Medacta : 2022 Remuneration Report

introducing a Long-Term Incentive Plan which was also approved by the Board of Directors in March 2022 providing existing and new eligible Medacta employees with an opportunity to participate in the future long-term success and prosperity of the Group.

In Switzerland, during the second half of 2022, we conducted the legally required equal pay analysis, confirming Medacta's compliance with the requirements set out in Art. 13d of the Gender Equality Act (GEA) and Art. 7 of the Ordinance on the Examination of the Equal Pay Analysis. The analysis complied with the GEA guidelines as it was validated by Deloitte SA on the analysis methodology and results. The results of the analysis showed no material effect of gender on pay in our Switzerland-based entities, which we believe reflects our culture and practices. In addition, to ensure that compensation packages are competitive, we benchmarked GEM compensation individual components with peers that are either focused on the orthopedic industry and/or with small to mid-capitalization. This review reassured us that our compensation model is attractive, and it will remain stable in 2023.

In accordance with the Articles of Association1, at the annual shareholders' meeting in April 2023, we will ask for approval of the maximum aggregate remuneration amount to be awarded to the Board of Directors for the period until the next annual shareholders' meeting in 2024. In addition, the shareholders will be asked to approve (i) the maximum overall fixed compensation of the Group Executive Management in 2024, (ii) the maximum overall variable short-term compensation for the Group Executive Management for the work