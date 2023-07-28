1H 2023 Preliminary Unaudited Top-Line Figures
28 July 2023
Unaudited Financial Results
The financial information contained in this Presentation is unaudited.
2
FRANCESCO SICCARDI
CORRADO FARSETTA
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
1H 2023 Preliminary Unaudited Top-Line Figures
1H 2023 Highlights
- 1H 2023 revenue grew to Euro 255.1 million, equal +21.4% at constant currency from 1H 2022, or +20.8% at reported currency
- Strong recovery in APAC and US
- Continued excellent performance in EMEA
- Solid performance in every business line, with stellar performance in Knee and Shoulder
- Overall strong market demand, sustained by recovery of some Covid-related backlogs
- Robust supply chain able to support an accelerated growth
- Focus on Medical Education and Salesforce expansion in all business lines and geographies
4
1H 2023 Revenue1 Bridge by Geographic Area
24.0%
17.9%
22.0%
9.7%
21.4%
20.8%
(€m;%)
ROW;
4.2;
(€m)
APAC;
51.4;
2%
20% EMEA;
123.1;
NA; 48% 76.5;
30%
EMEA2:
strong growth across all the different countries, with significant contribution from both existing and new customers.
North America:
solid recovery of sales volume in existing customers and through new customer acquisition, especially in Knee and
Shoulder.
Asia Pacific:
in Australia, positive contribution from the end of Covid-19 restrictions, the "Public in Private" Covid-19 recovery plan and an
increase of new customers. Japan continues with a very positive growth trend across all business lines, partially
offset by the expected government price reductions (especially in Spine).
Notes:
1.
Unaudited
5
2.
In 2023 we reorganized the key geographic areas introducing the EMEA region. EMEA includes revenue from the former Europe region and certain countries originally included in the Rest of the World region (ROW). 1H 2022 figures
have been restated accordingly
