OUTSTANDING GROWTH IN ALL REGIONS AND BUSINESS LINES*

In 2023 Medacta's revenue saw a remarkable increase of 19.5%inconstantcurrencyand16.9%inreportedcurrency from the previous year, reaching EUR 510.8 million. This significant growth was uniformly driven by positive performance across all business sectors and regions, attributed largely to the acquisition of new customers worldwide. In addition to our commercial development efforts, in 2023 we experienced some tailwind thanks to the recovery of the accumulated backlog primarily in the USA and Australia, contributing to our momentum.

Currency development had a negative impact with a headwind of 2.6%, predominantly due to the Euro strengthening against major currencies such as the US Dollar, the Japanese Yen, and the Australian Dollar. This was only slightly mitigated by the Euro's depreciation against the Swiss Franc. Since 2019, Medacta has achieved a 64.0% revenue increase in constant currency, highlighting substantial growth that surpasses a mere rebound from pre-Covid levels.

In terms of trend by business line, revenue from our Hip products rose to EUR 229.8 million, marking a 15.5% increase on a constant currency basis. This positive momentum was driven by the success of our Anterior Minimally Invasive Surgery (AMIS) approach and our Hip revision solutions. Since 2019, revenue from Hip achieved a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. Revenue from our Knee offerings reached EUR

198.3 million, an increase of 23.2% on a constant currency basis; the growth was generated thanks to a solid and complete product offering based on our personalized Kinematic Alignment platform (MyKA).

Since 2019, revenue from Knee offering achieved a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%. Our Extremities business line reported an increase in revenue of 33.8% on a constant currency basis to EUR 36.3 million; the growth was primarily attributable to Shoulder through the Medacta Shoulder System and technologies

(MyShoulder and NextAR Shoulder). The Sportsmed business, which is in an early start-up phase, continued to develop its growth plan. Since 2019, revenue from Extremities offering achieved a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.9%. Revenue from our Spine offering grew by 15.2% on a constant currency basis to EUR 46.4 million, mainly driven by the good acceleration seen on NextAR Spine utilization, recently supported by a clinical study which highlights its efficiency in spine