this end, we continued adopting our succession plan for key employees and key roles within the Group to identify, develop, retain and train employees that will fill leadership roles as they become available and keep alive our #beMedacta culture. In 2021, we enhanced the remuneration structure
Remuneration Report
introducing a Long-Term Incentive Plan which was also approved by the Board of Directors in March 2022 providing existing and new eligible Medacta employees with an opportunity to participate in the future long-term success and prosperity of the Group.
In Switzerland, during the second half of 2022, we conducted the legally required equal pay analysis, confirming Medacta's compliance with the requirements set out in Art. 13d of the Gender Equality Act (GEA) and Art. 7 of the Ordinance on the Examination of the Equal Pay Analysis. The analysis complied with the GEA guidelines as it was validated by Deloitte SA on the analysis methodology and results. The results of the analysis showed no material effect of gender on pay in our Switzerland-based entities, which we believe reflects our culture and practices. In addition, to ensure that compensation packages are competitive, we benchmarked GEM compensation individual components with peers that are either focused on the orthopedic industry and/or with small to mid-capitalization. This review reassured us that our compensation model is attractive, and it will remain stable in 2023.
In accordance with the Articles of Association1, at the annual shareholders' meeting in April 2023, we will ask for approval of the maximum aggregate remuneration amount to be awarded to the Board of Directors for the period until the next annual shareholders' meeting in 2024. In addition, the shareholders will be asked to approve (i) the maximum overall fixed compensation of the Group Executive Management in 2024, (ii) the maximum overall variable short-term compensation for the Group Executive Management for the work
performed in 2022, and (iii) the maximum overall variable long-term compensation of the Group Executive Management that may be allocated in 2024. Finally, the annual shareholders' meeting will approve the amount of remuneration to Board Members for consulting services in a function other than Board Members until the next annual shareholders' meeting as well as cast a consultative vote on this Remuneration Report. In order to reflect the new provisions of the Swiss Corporate law and to further strengthen shareholders' rights, the Board of Directors will propose to amend the Medacta Group Articles of Association at the AGM 2023.
As always, we encourage and pursue open and regular dialog with our shareholders and their representatives to drive valuable improvements in our compensation system and practices. We hope that you find this report informative, and we remain confident that our compensation system aligns well with our stakeholders' interests. Finally, I would like to acknowledge and thank Medacta's Management and my fellow committee member, Riccardo Braglia for their diligence and service throughout the year.
Philippe Weber
Chairman of the Human Resources & Remuneration Committee