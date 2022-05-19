Log in
    MOVE   CH0468525222

MEDACTA GROUP SA

(MOVE)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  05/19 11:30:35 am EDT
104.40 CHF   +1.16%
01:02pMedacta Group announces the results of today's Annual General Meeting
EQ
12:09aOrthopedic Products Group Medacta Inaugurates New Offices In Switzerland
MT
05/18Medacta opens new offices in Rancate, Switzerland
EQ
Medacta Group announces the results of today's Annual General Meeting

05/19/2022 | 01:02pm EDT
Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Medacta Group announces the results of today's Annual General Meeting

19.05.2022 / 19:00

Media Release

Medacta Group announces the results of today's Annual General Meeting

- All proposals of the Board of Directors were approved

- The distribution of CHF 10.7 million or CHF 0.535 per share was approved

- Dr. Alberto Siccardi as Chair of the Board of Directors and all other Board members standing for re-election were confirmed

CASTEL SAN PIETRO, Switzerland, 19 May 2022 ? Medacta Group SA (?Medacta?, SIX:MOVE) today announced that its Shareholders approved all proposals made by the Board of Directors at today's Annual General Meeting (?AGM?).

Today's AGM was held without the physical participation of Shareholders. Accordingly, Shareholders were asked to exercise their voting rights by giving a power of attorney and related instructions to the independent proxy, either by returning the proxy form or by exercising their voting rights online.

The meeting took place at Medacta's headquarters in Castel San Pietro (TI) in the presence of the independent proxy Fulvio Pelli, Medacta's Chairman, Dr. Alberto Siccardi, Medacta's CEO, Francesco Siccardi, and the Secretary of the Board, Donato Cortesi. A total of 18?408?518 shares were represented by the independent proxy, corresponding to approximately 92% of Medacta's share capital.

Shareholders approved the distribution of CHF 10.7 million or CHF 0.535 per share, half of it to be distributed as dividend out of available earnings and half of it to be distributed out of accumulated reserves from capital contribution.

Dr. Alberto Siccardi, Maria Luisa Siccardi Tonolli, Victor Balli, Riccardo Braglia and Philippe Weber were each re-elected as members of the Board of Directors for one-year term of office and Dr. Alberto Siccardi was re-elected as chairman of the Board. Medacta's Shareholders also re-elected Philippe Weber and Riccardo Braglia as members of the Remuneration Committee for a term of one year.

Further proposals by the Board of Directors that were approved at today's AGM included the following:

- The approval of Management Report, the Annual Statutory Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year 2021;

- The approval of Remuneration Report for the financial year 2021;

- The approval of the appropriation of available earnings as of 31 December 2021 of Medacta Group SA for the financial year 2021;

- The discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management;

- The re-election of the independent proxy and the auditors;

- The maximum aggregate compensations of the Board of Directors and the members of the Executive Management.

The minutes of the 2022 AGM will be available in due course at:
https://www.medacta.com/EN/agm.

Contact
Medacta International SA
Gianna La Rana, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +41 91 696 14 95
investor.relations@medacta.ch

About Medacta
Medacta is an international company specializing in the design, production, and distribution of innovative orthopaedic products, as well as in the development of accompanying surgical techniques. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta is active in joint replacement, spine surgery, and sports medicine. Medacta is committed to improving the care and well-being of patients and maintains a strong focus on healthcare sustainability. Medacta's innovation, forged by close collaboration with surgeon leaders globally, began with minimally invasive surgical techniques and has evolved into personalized solutions for every patient. Through the M.O.R.E. Institute, Medacta supports surgeons with a comprehensive and tailored program dedicated to the advancement of medical education. Medacta is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland, and operates in over 40 countries.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Medacta Group SA
Strada Regina
6874 Castel San Pietro
Switzerland
Phone: +41 91 696 6060
E-mail: info@medacta.ch
Internet: www.medacta.com
ISIN: CH0468525222
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1357185

 
End of News EQS News Service

1357185  19.05.2022 

© EQS 2022
