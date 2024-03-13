2.6 LIMITATIONS ON TRANSFERABILITY AND NOMINEE REGISTRATIONS

The Company keeps a Share Register of the registered shares in which the owners/usufructuaries are entered with their name (for legal entities the company name), domicile, address and citizenship (for legal entities the legal domicile). Any person registered in the Share Register changing their address must inform the Company accordingly.

According to article 5 para. 3 of the Articles of Association, persons not expressly providing the confirmations listed in article 5 para. 2 (i.e. acquisition of the shares in their own name and for their own account; no agreement to take back or return the shares concerned; bearing of the economic risk associated with the shares; to comply with the disclosure requirements stipulated by the Federal Act on Financial Market Infrastructure (FMIA) of 19 June 2015) in their application for entry in the Share Register or upon request by the Company ("Nominees") are entered in the Share Register with voting rights without further inquiry up to a maximum of 3.0% of the share capital outstanding at that time. Above this limit, registered shares held by Nominees shall be entered in the Share Register with voting rights only if in its application for registration, or thereafter upon request by the Company, the Nominee discloses the names, addresses and shareholdings of the persons for whose account the Nominee is holding 0.5% or more of the share capital outstanding at that time and provided that the disclosure requirements stipulated by the Federal Act on Financial Market Infrastructure (FMIA) of June 19, 2015 are complied with. The Board of Directors has the right to conclude agreements with Nominees concerning their disclosure requirements.

According to article 5 para. 4 and para. 5 of the Articles of Association, and subject to article 652b para. 3 of the Swiss Code of Obligations, the described limit for registration also applies to the acquisition of registered shares, which are subscribed for or acquired by way of exercising any subscription, acquisition, option or convertible rights arising from shares or any other securities issued by the Company or third parties. For purposes of the aforementioned registration restrictions, legal entities or partnerships or other associations or joint ownership arrangements which are linked through capital ownership or voting rights, through common management or in a like manner, as well as individuals, legal entities or partnerships (especially syndicates) which act in concert with the intent to circumvent the entry restriction, are considered as one shareholder or Nominee.

The Company issues its registered shares only as uncertified securities (Wertrechte) and registers them as intermediated securities (in terms of FISA). Uncertified securities may only be transferred by way of assignment provided that they are not registered as intermediated securities. In order to be valid, the assignment must be reported to the Company, which may refuse the entry of the assignee in the Share Register in accordance with article 5 of the Articles of Association. The transfer restrictions according to article 5 are not affected by these regulations. For as long as the shares are in uncertificated form and registered as intermediated securities, any transfer and collateralization of shares has to be made in accordance with the FISA. The transfer of intermediated securities or the granting of security rights on intermediated securities by way of assignment is excluded.

The Company in special cases may on a discretionary basis decide to grant some exceptions to the above restrictions. In 2023, no such exemptions were granted.

The procedure and condition for the easement or abolition of the restrictions of the transferability of the registered shares in the Articles of Association require resolution of a shareholders' meeting passed by at least two thirds of the represented share votes and an absolute majority of the par value of represented shares is required to ease or abolish the restrictions on the transferability of registered shares (see article 13 of the Articles of Association).

The Company's Share Register is administered by SisWare AG, Militärstrasse 3, 6467 Schattdorf, Switzerland.

2.7 CONVERTIBLE BONDS AND OPTIONS

As of December 31, 2023, neither Medacta Group SA, nor any of its subsidiaries, had issued or outstanding any convertible bonds or options convertible into shares of the Company.