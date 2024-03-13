2.1 ROLE AND ACTIVITIES OF THE HUMAN RESOURCES & REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Medacta's Human Resources & Remuneration Committee is comprised of a minimum of two Members of the Board of Directors who are elected annually and individually by the AGM for a one-year period until the next AGM. The Chairman of the HR & RemCo is appointed by the Board of Directors and is independent.

The 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) confirmed Philippe Weber and Riccardo Braglia as respectively Chairman and Member of the HR & RemCo. The Chairman of the Board from time to time attends the HR & RemCo meetings as a non-voting guest; however, he is not present during meetings or parts thereof during which his own performance or remuneration is discussed.

In general, the purpose of the Human Resources & Remuneration Committee is to advise and assist the Board of Directors with regards to compensation-related matters of Medacta with a focus on setting guidelines on remuneration for both Members of the Board of Directors and the Group Executive Management. As a core responsibility, the HR & RemCo makes proposals annually (or more often as required) to the Board of Directors related to the compensation package of the Members of the Group Executive Management and Board of Directors. For a more detailed overview of the Members, working methods and main duties and responsibilities of the HR & RemCo, as well as details regarding their meetings held in 2023, please refer to the sub-heading entitled "Human Resources & Remuneration Committee" in the Corporate Governance Report (section 3.5 "Internal Organizational Structure"), included in this Annual Report.

The HR & RemCo meets at such frequency as it deems necessary to fulfill its duties, normally ahead of ordinary Board meetings and at least four times per year. The HR & RemCo met four times in 2023 for an average duration of one hour and a half. In all the four HR & RemCo meetings all Members were present, and all were organized in person at Medacta's Swiss corporate offices either in Castel San Pietro or Rancate.

The Chairman of the Human Resources & Remuneration Committee reports to the Board of Directors at the Board meetings following each Human Resources & Remuneration Committee meeting, ensuring that the Board of Directors is kept informed in a timely and appropriate manner of all material matters within the Human Resources & Remuneration Committee's area of responsibility. Additional meetings may be held and may be convened at the request of either the Board of Directors or any Human Resources & Remuneration Committee Member. The Human Resources & Remuneration Committee may invite to meetings and shall communicate periodically with the CEO, the CFO and the Group HR Director, as well as such other persons as the Human Resources & Remuneration Committee deems appropriate, also including external advisors. During Financial Years 2022 and 2023, the Human Resources & Remuneration Committee and selected Medacta's managers appointed by the Human Resources & Remuneration Committee (Group HR Director and Senior Strategic Financial Advisor) worked with HCM International Ltd. as external independent advisor on remuneration matters and on assisting the development of the Long-Term Incentive Plan scheme. HCM International Ltd. does not have any additional mandates at Medacta. Furthermore, the Human Resources & Remuneration Committee regularly holds private sessions with Members of the Group Executive Management, except on those meetings or the part of meetings in which their own performance or remuneration is discussed.