This document constitutes the seventh Sustainability Report (hereinafter also the "Report") published by Medacta Group SA (hereinafter the "Group" or "Medacta"). This edition complies with the applicable elements of article 964 of the Swiss Code of Obligations (hereinafter "art. 964"), governing the disclosure/ communication of non-financial information.

The Report presents information with respect to human rights, anti-corruption, and bribery, also highlighting a description of due diligence and measures taken to implement the policies related to internal guidelines or strategies of Medacta regarding these topics.

The Report is published by Medacta as a separate document from the 2023 Annual Report.

SCOPE OF THE STATEMENT

The scope of reference of the information contained in the Report coincides with the area of consolidation of the Annual Report as of 31 December 2023 and, therefore, includes the parent company Medacta Group SA and all its consolidated companies on a line-by-line basis. Collected data, unless otherwise indicated, are presented on a consolidated basis.

Data and information presented in the Report refer to the period between 1 January 2023 and 31 December 2023; in some cases, for comparative purposes related to future targets, we provide data and information relating to the year chosen as a reference (baseline).