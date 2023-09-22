1H 2023 Financial Results
22 September 2023
FRANCESCO SICCARDI
Chief Executive Officer
1H 2023 Financial Results
1H 2023 Key Financial Figures*
1H 2023 Highlights
- 1H 2023 revenue increased to Euro 255.1 million, or 21.4% c.c. (20.8% reported) from 1H 2022
- Adjusted EBITDA margin of 28.2%, reflecting primarily sales increase along with effective cost control. Headwind from negative currency development of approximately 1.6%
- Robust supply chain able to support the accelerated growth
- Continued execution of our long-term value creation strategy with a focus on Medical Education, Personalized Solutions and Salesforce expansion in all business lines and geographies
- Hiring plan and sales force expansion continued, with+94 new jobs added
5
