Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Medacta Group SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOVE   CH0468525222

MEDACTA GROUP SA

(MOVE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Medacta : announces 150,000 MySolutions procedures performed worldwide!

02/28/2022 | 05:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
MySolutions Personalized Ecosystem is based on patient-matched surgical guides, advanced planning and verification tools, augmented reality-based personalized execution, patient optimized pathway and clinical data collection and analysis.
MyKnee®, a set of 3D printed patient-specific guides, was the first element of the MySolutions Personalized Ecosystem to be introduced to the market, to address an unmet need for more accurate implant positioning in total knee replacement. MySolutions patient-matched instruments have since been extended to hip (MyHip®), shoulder (MyShoulder®) and spine (MySpine®) procedures.
"I started using MyKnee in 2010 and I have now performed more than 1,800 surgeries with this technology. It has been a great addition to my practice! I really appreciate the speed, efficiency and the accuracy that this product adds to the surgical procedure, from the web-based preoperative planning tool, which I can access from my laptop or from any mobile device to the ease of use in the O.R. and the streamlined surgical flow," says Dr. Tyler Goldberg, orthopedic surgeon at the Austin Orthopedic Institute, in Texas, one of the first MyKnee users in the United States. "The benefits of this system are even more evident when managing the most challenging cases. By simply performing a preoperative CT or MRI scan of my patients, all intraoperative surprises can be avoided. In addition, the patients greatly appreciate that the surgical instruments I use are specifically designed for their own knee!"
Since the first MyKnee case in 2010, there are now more than 3,000 Surgeons using regularly Medacta MySolutions patient-matched guides in over 40 countries around the world.
"MySpine is a minimally invasive, patient and surgeon-specific technique that allows me to proceed exactly in the same way as in open surgery, but with much less muscle damage and blood loss, almost no radiation and in a shorter time, by supporting me with improved accuracy and safety during the critical steps of pedicle screw placement," says Dr. Geert Mahieu, orthopedic surgeon at AZ Monica Deurne, in Antwerp, Belgium. "That's why I prefer and use MySpine instead of conventional technology."
To strengthen our support for the surgeon in providing personalized treatments for patients, we have recently made another step forward by launching the NextARTM Augmented Reality Surgical Platform as part of our MySolutions Personalized Ecosystem. NextAR is the first platform to offer augmented reality-based intraoperative guidance for both joint replacement and spine procedures. This innovative solution features advanced planning tools, a revolutionary tracking system, and unique real-time guidance superimposed onto the operative field to enhance precision and enable data-driven decision-making. In line with Medacta's philosophy of healthcare sustainability, a single hardware with limited capital investment and per-case disposable cost will be able to host different applications, with additional economic benefits for the healthcare systems.
In addition to patient-matched surgical guides and AR-based solutions, the MySolutions Personalized Ecosystem includes:
  • Patient Optimized Pathway (POP®), an easy-to-use interactive tool designed to support patient education, preparation, rehabilitation, and monitoring, before, and after surgery, and to optimize communication from and to patients. This system can enable better management of patient expectations, increase patient compliance, and improve the overall patient care experience.
  • Advanced planning and verification tools, which allow for designing an optimal surgical strategy based on patient-unique anatomy and biomechanics, increasing confidence and reproducibility through semi-automated 3D planning and non-invasive intraoperative guidance.
  • MyClinicalData, a platform for clinical data collection and analysis, that can provide surgeons with valuable insights and support data-driven decision-making.
Together with a comprehensive implant portfolio and uniquely refined surgical techniques, the MySolutions Personalized Ecosystem empowers Medacta's holistic approach to personalized medicine, aiming at bringing value at every step throughout the entire patient journey from preoperative through postoperative care, while supporting surgeons to improve patient outcomes and maximizing value for the healthcare system.
With the MySolutions Personalized Ecosystem, the surgeon is never alone. The M.O.R.E. Institute is at the forefront of education for Medacta's procedures, products, and technologies, with tailored high-level educational pathways, supporting surgeons with targeted activities and an international network of experienced surgeons.
Discover more about Medacta's MySolutions Personalized Ecosystem at mysolutions.medacta.com.

Disclaimer

Medacta Group SA published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2022 10:11:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MEDACTA GROUP SA
05:12aMEDACTA : announces 150,000 MySolutions procedures performed worldwide!
PU
01/20TRANSCRIPT : Medacta Group SA, 2021 Earnings Call, Jan 20, 2022
CI
01/20Medacta FY21 Revenue Up 20% on Carryover, Customer Acquisition
MT
01/20MEDACTA : 2021 Full Year Unaudited Top-Line Figures Presentation
PU
01/20Medacta Group SA reports strong revenue growth of 21.4% in 2021
EQ
01/17MEDACTA : Company Presentation
PU
01/14MEDACTA : and the M.O.R.E Institute celebrate significant milestones
PU
2021Medacta Launches 360° (Anterior and Posterior) Cervical Platform, Highlighting MySpine ..
EQ
2021Medacta Launches 360° (Anterior and Posterior) Cervical Platform, Highlighting MySpine ..
CI
2021German Prosecutors Drop Proceedings on Medacta
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MEDACTA GROUP SA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 365 M 411 M 411 M
Net income 2021 58,2 M 65,6 M 65,6 M
Net Debt 2021 75,6 M 85,1 M 85,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 38,2x
Yield 2021 0,67%
Capitalization 2 186 M 2 463 M 2 463 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,19x
EV / Sales 2022 5,43x
Nbr of Employees 1 246
Free-Float -
Chart MEDACTA GROUP SA
Duration : Period :
Medacta Group SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDACTA GROUP SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 109,32 €
Average target price 132,07 €
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francesco Siccardi Chief Executive Officer
Corrado Farsetta Chief Financial Officer
Alberto Siccardi Executive Chairman
Victor Waldemar Balli Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Philippe A. Weber Independent Non-Executive Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDACTA GROUP SA-19.58%2 463
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-13.02%215 868
MEDTRONIC PLC2.31%142 097
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY8.45%77 663
HOYA CORPORATION-13.38%47 301
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.0.49%43 328